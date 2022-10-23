The EDIPP Principle

Pin 0 Shares

Should Personal Trainers touch their clients?

Once reserved only for the rich and famous, personal fitness training has suddenly become main stream. A personal trainer is now as common as a pair of good trainers and a water bottle. But unlike a hair stylist, a fitness trainer doesn’t need to be tested and licensed by a local licensing board. Someone with little more than a great body but no experience can print business cards, call themselves a personal trainer and take money for their services.

The relationship between a client and a Trainer should be along the same lines of Doctor/Patient relationship yet is subject to far fewer regulations. More goes on between a Trainer and a client than just counting exercise reps and changing weights. The Trainer’s role is very complex because he acts as a teacher, a coach, a counsellor and a supporter. Trainers need to be very aware of their limitations and must never exceed the confines of their own expertise.

The topic of touching is a hotly debated issue both amongst clients and fitness professionals worldwide. It is interesting to note that other health professionals touch or manipulate clients on a daily basis, e.g. sports masseuse, physiotherapists, and osteopaths but are seldom questioned by clients in relation to this.

From a client’s point of view, the following 5 golden questions should be asked.

1. Does the trainer need to touch me?

2. Has he asked my permission?

3. Is the touching in an appropriate manner?

4. Do I mind being touched on a professional basis?

5. Is there another way that he could get his point across?

If a client has answered “NO” to the first four questions then concerns should be raised immediately. By not saying anything about the situation, things will only get worse and the end result will be a loss of confidence in the trainer and ultimately a cessation of all links with any present or future Personal Trainer.

Personal Trainers need to think about a variety of issues both from their own point of view and that of the client. These are what are generally considered to be the 10 golden rules when looking at the subject from a trainer’s viewpoint:

1. What is the age of the client?

2. What sex is the client?

3. Is it necessary to touch the client?

4. What will be achieved by doing so?

5. How should the client be approached?

6. Has the client been told of the trainer’s intentions?

7. Does the client’s ethnicity allow them to be touched?

8. Can the same goals be achieved by not touching my client?

9. Have EDIP principle been taken into consideration?

10. Will the EDIP principle aid the trainer to achieve the goal?

The above is not an exhaustive list but ones which have been applied by trainers many times over the years with great success when dealing with clients.

So, what is the EDIP Principle? Quite simply it is a teaching method used predominantly by the forces to cover everything from turning on a light switch, eating a tin of rice to complex weapon systems.



By adapting this method of teaching, it will cut down the amount of worry or time needed to touch or manipulate the client in order for them to get the maximum result from whatever is trying to be achieved.

E – Is for Explanation- Explain to the client in words what they are about to do at every main point in a session; don’t tell them it all at once as this will confuse them. Cover the exercise in brief and the main coaching points and above all, keep it simple.

D – Is for Demonstrate- Demonstrate the exercise to the client, slowly and with perfect form, so that they can easily see what has just been explained. Try not to talk and demonstrate at the same time as the client needs to concentrate on the movement of the exercise.

I – is for Imitate – get the client to imitate the exercise by mirroring and copying, so that they can feel the exercise. Try to cover coaching points during this phase in order to reiterate form, pausing at pertinent points during the exercise to emphasize the coaching points.

P – is for Practice – Get the client to practice the exercise a few times prior to them starting their reps, this way it can be seen if they are conducting correct form and answer any questions they might have.

By adapting the EDIP Principle, it will ensure better training all round and further gain trust with a new client or enhance relationships with existing clients.

There will come a time (e.g PNF stretching) or a situation where a client needs to be manipulated with regard to preventing injury or correcting technique/posture, however by applying the EDIP Principle in all sessions with new and old clients, it can de dealt with in a professional and safe manner.

Hopefully the above points will aid both clients and Personal trainers to avoid any uncomfortable situations and to enjoy a long and trusting relationship.