Tommies get another blocked-punt TD from freshman Ryan Sever to put away Presbyterian
Cade Sexauer threw for one score and ran for another in a 22-point third quarter as St. Thomas pulled away from Presbyterian to win 46-17 on Saturday in Clinton, S.C.
In between Sexauer’s scoring plays, Ryan Sever blocked a punt, chased the ball down, then picked it up and ran it six yards for a touchdown. The freshman from Edina has blocked three punts this season — and all three resulted in touchdowns, although this was his first.
Sexauer completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards for the Tommies, who improved to 6-1 overall and 4-3 in the Pioneer Football League with their sixth consecutive victory after season-opening loss at Southern Utah.
Presbyterian led 10-0 after the first quarter and 17-14 at halftime before the Tommies’ big third quarter.
Tyler Wesley threw for a touchdown, and Delvecchio Powell II ran for one for the Blue Hose (1-7, 0-5), who lost their sixth game in a row.
Dolphins get O-line help from practice squad; elevate safety, D-lineman for Sunday vs. Steelers
The Miami Dolphins signed veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell from the practice squad to their active roster on Saturday ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Dolphins also used their two practice-squad elevations for the week on safety Verone McKinley and defensive lineman Ben Stille.
Shell, a veteran of seven NFL seasons who has 62 professional starts to his credit, was elevated each of the past two weeks from the practice squad amid Miami’s dire need at tackle.
The Dolphins have Terron Armstead (toe) and Greg Little (Achilles) questionable to play against Pittsburgh in Sunday’s 8:20 p.m. kickoff. They also remain without starting right tackle Austin Jackson, who will miss a sixth consecutive game on injured reserve for an ankle injury. Jackson was not activated off injured reserve for a second straight weekend since gaining eligibility from the four-week minimum. A 21-day clock to activate him was started on Oct. 12 when he returned to practice.
Without Armstead and Jackson in last Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Little played left tackle and Shell right tackle. When Armstead left the Oct. 9 loss at the New York Jets, Little remained at right tackle, where he was already filling in for Jackson, and Shell was inserted at left tackle, despite playing right tackle exclusively in his previous NFL experience.
The Dolphins did not have to make any corresponding move in signing Shell as they had two open roster spots from placing cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles) and edge defender Trey Flowers (foot) on IR this week.
In 2022, teams get three elevations before having to sign a practice-squad player to the active roster to bring him up a fourth time. The Dolphins used two on Shell before Sunday, but signing him also allowed them to elevate both McKinley and Stille in a week where nine players enter Sunday questionable and another doubtful to play due to injury.
McKinley, the undrafted rookie out of Oregon, is elevated for the second time this season, the first being the opener against the New England Patriots. Stille, an undrafted rookie out of Nebraska, gets his first call-up.
McKinley gives the Dolphins versatility in a secondary that has various cornerback injuries. Byron Jones remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list for offseason lower left leg surgery, Needham is done for the season, All-Pro Xavien Howard enters Sunday questionable with a groin injury, undrafted rookie Kader Kohou is questionable with an oblique ailment, and Keion Crossen’s knee has him doubtful.
Miami is expected to again use third-year cornerback Noah Igbinoghene and veteran special teamer Justin Bethel on defense. The team, behind starting safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones, also has Eric Rowe and Elijah Campbell with positional flexibility in the secondary. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said Friday he believes his team has enough defensive backs without signing a free agent this week.
Stille (6-4, 296 pounds) beefs up the Dolphins’ defensive front as they go into the game against the Steelers with defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand) questionable. Plus, the unit lost Flowers in the past week.
Giancarlo Stanton playing left field for crucial Game 3 highlights Aaron Boone’s lineup moves
In a week, the Yankees went from giving Giancarlo Stanton his first start in the outfield since July to putting him in the large left field at Yankee Stadium for a critical Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. It has been 1,106 days since the slugger stepped out to the left field in the Bronx, dating back to Game 1 of the 2019 ALCS on Oct. 12, 2019.
“Just thought he moved around well out there in Houston, obviously made a really good play out there,” Boone said of playing Stanton in the much smaller left field at Minute Maid Park. “So seeing how he was after that game, which [he] came out of that feeling good, the next day felt good as well. As I deliberated on it yesterday, I checked in with him just to make sure that he felt good about it. I told him I was considering it. He was all in on it, ‘Let’s go,’ and decided to go that way.
Boone admitted it’s not the perfect situation, but it’s where the Yankees are right now. They went into Saturday night’s game down 0-2 to the Astros in the best-of-seven games series, their offense stalling against Houston’s excellent pitching and a roster that was given to him with limited options.
After Joey Gallo turned out to be a bust in New York, Andrew Benintendi was acquired before the trade deadline specifically for these situations. He plays a Gold Glove-worthy lefty field and hits the type of pitches the Astros pitchers throw well. But he fractured the hook of the hamate bone in his right hand in early September.
In the past, Boone would move Aaron Judge to center and use Aaron Hicks or another center fielder in left to let Stanton play the much smaller right field. Hicks is out six weeks with a sprained knee. Harrison Bader is an exceptionally good defensive center fielder, but because he came to the Yankees injured, Boone did not have a chance to let him do that in the regular season.
So he was reluctant to throw him in there in such a crucial game.
“I just haven’t done that with Bader at all, him coming back from [missing three months with plantar fasciitis] and to just all of a sudden throw him in left field,” Boone explained. “It’s not the ideal alignment, but the reality is, we’re still really good defensively in the field right now.”
Bader, who has four home runs in the last seven games, was leading off in Game 2 on Thursday night, but was dropped to sixth Saturday. Boone had Anthony Rizzo leading off for the seventh time this season.
“I just really wanted to get the third lefty at-bat in there today against [Christian] Javier, who’s got pretty extreme reverse splits,” Boone said. “I mean, he’s had a great year against both, but he’s especially tough on righties. So I just wanted to have the three lefties in there today.”
Rizzo was one at the top of the lineup and Boone had Matt Carpenter in there at the No. 5 spot as a designated hitter. Carpenter, who missed the last two months of the season after fracturing his foot, is 0-for-7 with seven strikeouts in seven at-bats in the postseason.
But Boone has limited left-handed bats available with Benintendi on the injured list and Carpenter was a huge part of the offense earlier in the season.
“He’s healthy, he’s had a ton of at-bats,” Boone said of Carpenter, “albeit not a lot of in-game at-bats. He’s been getting a lot of live at-bats.
“It’s Matt Carpenter. Just because you have a couple of bad at-bats against some really difficult matchups, left-handed matchups. He’s a really good hitter. And then especially against Javier. Javier is their one guy that’s pretty extreme [with] righty splits. I want to have the three lefties in there and I feel like he gives us that chance.”
And finally, Boone played Oswaldo Cabrera, a switch hitter, at shortstop, hitting eighth to give the Yankees a third left-handed hitting threat. It was not an easy decision, Boone said.
“I do like [Isiah Kiner-Falefa] in there today, but again, I just went with the side of one of the three lefties in there. So yes, that was a hard one again,” Boone said.
Blac Chyna In Deep Sh-t As Blonde IG Model Accuses Her Of Kidnapping And Trying To Sex Traffic Her
Blac Chyna after losing like the loser she is in her $100 million lawsuit against the Kardashians has found herself in a messy situation and if allegations by one blonde Instagram model that she kidnapped and tried s-x trafficking her are anything to go by, she’s likely to end up in jail if this model… Read More »Blac Chyna In Deep Sh-t As Blonde IG Model Accuses Her Of Kidnapping And Trying To Sex Traffic Her
The post Blac Chyna In Deep Sh-t As Blonde IG Model Accuses Her Of Kidnapping And Trying To Sex Traffic Her appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Rudy Gobert is showing patience with his new Timberwolves teammates. How long can that last?
The problems with the Timberwolves through their first two games this season — a bad loss to Utah on Friday and a far-from-stellar win Wednesday over Oklahoma City, which Minnesota will meet again Sunday — are eerily similar to the ones Rudy Gobert experienced during his time with the Jazz.
The dominant interior force can cover up many gaps and weaknesses. But when the perimeter defense is poor and the defensive rebounding outside of Gobert is non-existent, well, there is only so much the 7-foot-1 center can do.
Gobert has made his impact felt through two games, putting up 23 points and 16 rebounds against Oklahoma City, then grabbing 23 rebounds against Utah. Opponents are shooting just 54 percent in the restricted area against Minnesota, second-best in the NBA behind only Cleveland.
Gobert is dominating games. Yet Minnesota remains unimpressive, particularly defensively, and that is because the Wolves are getting annihilated on the perimeter. Through two games, Minnesota has allowed 80 “wide-open” shots, per NBA.com — the most in the league. The second-worst team in that category has surrendered just 55.
Gobert joked to his teammates that the Wolves are the “best, worst defensive team we’ve ever seen.” They have athletes in Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels, among others, who are capable of disrupting opponents. But Minnesota currently lacks the focus required to defend for the full 48 minutes of a game, or even 24 seconds of a possession.
“These guys are playing hard. We’re playing hard. It’s not like they’re not playing hard. So it’s just our habits, all of us,” Gobert said. “I think, No. 1, communication. We’ve got to start communicating more consistently, and then, yeah, just watch film and get rid of the little things that we do that don’t help us and give a huge advantage to the other team. Just the little winning details — box out, running back on defense. Good things that are not cute and that you’ll never see on Instagram but that help you win games.”
Gobert is tied for third in the NBA in defensive rebounds per game (11), but Minnesota is 23rd in defensive rebounding percentage. For reference, the respective teams of the other top three rebounders — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Ivica Zubac — all rank in the top four in defensive rebounding percentage.
“I always say that rebounding is a team effort. Obviously sometimes I’m going to go get it, but you need the five guys. Five guys have got a job to do,” Gobert said. “In Utah, we lost so many games because of an offensive tip-in or an offensive rebound. It had to hurt hard enough that we started to really do it. I’m trying to take that pain that I had in Utah and bring it here and have those guys really understand that.”
The Wolves center is simply being left on an island. That was so often the case at Gobert’s previous destination. Shortcomings in effort and intensity from his teammates left the big man and team at large vulnerable, particularly in the postseason. That Minnesota is showing those cracks so early in the season against inferior opponents is a cause for concern.
“I think honestly it’s just more want-to. Guys have to go pursue the ball,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said. “Whether it’s cracking down on the help or it’s flying around the perimeter. A lot of times guys are just standing and watching. And, at that point, it’s too late, particularly for a team that’s crashing hard.”
There is still no panic or finger pointing from the center. He is acknowledging the problem that obviously exists in his postgame comments, then following that up by noting things “take time” to build proper habits — a process that’s only complicated by Minnesota executing multiple defensive schemes based on whether Gobert is on the floor.
“It requires awareness. It requires just communication, and I think that’s the area where we can really take a huge step,” Gobert said. “We’re better now than we were in preseason, but I think every night is going to be an opportunity for us — if we embrace that every night, and I think we will — to grow. I think 10 games from now, even tomorrow, if we play that game, we never lose that game because we know the little things that, instead of being up 20, we’re only up 10. And then it cost us the game.”
Gobert sees the potential for this team; he believes Minnesota has one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. But that will only show itself once the Timberwolves start playing winning basketball.
“There’s not a team that we can’t beat, but there’s not a team that we can’t lose to right now,” Gobert said. “If you don’t run back or box out, every NBA team is going to have a chance to win.”
Wild fall 4-3 to Bruins in overtime despite Marc-Andre Fleury’s heroics
BOSTON — Marc-Andre Fleury stood on his head for nearly all of overtime on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden. He just couldn’t make the final save.
That proved to be the difference as the Wild fell 4-3 to the Boston Bruins in overtime.
It was a fast start for the Wild despite taking a penalty 65 seconds into the game. On the penalty kill, Brandon Duhaime raced the other way and beat goaltender Linus Ullmark to push the Wild in front 1-0.
It marked the second straight game the Wild took an early lead and a second straight game they couldn’t extend it.
Not long after the Wild scored, winger Nick Foligno beat Marc-Andre Fleury up high to help the Bruins tie the game at 1-1.
The inability to build on success has been among the many things that have plague the Wild this season. Too many times they have surrendered a goal shortly after scoring for themselves
While the Wild managed to respond with some solid play in the immediate aftermath, winger David Pastrnak put the Bruins up 2-1 midway through the first period. He beat a host of defenders to a loose puck and scored with Fleury out of position.
The lead early in the second period as defenseman Hampus Lindholm skated into open ice and found the back of the net to make it 3-1 in favor of the Bruins. It was actually a bad bounce for the Wild as Marcus Foligno blocked the initial shot only for the puck to velcro back onto Lindholm’s stick in front.
Credit the Wild for responding in the face of adversity. Look a little sleepy for a majority of the matinee, Fleury made a couple of big saves to keep the score close, then Matt Boldy redirected a shot from Mats Zuccarello to help the Wild cut the deficit to 3-2.
It looked like Boldy scored once again early in the third period after earning position in front. The officials overturned, however, ruling that Boldy kicked the puck past the goal line.
Still, the Wild had a prime opportunity to tie the game with 57 seconds of a 5-on-3 advantage. The fail to record a shot. As good as the power play has been for the Wild this season — it’s been arguably their biggest strength so far — it came up small at such an important moment.
It looked like that was going to be the difference until Jared Spurgeon tied the game at 3-3 with a backhander that found its way through traffic.
That set the stage for overtime where winger Taylor Hall played hero for the Bruins with 10.2 seconds left.
Barack Obama’s Daughter, Sasha Obama, Is Being Slammed For Using A $700 Designer Bag To Carry Her College School Books
Peasants always have issues with rich and famous people spending their money and living lavishly but one thing they forget to grab is, it’s their money, and choose to do whatever they want with it. If you’re broke but a guru in how money should be spent wisely, make your own money first before slamming… Read More »Barack Obama’s Daughter, Sasha Obama, Is Being Slammed For Using A $700 Designer Bag To Carry Her College School Books
The post Barack Obama’s Daughter, Sasha Obama, Is Being Slammed For Using A $700 Designer Bag To Carry Her College School Books appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
