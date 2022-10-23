Spain Climbs To Third Spot in Most Crypto ATMs in the World

- Hacker promoted a giveaway of up to 500,000 USDT in incentives.
Once again, cybercriminals are using social media for their own ends. This time they used the verified account of a well-known cryptocurrency exchange to promote a phishing scheme through Twitter. PeckShieldAlert reported at midnight on October 21. That the official Gate.io Twitter account has been hacked to promote a fraud posing as a Giveaway of up to 500,000 USDT in incentives.
The hackers tweeted a reward of 500 USDT stablecoins to the first 1,000 people. Who connected their wallets to a phishing page that looked like the platform’s main website.
Gate.io was able to reclaim control of its account. And delete the fraudulent ad after receiving alerts from Peckshield and the community. It is unclear, however, how many people fell for the scam.
A-listers Not Safe as Well
Twitter security was called into question in 2020 when the accounts of many celebrities, including Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, were compromised in phishing schemes pushing cryptocurrency giveaways. The contentious hack was carried out by a young guy. Who benefited from the breach by gaining access to free cryptocurrency.
Not even crypto industry A-listers are safe from scammers. Many prominent people in the cryptocurrency industry have been used as bait in intricate and not-so-complex scams, from Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin and Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson to Ripple’s CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Moreover, in a recent interview, the CEO of Ripple expressed frustration that Twitter’s AI still couldn’t tell the difference between legitimate users and the ever-increasing number of fake accounts on the network.
