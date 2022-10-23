What Are The Types Of Personal Injury Cases Handled By An Attorney?

When an addicted person starts seeking advice on how to stop taking drugs the sooner they can access quality addictions treatment the better the chances of a positive outcome.

Whilst it has been proven that most addicted people are pressured into receiving some form of treatment, this actually has little to do with whether rehab will be successful or not.

Being forced into addictions treatment by family, friends, employers and even the court system can actually improve treatment effectiveness.

Once a person is addicted it’s quite natural to have a poor insight into their condition and minimise the negative consequences that their addiction brings about. This is all quite natural and is a feature of the denial that all people addicted to alcohol or other drugs experience.

However, if the individual does have a moment of clarity and actually asks for advice on how to stop drugging, then we should have that help on hand and available immediately.

The acknowledgment that advice and support are needed may mean this is a great opportunity to help the addicted person experience a meaningful shift in personality. Hopefully a shift so extreme that it brings about a need for them not to return to a life of active addiction.

Many people reach a point in their addiction where the mental obsession and physical compulsion to get and use drugs becomes immensely destructive.

This downward cycle of continuing to find ways to keep getting and using drugs again and again has severe consequences to the addicted person, to their families, their finances, their careers as well their emotional, mental and physical health.

At this stage the most commonly available stop drugs advice is exactly that – just stop! Unfortunately this isn’t always that easy. In most cases when a person addicted to alcohol or other drugs quits they need a drug detoxification.

Sadly there is such a negative stigma attached to the term addiction that many suffering with the effects of using drugs hesitate to ask for advice when trying to stop drugs.

However, it is widely accepted in the professional addictions counselling field that drug addiction is an illness, a disease in the same way that diabetes is a disease, it is not curable, but it is treatable.

The first step then is an acceptance of that concept. This acceptance will allow anyone with a drug problem to investigate the drugs advice that is available. If drug abuse has become a problem sympathetic professional advice is the most immediately beneficial.

Many therapists specialise in addictions counselling, doctors and psychiatrists are increasingly aware of the problems associated with stopping drugs and give advice accordingly.

There are significant numbers of reputable addictions treatment centres, or drug rehabs, with multi disciplinary health teams who can give practical advice on the process of stopping drugs and staying stopped!

When drug abuse has become a major problem addiction rehab is often the most effective way to stop drugs and begin the journey to a drug free life.

Most upmarket addiction clinics incorporate the 12 Step Programme first developed to help problem drinkers (AA- Alcoholics Anonymous) and now common to many self-help support groups throughout the world. These groups such as NA (Narcotics Anonymous) hold regular meetings where people with drug problems meet regularly to exchange their experiences of using and how they stay away from drugs on a daily basis.

Patients undergoing treatment at a drug rehab who incorporate theses programmes are encouraged to attend meetings of these fellowships whilst undergoing group therapy treatment within a therapeutic community.

Attention is given to understanding the problems that drugs cause and how to stop addiction and commence living a drug free life.

So the best stop drugs advice is to own up! There is a problem and whether it’s yourself or a loved one, a family member, that’s addicted you probably need some advice on how to best deal with it. Once you’ve sought professional stop drugs advice and devised a plan on how best to move forward the next piece of crucial advice for the patient is, don’t use today.

We can often do things for short periods that would seem impossible for a longer time. A great gem of advice for stopping drugs is to break up your day in to smaller chunks of time. It’s impossible to tackle our whole life problem at once, but just for right now not drinking any alcohol or using any drugs is more manageable.

Between now and lunch time you can get through your life without having to resort to using drugs and that can be extended until mid afternoon and then again extended to dinner then again to bed time.

In this way we can break our days up into chunks of time that are easier for us to get through without using drugs or other mind and mood altering chemicals instead of imagining the next 30 years clean and sober!

A drug detox may be fundamental to successfully stopping using drugs. Most drug users feel that they cannot ask for help, often shame and guilt can be blocks to seeking stop rugs advice.

It’s important to remember that you are not alone that many competent, intelligent, sensitive people become addicted to drugs and this does not mean that they are bad people who need to learn to be good, but rather sick people who need advice and treatment to help recover.

Most drug abusers quickly discover that they are not alone and that these emotions are less destructive when shared with others. Get professional advice as soon as possible. As discussed above the best way to start giving up drugs is professional treatment.

The vitally needed period of detoxification will always be more effective if a multi disciplinary team of treatment professionals manage the process.

With the drug detox followed by a course of inpatient treatment involving group therapy, written work, lectures and perhaps family involvement if appropriate, an environment is created which allows further advice to be offered and accepted.

Moving forward with some clarity it is easier to understand the benefits of attending 12 Step Meetings and making the life style changes necessary to enjoy a drug free life.

There is a lot of advice available on how to live without drugs including paying attention to the physical aspects of health and fitness, building new interests in life, working on individual self-esteem and personal growth, working with and helping others to grow in recovery through the 12 Step Groups, however, the most critical and indispensable pieces of advice are the first things that have to happen in order to start the journey;