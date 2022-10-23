Search Engine Marketing: How to Increase Your Online Marketing Campaign Reach

Pin 0 Shares

If you use search engine marketing management campaigns, you more than likely have seen the dangers of limiting the scope of attention to pay per click campaigns. Over-reliance on conversion-driving keywords may limit the program’s reach and ability to acquire and persuade new searchers who are not ready to transact. It is important, therefore, to analyze keyword performance using multiple attribution windows opened side by side, so you can track keywords across the conversion cycle. These windows should reflect different attribution logic, such as first-click, average clicks, last-click, and custom (weighted) click attribution. One way businesses are learning more about online marketing is through social media marketing training.

Beyond reporting, you should leverage multiple attribution windows in your automated bid rules. With this capability, your PPC management solution can automatically modify keyword bids to meet customer acquisition, persuasion, and conversion objectives. Automated bid rules that lack robust attribution capabilities will be limited to same-session or last-click performance data.

Evaluate Search Advertising Performance in the Right Context

The performance of search advertising programs should be evaluated not only against stated goals, but also against the performance of other channels. With a platform-based solution, you gain a panoramic view of performance across channels. For search advertising, cross-channel data comparisons help expose the interplay between different channels and their relative impact on customer acquisition, persuasion, and conversion.

Moreover, your search advertising program should be benchmarked against the performance of peers and competitors, as well as against the industry overall. This type of broad, industry-scale analysis allows you to identify strengths and weaknesses and adapt to seasonality, geographies, and other macro-level conditions.

How to Increase Search Engine Marketing Campaign Reach

As companies continue to invest in search advertising, they must continuously increase their program reach while maintaining adequate ROAS. With continued evolution of the search advertising market and its attendant challenges, it becomes a question of choosing the right strategy and the right solution.

Putting the customer at the center of your search advertising program is a virtually surefire way to energize the program and better align it with your overall marketing strategy. A well executed strategy that aims to enhance the customer experience with search advertising and across all your channels will translate into deeper customer engagement and better acquisition, conversion, and retention. That strategy depends on breaking down marketing silos with an enterprise-level online marketing platform that integrates search advertising management with robust analytics and companion marketing solutions.

