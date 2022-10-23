SEC Submits Letter of Motion To Omit Two Hinman Speech Drafts

Bullish STORJ price prediction is $0.4921 to $1.3211 .

The STORJ price will also reach $2 soon.

Bearish STORJ price prediction for 2022 is $0.3279.

In Storj (STORJ) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about STORJ to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Storj (STORJ) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Storj (STORJ) is $0.411241 with a 24-hour trading volume of $16,199,403 at the time of writing. However, STORJ has decreased to 0.1% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Storj (STORJ) has a circulating supply of 143,787,438 STORJ. Currently, STORJ trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEX, CoinTiger, and BKEX.

What is Storj (STORJ)?

Storj (STORJ) is an Ethereum token that controls the Storj DCS (Decentralized Cloud Storage) network for developers. When a customer uploads a file to Storj DCS, fragments of that file are distributed to a global network of independent nodes.

Storj, one of several competing crypto-powered cloud storage platforms. It was launched in 2014 and its latest version V3 was launched in 2019. The platform allows any computer running its software to rent out untouched hard drive space to users looking for file storage.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2022

Storj (STORJ) holds the 361st position on CoinGecko right now. STORJ price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

STORJ/USDT Horizontal Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A horizontal channel or sideways trend has the appearance of a rectangle pattern. It consists of at least four contract points. This is because it needs at least two lows to connect, as well as two highs. Horizontal channels provide a clear and systematic way to trade by providing buy and sell points. The longer the horizontal channel, the stronger the exit movement will be. There is frequently a price on the channel after exit. the exit often occurs at the fourth contact point on one of the horizontal channel’s lines.

Currently, Storj (STORJ) is at $0.411241. If the pattern continues, the price of STORJ might reach the resistance level of $0.6040, $1.0001, and $1.6893. If the trend reverses, then the price of STORJ may fall to $0.3611.

Storj (STORJ) Support and Resistance Level

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Storj (STORJ).

STORJ/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: Tradingview)

From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels of Storj (STORJ).

Resistance Level 1 $0.4921 Resistance Level 2 $0.7950 Resistance Level 3 $1.3211 Support Level 1 $0. 3279

The charts show that STORJ has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, STORJ might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.3211.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the STORJ might plummet to almost $0.3279, a bearish signal.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Storj (STORJ) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of STORJ lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

STORJ/USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Moreover, the Moving Average (MA) of Storj (STORJ) is shown in the above chart. Notably, the STORJ price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an downward trend. Currently, STORJ is in a bearish state. There is a possibility of a reversal trend of STORJ at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the STORJ is at a level of 42.21 This means that STORJ is nearly oversold state. However, this gives confidence to the traders to trade without any fear.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Storj (STORJ). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

STORJ/USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart represents the ADX of Storj (STORJ). Currently, STORJ lies in the range of 16.4511, so it indicates a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Storj (STORJ). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of STORJ lies above 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, STORJ’s RSI is at 42.21, thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of STORJ with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Storj (STORJ).

BTC Vs ETH Vs STORJ Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that ETH, BTC, and STORJ are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases or decreases, the price of ETH and STORJ increases or decreases respectively.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Storj (STORJ) might probably attain $3.5 by 2023.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Storj (STORJ) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, STORJ might rally to hit $4.6 by 2024.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2025

If Storj (STORJ) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, STORJ would rally to hit $6.1.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2026

If Storj (STORJ) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, STORJ would rally to hit $6.9.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2027

If Storj (STORJ) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, STORJ would rally to hit $7.7.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2028

If Storj (STORJ) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, STORJ would hit $8.4.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Storj (STORJ), it would witness major spikes. STORJ might hit $9.7 by 2029.

Storj (STORJ) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in Storj ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Storj (STORJ) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Storj (STORJ) might hit $10 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in Storj network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for STORJ. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Storj (STORJ) in 2022 is $1.3211. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Storj (STORJ) for 2022 is $0.3279.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in Storj ecosystem, the performance of Storj (STORJ) would rise to reach above its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.81 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that STORJ is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Storj (STORJ)?

Storj is a layer-2 scaling solution that enables off-chain transaction handling.

2. Where can you purchase Storj (STORJ)?

Storj (STORJ) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEX, CoinTiger, and BKEX.

3. Will Storj (STORJ) reach a new ATH soon?

With the ongoing developments and upgrades within Storj platform, Storj (STORJ) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.

4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Storj (STORJ)?

On March 28, 2021, Storj (STORJ) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.81.

5. Is Storj (STORJ) a good investment in 2022?

Storj (STORJ) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Storj in the past few months, STORJ is considered a good investment in 2022.

6. Can Storj (STORJ) reach $2?

Storj (STORJ) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Storj (STORJ) will hit $2 soon.

7. What will be Storj (STORJ) price by 2023?

Storj (STORJ) price is expected to reach $3.5 by 2023.

8. What will be Storj (STORJ) price by 2024?

Storj (STORJ) price is expected to reach $4.6 by 2024.

9. What will be Storj (STORJ) price by 2025?

Storj (STORJ) price is expected to reach $6.1 by 2025.

10. What will be Storj (STORJ) price by 2026?

Storj (STORJ) price is expected to reach $6.9 by 2026.

