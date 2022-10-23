Finance
Tips For Working With a Lawyer
Your lawyer will be one of the most important people in your life, especially if your case is something that involves your freedom. Your lawyer will be making a lot of decisions for you, some of which are not easy because they would involve a lot of thinking and even a lot of questioning. He might even have to take positions that are against his personal feelings but are necessary for your case. Therefore, you should be considerate enough to make things easy for your lawyer. You can do this by being organized. Just that simple thing will make a big difference. Here are some tips for working with a lawyer that you will find useful.
First, you have to be completely honest. Tell your lawyer everything about your case and not a single thing withheld. This includes all information, whether embarrassing, favorable or unfavorable. You might be surprised to find out that withholding even the most trivial detail can largely impact your case in a negative way. Your lawyer will be able to advise you properly, if and only if, you disclose the facts completely. Keep in mind that all lawyers are strictly required to keep their clients’ information confidential.
Second, be ready to discuss fees with your lawyer. This discussion should happen, at the most, on day one. Negotiate payment plans with your lawyer and once an agreement has been established, get it in writing, review it carefully and once you and your lawyer have signed it, keep a copy for yourself. Most arguments regarding legal fees take place because no written agreement exists.
Third, do not hesitate to ask questions. You have to understand everything about your case and familiarize yourself well with the legal process in order for your lawyer to serve you better. Take note, however, that you are paying for your lawyer’s services, which includes his time. Thus, it is better that you ask a handful of questions at once rather than calling up your lawyer again every time you need to ask question or two. This benefits both of you since you get to cut down on your legal fees while your lawyer does not get his time wasted.
Fourth, before you sign anything, ask your lawyer to explain it thoroughly until you have understood it completely. What can be perfectly simple and routine to an attorney can be terribly confusing to individuals who lack legal expertise. Also, you must have your own copy of all legal paperwork involved in your case. This includes correspondence such as letters and memos, and court notices, your fee agreement, and more.
Finally, before you react to what your lawyer’s advice is, give pensive consideration to what he says. Remember that your lawyer is someone who has unsurpassed expertise and knowledge of the law. Most likely, he has done something similar to your case a lot of times already. Just remember that whatever decision or advice your lawyer makes or gives, no matter how favorable or unpleasant it may sound, your best interests are what he has in mind.
Comprehensive Car Insurance – Get the Skinny!
Comprehensive car insurance is the type of coverage that you get when something other than an accident damages your vehicle. In most states this is not legally necessary but more of an extra service that insurance companies offer to you in hope of making more money.
Face it, accidents are not the only thing that you should be thinking about when you are shopping for car insurance. How many scratches, dents and other potential thing can hurt your car?
Picture this, you are driving along a highway on a beautiful sunny day, you feel the wind and decide to put your hand out the window. On this clear highway the only thing in front of you is a big 18 wheeler truck.
This truck is spitting out pebbles at your windshield as if the mud flaps weren’t there. One catches the right spot and decides to make a crack, now with comprehensive car insurance this crack will be covered along with the windshield replacement.
Here’s the kicker, there is a lot of fine print with this type of coverage. There’s a joke recently on t.v that went live when a tree fell on the customer’s house, they call up the insurance company and they ask what type of tree it was. Apparently, maple wasn’t part of the deal!
With comprehensive car insurance this is exactly what might happen to you. My best advice is be cautious and pay attention to what you are buying.
Get more information on insurance and auto insurance liability.
If you have a family and have some young drivers growing into form soon, check out how you save on their premium assuming they are paying for it!
Business Broadband For Hosting Companies
Broadband is high speed internet access that serves customers and various businesses in a lot of ways. It upgrades your existing phone line, when you sign up for the broadband service, with an internet service provider. You need a modem that is usually offered free with your broadband service and computer.
Consumer broadband packages differ from business broadband packages. There are different features required for business users that are poles apart from the customer packages. The access on the network is totally different. This creates a big difference to the performance and the experience you receive. The conflict ratios are 50 to 1 for consumers and 20 to 1 for business.
The speed of the business packages is greater than those of the customers. The business broadband packages have upgraded their speeds for uploading, due to their requirements. A common broad band speed is up to 8Mbps.
Broad band provides high speed transmission rate over various mediums. It helps people use the internet for shopping, downloading and communicating. There are various factors that are an important part of the packages offered.
The support provided by the company is important. The packages offer businesses with free help desk calls and around the clock assistance. The calls are answered much quicker and wait times are usually low. Security features are also provided to businesses including fire walls, antivirus etc. These are of better quality as compared to the consumer packages. It is important for businesses to protect their data from virus, because it can cause great damage.
Free dial up to your ADSL service can be offered as a backup plan. The upload speed of business packages is high such as 832Kbps. The average uploading speed is up to 448Kbps. VPN access is also offered to business broadband packages; it enables you to connect to your office network. This access is not offered in consumer broadband packages.
Some packages offer free talk packages to business. Some business broadband packages offer free fixed IP addresses. This allows you to receive emails direct to your computer without the use of the host or if you have your own website. ISPs offer download allowances to the business community. They can provide you with high downloading speed subject to fair usage policy.
Free VOIP is also offered and free email addresses for business broad band packages. There are different broadband packages, having different features including speed, pricing and others. Some provide unlimited downloading speed while others range from 1GB to 100 GB. There are home office broadband and totally business broadband. The set up price is usually none but some require up to £40. There are plenty of business broadband packages to choose from various companies. It is important to select the most appropriate package that provides you a cost-effective and an efficient way of performing your business.
Cheap Insurance Plan Tips
It’s spring, and young man’s fancy turns to getting a new car. Well – that might not be the right quote, but it’s true! But if you want a new ride, you need to pick up a cheap insurance plan to protect it.
When you’re thinking about getting insurance, you can do it in one of two ways. If you own your own home, you’ve got insurance for that. And you have life insurance. (Hopefully.) So when you’re thinking of getting car insurance, you might want to integrate everything with the same insurance agent that handles all your other insurance.
But…is that really the best way to get a cheap insurance plan? You might want to check around with other insurance companies – because they may well offer cheaper rates than your original company.
One way to see how much other insurance companies will charge you is to compare their rates, and you can do this easily and quickly online. By inputting your personal details – age, driving record, where you live, as well as the vehicle details, you can have dozens of insurance companies provide you with quotes simultaneously.
But getting their online quotes is not enough. After you get these quotes, you still need to do some research into these companies. What are their policies? If you have an accident, will they raise your rates, and if so, by how much? Will they lower them again should you go for a certain specified time without another accident.
If you have an accident, how long will it take you to have your case settled? In order to find that out, you’ll need to visit some sites – the Better Business Bureau and your state’s Insurance watchdog department, which will be able to give you those kinds of statistics about the company.
Just because a company has cheap premiums, that does not always mean that they will actually turn out to be the cheapest company you can go with!
Injury Lawyer
If you are unfortunate enough to have an accident and if you have insurance for accidents, you will need the help of an injury lawyer. Injury lawyers are specialized in insurance laws as well as victims’ rights, therefore, they can deal with the insurance company in such a way that can be beneficial for the victim. Most people do not understand all the terms and conditions of insurance companies – in many cases, they do not even try to understand the details properly – they just buy insurance plans and pay monthly fees. Basically, this is the main reason why an accident victim is often in dire need of the assistance of an injury lawyer.
Injury lawyers are definitely the best at offering you the right assistance for you to get your deserved recompenses from your insurance company. Before claiming for your recompense to the insurance company, you have to be aware of your rights, as well as, about the limitations of your insurance properly. Though the rights and limitations vary from country to country, the injury lawyers know the terms and conditions about it better than anyone else. Again, after the accident happens and while you are injured, you will probably not be in any condition to deal with or think about this matter – rather you will be busy with your treatment and recovery.
Injury lawyers defend the rights of unfortunate victims. They are dedicated to carefully handling the victim’s welfare in these cases. They are liable to taking good care of the case from the very beginning to the end. They usually handle all of the legal issues that are related to the accident. Additionally, they also work with the particular insurance company, as well as, with any other party who is involved in the case. They do everything that is necessary for your case so that you can get a satisfactory result. A large number of such cases take a long time to be resolved due to official formalities – your lawyer will always inform you about the progress of your case.
Sometimes, victims make the mistake of demanding compensation too late and they do not ask for it as early as they should. This is often because they become caught up in their treatment and the pain that they suffered from the accident. In some cases, they do not give the act of claiming for recompense to the insurance company the right level of importance. But they ought to give the matter high priority in order to get a reasonable recompense. They should follow the procedure of getting compensation as soon as they are able to. This is because the evidence of their injury and the statements of the witnesses are more liable if they are gathered immediately after the accident happens.
Otherwise, if it is too late to gather such evidence and statements, the case might be weaker. So, do not delay contacting an injury lawyer after the accident happens if you wish to get a reasonable compensation from the insurance company. And it will also be easy for the injury lawyer to move forward with your case if you contact him or her as soon as you can. He will collect the necessary information, evidence and statements that are relevant to your case with his own knowledge and expertise.
How A Cloud Based CIM Should Be Like
Cloud technology is changing the face of business and more likely, it is setting new spaces for businesses. More than 90 percent businesses have used cloud technology in one or other way and some have adopted it in all means. But the irony which is widely celebrated in the industry is that people still think of cloud as an over the head technology. They believe that implementing cloud in their business will only add troubles to their activities. But, there are clear statistics which show that gradually 89% of organizations have switched onto public cloud services.
Although cloud technology has not gone viral, more than 60 percent of the organizations have made their applications cloud centric in nature keeping the future of their businesses in mind. Cloud is unanimously believed to be a great support for businesses and also promotes impressive customer experience. Hence, it makes cloud an important milestone in the way of customer identity management.
There are many companies which provide customer identity management services as SaaS deployment models where they easily manage their customer identities and reap immense benefits. You need to be careful when you are managing customer identities as it comes with lot of concerns related to safety and security of customer’s data. And that’s why people doubt cloud security and fear migrating their businesses to cloud. But, there are some interesting points which need to be discussed about cloud security and transition to cloud platform integration.
First and the foremost thing, there is no risk with cloud security and time has proved it as a more secure technology than in-house servers. And when it comes to challenges related to transition in business, there are some points which need to be remembered. Transiting your whole business to a new technology is not a cakewalk and same is the case with cloud technology. It needs effort and resources to adopt cloud in business. Moreover, other challenges like making applications compatible with cloud integration cannot be neglected. Further, the applications which are built, should be made compatible with the overall systems. Therefore, to reap the benefits of the most happening technology of the era, it is necessary to draw a blueprint of the whole process to make things smooth. Gladly, this game plan can be executed easily if the view to present situation is broken down into two parts.
- Numero Uno: Be careful while choosing APIs (as they are about to taste cloud)
- Numero Dos: The Great Integration Issue
And Undoubtedly, these bullet points are your best mates who are going to lead you to the best CIM cloud based vendor.
A customer identity management platform demands to be self sustained and shouldn’t give the slightest clue about issues with unfamiliar API codes. It has the knack to act according to the integration and whether the integration is performed on cloud or not, a seamless integration holds the key to customer satisfaction. CIM platforms are meant to be customer centric and certainly happen to stay the core repository for all business related information. Hence, it certainly needs to be the prime focus of CIM to blend in with every tool in the toolkit (DMP tools, advertising and marketing tools, CMS and CRM).
So, still thinking? Think about it before you are left behind and think for the best CIM platform provider.
Massage Therapists: Aloe Vera – Best Remedy for Sunburn
A sunburn, the literal burning of the top layer of the skin by overexposure to the sun’s rays, is best remedied by a liberal and frequent application of Aloe vera gel. It’s a natural product, provides immediate, soothing relief and promotes the healing process. It’s also a natural addition to any massage or bodywork therapist’s practice whether you live in a sunny resort area or not.
Vacation destinations that are far more sunny than where one lives, more often than not lead to painful sunburns. It’s just a fact. This is true despite the preponderance of public service announcements warning against the risk and imminent danger of skin cancers, and an overabundance of sun blocks and sunscreens available in almost every store to help prevent sunburn. Yet and still, the most frequent and unexpected souvenir brought home from a sun-filled vacation is, quite literally, a blistering sunburn. And of course, no sunburn is complete without unsightly peeling, flaking and itching skin as the epidermis recuperates from the damage.
Having grown up in Southern California, I happen to know a thing or two about sunburn ~ far more things, in fact, than I’d care to know. Specifically, I grew up in Los Angeles, where almost every Sunday and even some Saturdays of my childhood were spent at the beach. It was my mom’s thing to go to the beach and relax after a tough week at work, lying on the sand with a good book while soaking up the sun’s tanning rays. Our thing ~ my brother’s and mine ~ was to play in the waves and dig never-ending holes in the sand. We were often asked if we were digging to China. Nope, just digging. As a result, every Sunday we returned home exhausted, and sunburned.
Each Spring, beginning in the early Sixties, for variety, my family would venture a hundred miles east to the Palm Springs desert. The desert’s crystal clear azure skies, swaying palm trees, blazing hot sun, shimmering pools, with its nighttime warm temperatures and an indigo sky blanketed with a gazillion stars welcomed us. Sometimes we’d go just for a weekend, sometimes for a whole week.
My brother and I would spend our hot desert days splashing about in the pool ~ and our nights shivering in our air-conditioned motel room, slathered with the then “new” product, Noxzema, to sooth our raging sunburns. The white cream in the cobalt-blue jar was a staple in our house throughout the Sixties and Seventies. Developed in 1914 as a sunburn cream it was originally called Townsend R22. In the early Sixties it was discovered to also improve eczema, thus its new name and re-launch as Noxzema. The three main ingredients in Noxzema skin cream are camphor, menthol and eucalyptus. Camphor is a natural pain reliever; menthol is derived from the mint plant and has cooling properties, and Eucalyptus is included as a moisturizer, providing short-term, soothing relief.
We didn’t have sunblock per se back then, and the only suntan lotion I remember was Coppertone, which was known at the time for its billboard ads of a little dog tugging at a little girls bathing suit bottom. It was meant to enhance sun tanning, not necessarily protect skin from ultraviolet rays. There always was a bottle of it at the bottom of the beach bag as I recall, but we rarely used it.
It’s not just the obvious bright, sunny days that can scorch your skin, either. I’ve acquired more than my share of bad sunburns at the beach or on the water on overcast days.
As a teenager, regular attempts to damage my skin was a frequent past time. Tanning was “cool” and it was popular to use baby oil, Hawaiian Tropic oil or Coco Butter to attempt to get to that desired brown berry skin tone. Some of my friends even used regular butter! It makes me want to cringe thinking what we did to our future skin. Unfortunately, when you have ultra fair skin like mine, it’s tough to get a deep tan no matter what product you use, so any of my attempts to tan were followed by ~ you guessed it ~ a painful sunburn followed by the handy-dandy Noxzema treatment.
I remember the first time I ever tried to actually “get” a suntan at the beach ~ forgoing all that adolescent digging and frolicking in the waves ~ by actually “laying out.” A whole day spent patiently laying on the beach and carefully rotating my body every fifteen to thirty minutes. I’ve never been so bored in my life getting a “tan,” and my reward for surviving the boredom? A lovely 2nd degree sunburn that blistered my skin for two weeks after. It was so bad I literally had scars for years. That was fun.
Thankfully, as the years passed, my quest for the perfect tan became less and less important, especially as more and more information became available indicating the risks associated with unfettered exposure to ultra violet rays. As I became more aware, I also became that much more cautious about my skin.
Those were days of self-inflicted skin damage I hope won’t come back to haunt me someday. Now that I reside full-time in a resort area with nearly year-round sun, excessive sunbathing or getting a tan is actually no longer of interest to me both because of the potential life-threatening risk, and because of the long-term effect it has on skin quality. Living where long-time sun worshippers come to retire, I’ve seen what years of sunbathing, excessive and even moderate, can do to skin and I have to say, it is not pretty. I might lay out for ten or fifteen minutes every few days to get my natural dose of Vitamin D, but beyond that I’m just not interested in sun exposure unless I’m hiking or working in the yard. It’s important for the body to get a natural source of Vitamin D which comes directly from the sun, so I certainly don’t avoid the sun altogether, nor to I recommend doing so.
As a massage therapist in a sunny resort town, I witnessed sunburns on visitors from just about everywhere in the world. Weekend warriors suffered the most. They tried to cram a week’s worth of tanning into the first day so that their second day and final was spent in misery. The sun where I live, like anywhere where there’s an abundance of sun and plenty of distractions, really sneaks up on people. I would tell my visiting clients to be careful while here because the sun is so strong you can almost get a sunburn just by sitting in your living room!
No matter where you go in this area during high tourist season, you will see a multitude of truly awful sunburns. Some of the sunburns are almost comical where you can tell the person forgot to turn over, or spent too long floating in the pool, or failed to wear sunscreen while golfing or watching golf, or some other activity that leaves interesting demarcations burned onto the skin. The most difficult ones to witness are those where it’s obvious the vacationer is burned to a crisp and every movement, however minute, is painful.
Working in hotel spas and then on my own, I kept running into the unpleasant situation where people would either come to a bodywork session too badly burned to actually get a massage or body scrub, or would cancel at the last minute because of their scorched skin. After too many cancellations, I saw that it was clearly a problem in desperate need of a solution.
Searching for a solution for my own sunburned clients, my first brilliant brainstorm was to give them a Noxzema application, an idea I quickly dismissed. Not only would it have been cost prohibitive, but I knew it would be too messy and a bit odoriferous with such a strong menthol, almost medicinal aroma. I also prefer a more natural and ideally, an organic product. Also, walking around with a white cream coating over your skin is not very appealing. It’s common to see someone with a white nose or lips, but I think the whole body would be a bit much. So I scoured through my massage suppliers’ catalogs searching for just the right application. Sadly, almost every product I found contained too many synthetics and chemicals and/or was really expensive.
Finally, I found organic Aloe vera gel ~ a product so natural and so simple. I consider it such a magic skin elixir that I integrated it into body treatments and applications to treat my clients’ skin in general, but especially for sunburned clients. Aloe vera gel has also traveled with me on my own vacations to tropical locales and anywhere I know I’ll be exposed to the sun just in case I ended up burnt, or for that matter, stung, or even bitten by some pesky bug.
Organic Aloe vera gel, also known as Lily of the desert due to its membership in the Lily family, has a long, long history of being a healing plant used as far back as the early Egyptians for the skin and so much more. Applied to the skin it’s very soothing and prevents the skin from blistering and peeling except in cases of extreme skin damage. It also dramatically speeds up the healing process. There’s so much more about the extensive healing properties of organic aloe gel that it’s now the new staple in many homes for first aid purposes ~ internally as well as externally. Burns, cuts, scraps, rashes… the list goes on.
It’s been said by many reputable sources, including major Aloe growers that Aloe has properties that have five primary functions. The first is that it’s an antibiotic, it’s also an antiseptic and a coagulating agent. It’s also a pain inhibitor, and it’s a growth stimulator for normal external and internal cells. What that means is that it helps accelerate tissue and skin surfaces that have been injured in some way. In addition to all that, it’s also non-toxic and nonallergenic. In addition to being a detoxicant, Aloe vera has no side effects which as we all know is often problematic with synthetic drugs.
Those are some pretty impressive healing properties for a simple and readily available plant. What’s not to love about a natural substance that has those wonderful properties, especially when the topic is sunburn?
Ideally, the best way to use Aloe vera is fresh from the plant. I actually know of some people in this valley who keep many Aloe plants in their yard specifically for their own medicinal use in case of emergencies and otherwise. Most people can’t or won’t do that, so the next best thing is a commercial organic gel, or at the very least, a non-organic Aloe vera gel. It really is a miracle plant, especially when it comes to sunburns. It’s also an extremely hardy plant that can take quite a lot of abuse or neglect before it will finally succumb.
Aloe vera gel can be used successfully on clients, on yourself when you’ve spent a little too much time working in the yard or hiking, at a ballgame or anytime you’ve over-indulged in sun exposure. In my own experience, using organic Aloe vera gel on a sunburn significantly, if not completely, reduces blistering and subsequent peeling. The healing time is really abbreviated.
If you’re a bodyworker in a sunny locale or vacation destination, I urge you to consider adding an Aloe vera massage, or at the very least an application, to your menu or list of services for those clients who overdo it in the sun. Who knows? You could very well be the person who saves your client’s vacation! As a bonus, the amino acids in Aloe vera help soften the skin, so if you’re dealing with someone who has rough, weathered skin, they will definitely feel a difference after an Aloe vera session. Even if you don’t live in a sunny resort town, you will still more than likely have clients who return from their vacations with a souvenir sunburn. Offering some type of Aloe vera gel session to accelerate your sunburned clients’ healing process may help your receipts
If you’re planning on visiting a super sunny destination where you’ll be exposed to more sun than you’re used to, my best advice is to obviously bring your sunscreen ~ and use it ~ but also bring along a supply of Aloe vera gel. The absolutely best and 100% successful remedy for sunburn, of course, is to not get one in the first place. Despite every precaution, however, it’s not always avoidable, so Aloe vera in your suitcase or makeup bag is an excellent travel companion ~ just in case. Unfortunately, you can’t always find it where you’re going, and it’s really the best natural remedy to have with you, so bring it with you. Do be aware, however, that given it’s a gel, you’ll want to be careful how you pack it if you’re flying on a commercial airline. Even if it’s in its original bottle, if it’s over a certain size, you won’t be able to carry it on the flight with you.
If you’re like me and you’ve experience a lot of skin damage over the course of your life, or if you live in a climate with year-round sunshine, I just can’t think of a better preventive against potential skin cancers than Aloe vera gel. I won’t make any health claims here beyond suggesting you check out the wonderful properties of Aloe vera for yourself, and you’ll get a sense of just how amazing the Aloe vera plant is.
