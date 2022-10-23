News
Winderman’s view: Heat get back to their ensemble best
Observations and other notes of interest from Saturday night’s 112-109 victory over the Toronto Raptors:
– This wasn’t about any singular star for Erik Spoelstra’s team.
– Which is exactly what Erik Spoelstra’s team has to be about.
– Because working the offense for Tyler Herro’s isolation game did the offense no favors the first two games.
– Nor did the lack of ball movement.
– Last season, the great unknown of who would be the Heat’s best player on any given night is what pushed them to the top of the Eastern Conference.
– This was a game that felt like that again.
– It was something from so many.
– From Kyle Lowry finding his range.
– To Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin attacking.
– To Max Strus adding a needed boost off the bench.
– And to Herro still scoring.
– Who knows, maybe the defense will turn equally cohesive.
– And the Heat will be able to close something like this out with far less drama.
– Whew.
– This time the Heat did not force the issue on offense.
– It flowed.
– Yes, the Raptors had to travel overnight from Brooklyn.
– So expect more of a fight in Monday night’s rematch.
– When Fred VanVleet won’t stand scoreless with four fouls at halftime, and five within the first 20 seconds of the second half.
– For now, you take the needed W and move on.
– The opening two losses did not shake Spoelstra from the starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry.
– The Raptors countered with a first five of VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., O.G. Anunoby, Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.
– This time Adebayo’s first foul came 1:17 in, after a foul-filled night Friday.
– During that same break, Gabe Vincent had to enter after Lowry required treatment for a facial laceration.
– Vincent immediately drained a 3-point on his first attempt.
– And followed with an assist on a Herro 3-pointer.
– He then was subbed back out in favor of Lowry with 8:57 left in the first.
– With Lowry converting a 3-pointer on his next attempt.
– Dewayne Dedmon then followed as the Heat’s first true substitute.
– With Strus following and then Duncan Robinson making it four deep off the bench.
– Butler’s seventh basket moved him past P.J. Brown for 21st on the Heat all-time list.
– Strus’ 14th point was the 1,000th of his career.
– In many ways the Raptors mirror the Heat’s switch-everything defensive precepts.
– “The schematics are not as unusual as they used to be,” Spoelstra said of the defensive approach. “There’s a lot of teams that switch, at least one through four. However, their personnel is much different and the way they play is much different than most teams.”:
– Spoelstra said the approach of Raptors coach Nick Nurse can be uniquely unique.
– “I’ve seen some of their lineups where they’re playing four fours, three fives, however you want to classify it,” Spoelstra said, “There are a lot of different lineups they’ll have and different ways of doing things. But the most important thing is the force that they play with, in transition, attacking in isos and open court, one on one. And then they’re one of the very best offensive-rebounding teams in the league.”
– Spoelstra added, “Defensively, regardless of how they do it, whatever the scheme is, they’re really disruptive. They can force a lot of turnovers, get a lot of deflections.”
– Spoelstra offered a pregame vote of confidence when asked by a member of the Toronto media about Lowry.
– “He looks great,” Spoelstra said. “And it’s a credit to the work that he put in this summer. It was a real offseason, not only for him, but for all of our guys, that we haven’t had for a couple of years. So he was able to put in the work. He had a really good training camp and we’ll build from here.”
()
News
North Dakota farmer accused in Ukraine assassination plot returns home
BISMARCK — A North Dakota farmer who had been detained in Ukraine on allegations that he plotted to kill a Ukrainian agriculture official is back in North Dakota.
Kurt Groszhans returned safely, according to a statement from North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer.
“We can confirm Kurt is safely in North Dakota with his family and friends. Like us, we hope others respect Kurt’s privacy at this time. We welcome Kurt home and are grateful for his safe return,” a statement from Cramer’s office said.
“We are pleased that Kurt has returned safely to North Dakota, and we join his family and friends in welcoming home,” Sen. John Hoeven of North Dakota said in a statement.
Messages left for Groszhans’ family were not immediately returned.
Groszhans had been detained nearly a year ago. According to Ukrainian media reports, he and a Ukrainian woman named Olena Bohach were accused of attempting to arrange the assassination of Roman Leshchenko, the Ukrainian minister of agrarian policy and food.
In June, Hoeven reported that Groszhans was out of prison but was still in Ukraine.
When Groszhans was detained in November 2021, his family and friends said he’s an honest businessman who appears to have gotten “tangled up” with the “wrong people.”
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials had been working to get him out of Ukraine.
Family history, farm investments
Groszhans grew up on a farm in the Ashley area of south-central North Dakota, the youngest of three, according to his sisters.
“He’s just a good person, and he just has a passion for farming, and he just loved going back to the country where our ancestors came from,” his sister, Kimberly Groszhans, said in an interview in November 2021. “He didn’t do this.”
The Groszhans family emigrated from Ukraine to the U.S. in 1910, and knowing that piqued his interest in the country. After a farm tour in the early 2000s, they said Kurt continued to make trips to Ukraine and eventually began farming there and set up a farm company. He also owns land in North Dakota, some of which his sister said he rents out and other portions that he contracts with someone to plant and harvest.
Kurt Groszhans explained his connection to Leshchenko in a post on Medium, in which he describes himself as “a humble American investor in the Ukrainian agro-industrial sector” and as “a deceived American investor.” His family confirms he wrote the piece.
In the post, one of several places online where Groszhans has aired his grievances with Leshchenko, he wrote that Leshchenko had been the manager of Groszhans’ farming business in Ukraine, and Groszhans alleges that Leshchenko “began to withdraw my working capital starting from the fourth his working day at my company to his family company and use my seeds on his lands.”
Groszhans’ post claims Leshchenko in 2019 made a large contribution to the presidential campaign of now-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Zelenskyy named Leshchenko to two high-ranking government posts in 2019 and 2020 before naming him minister of agrarian policy and food of Ukraine in December 2020.
The Ukrainian Weekly, which describes itself as being published by “the Ukrainian National Association, a fraternal non-profit association,” explained that Groszhans’ allegations and the media learning of a lawsuit he filed with the Kyiv Commercial Court came out the same week as Leshchenko’s confirmation to the ag minister post.
The lawsuit, the story said, alleged Leshchenko had embezzled $430,000 from Groszhans.
“Mr. Leshchenko responded to the allegations by saying he had repaid ‘all debts to the American investor,’ Ukraine Business News said in a daily note to the business community,” the Ukrainian Weekly reported.
Groszhans’ family said they knew about his troubles with Leshchenko and the lawsuit he had filed.
According to Ukrinform, described as a Ukrainian multimedia platform for broadcasting, the Ukraine government began investigating reports in August that a Ukrainian woman was seeking a contract killer. Ukraine officials said the person the woman contacted acted as a contract killer while cooperating with the National Police, so all communications between the woman and the person were recorded.
Groszhans’ family in November 2021 said they did not know and had never heard of Bohach, the woman arrested along with Kurt, and that they didn’t believe the allegations against him.
News
Teamsters service workers union, University of Minnesota reach deal to avoid strikes
A union of University of Minnesota service workers has reached tentative terms on a new contract with university management, veering both sides away from a strike late next week.
Teamsters Local 320, which represents about 1,500 cooks, mechanics, custodians, and other workers across the school’s five campuses, including about 150 at UMD, reached a three-year agreement with university negotiators around 2 a.m. Saturday.
The agreement presumably avoids a strike, which union officials had scheduled for Oct. 26 at the university’s Twin Cities headquarters and Oct. 29 at UMD.
Teamsters members, who overwhelmingly authorized the strike earlier this month, are set to vote on the new contract over the next few weeks. If they OK the deal, it would then head to the university’s Board of Regents for approval.
“We are pleased to reach an equitable settlement that fairly compensates our Teamsters employees,” university system staff wrote Saturday. Communications staff at the university’s Twin Cities headquarters did not immediately return a Duluth News Tribune request for further information on Saturday afternoon.
The new agreement includes a $20 minimum wage for union members, according to Brian Aldes, the union’s secretary treasurer and principal officer. That was foremost among the provisions union members sought at the bargaining table.
“That was the biggie,” Aldes told the Duluth News Tribune.
The new contract, on balance, will increase union members’ wages by at least 13% over the next three years, Aldes claimed, and preserves language that would have waived state-mandated negotiations on health insurance in future contracts.
Aldes said he hopes those wage increases keep pace with inflation.
“We all know that the Consumer Price Index and inflationary rates are high. There’s no doubt that the members could have used wage increases that were higher or…ensure that they keep pace with the rate of inflation,” he said. “But whatever there was to bargain for, the Teamsters got.”
News
Magic feel for injured Jalen Suggs as he misses home-opening loss to Celtics
There was a subdued feeling emanating from the Orlando Magic after their 108-98 Friday loss to the Atlanta Hawks — and not just because it was their second loss to open the season.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs left in the third quarter with an ankle injury, with the Magic saying he sprained it.
Ahead of Orlando’s home-opening 126-120 loss to the Boston Celtics at Amway Center, the Magic said Suggs underwent an MRI Saturday confirming a sprained right ankle, adding his return to play will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment.
He sat for Saturday’s game, joining Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot).
“I’m relieved it’s an ankle sprain and that’s it,” coach Jamahl Mosley said ahead of Saturday’s game. “Obviously, I feel for him because of the work he’s continued to put in and the young man he is. He’s going to be resilient about it. Is it good in this moment? No, but he always finds a way to use it to good.”
Without Suggs, the Magic once again competed in a down-to-the-wire loss Friday.
Orlando and Boston battled tightly, changing leads three times and tying the game three times, including at 111 with 4:23 after a Wendell Carter Jr. putback dunk.
From there, the Celtics took over, going on a 10-2 run capped off by a Jayson Tatum step-back, pull-up 3 to give Boston a 121-113 advantage with 1:29 remaining. Orlando cut the deficit to 124-120 with 13.4 seconds left after a Terrence Ross 3 but the Celtics held on for the win.
Ross, who’s moved into the starting lineup, led the Magic (0-3) with 29 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field and 5-of-8 on 3s.
Paolo Banchero, who made his regular-season home debut, had 23 points (6-of-19, 2-of-7 on 3s) 5 rebounds, and 3 assists while Franz Wagner finished with 18 points (8-of-17, 2-of-6 on 3s), 6 rebounds and 2 assists.
Banchero became the fourth No. 1 pick in NBA history to score 20-plus in his first three games.
All five Magic starters scored at least 14 points.
The Celtics (3-0) were led by Jayson Tatum’s 40 points (14-of-21, 4-of-10) and 8 rebounds, and Derrick White’s 27 points (10-of-17, 5-of-9 on 3s), 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
Friday’s attendance of 19,299 was the fifth-largest crowd in the Magic’s history.
Suggs appeared to have twisted the ankle on the drive before landing awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled.
He took 2 free throws and Wendell Carter Jr. committed a take foul on Clint Capela so Cole Anthony could sub in for Suggs, who originally went to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers before being ruled out in the fourth.
Suggs isn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7.
He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, scoring 21 points (8 of 11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth.
Suggs, who primarily guarded Trae Young while on the floor, was a significant reason why the All-Star struggled in Friday’s first half (2 points — 0-for-7, including 0-for-5 on 3s with 8 assists and 3 turnovers). He also was active in the passing lanes, grabbing 3 steals in 16 minutes. Young, who started to find his rhythm as a scorer after Suggs’ exit, finished with 25 points (7 of 24, including 4 of 11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
“It’s tough seeing all the work he did to get back from the knee sprain,” rookie Paolo Banchero said. “To have that happen, you just feel for him. He’s a competitor. He wants to be out there. He was playing well, too. To see him go down like that, you never want to see that.”
Resiliency has been necessary for Suggs, especially with the injury misfortunes he’s had since being drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2021.
Suggs had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games. Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured Friday — early in the offseason, limiting how much he could participate in basketball activities.
In the long run, the Magic are confident he’ll be OK but displayed empathy with him getting injured again.
“You never want to see anyone get injured, especially your brother who you work with every day,” Anthony said. “Definitely sucks just knowing how hard the kid works. I wish he didn’t get hurt. I know when he’s back, he’ll be ready. He’ll be good.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
News
Woodbury police officer injured in confrontation with alleged car thief
A Woodbury police officer was injured Tuesday when a suspected car thief tried to escape and dragged the officer until the vehicle crashed, according to the police.
According to a Woodbury police Facebook post, at 6:33 p.m. Oct. 18, officers responded to reports of a man slumped over in a car in the 8300 block of Tamarack village. An officer who responded realized the vehicle was stolen. When the officer told the driver he was under arrest and tried to remove him from the vehicle, the driver refused and began driving, dragging the officer with him.
The vehicle crashed a “short distance” later into a light pole and the injured officer was able to take the suspect into custody with the help of two Woodbury residents who were nearby.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
“Woodbury Police would like to thank the residents for their courageous action of coming to the aid of our officer during this dangerous situation,” the post said.
News
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high
By ELLIOT SPAGAT
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some countries, the relative strength of the U.S. economy and uneven enforcement of Trump-era asylum restrictions.
Migrants were stopped 227,547 times in September at the U.S. border with Mexico, the third-highest month of Joe Biden’s presidency. It was up 11.5% from 204,087 times in August and 18.5% from 192,001 times in September 2021.
In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, migrants were stopped 2.38 million times, up 37% from 1.73 million times the year before, according to figures released late Friday night. The annual total surpassed 2 million for the first time in August and is more than twice the highest level during Donald Trump’s presidency in 2019.
Nearly 78,000 migrants from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua were stopped in September, compared to about 58,000 from Mexico and three countries of northern Central America that have historically accounted for most of the flow.
The remarkable geographic shift is at least partly a result of Title 42, a public health rule that suspends rights to see asylum under U.S. and international law on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Due to strained diplomatic relations, the U.S. cannot expel migrants to Venezuela, Cuba or Nicaragua. As a result, they are largely released in the United States to pursue their immigration cases.
Title 42 authority has been applied 2.4 million times since it began in March 2020 but has fallen disproportionately on migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.
U.S. officials say Venezuelan migration to the United States has plunged more than 85% since Oct. 12, when the U.S. began expelling Venezuelans to Mexico under Title 42. At the same time, the Biden administration pledged to admit up to 24,000 Venezuelans to the United States on humanitarian parole if they apply online with a financial sponsor and enter through an airport, similar to how tens of thousands of Ukrainians have come since Russia invaded their country.
The first four Venezuelans paroled into the United States arrived Saturday — two from Mexico, one from Guatemala, one from Peru — and hundreds more have been approved to fly, the Homeland Security Department said.
“While this early data is not reflected in the (September) report, it confirms what we’ve said all along: When there is a lawful and orderly way to enter the country, individuals will be less likely to put their lives in the hands of smugglers and try to cross the border unlawfully,” said CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus.
The expansion of Title 42 for Venezuelans to be expelled to Mexico came despite the administration’s attempt to end the public health authority in May, which was blocked by a federal judge.
Venezuelans represented the second-largest nationality at the border after Mexicans for the second straight month, being stopped 33,804 times in September, up 33% from 25,361 times in August.
Cubans, who are participating in the largest exodus from the Caribbean island to the United States since 1980, were stopped 26,178 times at the border in September, up 37% from 19,060 in August.
Nicaraguans were stopped 18,199 times in September, up 55% from 7,298 times in August.
The report is the last monthly reading of migration flows before U.S. midterm elections, an issue that many Republicans have emphasized in campaigns to capture control of the House and Senate. Republicans on the House Homeland Security Committee released a one-sentence statement Saturday in response to the numbers: “You’ve got to be kidding.”
News
Yankees offense continues disappearing act in 5-0 loss as Astros take 3-0 series lead
This was the collision course the Yankees knew they were on all season, but it’s turning into more of a disaster than anyone could expect.
One of the top offenses in baseball during the regular season, the Bombers were shut down in the postseason for the first time in five years by their playoff nemesis the Astros, who took a 5-0 win in Yankee Stadium.
The Yankees dropped to 0-3 in the best-of-seven game series and are once again on the brink of having their season ended short of the World Series for the 13th straight year.
The Astros have four games — two more in the Bronx — to win their fourth AL pennant in the last six years.
Only one team in the history of baseball has come back from losing the first three games of a seven-game series; the 2004 Red Sox came back to beat the Bombers. Nestor Cortes will be on the mound Sunday evening to try and prevent a sweep and extend the Yankees season to Monday.
“I acknowledge how big it is,” Cortes said before Saturday night’s game. “Obviously it’s a big situation for me and, like I said before, I’m up for the challenge. I feel like this is a win-win for me. I’m pitching in the ALCS and if we win, we have more life. So I’m just happy to be here and take advantage of the opportunity.”
Cortes is their best hope since their offense has hit the skids. Saturday was the first time the Bombers were shut out in a playoff game since Game 7 of the 2017 ALCS, by the Astros.
The Yankees led the majors in home runs, and the AL in runs scored and were second in the league in slugging and OPS. They have scored the fewest runs and have the lowest slugging percentage and OPS of the four teams still in the playoffs. They have only one more homer than the Phillies for the fewest among the final four.
Their big bats are struggling.
They got one hit-off starter, Cristian Javier, through 5.1 innings and struck out 5 times. They rallied to get the bases loaded in the eighth, but with two outs Aaron Judge grounded out to the third base to end the inning.
Judge, who hit a Yankee and AL record 62 home runs, is 5-31 with 2 homers and 12 strikeouts in the playoffs. Anthony Rizzo is 1-for-8 now with a home run in the four games of the ALCS. Giancarlo Stanton, who had the Yankees’ lone hit off Javier, is 3-for-12. Matt Carpenter made contact Saturday, snapping his streak of eight straight strikeouts in his first postseason eight at-bats. He had a single with two outs in the ninth and is 1-for-9 in this series. Josh Donaldson is 1-for-8 and Gleyber Torres is 1-for-11 after going 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts Saturday.
The Bombers pulled off 41 come-from-behind wins in the regular season and one in the AL Division Series, but the bats couldn’t help dig them out of the early 2-0 hole Cole put them in Saturday night.
Cole allowed five runs, three earned, on five hits and two walks. He struck out seven. In three previous starts against his former team, Cole had allowed just three earned runs total. The Yankees’ ace went five innings plus three batters.
In the second inning, Cole had two outs and coaxed a fairly routine fly ball out f Christian Vazquez, when Harrison Bader — seeing the 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge barreling in on him — dropped the ball. As has happened several times in the regular season after an error or mistake or delay, Cole immediately gave up a home run. Chas McCormick took advantage of the short porch in right field for a 335-foot homer to give the Astros the 2-0 lead. It was the sixth straight playoff start that Cole had allowed a homer and the 11th straight start this season he has given up at least one.
In the sixth, Alex Bregman doubled and Cole walked Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel singled to load the bases.
Aaron Boone, looking for a nod from Cole, came out to get him. Cole had thrown 96 pitches.
Trey Mancini flew out to left field to bring in a run and then a Vazquez’s line drive to shallow left-center brought in two more.
()
Winderman’s view: Heat get back to their ensemble best
Multi-Line Small Business Phones
Advantages of Outsourcing Your Practice’s Medical Billing
Stop Drugs Advice
North Dakota farmer accused in Ukraine assassination plot returns home
Expert Tips for Success in Digital Marketing
Claims Related to Repetitive Strain Injury
Teamsters service workers union, University of Minnesota reach deal to avoid strikes
How to Develop a Brand Story Communication Strategy
The Hidden Costs of Car Hire Insurance
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Is Paramount Plus UK Keeps Buffering? 5 Quick Hacks to Fix It
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym