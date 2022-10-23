Tommies get another blocked-punt TD from freshman Ryan Sever to put away Presbyterian

The problems with the Timberwolves through their first two games this season — a bad loss to Utah on Friday and a far-from-stellar win Wednesday over Oklahoma City, which Minnesota will meet again Sunday — are eerily similar to the ones Rudy Gobert experienced during his time with the Jazz.

The dominant interior force can cover up many gaps and weaknesses. But when the perimeter defense is poor and the defensive rebounding outside of Gobert is non-existent, well, there is only so much the 7-foot-1 center can do.

Gobert has made his impact felt through two games, putting up 23 points and 16 rebounds against Oklahoma City, then grabbing 23 rebounds against Utah. Opponents are shooting just 54 percent in the restricted area against Minnesota, second-best in the NBA behind only Cleveland.

Gobert is dominating games. Yet Minnesota remains unimpressive, particularly defensively, and that is because the Wolves are getting annihilated on the perimeter. Through two games, Minnesota has allowed 80 “wide-open” shots, per NBA.com — the most in the league. The second-worst team in that category has surrendered just 55.

Gobert joked to his teammates that the Wolves are the “best, worst defensive team we’ve ever seen.” They have athletes in Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, among others, who are capable of disrupting opponents. But Minnesota currently lacks the focus required to defend for the full 48 minutes of a game, or even 24 seconds of a possession.

“These guys are playing hard. We’re playing hard. It’s not like they’re not playing hard. So it’s just our habits, all of us,” Gobert said. “I think, No. 1, communication. We’ve got to start communicating more consistently, and then, yeah, just watch film and get rid of the little things that we do that don’t help us and give a huge advantage to the other team. Just the little winning details — box out, running back on defense. Good things that are not cute and that you’ll never see on Instagram but that help you win games.”

Gobert is tied for third in the NBA in defensive rebounds per game (11), but Minnesota is 23rd in defensive rebounding percentage. For reference, the respective teams of the other top three rebounders — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Ivica Zubac — all rank in the top four in defensive rebounding percentage.

“I always say that rebounding is a team effort. Obviously sometimes I’m going to go get it, but you need the five guys. Five guys have got a job to do,” Gobert said. “In Utah, we lost so many games because of an offensive tip-in or an offensive rebound. It had to hurt hard enough that we started to really do it. I’m trying to take that pain that I had in Utah and bring it here and have those guys really understand that.”

The Wolves center is simply being left on an island. That was so often the case at Gobert’s previous destination. Shortcomings in effort and intensity from his teammates left the big man and team at large vulnerable, particularly in the postseason. That Minnesota is showing those cracks so early in the season against inferior opponents is a cause for concern.

“I think honestly it’s just more want-to. Guys have to go pursue the ball,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Whether it’s cracking down on the help or it’s flying around the perimeter. A lot of times guys are just standing and watching. And, at that point, it’s too late, particularly for a team that’s crashing hard.”

There is still no panic or finger pointing from the center. He is acknowledging the problem that obviously exists in his postgame comments, then following that up by noting things “take time” to build proper habits — a process that’s only complicated by Minnesota executing multiple defensive schemes based on whether Gobert is on the floor.

“It requires awareness. It requires just communication, and I think that’s the area where we can really take a huge step,” Gobert said. “We’re better now than we were in preseason, but I think every night is going to be an opportunity for us — if we embrace that every night, and I think we will — to grow. I think 10 games from now, even tomorrow, if we play that game, we never lose that game because we know the little things that, instead of being up 20, we’re only up 10. And then it cost us the game.”

Gobert sees the potential for this team; he believes Minnesota has one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. But that will only show itself once the Timberwolves start playing winning basketball.

“There’s not a team that we can’t beat, but there’s not a team that we can’t lose to right now,” Gobert said. “If you don’t run back or box out, every NBA team is going to have a chance to win.”