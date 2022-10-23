Tiffani Daniels: There’s no such thing as too much diversity

Recently, I watched a video of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents vice-chair questioning if the University of Minnesota-Morris had become too diverse. He said his concern grew out of letters from two friends whose children “didn’t feel comfortable” at the school, where more than 40 percent of the student body is Black, Indigenous or otherwise identifies as persons of color. He wondered aloud if the increased diversity was costing the school enrollment and money.

It was an uncomfortable moment, and one that led a former regent to call for the vice-chair’s immediate resignation before the vice chair later apologized.

As unpopular as his question may be, I’m not upset that he asked it. As the managing director of the Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity, I have seen that resistance sometimes takes the form of questioning. The speaker doesn’t openly declare disagreement; they simply pose a question to ask if a thing should exist, which sows doubt and slows progress.

Those of us seeking change can’t address opposition if it never shows its face. The urge to be nice and avoid hard, uncomfortable topics often holds us back. For many people of color in the workplace, it’s the tone-deaf conversations about the weather and weekends amid a racial reckoning that is bothersome.

We have to talk about the challenging things, the vice-chairman’s comments among them. We can’t achieve racial equity without addressing racism. Quick fixes won’t lead to lasting change.

I found it ironic that the experience the vice-chair referred to that drove his friends to write to him and that he suggests may be the driver of decreased enrollment, is the same uncomfortable experience marginalized groups contend with every day at school and at work. That is to say that the University of Minnesota-Morris does not exist in a vacuum.

If we zoom out, we see that lower college enrollment since 2022 is a part of a national trend. Since 2020, enrollment by Native Americans dropped by 13%, Black Americans by nearly 9 percent, whites by more than 8 percent, Latin Americans by more than 7%, and Asians by nearly 5 percent, according to data compiled by EducationData.Org. In many cases, this is due to financial difficulties or the need to immediately earn a living. Others may pursue careers that don’t require a degree.

I echo the acting chancellor of the Morris campus’ response that students of color would be shocked by the suggestion that the campus is too diverse. In fact, there isn’t enough diversity on college campuses, and students of color feel that reality more than anyone.

Our college campuses are particularly important to our business sector because that’s where the business leaders of the future will come from. Companies with higher levels of diversity are more profitable than those with lower levels of representation of women and people of color, McKinsey & Co. found in a 2020 study.

For some, the browning of our society and our world feels confronting, and yet it’s a conversation we must continue to explore not only as we build a path towards racial equity, but also as we seek to bolster our nation’s competitiveness over the coming decades.

If our country eliminated racial disparities in education, employment, health and incarceration, a 2018 study found, the U.S. economy could be $8 trillion larger by 2050.

In addition, the Alana Community Brain Trust found the opportunity cost of racism in Minnesota, via loss of income, lack of homeownership, tax burdens and business losses, to be in the neighborhood of $287 billion.

If we leave things unsaid, decision-makers may harbor feelings that govern how they do business, which ultimately keeps things the way they’ve always been. The impact of that would be to leave the same groups in the lurch that have been traditionally marginalized.

One of the greatest lessons I learned running multi-million dollar brands was that in order to create solutions that have sustainable impact, you must correctly diagnose the problem in the first place. In a 1962 essay in the New York Times, James Baldwin wrote, “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

I don’t think the solution to any problem in this nation is to have less diversity. If we avoid the hard truths and lean out instead of leaning in, we’ll squander our collective potential and undermine the very premise of America.

What more could our schools, our state, this nation be if we faced our painful truths and then took advantage of the learning to pursue the growth that naturally comes next?

Tiffani Daniels is the managing director of the Minnesota Business Coalition for Racial Equity. She received her MBA from the University of Michigan, and was previously a brand manager for General Mills.