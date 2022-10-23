News
Young NBA Star, Jaylen Brown, Is Dating 42-year-old IG Model, Bernice Burgos, Who’s Been Linked Romantically To A Bunch Of Rappers And Athletes
25-year-old Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is currently dating 42-year-old Instagram model Bernice Burgos and word on the street is, she's been romantically linked to a bunch of rappers and athletes. Jaylen Brown has now made the tall list of athletes who have exchanged fluids with big mama Bernice Burgos.
The post Young NBA Star, Jaylen Brown, Is Dating 42-year-old IG Model, Bernice Burgos, Who's Been Linked Romantically To A Bunch Of Rappers And Athletes appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
From bench dominance to Jalen Brunson: 6 thoughts on the Knicks streamrolling the Pistons
The Knicks administered a shellacking in the home opener Friday night, a 130-106 victory over the Pistons that demonstrated the capabilities of a bench group that might finish among the best reserves in the NBA.
The Pistons are bad and indifferent to defense, which certainly helped open the floodgates. But that’s often the key to making the playoffs: take care of the games you’re supposed to.
The Knicks did that emphatically against Detroit. Here are six thoughts on the contest:
BENCH REDEMPTION
They were pretty bad in the final two preseason games and the regular season opener in Memphis, but the reserves flipped the script Friday night. Obi Toppin was flying. Immanuel Quickley was hunting. Derrick Rose was leading. Isaiah Hartenstein was rebounding. They had an easy matchup against Detroit’s defensive-averse bench, specifically Kevin Knox, Cory Joseph and Killian Hayes. They took full advantage. Quickley’s play, per usual, is dictated by his streaky shot. It went in 8 of 14 times for 20 points on Friday night.
“I love when he shoots,” coach Tom Thibodeau said. “I feel every time he shoots, particularly his 3s, I think they’re all going in.”
DERRICK ROSE’S MINUTES
Thibodeau claims Rose isn’t on a restriction or plan for limiting playing time but evidence from the first two games suggests the Knicks will keep his minutes low. Rose might’ve been the team’s most effective player Friday night and he only logged 16 minutes, two nights after he played just 12 minutes in Memphis. Rose didn’t agree that fewer minutes are advantageous toward his health at 34 years old, but he’s also not causing a fuss over playing time.
“It’s whatever. My job is to push the pace,” Rose said. “If not, take me out and put somebody in that can fulfill the job. I’m not worried about minutes, never worried about minutes.”
THE OBI vs. JULIUS FAN DYNAMIC
We saw it plenty last season. Obi Toppin is the fan favorite, the homegrown draft pick and human highlight. They chant his name even when Toppin’s on the bench. Julius Randle, on the other hand, elicits groans when he holds the ball or settles for a contested shot. Sometimes, the groans turn into boos. We felt that arrangement bubbling again Friday night. Toppin got one of the loudest ovations during the pregame introductions. Randle was announced last to subdued cheers and a smattering of boos. At the start of the third quarter, with the Knicks in full control and Randle playing well, the crowd began chanting, “We want Obi.”
Listen, we understand. Fans pay a lot of money and want to witness highlight dunks. But it can’t be lost on the crowd, or on any of the players involved, that inserting Toppin means benching Randle. It’s not productive to mending the frayed relationship between Randle and the fans. Randle is doing everything asked of him at this point. He’s moving the ball, moving without the ball, and playing within the system. He deserves a little rope here.
THE UPDATED GARDEN EXPERIENCE
There were at least two gameday changes from MSG. The Knicks City Dancers were rebranded as K.C.D. and cut from 20-something dancers to only eight. The performances resembled music videos with a higher level of production and sleek outfits. They’ve moved further away from being cheerleaders. The other update was a karaoke video on the Jumbotron, which encouraged fans to sing along to “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey. It worked well Friday night, as it did in preseason with Bon Jovi’s “Living on a Prayer.” Felt like we were in a concert. Or maybe I’m just a sucker for ‘80s anthems.
JALEN BRUNSON’S STREAK
Brunson has exemplified Thibodeau’s credo of ‘You can play well without shooting well.’ Not that he’s shooting poorly (44.8% in the two games), but Brunson’s impact has been felt well beyond his points. He’s Mr. Intangible. Here are just three examples:
1) The charge taken on Ja Morant in the opener to force regulation.
2) The dive into the crowd for the loose ball in the first quarter Friday night.
3) Zero turnovers in 64 minutes.
The Knicks were at the bottom in assists last season at 21.9 per game. They’re averaging 28.5 in two games this season. Very small sample but Brunson has been a big part of the increase in ball movement and pace.
QUENTIN GRIMES UPDATE
Grimes went through Friday morning’s shootaround and was moving well in pregame warmups, but there’s no date on his return. The Knicks are waiting for Grimes to go through a contact practice and see how he responds. Theoretically, that can happen Sunday and Grimes might be available for Monday’s home game against the Magic.
“I think he’s getting closer,” Thibodeau said.
Perhaps there’s less urgency for Grimes’ return with Cam Reddish playing well in his spot. Reddish was great in Memphis with 22 points and was part of the strong bench against the Pistons.
“It’s all based on performance,” Thibodeau said. “A guy goes in there, you play well, you play more minutes. It’s really not that complicated. So, do it consistently, whoever gets the opportunity, if you want more minutes, play well when you’re in there. If the team plays well, you’re going to be in there.”
Biden says his ‘intention’ is to run for re-election in 2024 in MSNBC interview
President Biden gave a more specific answer about his plans for the 2024 election during an interview with MSNBC on Friday.
In an interview with Jonathan Capehart, the president said he “intends” to run for re-election when asked about the impending presidential election.
Friday’s remarks came just over a month after the president told CBS’ Scott Pelley that his decision to run for office again was “not firm” and would “remain to be seen.”
“I haven’t made that formal decision, but it’s my intention, my intention to run, and we have time to make that decision,” Biden said.
BIDEN ON IF HE STILL RUNS IN 2024: ‘THAT REMAINS TO BE SEE’, NO ‘FIRM DECISION’
When asked for the first lady’s opinion, the president briefly zoned out and was verbally prodded by Capehart before adding that she thinks they are doing ‘something very important’ and is in favor of a second term.
In the MSNBC exclusive, Biden hinted that he might be motivated to run for re-election if former President Trump also seeks a second term.
The president added that his late son Beau told him to run “depending on who the opponent is,” according to Yahoo News.
Although he won’t make an official announcement, Biden said an official decision would change his role and he should treat himself more like a candidate from now on.
TRUMP SAYS HE DON’T ANTICIPATE MANY 2024 CHALLENGERS IF HE RUNS, SAYS ‘NATION IN DECLINE’ UNDER BIDEN
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted that Biden intends to run again in 2024 despite concerns expressed about his age by Democratic strategists and the media.
“The president, as you know, has been asked this question many times, and he has answered it,” Jean-Pierre said in September. “His answer was quite simple, which is that he is a candidate for re-election. I cannot say more than that.”
Already the oldest sitting president in US history, Biden turns 80 next month. If he were to be re-elected in 2024, he would be 86 at the end of his second term.
St. Louis Park man dies after car flips, hits a tree and catches fire in Cottage Grove
A 27-year-old St. Louis Park man is dead after the vehicle he was driving hit a tree, overturned, and caught on fire early Friday in Cottage Grove.
Police officers and firefighters called to the crash shortly after 1 a.m. found the car fully engulfed in flames in the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road, according to a Cottage Grove police Facebook post.
Once the fire was put out, firefighters found the driver dead inside the overturned vehicle. A passenger, a 33-year-old Cottage Grove man, was found outside the vehicle. He was taken to Woodwinds Hospital in Cottage Grove with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation but the preliminary investigation reveals the vehicle was heading southbound on East Point Douglas Road when it missed a curve and hit a tree. Authorities believe both speed and alcohol played a part in the crash.
The driver’s name will be released after his family is notified.
Celtics’ Brodgon calls out Heat’s Adebayo on screens, ‘Some of ‘em are illegal and don’t get called’
If Bam Adebayo thought he received excessive scrutiny on the screens he was setting during Friday night’s loss to the Boston Celtics at FTX Arena, and particularly from one referee, it might only be the start for the Miami Heat center.
In the wake of foul trouble that short circuited his solid start, Adebayo was left to lament his offensive fouls, with three called by veteran referee Nick Buchert.
His frustration boiled over with 5:12 to play in the third quarter, also assessed a technical foul by Buchert at that stage.
“My frustration, it wasn’t because of that foul,” Adebatyo said, before turning his attention to Saturday night’s visit by the Toronto Raptors. “It was just because I felt like he gave me three of my four, and that was my frustration. I felt like I let that dictate the swing of the game. And that’s on me.”
The technical foul allowed the Celtics to take a 72-71 lead, never to trail again.
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it was the totality of Adebayo’s foul trouble, even more than that single moment, that turned the game.
“I mean him getting his fourth foul certainly did,” he said. “I think his first foul, which I didn’t think was a foul, those things add up. And then he ended up missing some minutes in the first half. That’s the way it goes sometimes.
“Him getting that tech, I think that was kind of inconsequential. It was more the play that got us into the hole that swing moment. But him being in foul trouble, I think two of the calls were tough calls.”
And yet even with that foul trouble, Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon suggested there should have been even more.
“He’s a great screener,” Brogdon said. “Some of ‘em are illegal and don’t get called. But that’s the reality of the game. So, navigating through ‘em, he’s a big guy who sets screens well and they play well through him.”
Forward Jimmy Butler said what matters is that Adebayo’s heart and effort are in the right place, even with the foul trouble.
“He got it in a manner where he’s trying to get somebody open, aggressively on the screen,” Butler said.
Local pick
The Heat’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, took a mostly low-profile approach to Saturday’s G League draft, but there was some local flavor.
With the first of their two second-round selections, the Skyforce drafted Barry University guard Landon Kirkwood, who before playing at the Miami Shores school had played at Broward College. Kirkwood also previously played at Cal-Fullerton.
“We obviously have pretty good relationship with the coach,” Skyforce General Manager Eric Amsler said of Barry coach Butch Estes. “And he called me to sell me.”
Kirkwood was among those who impressed the Skyforce staff at the team’s open tryout in Miami last month.
The Skyforce with their first pick selected former Rutgers big man Kadeem Jack and later in that first round selected former Overtime Elite forward Jai Smith.
Of Smith, an intriguing prospect because of his youth, Amsler said, “He’s a strong shooter. We’re always looking for shooters.”
With their other second-round pick, the Skyforce selected former UNLV center Brandon McCoy.
The Skyforce did not have a third-round pick in the three-round draft.
Among those bypassed by the Skyforce was former Heat guard Norris Cole, who went to the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold, in the second round.
Still out
Guard Victor Oladipo (left-knee tendinosis) and center Omer Yurtseven (left-ankle impingement) again were declared out for Saturday’s game against the Raptors, yet to play this season.
Listed out for the Raptors were center Chris Boucher (left-hamstring strain) and forward Otto Porter (left-hamstring strain).
Kanye West Cries Out That Pete Davidson Is Squeezing The Juice Out Of His Future Ex-wife, Kim Kardashian With His 10-inch D***
Kanye West is on his rants again despite Balenciaga, Gap, Vogue, and JP Morgan Chase cutting ties with him over his anti-Semitic comments and dragging everyone who isn't in support of his madness.
The post Kanye West Cries Out That Pete Davidson Is Squeezing The Juice Out Of His Future Ex-wife, Kim Kardashian With His 10-inch D*** appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Magic feel for injured Jalen Suggs, who sat for home opener vs. Celtics
There was a subdued feeling emanating from the Orlando Magic after their 108-98 Friday loss to the Atlanta Hawks — and not just because it was their second down-to-the-wire loss to open the season.
Second-year guard Jalen Suggs left in the third quarter with an ankle injury, with the Magic saying he sprained it and that he’d get evaluated further once they got back to Orlando on Saturday for their home opener against the Boston Celtics at Amway Center.
He sat for Saturday’s game, joining Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee rehabilitation), Jonathan Isaac (left knee rehabilitation) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot).
Suggs appeared to have twisted the ankle on the drive before landing awkwardly on his right leg after being fouled.
He took 2 free throws and Wendell Carter Jr. committed a take foul on Clint Capela so Cole Anthony could sub in for Suggs, who originally went to the bench but hopped back to the locker room with team trainers before being ruled out in the fourth.
“My heart goes out to the kid,” said coach Jamahl Mosley. “He’s working and continuing to battle no matter what happens. He’s continued to put the work in despite injuries. He’s doing the work with the film. He’s a resilient, tough kid. He’s going to continue to bounce back.”
Suggs isn’t too far removed from a left knee injury — a capsule sprain and bone bruise — he suffered during the Magic’s preseason win over the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 7.
He missed the final two preseason games but was cleared for the regular-season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, scoring 21 points (8 of 11 shooting, 4 of 6 on 3s) in 25 minutes before fouling out in the fourth.
Suggs, who primarily guarded Trae Young while on the floor, was a significant reason why the All-Star struggled in Friday’s first half (2 points — 0-for-7, including 0-for-5 on 3s with 8 assists and 3 turnovers). He also was active in the passing lanes, grabbing 3 steals in 16 minutes. Young, who started to find his rhythm as a scorer after Suggs’ exit, finished with 25 points (7 of 24, including 4 of 11 on 3s), 13 assists and 6 turnovers.
“It’s tough seeing all the work he did to get back from the knee sprain,” rookie Paolo Banchero said. “To have that happen, you just feel for him. He’s a competitor. He wants to be out there. He was playing well, too. To see him go down like that, you never want to see that.”
Resiliency has been necessary for Suggs, especially with the injury misfortunes he’s had since being drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2021.
Suggs had an up-and-down rookie season in part because of injuries that limited him to 48 games.
He was sidelined for 20 games from early December through mid-January after fracturing his right thumb and dealt with injuries to his right ankle that sidelined him for 13 of the final 18 games. Suggs had surgery to address a stress fracture in his right ankle — the same one he injured Friday — early in the offseason, limiting how much he could participate in basketball activities.
In the long run, the Magic are confident he’ll be OK but displayed empathy with him getting injured again.
“You never want to see anyone get injured, especially your brother who you work with every day,” Anthony said. “Definitely sucks just knowing how hard the kid works. I wish he didn’t get hurt. I know when he’s back, he’ll be ready. He’ll be good.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
