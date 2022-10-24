Business
Alternative Data Driving Extreme Market Research Disruption
Numerous indicators make clear that the next five years will usher in extreme transformation for a multitude of industries and sectors as well as the global economy at large. This begs the question: what is driving such significant and rapid change? This big question just might be answered in two words: alternative data.
Companies that are slow to incorporate alternative data into their R&D, marketing, investment, risk analysis and other key processes expose themselves to extreme opportunity loss at best and operational peril at worst.
As one prime example, active investment management firms—including hedge funds and even private equity funds—incur the strategic risk of being outmaneuvered by competitors leveraging alternative data in their securities valuation and trading signal process. This as alternative data has emerged as an essential tool for investment management firms seeking market outperformance, known as “alpha.”
As an ever-evolving methodology, the last decade has ushered in a myriad of new types and sources of alternative data. Unlike traditional data made available by financial exchanges and indexes, SEC filings, financial statements, corporate filings, analyst predictions, press releases, management presentations and other well-entrenched mainstream sources, today’s breed of alternative data sets are being compiled from wide ranging and disparate sources. Everything from financial transactions, satellites, sensors and IoT-enabled devices, to e-commerce portals, public records, mobile devices, social media, web traffic and more. However, web scraping and financial transactions are, by far, the most common methods of alternative data procurement.
So lucrative is the economic upside of alternative data assets, the category is experiencing a veritable gold rush mentality that is driving extreme growth worldwide across practically every industry sector. This, as the global alternative data market size is expected to reach USD $143.31 billion by 2030—a staggering increase from $2.7 billion in 2021—with the category forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 54.4% from 2022 to 2030, according to Grand View Research.
As one industry case in point, investment firms are actively expanding their informational advantage by incorporating alternative data into their investment and risk processes. An EY Global Alternative Fund survey found that the vast majority (a full 70%) of hedge fund managers and over half (56%) of private equity funds currently use, or plan on using, alternative data to support their investment process.
Beyond banking and financial services and insurance (BFSI), reported to have collectively led the alternative data market in 2021 with a revenue share of more than 15.0% during the period, there are other alternative data early adopters. A few notables making great strides in the space include online retailers, SaaS purveyors and hospitality. These and other such industries are tapping the power of this alt intel for an array of projection activities, with predictive and algorithmic modeling, demand and trend forecasting, lead generation and competitive intelligence among them.
“There are numerous categories of alternative data, and the businesses who fare best are those with the capability to mine insights from the collected data and cross reference and combine it with other types of data, thus enabling investors to identify profitable trends and strategic opportunities,” notes Julia Valentine, Managing Partner at professional services firm AlphaMille.
According to the Alternative Data Global Market Report 2022, North America was the largest region in the alternative data market in 2021. The main categories of alternative data—characterized as the non-traditional type from conventional sources that can serve as an indicator of future performance—are credit and debit card transactions, email receipts, geo-location (foot traffic) records, mobile application usage, satellite and weather data, social and sentiment data, web scraped data and web traffic.
“The driver behind this phenomenon is two-fold: investors’ appetite for using the data and the providers’ willingness to sell credit card transaction data,” Valentine says. “Moreover, data providers have been enhancing their capabilities of sorting credit card transaction data by gender, age, seller, geography and other metrics.”
Of course, these types of drill down insights can make it much easier to identify and evaluate opportunities, especially when advanced analytics and data science are applied to examining alternative data sets.
According to Valentine, these offerings produce a crucial differentiator generating alpha for buy-side entities like hedge funds, mutual funds, private equity funds, pension funds, unit trusts and life insurance companies.
“It’s essential for investors to have curated alternative data to make their teams, innovation and companies more competitive,” said Tracy McWilliams, CEO of Inspire Global Ventures, which launched the JASPY single source private company management system. “Machine learning-enabled alternative data analytics assist our clients, mid-market companies and investment firms, make faster and more informed decisions about investments, innovation, M&A and partnerships with early-stage and private placement companies.”
The benefits of employing alternative data are seemingly innumerable. “Among the most important is its ability to derive proprietary real-time signals providing alternative viewpoints, unforeseen insights or perhaps both,” notes Valentine. “The ability to go beyond standard financial data to understand company performance, market dynamics or consumer behavior is extraordinarily valuable for companies and investors who desire to plan and execute in a calculated, enlightened and intentional way with mitigated risk.”
Even amid the extreme upside, a number of challenges plague processes for incorporating alternative data into the investment and risk models. “As compared to the traditional financial data collection, alternative data assets are known to be unstructured, lack specific patterns and, given its high collection frequency, require significant storage and processing resources,” says Vita Koreneva, AlphaMille Managing Partner.
“Collecting and analyzing alternative data sets certainly requires navigating any number of difficulties or outright obstacles,” Valentine warns. “This includes the procurement of expert personnel and cutting-edge technologies like analytics, fluid data architecture and data science platforms, as well as testing tools to actually leverage meaningful insights gleaned from the data. For example, AI tools such as ML and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are used for analyzing alternative data, unlocking its insights and value and boosting the growth of these assets. ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) data is an key example of alternative data where multiple providers in the public markets are supplemented with the use of multi-modal AI to collect data used by private markets that is unavailable through existing data providers.”
According to Valentine, starting or enhancing an alternative data platform involves multiple steps: design, plan, source data, integrate, transform, use ML, deploy, support and evaluate. A shorter, five-step implementation model is also available for entities that are ready for a fast route to value creation.
With such specialized tools and skillsets involved with mining and distilling alt data, many understandably outsource the function. “A few key considerations for a prospective professional services partner involve their ability to quickly integrate new solutions with existing infrastructure; cost of data feeds; and proving what they deem to be optimal, uncorrelated data sets genuinely add quantifiable value rather than noise,” she says.
Valentine further recommends they should also demonstrate an aptitude for key requirements of an alternative data platform, such as rapid and efficient onboarding of data sources; combining structured, semi-structured and unstructured data sets; and data preparation and normalization, among others.
“Data mastering is fundamental to gleaning insight from this seemingly limitless universe of information,” notes Christian Robertson, CEO of Datasynthesis. “It means tracking the data lifecycle from its source—be it real-time or historical, structured or unstructured—through a strict rules-based validation process generating actionable data used to feed the various business intelligence tools used in decision making. However, to distill meaning from so much information one must adopt an active data mastering approach, which can only be achieved by leveraging the latest open-source technologies with capabilities that far exceed anything possible with existing legacy systems.”
Preconditions and complexities aside, AlphaMille Chief Revenue Officer Rick Lutz is keeping an optimistic eye on the big picture. “Alternative data hasn’t nearly reached critical mass as of yet and there is tremendous growth ahead in this space,” he says. “The big winners will be those that onboard the right ‘kind’ and caliber of experts who can adeptly navigate this highly specialized and ever-changing field. Done right, the financial upside is stratospheric.”
Digital transformation demands agility. That which companies can quickly identify and adapt to ever-fluid business conditions to both survive and thrive. Having the ability to adeptly procure and process alternative data provides a tremendous advantage … especially for those needing to pivot in the short term. This, whether to reconfigure a strategy, structure, process, team or technology to better assure value-creating—or value-protecting—opportunities. To empower an organization to expand quickly and cost-effectively. To save costs by realizing it is more profitable to outsource non-critical functions to expert providers. To utilize cutting-edge cloud, cybersecurity and data science tools to increase productivity. The profit promoting outcomes are seemingly endless.
No matter the industry in which you operate, now is the time to architect a sound and scalable alternative data plan ensuring your company can keep pace in the 21st Century Digital Age.
~~~
Online Refinansiering Options Save Time And Hassle
You can get the money you need from a personal loan from your neighborhood bank or credit union, regardless of whether you need it to pay off medical bills or make a contribution toward your impending wedding. If you need money, you can get a personal loan.
What are the advantages of taking out a personal loan, even for a little amount?
A personal loan with hva er refinansiering provides you with access to cash that may be used for almost any purpose you see fit. When compared to loans for particular uses, like a student loan, this one is far more general. This indicates that you have the freedom to meet a range of costs when you have a modest personal loan because of this.
When you pay cash instead of using a credit card, it has less of an influence on your usage ratio. If you charge $8,000 on a $10,000 credit card, your usage rate is 80%, which lowers your credit score. If, on the other hand, you borrow $8,000 and make all of your payments on time, there won’t be a significant impact on your credit score.
The following are the most often cited justifications for taking out a personal loan:
Pay Off Debts With High Interest Rates
When the interest rate on your debt is sky-high, you end up paying far more than the original price of the things you bought. Hundreds or even thousands of dollars yearly might be saved by debt consolidation with a modest personal loan with a reduced interest rate.
Pay Off Your Medical Expenses
If you want to prevent having your medical bills sent to collectors or showing up as past due on your credit record, you may avoid both outcomes by paying them off with a modest personal loan. Although medical providers may be willing to work with patients on payment plans, it is often more convenient to pay off all of their expenses at once.
Remodel Your Home
If you want to increase the value of your property, one option to explore is obtaining a modest personal loan to pay the expenses associated with remodeling it. Click here for more on how property values are calculated.
The value of your property may be greatly increased, for instance, by installing hardwood flooring (or imitation hardwood floors) in rooms that were previously carpeted. Likewise, renovating the fixtures in your bathroom as well as the appliances and cupboards in your kitchen might be beneficial.
Spend money on a wedding
The average cost of a wedding in 2018 was over $30,000, according to data gathered for The Knot’s National Real Wedding Study. If you haven’t been putting money aside or if you don’t have any relatives who are willing to chip in, you may want to think about using your forthcoming wedding as an excuse to get a personal loan.
Help With The Costs Of Moving
The total cost of relocating may quickly mount up, depending on factors such as the distance traveled and the quantity of belongings that must be transported.
You have the option of taking out a modest personal loan in order to pay the expenses associated with moving your car, renting storage space, hiring movers, and so on. You won’t have to scrimp on acquiring the assistance you need to guarantee that your relocation goes without a hitch if you do it this way.
Invest in a Car, Boat, or RV
A modest personal loan is an option for financing the acquisition of a motorized vehicle such as a car, boat, RV, or other motorized vehicle. This is useful in any situation, but particularly when dealing with a dealer or private seller who will only take cash.
Get Away For Some Time
This is the perfect illustration of how you may use your low-interest personal loan toward something enjoyable. You may get a loan if you would want to make your next trip a bit more luxurious by treating yourself to a few more luxuries.
You may cover the whole of your vacation, portion of your trip, any upfront expenditures, or expenses incurred while you are there such as meals and activities by taking out a modest personal loan.
Build up or start from scratch with your credit
The purpose of building or enhancing one’s credit history is sometimes neglected as a motivation for taking out a personal loan; yet this is one of the reasons that should be considered. As long as you make payments on time, you’ll show you can repay a loan, improve your credit or help you develop credit if you don’t have any.
Invest in a Startup and Help Cover Its Costs
If you are a new company owner, it may be fairly difficult to get the necessary finance, despite the fact that it is preferable to obtain a business loan in order to support a startup. Until you have established your firm and can forego personal loans, they may be the best alternative for funding your startup costs.
Be sure to do some study about the benefits and drawbacks of this choice and consider the dangers involved.
Arguments In Favor Of Obtaining A Personal Loan
A modest personal loan may help you reach your financial objectives, whether those goals are similar to the 10 described above or completely different.
There are several situations in which a modest personal loan might prove to be helpful. Because of this, an increasing number of individuals are turning to them for assistance with their financial matters. Take a look at the list that follows to learn some of the motivations behind why individuals choose to get low-interest personal loans.
Some of the Most Common Causes Behind the Necessity for Small Personal Loans
There is an almost unlimited list of situations in which someone can find it necessary to take out a modest personal loan; nevertheless, we will focus on the more common ones here.
There Is No Limit To What Can Be Financed With A Small Personal Loan
One of the most attractive aspects of obtaining a small personal loan is the fact that there are no constraints placed on the borrower in terms of how the money should be put to use after it has been disbursed. A personal loan is not synonymous with every other kind of loan. There are loans available that are designated only for a certain purpose. The following are some examples of loans with a specified purpose:
Student Loans
Automobile Loans
Mortgage Loans
The sorts of loans that have been described up to this point demand that the money you are given be acquired and utilized only for the reason that it was authorized for. On the other hand, borrowers of personal loans (https://www.cnbc.com/select/what-is-a-personal-loan/) are not subject to any restrictions on the ways in which they might put the money they borrow to use. Because of this, you may put them to use for anything that calls for a loan, regardless of the reason.
When unexpected expenses arise, a small personal loan might be a lifesaver.
As a result of the versatility of low-interest personal loans, borrowers often turn to this kind of borrowing when confronted with unanticipated costs or other forms of unexpected expense. Sometimes people find themselves in need of immediate monetary assistance while they are unprepared for such an occurrence.
The most terrible aspect is that unexpected events never wait for anybody. It is not always possible to get the cash you want by putting aside a percentage of your earnings when extra work is completed. What kind of urgent monetary situation might necessitate a person’s need for a low-interest personal loan?
Repairs for Your Home or Vehicle
When it comes to one’s automobile or house, not all necessary repairs can be put off indefinitely. A fractured radiator in your car or a burst water line that has caused damage to the surrounding area need immediate attention. You do not have the luxury of waiting until you have saved up enough money for the urgent repairs that need to be made to your property.
Medical Bills
Nobody ever intends to get ill or need immediate medical attention. Medical bills may really put a dent in your finances, especially if you do not have health insurance or if you do have health insurance but your deductible is quite high. A modest personal loan might be helpful in rectifying the problem rather than missing the deadline for a bill payment and risking having your debt turned over to a debt collection agency.
Hiring Made Easy, 5 Tips To Hire Better And Productive Employees
What makes a business a business?
Not only some out-of-the-box ideas and fierce marketing skills to sell it, but you also need a budget and a team of dedicated employees to turn your vision into reality. As always, running a company smoothly gives more headaches than starting out.
As the great thinkers said, understanding human nature is a mystery to God, which hits even harder when that human being may change everything about your endeavors.
A team of skilled, good employees may take your company from the basement to the high table of Commerce, and obviously, hiring a bunch of bad employees only ensures a slow death of your dream to own the business world.
Money, time, energy, reputation, and more, cost a lot.
Hands down, hiring the best productive employees for your business is difficult. That’s how it is. You just accept it. But do you retreat? Why?
That’s what we’re discussing here today. Keep scrolling, and you’ll learn a few things soon.
- Company Values Come First
Every business has a motto, some predefined goals, and a fixed set of values that the founders of the directors believe in. It may be as simple as some special office culture, the type of product your company sells, or what your firm demands from the staff.
You must know what you are and what you’re looking for as an employer.
Just like, the potential candidates should know if they can fit into the company policy and shine by the rulebook.
This is vital for both sides to get the right match fast and easily.
- Soft Skills Are a Winner
We love people who explain boring stuff like a story.
People spend time and loads of money on learning marketing, programming bla bla bla but hardly take time to even think about soft skills.
Soft skills are not about talking softly with a forced accent. It might sound catchy but does it help your company? Mostly, no.
Working skills would be top-notch for most of them. But you don’t need robots; a company demands enthusiastic workers who know how to communicate when needed—speaking, writing, listening, and presenting matters.
- Evaluate, Constantly and Consistently
Hiring doesn’t end with the interview. Learning about newly hired candidates is a constant process that takes effort but pays back, certainly.
An interview involves many factors, including luck, and it isn’t that rare to hire an employee who rocked the interview and impressed the whole board but is a poor performer.
Probably this is why renowned entrepreneur Eben Pagan, in his TedTalk, said, “Hire slowly, fire quickly.”
After all, business, at its core, is nothing but a team game like football. Even if one member fails to comply, the whole team suffers. So, cast the team carefully. These people are the fundamental parts and parcels of your institution.
- Leveraging your Network
Putting it simply, “Leveraging” means knowing how to use things you already have. This is more smart work than hard work.
In hiring, leveraging can come in various forms, using referrals from the current employees, taking the help of an employment agency, hiring freelancers from social media or job networking sites, offering internships to find raw talent, or temporary postings to understand the employee’s suitability and more.
Now you’re going to say it’s easier said than done.
Agreed. But why are you taking extra stress on your own shoulders? We live in the 5G era, so why not use its full potential? This is called leverage on the technology.
Many start-ups, professional coaches, and even online services help you with this, like Compono, a company founded by young entrepreneurs, psychologists, and data scientists.
Compono believes in intelligent hiring. They offer Candidate analysis, job analysis, and even Company analysis using advanced Machine learning, AI data models, and scientific psychological techniques to predict the right fit for you. This company even offers a few courses.
To know more, we’d suggest looking through: https://www.compono.com/, their official website.
Now, last but not least –
- Leadership Qualities for the Captain
Employees are your human resources; like every other resource, you must learn how to utilize them wisely. This is where your leadership skills play a pivotal role.
A ship without a captain is lost in the waves.
A captain knows how to bring out the best from his folks. So you, captain of your business, must act like a worthy one.
Leadership skills can vary from collecting regular feedback, conversations with the team, or knowing who is suitable for which role.
For more tips on hiring skills, you may read a resourceful article here.
So that’s all. All these might sound overwhelming, but we believe you can be the next Interview room Maestro, the Big Boss with an eye for the gems, out of this crowd.
2022 Web Design and Development Trends That Are Here to Stay
Ever since the inception of the internet, website designs have advanced at an exponentially increasing rate. Year by year, and even month by month, new web design and development trends are identified; and just as quickly, most of them are surpassed—staying on top of that constant evolution can be a full-time job in and of itself.
There are some trends that we are seeing this year, however, that should stand the test of time. Here is our overview of the trends in web design and development that we think are here to stay.
Chatbots
Yes—the bane of the consumer is here to stay. Of course, chatbots have been around for a few years now, so why is this part of our list of 2022 trends? Because the artificial intelligence that underpins the chatbot has grown in leaps and bounds and is now significantly more sophisticated than it was even twelve months ago.
That means that while chatbots have historically been hated by end-users, the functionality is now so much improved that it is as close to being in conversation with a human operator as can be. This evolution is a direct result of concurrent advances in machine learning, language processing, artificial intelligence, and data retrieval speeds—all of which are still being improved on right now.
Security
Cybercrime is on the rise, so you can expect to see some changes to the way that webpages are structured to incorporate security. Users can already see these changes in the uptick in retailers using two-factor authentication to ensure that a purchase is genuine, and this is something that will grow throughout 2022 and beyond.
SPAs
The SPA, or single-page application, is a fundamental change to the way that your website is delivered. Essentially, a java-based application is used to load your web page on the visitor’s browser. That page can then be updated and changed without having to reload the page. SPAs are good for both sides of the website equation—webmasters need less storage space to host their web content, and visitors can access all the information they need quickly and easily.
User experience, of course, drives most innovation when it comes to web development and design. So the increased speed and ease of navigation that come with single-page applications means that they are here to stay for the long term.
Full Site Editing
WordPress is an extremely popular content management system, with an impressive 39% of the market. Earlier this year, WordPress released a new update for 2022 that includes what is being called ‘Full Site Editing,’ which allows users to create and edit entire sites using the ‘block’ style of editing that was previously only used for certain content boxes.
What does this actually mean? It means that creating and updating websites just got a lot easier and a lot quicker. We can expect to see more websites being updated with fresh themes, as well as more small businesses finally dipping their toes into the digital world.
Mobile-first
Mobile-first web design has been on its way for a few years now, with sites being designed to work well on different device types. In 2022, we expect to see the next iteration—truly leveraging the physical hardware to improve the web experience. This means allowing users to log into sites using fingerprints or retina scans, using the GPS in the device to accurately locate the user, and taking into account the idiosyncrasies of voice searches.
This is a definite trend that will be here for a while, and as smartphones and tablets evolve, so too can you expect the way that web pages are designed to evolve.
Dark mode
Dark mode is a feature that changes the color scheme of a device, application, or page to a darker palette. This is supposed to be better for the user (it reduces blue light, which can damage the eye), it uses less battery, and it makes the content easier to access and engage with for everyone.
The adoption of dark mode by developers, designers, and, ultimately, users, has been one of the more surprising trends of recent months, but one that is likely to continue, with users being given the option to quickly and easily transition between standard/light mode and dark.
Hardware
Serverless architecture, or cloud-based technology, has become widespread and more user-friendly over the last few years. This means big changes for web development and design—now, instead of being encumbered by the limitations of the server hardware available, they have unlimited potential power thanks to the cloud. Additionally, it is more affordable for those at the entry-level end of the spectrum to rent some power from AWS or another cloud provider and launch their site, app, or program, and all upgrades, updates, and maintenance for the hardware will be taken care of for them.
So with serverless architecture the web developer can run the required code without having to even think about the server—no provisioning, no upgrading, no downtime worries, just a seamless, easily up- or down-scaled service.
PWAs
A PWA, or a progressive web application, is a way of improving the user experience for a particular application. This technology, which has really seen a massive increase in use over the last twelve months, improves the speed with which a website loads as well as reduces the amount of space taken up by the application on the user’s device.
This can help with a number of performance metrics—time on site, conversions, visit frequency, bounce rate, and page visits can all be improved with a PWA. As a result, expect more websites to be designed and developed in this format as the year progresses.
Pranjal Bora is the Head of Product Management at Digital Authority Partners, a Las Vegas Web Development Agency. For help deploying any of the design and development trends discussed in this article, or any other digital marketing strategy, get in touch with the agency today.
ERC Credits and its Help for Startup Businesses
New legislation signed into law by President Trump on November 15, 2021, limited the Employee Retention Credit to wages earned before October 1, 2021, unless it is a recovery starting company.
Employers who qualify for the credit can have immediate access to it by reducing the employment tax deposits they would have been forced to make otherwise. Additionally, if the employer’s employment tax deposits are insufficient to satisfy the credit, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) may provide the employer with an advance payment. To calculate the amount of the credit equal to fifty percent, wages (together with specific health plan charges) of up to ten thousand dollars can be counted for each employee.
Employers that went through a partial shutdown due to government orders limiting commerce, travel, or group meetings are eligible to participate in this program. Additionally, employers that went through significant declines in quarterly gross receipts (as compared to their quarterly gross receipts in 2019) due to the pandemic are also eligible to participate.
How do ERC Credits work?
Two critical requirements for ERC credits must be passed to be eligible: a partial or total shutdown that was ordered by the government and the corresponding drop in gross receipts. A partial or total shutdown is considered to have been ordered by the government for at least some portion of the quarter. The documents don’t need to be a copy of an announcement made by the government. It can be any record that demonstrates there was a shutdown that was ordered by the government. The drop in gross receipts test is predicated on a decline in gross receipts that are “substantial” and the rules regarding this change between 2020 and 2021.
For the year 2020, a company will be eligible for the credit if it experienced a decline in gross receipts of at least 50 percent within a given quarter beginning on March 12, 2020, and continuing through December 31, 2020, when particularly in comparison to the same quarter in 2019, and if the shutdown was either partial or total and was ordered by the government. The credit for the year 2020 will be based on payment of wages of up to fifty percent of qualified earnings, with a maximum of ten thousand dollars per employee. This will result in a credit of five thousand dollars for each employee for the year 2020.
The requirement for a partial or entire closure of the government due to an order from the government will still be in effect in 2021; however, the requirements are substantially more lenient in all other respects. When compared to 2019, the quarterly drop in gross receipts must be no more than twenty percent. The dates that count toward eligibility are January 1, 2021, through September 30, 2021. It is now 70 percent of qualified wages rather than 50 percent of qualified wages, and the maximum amount that can be deducted from an employee’s paycheck is now $10,000 every quarter rather than $10,000 per year. Therefore, the maximum credit for 2021 is set at $7,000 every quarter, which might potentially add up to $21,000 for each worker over the course of three quarters. Companies have a huge incentive to investigate this possible possibility if they have access to this information.
In addition, the time restriction for submitting modified payroll forms for ERC Credits is three years from the original filing date. Therefore, a business may still be eligible for the cash return linked with this credit if it qualified in either the year 2020 or any of the first three quarters of 2021.
Rules for ERC Credits
- Earnings paid to employees and any healthcare costs incurred by the employer are included in the definition of qualifying wages.
- If an employer meets the requirements for a specific quarter, they are eligible to submit a claim for that quarter’s credit.
- The comparison is carried out every quarter and contrasted with the corresponding quarter in 2019.
- The filing is completed by adjusting the quarterly payroll tax reports known as Form 941.
- Any PPP funds acquired throughout the aforementioned period are required to be withdrawn.
ERC Credits and Startup Businesses
Companies that were established after February 15, 2020, have a good chance of being qualified for a unique variation of employee retention tax credits, sometimes known as ERC Credits or ERTCs. In the context of the tax incentives for retaining employees, these kinds of companies are referred to as “Recovery Startup Businesses.”
Established after February 15, 2020, companies have a good chance of being qualified for a unique variation of employee retention tax credits, sometimes known as ERCs or ERTCs. In the context of the tax incentives for retaining employees, these companies are referred to as “Recovery Startup Businesses.” If your business was established in 2020 and you submitted this paperwork in 2021, then you are looking at the year 2020. You may need to put certain queries to the company you work for, such as “Did your company bring in less than one million dollars in gross receipts or revenue in 2020?” And with the exception of some truly enormous rocket ships, the majority of new businesses will be able to respond positively to this question. They will be able to qualify for that because it is extremely unusual for a firm to generate a million dollars in sales within its first nine or ten months of operation. They will be able to do that.
Working with your payment provider and your local startup CPA firm, Kruze Consulting, to ensure that you are eligible and actually going through a questionnaire are the two steps that need to be taken in order to lodge a claim for this. Then, your certified public accountant will be able to assist you through the process that you will follow to claim the credit with your payroll provider.
It is really necessary to acquire more knowledge about the ERC provisions in order to assess whether or not they are eligible. The ERC is able to issue considerable reimbursements determined by the number of employees at the company as well as the number of quarters in which the company was eligible. In addition, there are specifics that must be followed in order to get the most out of the program; therefore, it is imperative that every company learn about it and assess the possibilities. In these trying circumstances, businesses that are eligible for the program have the opportunity to file an amended Form 941 for earlier quarters, make use of the program, and collect tax refunds to assist them in maintaining and expanding their operations.
How to manage your online business remotely?
Many things are required of you as a remote entrepreneur. To manage your online business successfully, you would have to prioritize effective team collaboration, task delegation, and knowing when to use third parties. Effective collaboration through digital channels is essential since there’s no office space. And you might need to outsource logistics if you sell online.
6 tips for running an online business
Running an online business remotely is as easy as the following steps:
- Build a strong online presence
You’re a home-based entrepreneur, but you don’t really want to let that show. Getting valuable customers and the right employees depends on the professionalism you display. And you do that through your online presence.
From your website to your social media posts, you must showcase yourself as a fully functional company that knows its stuff. It doesn’t matter whether you run an e-commerce store or specialized services. The value of customers you attract will depend on how professional you appear.
- Hire the right remote team
A key step to managing a successful online business is hiring the right remote team. You have to understand you can’t do everything alone, no matter how much you try to minimize costs. There would be so much to do, just like in a traditional business, some tasks beyond your strengths. So you have to delegate anything that overwhelms you or wastes valuable time.
Virtual assistant services are a great way to go if you’re not considering full-time employees just yet. You can find virtual assistants on Upwork or other online platforms to help with blogging, website maintenance, bookkeeping, customer service, etc. You’ll always find incredible talents for whatever role you’re looking to fill.
- Create effective communication channels
Effective collaboration is vital to managing an online business. You’re not in physical contact with your team, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t communicate as much. It’s crucial that team members always know their tasks and can find updates and share feedback in one place. Email isn’t very convenient, so investing in project management software that works well for your team is best.
Aside from project management software, you could use a simple communication app with private and group chats. These are good for quick chats. For example, anyone can drop a message to clarify something and stay up to date on projects on the go.
- Use the right tools
Running an online business means appreciating digitalization for all it offers. That involves leveraging tools and automation while managing your business remotely. For example, you’ll need software to allow team members remotely access company files and documents. Conferencing software to conduct webinars and live interviews is also helpful.
For e-commerce stores, you might want to invest in inventory management software. You get an instant notification for out-of-stock items so you can restock them, after which the product becomes visible to shoppers once more.
Furthermore, you might be faced with a truckload of mail. A virtual mailbox is an excellent solution for remote businesses looking to handle mail conveniently and maintain a professional image. With a virtual mailbox, you get a commercial address where your packages are sent; you may then have them forwarded to your home. In that case, you won’t have to publicize your home address, and clients won’t visualize your company as someone working from their garage. When creating your LLC, you may also use the virtual mailing address as your business address since PO Box is often unacceptable.
Many mail forwarding companies are providing this service; look for one that works best for you.
- Outsource fulfillment
Do you sell products online? Every e-commerce store is plagued with the trouble of fulfilling orders. From processing orders, labeling products, packing, and shipping from the warehouse to delivery, you’ll soon find fulfillment is not a task you want to continue with.
In most instances, it’s best to outsource fulfillment to a third-party logistic company like UPS and FedEx. Since the company is focused on order fulfillment, they have the tools and know-how to improve speed and customer satisfaction. This would relieve you of much burden so you can focus on giving your new prospects a good experience.
- Set parameters
Trust is important while running an online business, and your remote team members would often need to access the company database for information required to complete tasks. However, setting certain parameters is a smart security move you shouldn’t neglect. These levels would ensure only authorized parties can access certain controls, such as purchasing power.
For example, you can provide a virtual assistant with a separate username and password that doesn’t give him full control over the platform.
Thankfully, some software platforms have these parameters built into them. If not, you might need to call a web developer.
Final words
It’s wise to encourage a culture of regular communication amongst your remote team. So many video conferencing tools are available today. Business owners should use these tools, so remote employees don’t feel isolated. Helping everyone connect casually, just as in a traditional workplace, can help them thrive mentally and productively.
Everything you should know about employment law
Employment law is the thing that regulates the partnership between employers and their employees. It encompasses every part of employment from the hiring process to the very end and the exit process. Its sole purpose is to make sure everyone is treated fairly. Employment law is a complicated process and is full of potential pitfalls. In order to stay ahead of the game, it is worth hiring a lawyer that specializes in this area, like the ones from HKM, who are able to help you navigate the twisting turning waters of employment law. Here is a little introduction to employment law and what may affect you.
Recruitment
When you are recruiting people, all you need to do is hire good people, then you will have little problems later on. However, this is easier said than done. People make instant judgments and have to follow their guts about candidates. This can lead to having to sack a new hire which can lead to legal difficulties. One of the best ways to avoid this is to make sure that your interviewers give everyone a fair chance but also to probe an interviewee if they are just regurgitating information easily found on the internet.
Working time regulations
No matter how much work you need to get done, you need to follow the working time regulations when it comes to working hours, breaks, and paid annual leave. Staff should not be working more than 48 hours a week unless they have agreed to and should have access to see how many hours they have worked. By keeping track of this and keeping everything transparent you can ensure that people are not feeling taken advantage of.
Employees rights
Employees should receive a statement and contract setting out the terms and conditions of their employment. Certain rights may not be written but are often implied. You should try and foster a relationship of trust and confidence with your employees. This can be created by allowing a reasonable amount of privacy, the ability to join a trade union, and the entitlement to stop any employer wrongdoing. Granting these small things can keep up staff morale and prevent legal clashes later on.
Disciplinary procedures
The main thing you should do is to set out transparent disciplinary and grievance procedures for your employees to follow. This will make things easier if you need to let someone go as you will have a written record of just cause for the dismissal. The grievance procedure can also call you to show that you listen to feedback and can act on it should you see something wrong within your company. This can stop you from fighting tough legal battles later.
Employment law
This is not an easy aspect of the law as it constantly evolves and thus you can be caught out. This is why you should seek to hire an employment lawyer who can guide you through these difficult times. Make sure to protect you and your business by complying with the law of your state.
