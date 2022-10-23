Your Marketing Plan Is a Tactic In Your Strategy

Pin 0 Shares

Every business needs to have a strategy as the foundation it’s built upon. Accomplishing your business strategy requires that you pursue a collection of tactics. A solid marketing plan is necessarily a tactic of any business strategy. The purpose of the marketing plan is to lay out how you intend to approach your target market and familiarize them with your services. Through this process of familiarization, you turn prospects into clients, increasing business revenue. Let’s explore a few ideas about how a marketing plan is one of the tactics of your business strategy.

1. Create a marketing plan that “plays to” your strengths.

If you’re an excellent public speaker and love doing it, that should be a major component of your marketing plan. Likewise for writing, radio, networking, social media, or your website writing. Whatever your strengths are, focus your marketing plan on those activities.

2. Know your target market.

In order to decide on the best marketing plan for your business, you must have a clearly delineated target market. How can you locate and access your market if you haven’t clearly identified them? Without knowing who they are, you can’t decide on the how of your marketing plan.

3. Look for “pools” of your target market and figure out how to access those pools.

Rather than attending general networking events, think about things such as trade associations, specialized clubs, or targeted groups. Where does your target market congregate or go for their information and socializing? Most business owners target their marketing efforts too generally. Where can you locate target-rich groups of prospects likely to need your services?

4. Have professional marketing writing and business materials.

Be sure that your business materials are top-notch and that you have everything you need for every stage of the marketing and sales process. Be prepared with excellent marketing materials. You want to always be able to respond professionally to the question, “Do You have more information about your business?”

5. Understand what your target market is looking for and provide it.

You must have in-depth knowledge of any market you wish to capture, and this includes knowing the results that they most desire. In fact, this information is the heart of your marketing plan. What do they want and how do you provide exactly that? If you want to be the “go to” person for the particular problem that you solve, your solution must be the preferred one. To accomplish that, you must completely understand what your market wants.

6. Clearly delineate your business, who you are and what you do.

Prospects must be able to understand your business, how you work, your services, your background, and how you’ve helped others. They will not buy what they don’t understand. If they have questions, they often will keep searching for a provider rather than ask you those questions. You must ensure that there are no impediments to a prospect becoming a client.

Think of your marketing plan as one tactic in your business strategy. Consistently work your marketing plan as you work your strategy.