Robinhood Holds Twitter Poll For Listing Next Crypto

There is a Change.org petition circulating to get LUNC included on Robinhood.

Nearly 13,000 people responded to the tweet.

Stock and cryptocurrency trading platform Robinhood conducted a twitter poll on which cryptocurrency should be added to the platform next. LUNC was requested to be included by the Terra Classic community, one of several crypto groups mentioned. Moreover, there is a Change.org petition circulating among Terra Classic enthusiasts to get LUNC included on the Robinhood platform.

It solicited input from its user base about the kind of cryptocurrency they would want to see the service add next. Furthermore, Nearly 13,000 people responded to the tweet, with members of every group recommending various tokens.

There was an immediate outpouring of support from the Terra Classic community with proposals to add LUNC to their index. The on-chain burn of LUNC coins has been backed by a number of cryptocurrency trading platforms. These platforms include Binance, Crypto.com, KuCoin, Huobi, OKX, and others. Moreover, Binance and MEXC Global are two exchanges that use burn for off-chain operations like spot and margin trading.

The LUNC community is now advocating for the cryptocurrency to be listed on popular exchanges like Coinbase and Robinhood. Moreover, the community as a whole thinks the exchanges can gain from the tremendous LUNC trading volume and demand.

In the last month, a petition on Change.org has been collecting signatures in favor of adding LUNC to the Robinhood platform. The Shiba Inu community has also been lobbying for Robinhood to include SHIB since last year. Over 500,000 people petitioned Robinhood to include SHIB, and the exchange did it in April. Already, approximately 7,000 people have signed the LUNC petition. The value of Terra Classic (LUNC) has increased by nearly 6 percent in the last day.

