The Importance of a Good Motorcycle Helmet

Anyone who decides to get a motorcycle must understand that a helmet is probably the most important safety consideration. The fact that riders are more vulnerable in crash situations is obvious, but crash statistics paints an even grimmer picture. Despite repeated warnings and horrible stories of crash victims, many people still fail to realize the importance of wearing a good helmet.

Head injuries are the most prevalent cause of death in motorcycle accidents. In cases where the rider was without a helmet, the death or injury could have been prevented by the fact that the helmet absorbs much of the force of impact. The issue has gained so much attention that governments have gotten involved. Now most countries have laws requiring motorcycle riders to wear helmets.

How a Motorcycle Helmet Works

The majority of motorcycle helmets are constructed from plastic. They are designed with special crumple zones which absorb most of the shock on impact. The more expensive helmets are usually made a combination of carbon fiber and Kevlar.

The interior of the helmet is padded to help it fit more securely and to offer added protection. In the event of a collision, helmets are designed to crack and break in certain areas because of the shock they absorb.

Types of Helmets

The helmet a rider chooses will depend on certain factors which include the type of motorcycle, weather conditions. Other considerations include whether it will be used for sport, and the type of sport. Motocross helmets are designed differently than other racing helmets.

There are helmets which were not specially designed for motorcycle safety which are worn by riders. The types of helmets which are specially made for motorcycle riders are:

Full Face Helmet: This provides the best coverage for the head and face. The face shield protects the wearer from debris and insects that could disrupt the rider’s concentration. It also prevents injury to the face and head in the event of a crash.

The Modular Helmet: This is also referred to as the flip up because the front portion can be pivoted upwards. When closed it resembles the full face design.

The Motocross: This is a specially designed helmet for those who ride dirt bikes. It has extra protection for the chin area and a visor. Because it has an open face design, it requires the wearing of goggles for full protection.

The Open Face: This type of helmet covers the head but has no chin bar or protection for the face. Riders can wear goggles for protection from debris but it can also be fitted with a face shield.

Half Helmet: This offers very little protection in the event of a crash. In fact it is only recommended when travelling for short distances. Dust and other debris can still affect the rider even with the use of goggles. Motorcycle Safety

There are other tips to remember for motorcycle safety. If your helmet has protected you in a crash it is recommended that you discard it. This is true even if it appears undamaged.

Riders who wear full face helmets with tinted face shields should consider getting a different helmet for nighttime riding. The darkened shield can obscure your vision at night, increasing the chances of an accident.

Many deaths resulting from motorcycle accidents are caused by head injuries. As such, the helmet as a protective device and important piece of motorcycle gear cannot be overstated. There are many designs available which should suit even the most discerning riders.