News
Ravens RB Gus Edwards to make season debut vs. Browns; LT Ronnie Stanley, WR Rashod Bateman will play
After a 21-month absence, Gus Edwards is back.
The Ravens running back was activated for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, his first appearance since tearing his ACL before last season. Edwards last played in the Ravens’ season-ending playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January 2021.
Edwards returned to practice Oct. 5 and was activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list Saturday. His activation came as Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returned to the injured reserve with a knee injury.
The Ravens’ offense got more help Sunday with the activation of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was questionable after falling ill Saturday; wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), sidelined since Week 4; and tight end Mark Andrews and fullback Patrick Ricard, both limited in practice by knee injuries last week.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) will also return to action Sunday, his first game since suffering a strained groin in Week 3.
Reserve offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (foot/illness) was not activated. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, running back Mike Davis, inside linebacker A.J. Klein and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis are healthy scratches.
For the Browns, starting right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and starting cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) are inactive, along with five reserves: quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, offensive Linemen Joe Haeg and Chris Hubbard and defensive end Isaac Rochell.
()
News
Raptors’ Koloko on dual ejection with Heat’s Martin, ‘He just stood there looking at me like crazy’
It was a moment that left Caleb Martin at a loss. It also left the Miami Heat power forward wondering how much of a loss.
Stepping into the role of starting power forward this season, Martin found himself caught up in the intensity of Heat-Toronto Raptors in Saturday night’s 112-109 victory at FTX Arena, particularly with 7:46 to play in the third quarter.
That’s when, on a rebound scramble, what Martin perceived as a push from Raptors rookie center Christian Koloko turned into a shove by Martin that sent Koloko into the first row.
While players on both teams rushed to the scene, none apparently left either bench, nor were any punches thrown, removing the prospect of suspensions for Monday’s rematch at FTX Arena. Martin was assessed a loose-ball foul, with both Martin and Koloko receiving technical fouls and ejections.
League review followed, with a further penalty expected.
“I just think that there was a lot of plays like kind of leading up to it, it was a chippy game,” Martin said after his second career ejection. “That’s just typically how it goes with Toronto, it’s chippy back and forth.
“Ultimately, like, you know what I mean, I just think emotions were high, the game was a close game, it was back and forth, and overall I got to be more professional in the way I handle those type of situations.”
Koloko, the native of Cameroon who was selected No. 33 out of Arizona in June’s NBA draft, had started the second half after the Raptors lost Scottie Barnes, last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, in the first half with a sprained right ankle.
The lanky 7-foot center said after the game he wasn’t sure what happened, at a loss to why he, too, was ejected.
“I feel like everybody saw what happened,” he said. “I got fouled and I fell and I don’t know what he was trying to do. I just stood up for myself, and I get ejected. So that’s what happened.”
Koloko said he never expected on such an innocuous play to wind up prone in the stands.
“I was as confused as you,” he said during his postgame media session. “I had no idea. He just stood there looking at me like crazy. I just stood up. I don’t know.”
The eyes, Koloko said, had it.
“He was looking at me aggressively,” he said. “So I just stood up for myself. I don’t know.”
Koloko said the anger was excessive for the moment.
“I mean, when he fouled me, he was basically grabbing me and pushing me. I don’t know . . . I’m confused,” he said. “I don’t know why. I don’t even know him, so I don’t know what was going on in his head.”
Martin said he had no history with Koloko, asking after the game about Koloko’s background.
Even though he wound up prone on the play, Koloko tried to take the high road afterward.
“I was confused what happened,” he said. “He tackled me and I was on the ground and everybody came and I was looking around like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was just like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was laughing.”
Like Martin, Koloko spent the remainder of the game in the locker room, as the Heat allowed almost all of a 24-point third-quarter lead to evaporate before holding on for their first victory after a pair of season-opening home losses.
“I was watching the game in here and they tried to win the game even though we were playing pretty bad,” Kolloko said. “And we came back in the second half and almost got the win.”
With his tenure with the team dating to a more violent era of such scrums in the playoffs against the New York Knicks in the late ‘90s, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra downplayed the magnitude of the moment.
“It got pretty intense under the backboard,” he said. “I wish it didn’t come to that, but we were able to respond and have a lot of contributions in that fourth quarter.”
Max Strus entered in place of Martin, scoring seven of his 20 points in the decisive fourth quarter.
Spoelstra said Martin expressed remorse in the locker room, glad the spillover into the stands didn’t turn more extreme.
“I don’t want to make light of it; it’s different than the ‘90s, though. Of course, that’s where I immediately go,” Spoelstra said of making sure his bench players remained by the bench. “I’m thinking about getting everybody off that baseline. I thought [assistant coach] Malik [Allen] did a great job of keeping everybody by the bench.
“It’s just one of those emotional things that happen. And thankfully it didn’t escalate. I don’t think it affected necessarily the tenor or emotions after that. It was an isolated incident between two players. Again, like I said, I wish it didn’t happen like that with Caleb. But it did.”
()
News
Hyde5: Protect Tua, clean up growing mistakes — five ways Dolphins can beat Steelers
Tua Tagovailoa is back. So are Dolphins owner Steve Ross and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. So, for that matter, are the 1972 Dolphins on their 50th anniversary.
It’s a big night on a national stage — the second prime-time game for the Dolphins this year. So how to celebrate with a win? Here are five ways for it to happen:
1. Protect Tua Tagovailoa and get offense going. The Dolphins get back their quarterback after a few dramatic and scary weeks. Now this offense needs to come alive in a manner it hasn’t this season except for one electric quarter in Baltimore. Beyond that four-touchdown quarter, this offense hasn’t scored more than 17 points it did against the New York Jets by any practical measure no matter the quarterback (the defense had a touchdown against New England and recovered a fumble at the 6-yard line against Buffalo). The first order is protecting Tua. That sounds fundamental considering his concussion issues of late. Pittsburgh will present some problems here. Remember Tom Brady screaming at his offensive line on the sideline last Sunday? That’s because Pittsburh’s defensive linemen Craig Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi had their way with the interior of Tampa Bay’s offensive line. Heyward and Ogunjobi combined for seven pressures, three hurries, three hits and a sack against Brady. Liam Eichenberg, at right guard, has struggled large chunks of this year and Heyward will be a handful. No doubt center Connor Williams will provide help, but in the larger scheme Pittsburgh’s 3-4 defense didn’t send more than four rushers once against Tampa Bay. Its line has figured how to play without T.J. Watt and succeed. This Dolphins line and Tua need a top game.
2. Clean up the turnovers and penalties. Look, getting Tagovailoa back helps this offense and gets everything back on track. But the loss against Minnesota wasn’t due to the quarterback. Skylar Thompson looked good before his injury, but on one drive the surrounding team had five penalties and two drops. Teddy Bridgewater came in and struggled early but look at his fourth-quarter numbers: 15 of 17 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 133 rating. The problem was the Dolphins lost the turnover battle, 3-0, and had 10 penalties for 97 yards to Minnesota’s two for 20 yards. The previous week they lost the turnover battle, 2-0, and had 11 penalties for 102 yards in the loss against the Jets. Over this three-game losing streak they’ve had eight turnovers and not created a single one. Those are big-time losing numbers. They need to be cleaned up no matter who plays quarterback.
3. Confuse a rookie quarterback. It shouldn’t matter who the quarterback is as rookie Kenny Pickett and veteran Mitchell Trubisky haven’t done much. Pittsburgh has the 30th scoring offense at 16.2 points a game and 29th in total yards at 291.5 a game. Bottom-line: This is the worst offense the Dolphins have faced this season. It had a strong performance against Minnesota in giving up just 11 first downs and 234 total yards. They should be around these numbers against Pittsburgh. Pickett has only had three successful drives in his three games: 82 yards against the Jets, 50 yards against the Bills and 66 yards against Tampa Bay (until leaving in the second half).
4. Tyreek Hill vs. Pittsburgh secondary. Every team except Baltimore has one rule playing the Dolphins: Don’t let Hill beat you deep. Minkah Fitzpatrick is back along with Flores (don’t start me on my dumbest-trade-in-Dolphins-history rant) and that means the Pittsburgh defense is better by an All-Pro safety. The Steelers secondary has injury problems similar to the Dolphins, though, with two other starters uncertain. That brings us to Hill. Despite the attention on him, he’s averaging 8.2 catches and 116.8 yards in his first six games – the kind of blistering numbers that put him on pace to have 1,986 yards receiving this season. The NFL record is 1,964 by Detroit’s Calvin Johnson in 2012. Yes, Johnson did it in 16 games and this is a 17-game season, but greatness is greatness. Hill is everything the Dolphins hoped in signing him. He’s been the best player on the field most games and opened things up for Jaylen Waddle, who is due for a comeback game after two turnovers last week. Hill is the prime focus of this defense, but this defense’s secondary is hurt. That should give an opening to a player who grabs openings every week.
5. Don’t sleep on Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin’s on pace for a Hall of Fame career, and his teams get better through the year. This is a rebuilding year for Pittsburgh, but Tampa was a 10-point road favorite and lost last week. The Steelers defense was giving up 142 yards rushing the first three weeks – it’s about 50 yards less the last few weeks. This starts a five-game run for the Dolphins where they should be favored each week. After not playing a team with a losing record over these first six weeks, the Dolphins don’t play a team with a winning record over the next five games. With Tua back, the Dolphins can emerge from this 3-3 start pointed to the playoffs if they take care of business.
Prediction: Dolphins 20, Pittsburgh 13
()
News
Real World Economics: Financial journalists are getting it wrong
Financial news media fail not only their readers, but society as a whole, when they report events so incompetently that public understanding of vital issues worsens rather than improves.
Reporting of inflation is such a case and one that is at odds with journalistic practice in the past. The error is in a primary focus on year-over-year price changes with little mention of current rates of change.
To understand this, imagine you are in the backseat of a car rocketing past corn fields in southwest Minnesota. You ask, “How fast are we going?”
The driver replies “We have gone 15 miles in the last hour.” The information is correct and reflects the fact you idled for over half an hour while emergency personnel cleared up a violent crash ahead of you. But it really does not answer your question about the rate of speed right now.
Ditto if you are on a long road trip north and happen to hit the Twin Cities at 5 p.m. on Friday of a Memorial Day weekend. If you spend 15 minutes on 35W crawling between Hwy 36 and 694, knowing you have gone 60 miles in the last hour means little.
Yet that seems to be the attitude of the New York Times writer who reported that, “prices continued to climb at a brutally rapid pace in September.”
Well, perhaps. But if one takes the one month change in the consumer price index from August to September and calculates what the increase would be if it continued at this rate over 12 months, one gets 4.7 percent. That is high inflation, but less than the 12 months looking backward. And in the lifecycles of baby boomers, at least, 4.7 percent is not “brutally rapid,” especially in comparison to just earlier this year. Moreover, month-to-month changes jump around. If one takes the July-to-September change and annualizes it, it is 3.1 percent. The annualized rate for the June-September span is 1.9 percent.
This is not to say that price changes from a year ago to now are irrelevant. They are, but taken in isolation they are incomplete and misleading.
Consider a hypothetical example. A nation’s CPI stands at 200 and stays there for 11 months. In the 12th month, it jumps to 218 and stays at that level going forward. There would be no further increases in price for months 13 through 24, yet the year-over-year figure would show a 9 percent rate every month for months 12 through 23 and a fall to zero in month 24. Does this scenario show a full year of “brutally rapid inflation?” No!
Again, don’t just look at any single month’s increase converted to an annual rate. This can be just as misleading as only making a comparison to the rate of 12 months earlier. Combined, the two are useful. Individually, each is treacherous.
Now the New York Times is not alone in this incompetence. But it claims to be the leading newspaper. And you would not see this bone-headed approach in London’s Financial Times, or Paris’s Le Monde or the Frankfurter Algemeine Zeitung, nor even the Estado de Sao Paulo from Brazil, all of which claim similar status in their nations.
Nor would one have found it in the Times or other major U.S. newspapers in the 1970s, the decade famed for inflation. The near-universal practice in that era was to report the most recent annualized monthly rate and then the change from a year earlier. Why that sound practice fell out of journalism’s institutional memory and was abandoned is a mystery.
Reporting federal spending associated with new legislation is another common area of journalistic malpractice, albeit one also rooted in misleading rhetoric by politicians. The error is to cite the name of the legislation together with a dollar amount of spending without specifying the number of years or even which years to which the amount applies.
If some bill supposedly entails $400 billion in spending, is that for the next fiscal year? Over five years? Ten years?
Nowadays, such legislation cost usually is an estimate for 10 years as current congressional rules require such projections. But sometimes it is for an actual appropriation for the next budget. It might even be for the fiscal year that we are three weeks into. But that is seldom clear. Sponsors of the legislation brag to their supporters using the largest numbers possible as do opponents playing to their own audiences. But the press seldom tells the public what will be spent — or not spent — in 2023 or 2024. So, when politicians or journalists say “such-and-such” will add “this much” to inflation, or the federal deficit, or whatever, they really don’t know that if the projected spending is 10 years out.
Clearly, the opposite situation exists, and is equally bad, when only the initial outlays caused by the new legislation the first fiscal year were mentioned. The media and politicians’ extrapolating out the continuing effects of a bill for a decade or more is a good idea as long as everyone makes clear that the further out one makes an estimate, the rockier it becomes. But the immediate impact should remain central and reporters and editors must always ensure that it is clear to readers and viewers the exact period to which their reports refer.
Then there is the problem of reporters adopting the general attitude that a “strong” currency, one that it takes a lot of some other currency to buy, is unequivocally good for our nation as a whole and everyone in it. My column two weeks ago explained the pitfalls of that.
And finally, there is ineptness in reporting labor force indicators. The “U3” unemployment rate gets the biggest headlines, and it should. But the number of people with jobs, which is measured in at least two different ways by two different monthly surveys, is equally important. And one cannot always understand what is going on with the first two indicators — rate of joblessness and number of people with work, without also examining the labor force participation rate, a measure of what fraction of the population has jobs or is looking for them. Those who have dropped out don’t count.
All this is not to beat up on journalists. There is much good financial reporting, although current coverage of inflation and exchange rate changes is dismal. There are differences between our nation and many other industrialized nations in how people become economic reporters. In most of Europe and major industrial nations in South America and Asia, newspapers hire people with good economics degrees and teach them economics. Hence Britain’s The Economist and Financial Times are world leaders in quality of reporting as is Germany’s Frankfurter Algemeine Zeitung.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
News
6 takeaways from the Chicago Bulls’ 128-96 loss in their home opener, including Zach LaVine’s debut and a ‘disappointing’ bench unit
Zach LaVine made his season debut for the Chicago Bulls in the home opener Saturday at the United Center, but it wasn’t enough to hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 128-96 loss.
The Bulls have lost two straight after falling to the Wizards on Friday night in Washington.
Here are six takeaways from the game.
1. Zach LaVine shows promise in return.
After missing the first two games to manage a left knee injury, LaVine seemed to be back in peak form as he returned to the United Center. He drained a 3-pointer on the second Bulls possession and finished with 23 points on 9-for-16 shooting and added four assists.
LaVine played 28 minutes, attacking double teams and ripping up the lane for searing layups in the first half. But he faded in the second half, scoring only six points while shooting 2-for-6 from 3-point range.
Coach Billy Donovan said LaVine would play free of a minutes restriction, but it was clear the Bulls were hoping to keep their All-Star guard under the 38-minute cap the coach previously revealed.
LaVine opened the game with a dominant 10½-minute stretch, tallying eight points, three assists and two rebounds before exiting with some visible fatigue. He played only six minutes in the second quarter to balance the early load but still finished the half with 17 points.
That production, however, dropped off in the second half as the Bulls offense floundered.
2. The Bulls bench unit was ‘disappointing.’
The Bulls struggled mightily any time the second unit took the court, allowing the Cavaliers to go on their largest streak of the game during a stretch between the first and second quarters without LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević on the court.
Donovan shifted rotations in the second half to prevent the team from having a full secondary lineup on the court, ensuring that LaVine or DeRozan was in play until the final minutes of the loss.
“I was disappointed because that’s not been the group that’s been in training camp,” Donovan said. “That was the one thing that happened in that game that I thought was uncharacteristic. … We need each other and I thought that group in particular didn’t help each other enough. I felt we got stagnant and we just kind of stood. We didn’t cut and move, and that group has been really good doing that. That was the part that was surprising and disappointing.”
3. Patrick Williams nears time for change
It might be time for Donovan to make a change at power forward after a third straight lackluster performance from Williams, who managed only two points in 11 minutes before subbing in for the final four minutes of the game.
Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. both played more meaningful minutes than Williams. If Donovan decides to pull Williams from the starting lineup, Green is the most likely replacement.
Green scored six points off the bench, throwing down a pair of galvanizing dunks in the first and third quarters that provided the Bulls with much-needed energy boosts.
“That’s what he (Green) do,” DeRozan said. “The energy that he brings, the effort that he brings, it’s definitely contagious. You have to feed off that because every time he comes in the game that’s something he’s going to do.”
4. The Bulls’ 3-point shooting is still inconsistent.
If the Bulls are going to win games, they aren’t going to get it done through 3-pointers. Even with LaVine’s return, Saturday’s game highlighted a continuation of long-range shooting concerns dating to last season.
The Bulls finished 24.1% from behind the arc. Meanwhile, the Cavaliers were 16-for-27 (59.3%) on 3s. The disparity created a clear momentum shift for the Bulls, who couldn’t dig themselves out of the deficit with perimeter shooting.
Despite recognizing 3-point shooting as a weakness last season, the Bulls made only one shooting acquisition in the offseason — veteran guard Goran Dragić. After a hot start in Miami, Dragić finished 0-for-1 against the Cavaliers.
5. First back-to-back of the season.
The opening week posed a physical challenge for the Bulls, who played three games in three cities in four nights. Saturday’s game was the second of a back-to-back after they lost to the Wizards on Friday in Washington.
The Bulls were visibly exhausted after a pair of physical games against the Miami Heat and the Wizards. But they’ll need to learn how to adapt to those challenging series — the Bulls are slated for three more back-to-backs in the next three weeks.
6. Dalen Terry makes his NBA debut.
The rookie played for the first time this season Saturday, running the offense at point guard for the last three minutes of the loss. Terry didn’t touch the statline, but cracking a rotation is an important step.
Terry made an impression in the preseason with his frenetic defensive energy and ability to push the ball in transition. He could work his way into more minutes, particularly as the team deals with LaVine’s availability.
()
News
Hyde5: Protect Tua, clean up growing mistakes – five ways Dolphins can beat Pittsburgh
Tua Tagovailoa is back. So are Dolphins owner Steve Ross and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. So, for that matter, are the 1972 Dolphins on their 50th anniversary.
It’s a big night on a national stage – the only prime-time game for the Dolphins this year. So how to celebrate with a win? Here are five ways for it to happen:
1. Protect Tua Tagovailoa and get offense going. The Dolphins get back their quarterback after a few dramatic and scary weeks. Now this offense needs to come alive in a manner it hasn’t this season except for one electric quarter in Baltimore. Beyond that four-touchdown quarter, this offense hasn’t scored more than 17 points it did against the New York Jets by any practical measure no matter the quarterback (the defense had a touchdown against New England and recovered a fumble at the 6-yard line against Buffalo). The first order is protecting Tua. That sounds fundamental considering his concussion issues of late. Pittsburgh will present some problems here. Remember Tom Brady screaming at his offensive line on the sideline last Sunday? That’s because Pittsburh’s defensive linemen Craig Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi had their way with the interior of Tampa Bay’s offensive line. Heyward and Ogunjobi combined for seven pressures, three hurries, three hits and a sack against Brady. Liam Eichenberg, at right guard, has struggled large chunks of this year and Heyward will be a handful. No doubt center Connor Williams will provide help, but in the larger scheme Pittsburgh’s 3-4 defense didn’t send more than four rushers once against Tampa Bay. Its line has figured how to play without T.J. Watt and succeed. This Dolphins line and Tua need a top game.
2. Clean up the turnovers and penalties. Look, getting Tagovailoa back helps this offense and gets everything back on track. But the loss against Minnesota wasn’t due to the quarterback. Skylar Thompson looked good before his injury, but on one drive the surrounding team had five penalties and two drops. Teddy Bridgewater came in and struggled early but look at his fourth-quarter numbers: 15 of 17 passes for 237 yards, two touchdowns, an interception and a 133 rating. The problem was the Dolphins lost the turnover battle, 3-0, and had 10 penalties for 97 yards to Minnesota’s two for 20 yards. The previous week they lost the turnover battle, 2-0, and had 11 penalties for 102 yards in the loss against the Jets. Over this three-game losing streak they’ve had eight turnovers and not created a single one. Those are big-time losing numbers. They need to be cleaned up no matter who plays quarterback.
3. Confuse a rookie quarterback. It shouldn’t matter who the quarterback is as rookie Kenny Pickett and veteran Mitchell Trubisky haven’t done much. Pittsburgh has the 30th scoring offense at 16.2 points a game and 29th in total yards at 291.5 a game. Bottom-line: This is the worst offense the Dolphins have faced this season. It had a strong performance against Minnesota in giving up just 11 first downs and 234 total yards. They should be around these numbers against Pittsburgh. Pickett has only had three successful drives in his three games: 82 yards against the Jets, 50 yards against the Bills and 66 yards against Tampa Bay (until leaving in the second half).
4. Tyreek Hill vs. Pittsburgh secondary. Every team except Baltimore has one rule playing the Dolphins: Don’t let Hill beat you deep. Minkah Fitzpatrick is back along with Flores (don’t start me on my dumbest-trade-in-Dolphins-history rant) and that means the Pittsburgh defense is better by an All-Pro safety. The Steelers secondary has injury problems similar to the Dolphins, though, with two other starters uncertain. That brings us to Hill. Despite the attention on him, he’s averaging 8.2 catches and 116.8 yards in his first six games – the kind of blistering numbers that put him on pace to have 1,986 yards receiving this season. The NFL record is 1,964 by Detroit’s Calvin Johnson in 2012. Yes, Johnson did it in 16 games and this is a 17-game season, but greatness is greatness. Hill is everything the Dolphins hoped in signing him. He’s been the best player on the field most games and opened things up for Jaylen Waddle, who is due for a comeback game after two turnovers last week. Hill is the prime focus of this defense, but this defense’s secondary is hurt. That should give an opening to a player who grabs openings every week.
5. Don’t sleep on Pittsburgh. Mike Tomlin’s on pace for a Hall of Fame career, and his teams get better through the year. This is a rebuilding year for Pittsburgh, but Tampa was a 10-point road favorite and lost last week. The Steelers defense was giving up 142 yards rushing the first three weeks – it’s about 50 yards less the last few weeks. This starts a five-game run for the Dolphins where they should be favored each week. After not playing a team with a losing record over these first six weeks, the Dolphins don’t play a team with a winning record over the next five games. With Tua back, the Dolphins can emerge from this 3-3 start pointed to the playoffs if they take care of business.
Prediction: Dolphins 20, Pittsburgh 13
()
News
The Yankees are not on the same level as Houston and don’t have a clear path to getting there
In one way, Saturday’s pathetic performance by the Yankees’ batters actually marked an improvement.
The last time they faced Cristian Javier at Yankee Stadium prior to Game 3 of the American League Championship Series, he fired seven hitless innings. In Saturday’s loss, the Yankees were at least able to muster one hit off the right-hander, whose fastball and slider combination presented a deadly matchup for the predominantly right-handed group.
It was both entirely predictable and still a bit surprising to see the Yankees log another game of offensive ineptitude. The Astros’ indomitable pitching has been tough on everybody this season, and they seem to be getting even stronger during this inevitable march to the World Series, but one would think the prideful Bronx Bombers would have come up with something a little better than that.
Instead, for the third consecutive game, the Yankees got a strong outing from their starting pitcher but were undone by a completely lackluster offense. While they only struck out 11 times, better than the 17 and 13 they racked up in Games 1 and 2, the Yankees still finished with an unacceptable three hits. Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres went 0-for-10. At no point did anybody try to slap a ball through the shift or even bunt for a base hit, despite the fact that with each failed power swing, the season was slipping away from them. When the big hit never came, the home team was left with a big goose egg in the run column and a jam-packed weekend crowd was left hoarse after yelling obscenities at their fallen heroes.
Baseball fans in this city will always tell you how they feel. In Flushing earlier this month, with the Mets down for the count in the final game of their Wild Card series, fans left early from a game that wasn’t even sold out. During Game 3 of the ALCS, fans were completely shushed for the first three innings thanks to the Yankees’ failure to get a single hit. When the game unraveled in the Astros’ three-run half of the sixth inning, the solid wall of boos sent an obvious message: we are tired of watching this team, and we don’t believe you can pull this off anymore.
What a departure that is from the early stages of this season, when the Yankees pulled wins out of each other seemingly every night. One of their more joyous wins from the first half came against these very same Astros. On June 23, a ninth-inning rally sparked by Aaron Hicks’ three-run homer pushed the Yankees’ record to 52-18. After that comeback, which at the time made his team look invincible, manager Aaron Boone delivered a statement that now sounds like it’s about a completely different organization altogether.
“There’s a confidence where, if the game is in the balance or within reason, they’re gonna find a way to win,” Boone said.
The exact opposite is true today. Anybody who has watched the Yankees flail helplessly at Astro pitching and thinks they are on the same level as Houston is delusional. The Yankees are a good hitting team, but when pitted against a truly great opponent in this series, they’ve been extremely bad.
Part of that is due to fielding a lineup depleted by injuries, and most of the story here is about how ceaselessly good the Astros continue to be, but a large chunk of the blame has to go to the front office. Rolling with a stopgap shortstop all season — in a year where they were actively trying to win the World Series — finally blew up when Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s play left them no choice but to sit him in favor of two rookies.
Banking on Josh Donaldson to hold up over an entire season was a huge risk that has now proven to be a mistake. They also owe Donaldson a $21 million base salary next year, which may end up being for a bench ornament unless they can sucker another team into taking his salary as part of a larger trade. And for all the offseason chatter about overhauling their approach to become less reliant on slugging, the Yankees have still been doomed all week by an inability to put the ball in play. One particularly eloquent fan summarized the collective frustration by shouting their feelings into the air during the seventh inning, which was the Yankees’ twelfth in a row without scoring.
“Cashman, wherever you are, I hope you get fired!”
The anger is understandable. The Yankees had a pretty solid championship window open during Judge’s rookie season in 2017, which ended in a surprise run to Game 7 of the ALCS. Since then, they’ve brought in supportive stars like Rizzo, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, signed Gerrit Cole to be the nine-figure ace, and patched up the rest with some admittedly deft moves (turning Nestor Cortes’ career around, trading for Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta, converting Michael King into an unhittable reliever, developing Jonathan Loaisiga, wringing great first halves out of Jose Trevino and Matt Carpenter in 2022, etc.)
Now that that six-year run is reaching its end, with no World Series appearances to show for it, nobody is left happy. That’s where the Yankees stand now, somewhere between wondering what went wrong and how it went right for so long without any real payoff. The answer, of course, is that Houston is the biggest and meanest bully the block has seen in a while.
Even worse, the Yankees might not have their best counter-puncher next year, as one more loss unofficially marks the beginning of Judge’s free agency. The market does not technically open until after the World Series, something the Yankees thought they’d be participating in, but now they can use those days in late October to create their pitch for Judge to stick around.
There’s also the damning realization that most of the young players that were supposed to help hoist Judge to a championship — Gary Sanchez, Miguel Andujar, Jackson Frazier, Jordan Montgomery, Domingo German and Albert Abreu, just to name a few — either never panned out the way the Yankees envisioned, play for another team now, or both. Because of that, an enormous burden sits on the shoulders of Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera and Anthony Volpe to spearhead the next wave, and recent history doesn’t inspire much confidence.
If that next wave comes up dry, and Judge is wearing different colors next year, the giant wound left by three playoff losses to Houston will be hurting for years to come.
()
Ravens RB Gus Edwards to make season debut vs. Browns; LT Ronnie Stanley, WR Rashod Bateman will play
The Necessity of Conference Calling Services in Business World
Getting a Google AdWords Coupon For Your Online Business
Choosing an Affiliate Business Internet Marketing Program – The Journey Begins!
Raptors’ Koloko on dual ejection with Heat’s Martin, ‘He just stood there looking at me like crazy’
Hyde5: Protect Tua, clean up growing mistakes — five ways Dolphins can beat Steelers
Pro and Con List For Deciding Whether to Sue For a Car Accident
NetSuite and Google Analytics: How Can You Distinguish a Customer From a Visitor?
Small Business Internet Marketing Tips
Real World Economics: Financial journalists are getting it wrong
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella