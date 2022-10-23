Spain Climbs To Third Spot in Most Crypto ATMs in the World

With 215 cryptocurrency ATMs, Spain has surpassed El Salvador, which only has 212.

Spain deployed 43 cryptocurrency ATMs in 2022 alone.

Following the United States and Canada as the third nation with the most Bitcoin and cryptocurrency ATMs, one will find them in Spain. With 215 cryptocurrency ATMs, Spain has surpassed El Salvador, which only has 212, to become third in the world. According to research from CoinATMRadar, Spain is home to 0.6% of all cryptocurrency ATMs worldwide.

Furthermore, the information suggests that Spain is the leading European country in terms of the number of crypto ATMs, with a 14.65% share, followed by Switzerland (144 ATMs), Poland (142 ATMs), and Romania (135 ATMs).

Gradual Course of Recovery

Spain deployed 43 cryptocurrency ATMs in 2022 alone, and the country has already announced plans to build a total of more than 100 ATMs by the end of the year, bringing the grand total to about 300.

Several companies, including the German electronics store MediaMarkt and the payment processor Confinity, are spearheading the effort to place cryptocurrency ATMs in high-traffic areas of Austria, Germany, Spain, and Greece.

Conversely, worldwide crypto ATM installations have had negative growth since September 2022 and are on a gradual recovery path as of this writing. Based on the past 60 days of data, we can estimate that roughly seven new crypto ATMs are being deployed every day throughout the globe.

On the other hand, one well-known trader predicts that Bitcoin will surpass $100,000 in value next year, but this will be followed by a bear market with unprecedented volatility. On October 22nd, during a Twitter chat, Credible Crypto supported a hypothesis that the next Bitcoin halving will coincide with macro lows of just $10,000.

Recommended For You:

Spain Announces $4 Million Grant Funds For Metaverse Initiatives