News
St. Paul company announces home remodeling app
Nate Custard and Bryan Borek are looking to prove it doesn’t take advanced business degrees or Silicon Valley office space to develop industry-changing tech.
Custard had been operating his St. Paul-based general contracting company, Aequo Builders, for more than a decade when he and his project manager came up with the idea for an app to change the home remodeling experience.
As with countless other companies, the pandemic required Custard to get creative about minimizing physical contact with clients. The solution, project manager Borek helped discover, was new technology that eliminated the need to schedule home visits from multiple contractors to find the best quote and plan for any home remodeling project.
3-D SCANNING DEVELOPS IMAGE OF PROPERTY
Aequo Builders began using a 3-D scanning device to develop imaging of a customer’s property to be sent directly to contractors, eliminating the need for them to come and take their own measurements.
“We did a lot of work in offices, and we would scan the property so we wouldn’t have to have a walkthrough to explain the project and interrupt the people working in the offices,” Custard said. “It was already working for the other company, and we kind of realized that this might help out a lot of other people.”
Custard and Borek’s app, Aequo, provides a database of contractors that homeowners looking to remodel can communicate with directly. Homeowners are able to book a 3-D scan of their homes, which contractors can review and offer quotes for immediately.
Using the app is free, but Aequo charges for an optional home scan through the company that provides a detailed image of the property for contractors. It currently costs $199 for a “standard scan” and $349 for a “premium scan.”
However, the founders claim that despite the up-front cost, the average homeowner will still save between 20 percent and 50 percent when hiring a contractor through the app compared with the traditional method.
“It costs less to quote through a system that doesn’t drive across town,” Borek said.
AEQUO MAY EXPAND BEYOND TWIN CITIES
Borek said homeowners should feel secure using the app, as contractors are not given any identifying information about clients until the client agrees to work with them.
“For homeowners looking to save time on setting up a project and getting bids for a project and you want to make sure that you’re getting all the same information to compare contractors, this is the perfect service,” said Borek.
While the app is available to download, Custard and Borek said they are still working on recruiting contractors to use the service and expect it to be fully functioning within approximately the next two weeks.
Currently, Aequo targets only Twin Cities homeowners, but if successful, they hope to expand nationwide and into different industries that could benefit from the 3-D scanning services, such as real estate and insurance.
“We’re excited to see how homeowners use it,” Borek said. “I think we’re gonna learn a lot just from building through this next year.”
News
Ravens RB Gus Edwards set to make season debut vs. Browns; RB J.K. Dobbins placed on injured reserve
Ravens running back Gus Edwards is expected to make his season debut Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, his first game since January 2021.
Edwards, who returned to practice Oct. 5, was activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list Saturday. After missing all of last season and offseason workouts this summer while recovering from a September 2021 knee injury, Edwards impressed coaches and teammates with his work in practice.
“Gus is looking really good,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. “Gus is looking really good, and I think he’s on track. We’re really excited about having him back. I think he’s getting better every day, and it’s visual; I can visually see it. So really excited about that.”
Edwards averaged 5.2 yards per carry and over 700 rushing yards per season over his first three seasons in Baltimore. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract extension through 2023 after 2021, when he had a career-high six rushing touchdowns, 723 rushing yards and 129 receiving yards.
J.K. Dobbins (knee) will miss at least four games after he was placed on injured reserve Saturday. He’s expected to undergo arthroscopic surgery. With Dobbins sidelined, the Ravens will have Justice Hill, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Edwards available for activation Sunday against Cleveland.
()
News
Yankees ‘wild about Harry’ as hometown Harrison Bader produces in the postseason
The song “I’m Just Wild About Harry” was written in 1921 years ago and popularized by Judy Garland in 1939, but it’s having a comeback moment this month thanks to an unlikely figure: Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader.
Fans have taken to calling him ‘Hometown Harrison’ or ‘Darth Bader’ on Twitter but John Sterling, the longtime radio play-by-play announcer, has made it the signature home run call for Bader in the postseason. That call has been getting plenty of play in October as Bader has blasted four of them in the playoffs.
“I think it’s wonderful and I would love to make him continue to do that as often as possible,” Bader said.
The Bronxville native is having a monster postseason for his hometown team, having reached base in six of seven games and in 10 of his 26 plate appearances. He’s slashing .273/.385/.818 with four home runs, five runs scored, five RBI and three walks.
Opposing pitchers sure haven’t been wild about Harry.
“He’s had an outstanding postseason, obviously,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Saturday afternoon before Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros. “Hitting the ball out of the ballpark, had a good game the other day getting on base a couple times.”
The versatile Bader batted leadoff in Game 2 in Houston and was moved to the No. 6 spot Saturday with the Yankees trying to spark some offense and get more production from the middle of the order. Bader has produced regardless of where he has hit in the lineup.
“I think Booney does a really good job of building a lineup and changing it up when he feels necessary, and we have complete confidence in it as hitters,” Bader said. “I can only speak from experience. Regardless of where I’m hitting in the lineup, maybe with the exception of the very first at-bat of the game only the road where you might want to see some pitches, the approach pretty much remains the same, unless the opposition is doing something crazily different that makes you can change your approach.”
Bader has taken to the team and the market well since he was traded at the deadline from the St. Louis Cardinals for southpaw Jordan Montgomery. The trade was initially a bit of a head-scratcher since Bader was out with plantar fasciitis at the time, and Montgomery was eating innings for the Yankees with Luis Severino on the injured list.
The injury kept Bader off the road so trying to develop chemistry with the team and figure out his role was not a quick process. His rehab stint helped him feel as though he was finally a part of the team he grew up watching.
The trade worked out well for both sides but his addition has been especially important given the injuries to the outfield.
No one could have foreseen the level of depletion to the outfield with injuries to Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Hicks, but had that trade not been made the Yankees might be forced to use someone like Tim Locastro or Marwin Gonzalez in this series, who hit just .186 and .185 this season, respectively. Leaving Gonzalez off the roster allowed the club to carry rookie Oswald Peraza and improve the defense.
The Yankees got a naturally observative player who hangs on every pitch to try and glean information during games and communicates well with the outfield. Giancarlo Stanton is playing in left field out of necessity in the series but Bader can cover a lot of ground in center, helping to mitigate some of the defensive risk.
Bader also brings a level-headed, yet focused, approach to the game. With the Yankees looking to get back in the series after going down 2-0 in Houston, they need all the production they can get from spark-plug players like Bader.
“These games have been really close, these last two games. They could really go either way,” Bader said. “And just because they haven’t gone in our favor doesn’t mean that our attitude or level of confidence is defeated, by any means. You go out there, you play your brand of baseball, you do it confidently with a smile, and see how it shakes out.”
()
News
Yankees Notebook: Business as usual for Nestor Cortes in ALCS
Hearing Nestor Cortes speak right now, it seems like he’s enjoying this Yankee postseason run more than anybody.
For fans, watching the team need five games to get rid of Cleveland, then falling in an 0-2 hole against Houston, has invited a lot of unwanted stress into their lives. For the players that are struggling, the weight is starting to set in. But Cortes, who turned in two brilliant starts against the Guardians in the Division Series, thinks that trying to change things up now or let himself feel the magnitude of playoff games would disrupt everything he has going.
“I tried to keep the same kind of game day routine,” Cortes said of his game plan for the Cleveland starts. “Those two games were just like starting a regular season game for me. I knew the stakes were higher, everything was going to be more magnified. But as far as the way that I went about it, it was kind of the same through the day.”
Things are no different as Cortes gets ready for his Game 4 start on Sunday, facing a Houston team much punchier than the Guardians that has established themselves as the undeniable best team in the world.
“Obviously [it’s] the ALCS for the first time, but I think I’ll approach it the same way,” Cortes assured. “I don’t think nothing changes. The goal’s still to go out there and throw as many quality innings as I can. I think that’s the way that I’ve done it the whole year and that’s why I’ve had the success I’ve had.”
Cortes also used his media availability to shower praise on Aaron Judge, astutely recognizing that the team would not be anywhere close to this position if not for the big man and his god-like season. Cortes even went into somewhat of a recruiter mode, noting that should Judge decide to come back, the team should be ready to bestow a major honor on him.
“He’s meant everything,” Cortes said of Judge. “I think I’m able to say that if he’s back here next year, he’s our captain, he’s the next captain. We follow everything he does. He leads by example. He’s not really a guy that comes out and screams at anybody. But if he has to, that’s his job. I think he’s earned that right to keep us in check.”
Judge’s looming free agency has definitely been somewhat of an unspoken x-factor during this season, but his teammates, especially Cortes, haven’t let that impact their admiration for him.
“Sometimes I ask myself, how does he have so much time to stop for interviews and signatures? But he finds a way,” Cortes said. “That’s what makes him great.”
For the glass-half-full fans, the pain of losing the first two ALCS games was ameliorated by the knowledge that Gerrit Cole would pitch Game 3 and Cortes would have Game 4. Very few teams can put a combination of that caliber on the mound in back-to-back postseason games, something that Cortes appreciates, especially because he looked like he might be out of the league in 2020.
“It feels great to know that fans are actually excited to watch me pitch or to have me in that role. And to have that, I guess that optimism for me to go out there and pitch well, I think it’s good to have that pressure. Because you know you’re liked around the city and hopefully in the community of Hispanics and Cubans from where I’m from.”
“We’ve talked a lot about his journey,” Yankee manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s a great story. But here we are in the middle of October and he’s a critical figure to our team, a critical person, player to our team, and I think at this point over the last couple of years he’s proven that he is just a frontline impact pitcher in the game.”
Cortes laughed when asked how his life has changed in the past couple of years, especially as he tries to navigate the Big Apple. He said as soon as mask mandates eased up, he started getting recognized at a much more frequent rate. He also used to regularly take the subway, but that has had to stop to avoid being swarmed. The unlikely star hasn’t gotten big time enough to complain about his newfound fame, though.
“I think it was this year, maybe like three or four starts into the season, I remember going shopping one day and getting stopped a few times to take pictures,” he beamed. “So that felt kind of cool. Now it’s just, everywhere I go I have a little hoodie on and stuff.”
KEEPING THINGS CONVENTIONAL
As Cortes’ star was growing, a major part of his reputation came from being the short dude with a mustache and some funky deliveries. While he hasn’t grown in stature, and the mustache is still glued to his face, Cortes has limited the exaggerated leg kicks and hesitation moves on the mound.
Asked when he typically decides to unleash them, Cortes said it’s usually a snap decision after getting the ball back from his catcher.
“Usually, as soon as I get the ball back and I’m walking towards the rubber again to get ready, is when I decide. And then depending on the pitch that he calls it allows me to either okay, like confirm that we’re going to do it, or just shut it down and go with what pitches he calls.”
()
News
Tommies get another blocked-punt TD from freshman Ryan Sever to put away Presbyterian
Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian to win 46-17 on Saturday in Clinton, S.C.
In between Sexauer’s scoring plays, Ryan Sever blocked a punt, chased the ball down, then picked it up and ran it six yards for a touchdown. The freshman from Edina has blocked three punts this season — and all three resulted in touchdowns, although this was his first.
Sexauer completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards for the Tommies, who improved to 6-1 overall and 4-3 in the Pioneer Football League with their sixth consecutive victory after season-opening loss at Southern Utah.
Presbyterian led 10-0 after the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime before the Tommies’ big third quarter.
Tyler Wesley threw for a touchdown, and Delvecchio Powell II ran for one for the Blue Hose (1-7, 0-5), who lost their sixth game in a row.
News
Dolphins get O-line help from practice squad; elevate safety, D-lineman for Sunday vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins signed veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell from the practice squad to their active roster on Saturday ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Dolphins also used their two practice-squad elevations for the week on safety Verone McKinley and defensive lineman Ben Stille.
Shell, a veteran of seven NFL seasons who has 62 professional starts to his credit, was elevated each of the past two weeks from the practice squad amid Miami’s dire need at tackle.
The Dolphins have Terron Armstead (toe) and Greg Little (Achilles) questionable to play against Pittsburgh in Sunday’s 8:20 p.m. kickoff. They also remain without starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who will miss a sixth consecutive game on injured reserve for an ankle injury. Jackson was not activated off injured reserve for a second straight weekend since gaining eligibility from the four-week minimum. A 21-day clock to activate him was started on Oct. 12 when he returned to practice.
Without Armstead and Jackson in last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Little played left tackle and Shell right tackle. When Armstead left the Oct. 9 loss at the New York Jets, Little remained at right tackle, where he was already filling in for Jackson, and Shell was inserted at left tackle, despite playing right tackle exclusively in his previous NFL experience.
The Dolphins did not have to make any corresponding move in signing Shell as they had two open roster spots from placing cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) and edge defender Trey Flowers (foot) on IR this week.
In 2022, teams get three elevations before having to sign a practice-squad player to the active roster to bring him up a fourth time. The Dolphins used two on Shell before Sunday, but signing him also allowed them to elevate both McKinley and Stille in a week where nine players enter Sunday questionable and another doubtful to play due to injury.
McKinley, the undrafted rookie out of Oregon, is elevated for the second time this season, the first being the opener against the New England Patriots. Stille, an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, gets his first call-up.
McKinley gives the Dolphins versatility in a secondary that has various cornerback injuries. Byron Jones remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list for offseason lower left leg surgery, Needham is done for the season, All-Pro Xavien Howard enters Sunday questionable with a groin injury, undrafted rookie Kader Kohou is questionable with an oblique ailment, and Keion Crossen’s knee has him doubtful.
Miami is expected to again use third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and veteran special teamer Justin Bethel on defense. The team, behind starting safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, also has Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell with positional flexibility in the secondary. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday he believes his team has enough defensive backs without signing a free agent this week.
Stille (6-4, 296 pounds) beefs up the Dolphins’ defensive front as they go into the game against the Steelers with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand) questionable. Plus, the unit lost Flowers in the past week.
()
News
Giancarlo Stanton playing left field for crucial Game 3 highlights Aaron Boone’s lineup moves
In a week, the Yankees went from giving Giancarlo Stanton his first start in the outfield since July to putting him in the large left field at Yankee Stadium for a critical Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. It has been 1,106 days since the slugger stepped out to the left field in the Bronx, dating back to Game 1 of the 2019 ALCS on Oct. 12, 2019.
“Just thought he moved around well out there in Houston, obviously made a really good play out there,” Boone said of playing Stanton in the much smaller left field at Minute Maid Park. “So seeing how he was after that game, which [he] came out of that feeling good, the next day felt good as well. As I deliberated on it yesterday, I checked in with him just to make sure that he felt good about it. I told him I was considering it. He was all in on it, ‘Let’s go,’ and decided to go that way.
Boone admitted it’s not the perfect situation, but it’s where the Yankees are right now. They went into Saturday night’s game down 0-2 to the Astros in the best-of-seven games series, their offense stalling against Houston’s excellent pitching and a roster that was given to him with limited options.
After Joey Gallo turned out to be a bust in New York, Andrew Benintendi was acquired before the trade deadline specifically for these situations. He plays a Gold Glove-worthy lefty field and hits the type of pitches the Astros pitchers throw well. But he fractured the hook of the hamate bone in his right hand in early September.
In the past, Boone would move Aaron Judge to center and use Aaron Hicks or another center fielder in left to let Stanton play the much smaller right field. Hicks is out six weeks with a sprained knee. Harrison Bader is an exceptionally good defensive center fielder, but because he came to the Yankees injured, Boone did not have a chance to let him do that in the regular season.
So he was reluctant to throw him in there in such a crucial game.
“I just haven’t done that with Bader at all, him coming back from [missing three months with plantar fasciitis] and to just all of a sudden throw him in left field,” Boone explained. “It’s not the ideal alignment, but the reality is, we’re still really good defensively in the field right now.”
Bader, who has four home runs in the last seven games, was leading off in Game 2 on Thursday night, but was dropped to sixth Saturday. Boone had Anthony Rizzo leading off for the seventh time this season.
“I just really wanted to get the third lefty at-bat in there today against [Christian] Javier, who’s got pretty extreme reverse splits,” Boone said. “I mean, he’s had a great year against both, but he’s especially tough on righties. So I just wanted to have the three lefties in there today.”
Rizzo was one at the top of the lineup and Boone had Matt Carpenter in there at the No. 5 spot as a designated hitter. Carpenter, who missed the last two months of the season after fracturing his foot, is 0-for-7 with seven strikeouts in seven at-bats in the postseason.
But Boone has limited left-handed bats available with Benintendi on the injured list and Carpenter was a huge part of the offense earlier in the season.
“He’s healthy, he’s had a ton of at-bats,” Boone said of Carpenter, “albeit not a lot of in-game at-bats. He’s been getting a lot of live at-bats.
“It’s Matt Carpenter. Just because you have a couple of bad at-bats against some really difficult matchups, left-handed matchups. He’s a really good hitter. And then especially against Javier. Javier is their one guy that’s pretty extreme [with] righty splits. I want to have the three lefties in there and I feel like he gives us that chance.”
And finally, Boone played Oswaldo Cabrera, a switch hitter, at shortstop, hitting eighth to give the Yankees a third left-handed hitting threat. It was not an easy decision, Boone said.
“I do like [Isiah Kiner-Falefa] in there today, but again, I just went with the side of one of the three lefties in there. So yes, that was a hard one again,” Boone said.
()
