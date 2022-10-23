Finance
Promote Yourself In A Marketing Career
Marketing professionals work in large corporations and small companies and advertising and public relation agencies, government and consulting.
What They Do:
Over the years, global competition has become strong. To compete in a global market, companies invest in their marketing campaigns to ensure that they continue to attract customers. It is the job of the marketing manager to detail the strategy for their companies marketing plan. Team members such as market research managers and product development specialists support the marketing manager. These team members help to calculate the approximate demand for products and services, and the marketing manager develops a strategy to get their share of the market. Marketing managers also observe trends to come up with new products and services.
Training:
Those who wish to pursue a career in marketing will need to have at least a bachelor’s degree. Many large firms will even require that employees have a master’s degree in business administration with a concentration in marketing. Your coursework for a marketing degree should cover subjects such as business law, economics, finance, mathematics, and statistics. Classes in marketing methods, advertising, research and strategy will also be touched upon. Other areas of study may include consumer behavior, multinational marketing, sales research, distribution and logistics.
Outlook:
Marketing and promotions jobs are very popular which will lead to stiff competition in the marketplace. Only the most highly educated and qualified marketing graduates with experience will get the most sought after positions. Those seeking to enter this field will need to be very creative and be able to effectively communicate with members of their team. Those who hold a master’s degree or MBA will be in even higher demand. In addition, marketing professionals will need to have excellent computer skills to keep up with sales activities on the Internet. The median expected salary for a typical Marketing Manager in the United States is $79,297.
Business Telephone Systems – Upgrade Your Small Business Telephones
There are a lot of business telephone systems to choose from today, and the decision as to which one is the right one for your business can be quite difficult. One of the worst things that can happen in any business environment is that your phone system can’t handle the volume of incoming calls, or customers can’t get through to the right person or have to wait on hold for long periods of time. Whether your business has been around for years or you are just starting out, telephones can be the right choice to make sure that your customers’ calls are handled in an efficient and timely manner.
Particular types of telephones are a great fit for business telephone systems for a lot of reasons. For example, if your business relies heavily on functions in addition to the phone, such as e-mail and Instant Messaging, the right phone can make all the difference. And its backlit display and numerous LED lights and buttons make it easy to see, so it is easy to use. Of course, a telephone isn’t of much use if either party can’t hear the conversation. The 9620 IP features high fidelity audio. A phone system should also be attractive. The 9620 IP will enhance the appearance of your office, no matter if it is a bank or a call center environment.
Business telephone systems need to do more than just facilitate one-on-one communication. In today’s world, important meetings are often conducted by conference call. Since certain telephones offer superior audio quality, all parties involved will be able to hear clearly, no matter how far away they may be. This can lead to more productive calls since there is less need to repeat what was said, so your employees can get back to work more quickly, which helps make them more productive.
Some other features of the 9620 IP include easy access to buttons like Conference, Hold, and Transfer, as well as Communication Manager features. This means that no matter the level of experience a user has when it comes to business telephone systems, they can learn to operate it easily and with confidence. It also allows for the addition of modules and adapters, so as your business grows, your phone system can easily grow with it. With the right telephone, you can communicate with your valued customers, which helps keep them happy.
How Would You Thank A Donor Who Gave You $1 Million?
A few weeks ago I was on a telephone call with my team and a strategic partner, and we were talking about the changes that are happening (and need to occur) in philanthropy. I brought up a story that happened to a friend of mine, “Jaxson,” and I would like to share it with you here today because it reminds me that we still have a long way to go as a sector.
A $1 Million Gift
Years ago a friend of mine decided to give a substantial gift to charity. Jaxson was moved by this particular organization, which I will not name here because I don’t want to embarrass anyone. (That’s not the point of my article).
Jaxson decided to give a gift of $1 million to a nonprofit that had captured him emotionally, and it didn’t take too long for him to rationalize the gift. In his heart, he thought it was the right thing to do to help people in need.
The way Jaxson explained it to me, he wrote out the check and thinking about the lives that were going to be helped. He had random thoughts about the people he saw in his mind’s eye. One million dollars is a lot of money to give to charity by anyone’s standards.
Jaxson mailed the check in a package with a tracking number to the executive director of the organization.
What Did I Expect?
Want to know what Jaxson thought he would get when the executive director of the nonprofit opened the envelope and took out the check for $1 million?
He expected a phone call. That was the first thing he expected.
Jaxson was enthused about this organization, and he wanted to get involved, and in keeping with his typical style, he wanted to do it in a big way. The group had captured his imagination, and he wanted to make a difference and hear about how the money was going to be used. Yes, he expected a phone call and a conversation.
The Acknowledgement I Received
The days passed, and Jaxson noticed the withdrawal of money from his account, and he continued to wait.
There was no call.
Instead, about a week after the withdrawal from the account, Jaxson received a letter in the mail. It was a form letter. It was a perfunctory letter that was laser printed, and the signature was not an original and just placed on the acknowledgment by a machine.
Jaxson was deflated and, yes, he was a little angry. To let off some steam, he walked to his assistant’s office and told her the experience he was having, and then he reiterated that in his business, no letter was to go out without blue ink to any customer. He explained as a major donor to other causes that donations, which make a substantial impact on programs, required a telephone call.
If you receive a major gift from someone, you’ve got to pick up the damn phone and thank the person. It’s the least that could be done for a significant donation.
Jaxson wasn’t expecting people to bow down to him at the charity where he donated. However, what he wanted was to be properly acknowledged with a phone call, or even a personalized letter that told him specifically what the $1 million gift was going to do. He wanted to see the vision of the possibilities that were now going to happen with the funds I had donated.
Perhaps he was expecting too much.
What Would You Have Done If You Received $1 Million?
My question to you is this: what would you do if you received one million dollars or even one-hundred thousand dollars? Would you pick up the phone? Would you write a personalized letter informing the donor the impact the gift would make in the lives of people in need? Would you invite the donor in to see the programs first-hand?
Eventually, after word got to the executive director that Jaxson was not happy with how his gift was acknowledged, he received the long-awaited call from the executive director, and he insisted Jaxson accept a plaque. Jaxson wasn’t expecting a plate or to be placed on some pedestal. The executive director missed the point. Jaxson wanted a personal acknowledgment that recognized the impact he was going to make through the nonprofit and its programs. More importantly, he wanted to hear what was going to happen in the lives of others that would be for their betterment. He wanted to see the reality of making a difference in the world.
What would you have done if you were the chief fundraiser or the executive director who received a substantial gift?
Want to hear one last thing that could have been possible, but it never came to pass? Had the executive director understood how to personalize and reach out correctly to a major donor, there would have been another million dollars or two that Jaxson could have given. But, he never gave to this organization again.
The moral of the story is this: donors don’t have to give to your nonprofit. They choose to give to your organization out of the goodness of their heart because they want to make a difference or leave a lasting legacy. Your nonprofit serves as the bridge between a donor’s ability and interest to give and the impact his or her resources will have on your mission.
Suicide, Depression and Magnesium Deficiency
Most approaches to the problem of “Suicidal Thoughts” center around counseling, followed by drug treatment. I do not believe that either path would have much significant effect in the outcome. The counseling approach will no doubt work in some instances, but the actual reality in a large number of cases is this approach does not work. People who consider suicide do so because they wish to escape from the way they feel or the pain they are feeling. Reassuring words are not suddenly going to make everything right, they need help, tangible help, not words that help the speaker far more than the person with the problem.
This comforting talk will only delay the inevitable, it will not deter the person who is determined to follow the path to self destruction. There has to be a better way, and I believe that there is a better way. It is not through counseling and certainly not through the poisons that will be prescribed by the medical profession. Drugs such as “Prozac” do have some potentially nasty side effects. Listen to this line from the manufacturer of Prozac, then decide if you would agree to your depressed child being prescribed this poison: “Side effects of Prozac are minor and either does not require medical attention or can be treated easily. However, if you develop any serious problems, such as suicidal thoughts or behavior, hallucinations, or panic attacks, notify your healthcare provider immediately”. Another one: “Antidepressent medicines may increase suicidal thoughts or actions in some children, teenagers and young adults in the first few months of treatment”, the first few months? That is when they need the most help!, not some antagonist drug that may well push them over the line.
Even before Prozac was first approved in the USA in December 1987, there were more than 15 suicides linked to it. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) knew this but failed to do anything about it.
What nonsense is this?, you go to a so called “health care professional” to get help for your child with a mental disorder and this “professional” prescribes this poison. The medicine which is supposed to help, is only going to aggravate the problem further, much better off doing nothing. I also bet this doctor fails to warn you of these likely unwanted possible side-effects of his poison, that is of course if he knows anything about them, which I doubt. Your family doctor is notorious for not keeping up with the latest medical developments.
Now have a read of this nonsense: Primary care doctors (your family doctor) played a major role in turning antidepressants like Prozac into top sellers. In fact, they treated more patients with mental problems than the Psychiatrists. They have taken it onto themselves to prescribe dangerous drugs for conditions, they know little about.
Welcome in Magnesium (mg). It seems most of our highly educated medical professionals do not have much knowledge about this one, probably because it makes no money for the “Drug Cartels” who support them.
In 1934, the Bulletin of the Academy of Medicine in France stated “The use of magnesium permits one to support adversity with more serenity,”
Now, magnesium deficiency is a leading cause of depression. Major depression is a mental disorder distinguished by: despondency, pessimism, sadness, inadequacy (low self worth), guilt, shame, anger, emptiness and lack of interest in life in general.
Small Problems Become Large Problems
Experimental studies show that when one is low on magnesium, small problems become large, overpowering. People deprived of magnesium suffer from super excitability, they become hysterical at the sound of small noises or even at the sight of shadows.
It is hard to believe that a lack in our diets of the mineral magnesium could be linked to the increasing suicide rates, but the evidence is there.
Magnesium Deficiency symptoms: Magnesium deficiency causes increased levels of adrenaline, which can lead to a feeling of anxiety. Magnesium abnormalities can cause mental illness. The authors of a study in England believe that the patients who seemed most disturbed may have some abnormality of magnesium metabolism.
Some Common Magnesium Deficiency Symptoms:
* Hypertension
* Cardiovascular disease
* Some forms of cancer
* Compromised immune system
(with secondary problems as a result)
* Erectile dysfunction
* Diabetes
* Vitamin K deficiency
* Migraine
* ADHD
* Depression
* Asthma
* Insomnia
* Osteoporosis (brittle bones)
* Certain form of allergy
* Increased sensitivity to stress
* Involuntary muscle twitches
Some reasons for Magnesium deficiency:
1 – Lack of magnesium in the diet
2 – Strenuous exercise without replenishing the minerals
3 – Poor absorption: Low hydrochloric acid in the stomach
4 – Stress depletes the body of minerals and especially magnesium.
5 – Refined carbohydrates, alcohol and coffee deplete magnesium.
You can help by simply rebuilding the levels of a mineral that has long been leached from all our bodies by our bad western diet – MAGNESIUM.
Every food that was originally rich in magnesium has been bleached, leached and purified to such an extent that there is none on the original minerals such as magnesium left.
So, what can we gather from all this? There is some cause that our supposedly clever medical gurus are missing and that something could very well be magnesium. So what do you do?
Magnesium and Depression/suicide:
It has been stated that: a deficiency, even when mild, increases susceptibility to various types of neurological and psychological stressors in healthy human subjects. Reverse this deficiency and you neutralize this stress sensitivity, the bottom line? Magnesium reduces stress and stress may very well be the root cause of the suicide problem. Feelings of distress can be reduced with mg, reduce the distress felt and the perception of that person will also alter, they may no longer contemplate suicide as the only solution. For your own benefit, and that of your loved ones, you must become aware of magnesium.
Video Marketing 2.0
Video marketing is the new king on the block among popular marketing channels – not without good reason. You may be familiar with commercials from the television era, which progressed to commercials and ads on the Internet during the current era of web 2.0. By now people have developed a resistance that blinds them automatically to repeat commercials when they recognize that “hey, this is not information I am searching for but an advertisement trying to sell me something I may not need!” Marketing videos on the other hand are power packed with product information, visual description, and sometimes instruction on how to use the product. They come in the form of customer reviews, video landing pages, or streaming videos on websites. Why this can be powerful medium to draw interested buyers into your market base is discussed in this article.
Power of visual communication
The adage “a picture is worth a thousand words” has been proved true in this age of visual displays and merchandizing. Psychologists claim that more than 93% of communication is nonverbal. More than 90% of Internet users prefer watching a video to reading an article and statistics show that 6 out of every 10 customers watch streaming videos that is, almost 60% of your customer base.
On the Internet the average attention span of a user is measured in seconds. What is the best way to arrest the attention of someone who intends to just pass on from your website? Visual videos with a catchy attention grabbing title will do the trick. This is a powerful reason for you to consider introducing a video about your product or business (not necessarily professionally created) onto your website, YouTube, or as a paid for SEO video. You can make the foray into video marketing by making a video for some of the following purposes.
SEO video landing pages: Landing pages are all about concentrated content for the purpose of converting an interested customer into a buyer. Having a video on your landing page conveys the message with impact and can drive decisions that lead to a sale.
YouTube, social video sharing sites, Yahoo! video: To make your video all that you need is a video camera or cell phone, video making software, and a free YouTube account. Is that really simple or what? Your video can also be made by converting your already written article into slides with relevant pictures or graphics while you talk the content, or if you have a new product to market, such as a custom built chicken coop, you can demonstrate it in your own backyard and talk about its great features, how its handy, and other useful tips for aspiring chicken farmers. Top off your video with the link to your website were the actual product can be bought online.
Viral videos: Videos are great viral marketing tools. People love to forward interesting, helpful, or funny videos. Everyone can enjoy the visual medium hence videos are immediately forwarded when they strike a chord. When it comes to no expense marketing, you cannot beat the viral kind.
The Pomegranate phone video (though an expensive one) is an example of how something that does not even exist got such wide coverage the world over that a Wikipedia page was written about it saying, this was part of a place-branding program of the government of Nova Scotia to attract people to come stay and do business there. The website is said to have received more than 1,100,000 visits from 201 countries/territories since its launch on September 2008, and the campaign was considered to be very successful. Now that demonstrates the power of a good concept video.
Streaming videos: Having an introductory video or a product demonstration video right on your website alongside your articles or promos is a great way to gain attention of those who would otherwise pass through without bothering to read through your written content. You can let your in-depth article complement your 15-sec say-it-all video.
You may realize that video marketing is a powerful tool that you should not pass up in your online marketing strategy. This is a great way to say it all in a short span of time. Be imaginative and present the information creatively and you will have the potential of reaching a larger chunk of your customer base at no cost at all, if you plan it right. If you have a marketing budget then it will not be a loss to have your video professionally edited. Put up your videos consistently and watch your web traffic, make sure you have the right conversion tools handy.
The Power of Publicity – Finding Your Media Niche
Whether you are the owner, manager, or public relations director of a company, chances are, you’re always looking for ways to get your name in the public eye. While advertising is a great start, enhancing your advertising with publicity creates a perfect marriage of exposure for your company. What is publicity? It’s non-paid communication to promote your company in a positive light using media vehicles like television, radio, magazines, and newspapers. Through publicity you build mutually beneficial relationships between your business and the public on whom your success or failure depends.
When it comes to publicity, most people believe they can write a press release, send it to a TV station, radio station or newspaper and just wait for the avalanche of phone calls. But time goes by… and after they realize there aren’t any reporters beating down their door, they make a few phone calls to the newsroom only to discover that no one even read the press release. All of that time and work goes down the drain. You’re back to square one and you start over, but to no avail. So how do you end the vicious cycle of disappointment?
Research can make or break your pitch
Research. Plain and simple, you need to know your audience and know your media market. And research is the key to both.. So first and foremost you need to take a look at your message and ask yourself a few questions–is it newsworthy? Is it consumer-related? Does it have a local twist? Is it a visual story? What demographic am I targeting–how old is my audience and what is their target household income? The answers to these questions will help you craft your ‘pitch’ and determine which media outlets you should target.
While most people go for the saturation effect, seeking radio, television and print media simultaneously, the reality is that your message might not be a good fit for all media. So that brings us back to the research table. Now it’s time to do a little homework and figure out where your message stands the best chance of garnering media attention.
How do I get on TV?
TV newscasts communicate to their audience through pictures and conversation. Producers look for newsworthy topics that are visual and entertaining or informative ‘how-to’ segments. They want compelling conversation and pictures that will grab the viewers’ attention. They don’t want a ‘talking head’ rattling off statistics or blatantly plugging a new book.
Worried that your message isn’t visual? Try this- ask yourself how you’d explain your message to a child? Did that help you think of any pictures or simple words that fit your message? Those pictures or simple words can translate into graphics for a TV story. We once had a life insurance agency that wanted us to arrange local and national TV appearances for their CEO. The pitch we created offered interviews discussing the importance of life insurance and why it’s vital for women to protect themselves for the future. Sounds like you could sleep right through it, right? But we offered more than just the interview. We had the client prepare graphs and bullet points with short information snippets showing the mortality rate of women versus men. The TV stations turned them into graphics and voila– it became a very powerful visual story that was successful for our client and the media.
Keep in mind too, that the morning, noon and evening newscasts are each geared towards a different audience. The early morning shows are usually watched by working adults and families getting ready for school. Notice how the news formats shift into more of a talk and lifestyle segment that’s sprinkled with news ‘updates’ after 8AM when most commuters have already left for work?
Saying Your Piece on Talk Radio
Radio talk shows engage their audience through words rather than photographs. Most radio stations are turning to local angles for interviews. So it’s important to figure out if your message has a local tie-in or is important to your community.
Because radio doesn’t require visual props or photos, it’s a great fit for just about any message, so long as you can discuss your topic for a good 30 minutes. Because what you’re really doing is having a conversation with the listeners, you need to be well-versed in your topic and able to handle plenty of questions. Your message should be topical too; something people want to talk about at the office water cooler or over coffee.
Radio talk shows, which are found mostly on the AM dial, also vary from morning to night. Morning shows have shorter interviews during this “drive time” to work. Talk show hosts don’t have time for a 30 minute interview because morning shows are jam-packed with news, weather and traffic updates.
Midday shows were once known to target women, but that’s changed because so many people listen to the radio at work. Now, you’ll find many business shows air during typical daytime work hours. After work, you’ll find the second “drive time” of the day. Unlike in the morning, listeners are more relaxed. They’re on the way home from a long day at work and there’s more time to air a 30 minute interview.
During the evening, it’s a mixed audience of people listening from home. And don’t discount the reach of overnight interviews–while you may think no one is listening, think again! Overnight talk shows (from midnight to 5 a.m.) are very important due to overnight jobs that bring in listeners – 2nd and 3rd shift factory workers, public service employees and many other industries that operate all night long.
Getting Yourself in Print
Print publicity includes magazines and newspapers. While they are two different vehicles, their requirements are similar to television. Your pitch needs to be newsworthy, entertaining, informative, and in some cases, even visual. Newspapers work on tight deadlines, so make sure you don’t wait a week after a hot story is released to offer your expertise or an interview on the topic. Magazines, on the other hand, often have a 30 to 60 day lead time. Research the publication you want to contact and make sure they have a reporter who covers your topic or message. It’s also helpful to offer quality visuals. For example, restaurants offering a recipe, a gym offering tips to a tighter tummy, even the latest trends in jewelry, can all be accompanied by photographs to support the story.
I’ve Narrowed the Search, Now What?
Once you know the types of media you want to target, how do you know which TV stations, radio stations, or print publications are in your area? You can always subscribe to some sort of media list, but why would you do this when the internet is full of free media information? Some websites you may find helpful are www.radiolocator.com, www.usnpl.com, www.newspapers24.com , www.mondotimes.com and www.newslink.org. You can also use a basic search engine and search for your city + media, for example type in “Tampa Media.” You’ll find a whole list of media outlets at your fingertips.
Now that you’ve found a list of media contacts, you’re well on your way to creating a Power Publicity campaign to drive business to your company. Now that you understand why it’s so important to find your media niche, next up in our series, we’ll focus on creating a powerful message. To be successful at publicity, you must create your message specifically for your target audience and then find the best media vehicle to drive your message home. That’s why pushing those standard press releases didn’t work for you in the first place.
About Marsha Friedman:
Marsha Friedman is the CEO of EMSIncorporated, (EMSI) a leading publicity firm that has represented many well known clients such as Motown’s Temptations, Teamsters Union President Jim Hoffa, Jr., National Security Advisor Robert McFarlane, Bristol Myers Squibb, Financial TV personality, Jim Rogers and Dr. Barry Sears.
About EMSIncorporated:
EMSI is a nationally-recognized publicity firm specializing in arranging interviews on radio shows around the country, appearances on local and national TV and obtaining editorial coverage in newspapers and magazines.
Getting a DID Number: Key Considerations
There is no doubt that deciding to change the communications system for your business is a big decision. Therefore, before you decide to implement any system into your business, let alone a direct inward dialing (DID) system, you need to take the time to consider what is involved and how it will benefit your business moving forward.
Consideration 1 – Cost
Cost is always one of the most important considerations for any business. No matter how good a specific system or strategy may be, it has to fit within your budget. The good news is that getting a DID number is actually cheaper than your current phone service, in most cases. Once you register, you will not be charged for any set up, administration, or cancellation fees. You are only charged for the DID service package you select.
Consideration 2 – Ease of implementation
If implementing something new into your business is time consuming and tedious, then the odds are you will not be as willing to move forward with it. However, registering with a DID service provider is easy. Everything can be done online by filling out the necessary personal and payment information.
Select the DID service that suits your business best and:
• Select your telephone number region and area code.
• Select a forwarding number region where you want your number to be forwarded to
• Enter your personal and contact information
• A confirmation email will be sent to the email address you provided. By responding to that email, your sign-up is complete and your account will be activated.
Implementing a DID number into your business is that easy and will not take up much of your time.
Consideration 3 – Ease of cancellation
Opting out of a DID service is also painless. Since most of these companies offer it as a month-to-month service, you can cancel at anytime by providing an ample amount of notice. If you do decide to let your subscription expire, your registered number will be recycled, usually within two months of inactivity.
Consideration 4 – Service accessibility
Once you implement a service into your business, you want to have access to your service account. Most DID services companies will provide you with a personal page that gives you all the information and features necessary to manage and monitor your account. At your personal page you are able to see your account information, status, and call history. Therefore, you will be able to assess how the service is working for you.
Consideration 5 – Customization
One of the best features of DID services is that you have the option of entering the last 4 digits of the number of your choice. What a great option to personalize your number. However, if the number is already taken, the system will automatically provide you with 3 alternative numbers close to the number you chose from. This allows you to create vanity style numbers that are specific to your business and easy to remember.
Once you get a DID number you will be well on your way to making your companies communications system more efficient and cost effective. You will be in a better position to effectively serve your customers by ensuring they connect with the right person as quickly as possible.
