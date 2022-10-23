News
St. Louis Park man dies after car flips, hits a tree and catches fire in Cottage Grove
A 27-year-old St. Louis Park man is dead after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree, overturned, and caught on fire early Friday in Cottage Grove.
Police officers and firefighters called to the crash shortly after 1 a.m. found the car fully engulfed in flames in the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road, according to a Cottage Grove police Facebook post.
Once the fire was put out, firefighters found the driver dead inside the overturned vehicle. A passenger, a 33-year-old Cottage Grove man, was found outside the vehicle. He was taken to Woodwinds Hospital in Cottage Grove with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation but the preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was heading southbound on East Point Douglas Road when it missed a curve and hit a tree. Authorities believe both speed and alcohol played a part in the crash.
The driver’s name will be released after his family is notified.
Celtics’ Brodgon calls out Heat’s Adebayo on screens, ‘Some of ‘em are illegal and don’t get called’
If Bam Adebayo thought he received excessive scrutiny on the screens he was setting during Friday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena, and particularly from one referee, it might only be the start for the Miami Heat center.
In the wake of foul trouble that short circuited his solid start, Adebayo was left to lament his offensive fouls, with three called by veteran referee Nick Buchert.
His frustration boiled over with 5:12 to play in the third quarter, also assessed a technical foul by Buchert at that stage.
“My frustration, it wasn’t because of that foul,” Adebatyo said, before turning his attention to Saturday night’s visit by the Toronto Raptors. “It was just because I felt like he gave me three of my four, and that was my frustration. I felt like I let that dictate the swing of the game. And that’s on me.”
The technical foul allowed the Celtics to take a 72-71 lead, never to trail again.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it was the totality of Adebayo’s foul trouble, even more than that single moment, that turned the game.
“I mean him getting his fourth foul certainly did,” he said. “I think his first foul, which I didn’t think was a foul, those things add up. And then he ended up missing some minutes in the first half. That’s the way it goes sometimes.
“Him getting that tech, I think that was kind of inconsequential. It was more the play that got us into the hole that swing moment. But him being in foul trouble, I think two of the calls were tough calls.”
And yet even with that foul trouble, Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon suggested there should have been even more.
“He’s a great screener,” Brogdon said. “Some of ‘em are illegal and don’t get called. But that’s the reality of the game. So, navigating through ‘em, he’s a big guy who sets screens well and they play well through him.”
Forward Jimmy Butler said what matters is that Adebayo’s heart and effort are in the right place, even with the foul trouble.
“He got it in a manner where he’s trying to get somebody open, aggressively on the screen,” Butler said.
Local pick
The Heat’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, took a mostly low-profile approach to Saturday’s G League draft, but there was some local flavor.
With the first of their two second-round selections, the Skyforce drafted Barry University guard Landon Kirkwood, who before playing at the Miami Shores school had played at Broward College. Kirkwood also previously played at Cal-Fullerton.
“We obviously have pretty good relationship with the coach,” Skyforce General Manager Eric Amsler said of Barry coach Butch Estes. “And he called me to sell me.”
Kirkwood was among those who impressed the Skyforce staff at the team’s open tryout in Miami last month.
The Skyforce with their first pick selected former Rutgers big man Kadeem Jack and later in that first round selected former Overtime Elite forward Jai Smith.
Of Smith, an intriguing prospect because of his youth, Amsler said, “He’s a strong shooter. We’re always looking for shooters.”
With their other second-round pick, the Skyforce selected former UNLV center Brandon McCoy.
The Skyforce did not have a third-round pick in the three-round draft.
Among those bypassed by the Skyforce was former Heat guard Norris Cole, who went to the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, in the second round.
Still out
Guard Victor Oladipo (left-knee tendinosis) and center Omer Yurtseven (left-ankle impingement) again were declared out for Saturday’s game against the Raptors, yet to play this season.
Listed out for the Raptors were center Chris Boucher (left-hamstring strain) and forward Otto Porter (left-hamstring strain).
()
Kanye West Cries Out That Pete Davidson Is Squeezing The Juice Out Of His Future Ex-wife, Kim Kardashian With His 10-inch D***
Kanye West is on his rants again despite Balenciaga, Gap, Vogue, and JP Morgan Chase cutting ties with him over his anti-Semitic comments and dragging everyone who isn't in support of his madness. Kanye doesn't seem to care about his business partners dumping him and for me, I think the scales haven't fallen from his…
The post Kanye West Cries Out That Pete Davidson Is Squeezing The Juice Out Of His Future Ex-wife, Kim Kardashian With His 10-inch D*** appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Magic feel for injured Jalen Suggs, who sat for home opener vs. Celtics
There was a subdued feeling emanating from the Orlando Magic after their 108-98 Friday loss to the Atlanta Hawks — and not just because it was their second down-to-the-wire loss to open the season.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs left in the third quarter with an ankle injury, with the Magic saying he sprained it and that he’d get evaluated further once they got back to Orlando on Saturday for their home opener against the Boston Celtics at Amway Center.
He sat for Saturday’s game, joining Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot).
Suggs appeared to have twisted the ankle on the drive before landing awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled.
He took 2 free throws and Wendell Carter Jr. committed a take foul on Clint Capela so Cole Anthony could sub in for Suggs, who originally went to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers before being ruled out in the fourth.
“My heart goes out to the kid,” said coach Jamahl Mosley. “He’s working and continuing to battle no matter what happens. He’s continued to put the work in despite injuries. He’s doing the work with the film. He’s a resilient, tough kid. He’s going to continue to bounce back.”
Suggs isn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7.
He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, scoring 21 points (8 of 11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth.
Suggs, who primarily guarded Trae Young while on the floor, was a significant reason why the All-Star struggled in Friday’s first half (2 points — 0-for-7, including 0-for-5 on 3s with 8 assists and 3 turnovers). He also was active in the passing lanes, grabbing 3 steals in 16 minutes. Young, who started to find his rhythm as a scorer after Suggs’ exit, finished with 25 points (7 of 24, including 4 of 11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
“It’s tough seeing all the work he did to get back from the knee sprain,” rookie Paolo Banchero said. “To have that happen, you just feel for him. He’s a competitor. He wants to be out there. He was playing well, too. To see him go down like that, you never want to see that.”
Resiliency has been necessary for Suggs, especially with the injury misfortunes he’s had since being drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2021.
Suggs had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games. Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured Friday — early in the offseason, limiting how much he could participate in basketball activities.
In the long run, the Magic are confident he’ll be OK but displayed empathy with him getting injured again.
“You never want to see anyone get injured, especially your brother who you work with every day,” Anthony said. “Definitely sucks just knowing how hard the kid works. I wish he didn’t get hurt. I know when he’s back, he’ll be ready. He’ll be good.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Joe Harris accepts new role: ‘This is what it will be’
After coming off the bench in his regular-season debut, longtime starter Joe Harris says he will help his team in whatever capacity they ask.
Harris played 18 minutes and shot one-of-three from the field in only his second bit of NBA action since Nov. 14, after which he underwent two surgeries on his ailing left ankle. He played in the Oct. 2 preseason opener before experiencing soreness in his left foot, then sat the remainder of the preseason and the regular-season opener.
In his absence, offseason acquisition Royce O’Neale has started. O’Neale appears to have earned the starting job for good and cemented that status by hitting the game-winner against the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
Harris said in the locker room he isn’t concerned with the role he has.
“However it is man,” he said after the game. “If I continue to play these minutes, this is what it will be. If I play more, I’m basically just going to do whatever I can to help the team: trying to do all the little stuff, knock down shots. And you know, just provide hopefully a little bit of glue just doing some of the dirty work and the stuff that’s really gonna help us win at the end of the day.”
He also added that “everything felt fine” and that his ankle didn’t inhibit his play on the court.
“I was definitely a little winded, lungs were burning,” he said. “But that’s to be expected and just keep building from there.”
The Nets missed Harris, who has led the NBA in three-point percentage twice in the last five seasons. They were severely shorthanded during the preseason and in the season-opener because Seth Curry is also out rehabbing after offseason ankle surgery.
Nets point guard Ben Simmons said he’s excited to get Harris back on the floor.
“I love Joe, man. I just know how he plays already, playing against him so often,” Simmons said. “Being on the other side of that now, it’s gonna be fun. Just getting that communication, going, that rhythm, so looking forward to playing with him.”
SIXTH MAN
Nets star Kevin Durant credited Brooklyn’s fans for helping his team beat the Raptors on Friday.
“Since I’ve been here, Nets World’s been loud,” he said. “We get a bad rap for our fans saying we don’t got a lot, saying they don’t come to support us, but I feel like every game I played since I’ve been here has been loud and they’ve been cheering for the Nets.
Durant also offered an explanation as to why so many fans cheer for the opposing teams at Barclays Center.
“It’s also New York City,” he said. “So there’s other teams and other fanbases here as well, but we always hear Nets loud and clear, and we’re going to need that going forward.”
BREAKOUT GAME
Simmons had his best game in a Nets jersey, finishing with six points, eight assists, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Nash has maintained Simmons must stay aggressive if this team is going to be successful.
“Just attack. That’s just me,” Simmons said. “It’s easy to say, but to go and do it, it’s tough, but that’s on me. Keep pushing myself.”
()
Wild place winger Jordan Greenway on IR with upper-body injury
BOSTON — Jordan Greenway’s return to the Wild lineup lasted exactly 2 minutes, 58 seconds.
Not long into his highly anticipated season debut in Thursday’s game at Xcel Energy Center, the 6-foot-6, 230-pound winger left the game after a collision with Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the neutral zone. He suffered an upper-body injury and did not return.
Though the timeline for recovery is still unclear, Greenway did not travel for the 10-day road trip, and the Wild placed him on injured reserve ahead of Saturday’s game against the Boston Bruins. That means he’s going to be out for the foreseeable future.
It’s an unfortunate situation for Greenway in a vacuum and even worse when considering what he went through this past offseason. He had three separate operations — one to fix his shoulder, one to take out his wisdom teeth, and one to remove a cyst from his ankle — and had to work extremely hard to get back to full strength.
Now he’s on the shelf once again.
Asked to give an update following Thursday’s game, coach Dean Evason said it’s not the same injury that plagued Greenway last season. Perhaps that’s some good news in the grand scheme of things.
In response to Greenway’s injury, the Wild recalled gritty winger Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. He was a healthy scratch for Saturday’s game.
Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley questionable to play vs. Browns
Starting Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after being added to the injury report Saturday with an illness.
Stanley, who missed the Ravens’ first four games while recovering from his second straight season-ending ankle surgery, has been one of the team’s best players over the past two weeks. The 2019 All-Pro has yet to allow a quarterback pressure in his 44 pass-blocking snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
Stanley’s illness adds further uncertainty to the Ravens’ offensive tackle situation entering a crucial AFC North game. Starting right tackle Morgan Moses (heel) was listed as questionable Friday after a limited week of practice. Patrick Mekari replaced Moses after he was carted off the Ravens’ loss Sunday to the New York Giants, leaving him unable to share snaps at left tackle with Stanley, whose ramp-up the team has monitored carefully.
If Stanley and Moses are unavailable Sunday, Mekari and rookie Daniel Faalele would likely start at tackle against a potent Browns edge rush. Myles Garrett has five sacks in five games, and fellow defensive end Jadeveon Clowney has 1 1/2 sacks in three games.
Reserve Ravens guard Ben Cleveland is also questionable. A foot injury limited him in practice this week, and he was designated with an illness Saturday along with Stanley.
()
