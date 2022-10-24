News
ASK IRA: Did Caleb Martin ejection open Heat eyes to alternate lineup possibility?
Q: Ira, look how much better the Heat looked with Max Strus starting the second half. – Mel.
A: First, Max Strus did not start the second half Saturday against the Raptors, but rather came in to replace Caleb Martin after Martin was ejected with 7:46 left in the third period. By then, the Heat had their game-high 24-point lead. So, by contrast, you can point out that the Heat were outscored by 21 after Strus came in for Martin. That, of course, should not minimize what Strus accomplished by helping put it away in the fourth quarter. The sense remains that Erik Spoelstra is not locked into any lineup at this stage. But if the concern is the Heat being too small with Caleb starting, then I’m not sure Max in his place does much to remedy that concern.
Q: This team has no one that you’d say, ‘I’m buying a ticket to watch this guy play.’ – Faye, Miami.
A: Tyler Herro offers enough to make him a compelling watch. But, yes, unless you are in to Jimmy Butler free throws, Bam Adebayo midrange jumpers or Kyle Lowry floppery, this is not exactly the most compelling roster. The fun part is when the Heat are draining non-stop 3-pointers. That, however, hasn’t happened yet.
Q: Ira, I know you are not a fan, but I like playing the same team twice in a row. Saturday is going to make Monday fun. – Anthony.
A: Agreed, with Saturday creating some Monday night theater. But this still is somewhat of an exception. Asking fans to watch the same opponent in consecutive games is sort of like having to endure consecutive games of Marlins-Pirates.
News
More than 100 Minnesota judges are on the ballot next month. Only one is contested.
With one-third of Minnesota’s 320 judges up for election this November, all but one race is already decided — a district judgeship in the southwest metro.
Minnesota’s First Judicial District — made up of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley counties — will be home to the state’s only election for a seat on a district court’s bench, after Prior Lake attorney Matthew Hanson opted to challenge incumbent Charles Webber.
Webber, a Twin Cities native who now resides in Lakeville, is running his campaign on experience. After tallying roughly three decades of practicing law in Minnesota, Webber in April 2021 was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to serve as a district court judge following the retirement of Rex Stacey.
“If it were my life, my freedom, or my family on the line, I would want a judge with experience who would be respectful to me, listen to me, consider all of the evidence, and make a fair decision based on the law,” Webber’s biography reads on his campaign website. “… I love being a judge and would love to continue serving my fellow citizens of the First Judicial District and the State of Minnesota.”
Hanson, a fifth-generation resident of Scott County who graduated from then-William Mitchell and passed the bar in 2018, is running on the idea of bringing a fresh perspective to the judiciary, noting he holds a dedication to justice, impartiality, and equality under the law for all people.
“I am the local choice. … Before law school, I worked the line at a factory in Le Sueur County and did carpentry work in Carver County. I archery deer hunted the bluffs of Goodhue County. I fished, skied, and swam the lakes of Scott County. I hiked the Minnesota river banks in Sibley County. Growing up I worked at a restaurant in Dakota County. My great-great-grandfather was a farmer who settled in McLeod County,” Hanson told Forum News Service. “My hope is that Minnesotans in the First Judicial District will exercise their duty as outlined by the Minnesota Constitution and elect a local judge from the district where they live.”
The winner will serve a term of six years alongside five other judges in Scott County as well as part of the team of 36 judges in the First Judicial Circuit.
INCUMBENT CHALLENGE AN UPHILL BATTLE
While each election is in itself unique, historical races in Minnesota’s judiciary rarely result in a challenger defeating an incumbent.
With 13 books and over 130 journal articles published — nearly all of which explore the legal and judicial realms in some fashion — Dr. Herbert Kritzer, professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota Law School, has spent much of his life studying political science and, more specifically, judicial selection in the United States.
As part of his research, Kritzer conducted a historical analysis of judicial elections in Minnesota. He said that in a typical election, between four and nine judicial races are contested. While having only one contest is rare, it’s not unheard of — and for good reason.
“Who is running to unseat an incumbent judge? It’s a lawyer, probably. If they lose to the incumbent judge, then they’ll have to go in and appear before the incumbent judge,” Kritzer said. “I’ve looked at issues related to recusal … and found a very, very small number of cases in which a lawyer sought to have an assigned judge recused because the lawyer had opposed the judge in an election in which the recusal did not happen. It’s a big disincentive.”
Beyond the potential awkwardness of appearing before an opponent, Kritzer pointed out the rarity of incumbents losing in Minnesota.
In the past 13 Minnesota judicial elections, with over 1,275 candidates, only five district court challengers have won, while no incumbent of the state’s appeals court has ever lost since its inception in 1984. A Minnesota Supreme Court justice hasn’t lost a re-election bid since 1946.
Though history surely favors incumbents, Kritzer pointed out there are instances where a challenger may have a better shot at defeating a seat-holder.
“Those challenges tend to happen in a few circumstances,” Kritzer said. “First, is if the incumbent judge has screwed up in some way.”
Kritzer outlined the loss of former Ramsey County Judge G. Tony Atwal, who lost an election after “(pulling) out the judge card” during a 2018 St. Paul traffic stop for driving while intoxicated. He later pleaded guilty to the charge.
“Second, is potentially when the incumbent is a recent appointee and it’s the first time that judge is standing for election,” Kritzer continued, “and third, when there’s a very small number of open seats, occasionally a judge will choose not to run for re-election.”
A BETTER WAY?
As part of his campaign against Webber, Hanson told Forum News Service that he wishes more candidates would run for seats within the judiciary, adding that more options would help keep the courts more independent from gubernatorial appointments.
“If the judiciary in Minnesota is to remain truly independent, then we must return to the primary method of selecting judges in Minnesota: local elections by the people. The Minnesota Constitution Article VI Section 7 dictates that, ‘[Judges] shall be elected by the voters from the area which they are to serve in the manner provided by law.’” Hanson said. “I believe judges should be more accessible to the people outside of the courtroom. People should be able to meet and ask their judges questions to make informed decisions about which judge they vote for in the election. When judges run unopposed, it takes away the people’s right to choose their civil servants.”
However, if Kritzer had it his way, he’d change the judiciary’s electoral system entirely.
“I would choose an appointment system very different from what exists in any state in the United States. It would involve a highly professionalized nomination process, where potential candidates are very rigorously assessed,” Kritzer said. “There are other common law countries — all components of the U.K. and I believe in some of the Australian states — that have a nominating body which goes through those assessments and formally makes a recommendation to an appointing authority. Then there’s a structure in place where there’s a disincentive not to follow the nominating body’s recommendations.”
He added, however, that it’s unlikely such a system would ever succeed in the United States.
“I don’t think that’ll happen in the U.S. — we like elections too much,” Kritzer said. “We’re in love with elections even though, very seldom, are people willing to do the work to handle the laundry list of offices we find on our ballots.”
Early voting is already underway in Minnesota for registered voters. Those who have yet to register can do so at the polls through Election Day on Nov. 8.
News
Fentanyl detection up 400 percent in Minnesota, according to study
Illicit fentanyl positivity in Minnesota drug tests has increased by 400 percent so far this year compared to 2019, according to a new report from Millennium Health.
The San Diego-based company analyzed urine drug tests from substance use disorder treatment practices and compared the findings from the first half of 2022 to data from 2019. According to the report, fentanyl detection has increased 287 percent in persons using methamphetamine and has increased 208 percent in persons using cocaine. Fentanyl’s positivity rate across the state increased from 1.76 percent to 8.79 percent in urine drug tests.
St. Louis County saw the most dramatic increase in fentanyl positivity of the state’s six most-populated counties, increasing more than 2,500 percent. The positivity rate jumped from less than 1 percent to more than 17 percent, according to Millennium Health data. Heroin positivity in tests increased more than 1,200 percent, while cocaine positivity increased nearly 250 percent and methamphetamine positivity increased 150 percent from 2019 to 2022 in St. Louis County.
Dr. Kelly Olson, director of clinical affairs at Millennium Health, said she’s heard personally about the increases seen in the northern Minnesota region.
“I’m getting more phone calls from clinicians looking for assistance in measuring methamphetamine or fentanyl in the urine of their patients, because they’re tending to see more of those positives than they had in the past,” Olson said.
Olson said there’s still a lack of awareness in communities of just how harmful and prevalent fentanyl is — especially in port cities like Duluth. Because the synthetic drug is mixed on the streets, and often mixed into other street drugs, it’s hard to know what dosage of fentanyl a person may be exposed to.
“When it comes to fentanyl or the mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine, or whatever it may be, oftentimes there’s no ‘trying’ the drug,” Olson said. “It’s one and done, and that person may not survive.”
All of Minnesota’s five most-populated counties in the Twin Cities metro area — Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, Anoka and Washington — saw increases of more than 100 percent in fentanyl positivity from 2019.
High strength, unknown concentration
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was developed for pain relief and can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine. As little as the amount of two grains of salt worth of fentanyl can be fatal if introduced into the bloodstream or a mucus membrane. It is frequently found in other street drugs, including pressed pills, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Fentanyl is not fatal through skin contact alone.
Minnesota had the most opioid-involved overdose deaths on record in 2020, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. The 678 deaths were nearly 60 percent more than were recorded in 2019, the previous record high. Synthetic opioids were involved in more than half of the state’s opioid overdose deaths in 2019.
“Oftentimes, one thing to remember is they may not know they’re consuming fentanyl,” Olson said. “They may think that they’re getting heroin or methamphetamine, and come to find out in an autopsy or in a drug test that they have fentanyl positivity and they had no idea. You’ve got very tight-knit communities that are losing people that they know, so it’s not just a statistic — it’s a family member or a friend.”
Olson said the increase in fentanyl is a problem nationwide because fentanyl is so inexpensive to produce and doesn’t require variables like weather or growing seasons like heroin does. She also warned that fentanyl producers aren’t always worried about trying to disguise the drug as an authentic pill, and it is sometimes created as colorful pills or powders known as “rainbow” fentanyl.
“The cartels are making sure that their product gets into every community,” Olson said. “You see it in the little communities up in northern Minnesota, for goodness sakes. It’s infiltrated everywhere.”
Fentanyl test strips are legal to possess and carry in Minnesota and available locally from Harm Reduction Sisters, along with naloxone (Narcan). Pharmacies also carry free naloxone.
“We have already seen too many Minnesota families lose loved ones to drugs,” Dr. Angela Huskey, chief clinical officer at Millennium Health, said in the news release. “Our goal is to work hand-in-hand with public health and safety authorities, health care providers, and community organizations to proactively address drug exposures and help prevent drug overdose deaths.”
News
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns
The Ravens keep finding new ways to make life difficult for themselves. This time, it was a fumble from running back Justice Hill after they drove deep into Cleveland Browns territory with a chance to go up six or 10 late in the fourth quarter. They escaped by the skin of their teeth when Malik Harrison blocked a 60-yard field goal attempt to preserve a 23-20 victory that was more about survivor’s grit than any kind of brilliant new direction.
Here are five things we learned from Sunday’s game:
The Ravens averted disaster but did little to chase away questions about their finishing kick.
How many times can we live through the same scenario without developing a collective ulcer?
Again, the Ravens built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Again, their offense could not salt the game away as Hill coughed up the ball 16 yards from the Cleveland goal line. Again, their defense seemed in danger of melting at a critical juncture until Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was called for pushing off cornerback Marcus Peters to negate a go-ahead touchdown.
“We had the lead again. What’s going to happen?” coach John Harbaugh said, acknowledging the anxious loop his team has inhabited through seven weeks of the 2022 season.
The Ravens extricated themselves on this tense Sunday, thanks to a blocked field goal attempt from Harrison (never was he so happy to be struck in the face by a football). Every win is precious in a league nearly devoid of sustained excellence. But of late, each Ravens triumph has felt more like a relieved exhale — the motion quarterback Lamar Jackson mimicked during his postgame news conference — than a statement of forward progress.
The Browns stumbled into this AFC North matchup, coming off a 38-15 thrashing on their home field at the hands of the New England Patriots. The middle of their defense was softer than scrambled eggs, and they had tossed away a string of close games in the fourth quarter.
But we have yet to see the Ravens dominate an opponent this season, and the Browns moved more efficiently than them, averaging 6 yards per play to the Ravens’ 4. Brilliant work on special teams, superior efficiency on third down and standout defensive plays — five sacks, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles — saved them.
The Ravens hope they’re straightening out kinks by the week, even if their troubles seem to visit in a different form each time. “What we’ve been going through is just growing pains,” said outside linebacker Justin Houston, who returned from a groin injury to contribute two sacks.
But they need a no-doubt-about-it performance to break out of their cycle, and this was not it. As Jackson said: “I’d rather it not be close.”
The Ravens chose to grind rather than soar on a tough day for the offense.
Jackson’s passing line — 9-for-16, 120 yards, no touchdowns — was about as mundane as they come, continuing a difficult stretch that began with the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He did not always sense incoming pressure and struggled to find open receivers even when granted sufficient time. The Browns swarmed tight end Mark Andrews, who made more impact as a short-yardage running threat than he did as a receiver.
Despite his paltry statistics, Jackson did not feel he lacked rhythm as a thrower. “We only threw the ball 16 times,” he said. “So I wouldn’t say bad rhythm. They made good plays; I got sacked on a couple. I had to get the ball out fast. … That’s just what it was.”
The Ravens ran 44 times out of 63 offensive plays, which Harbaugh described as a choice based on the flow of the game more than a pattern dictated by the Cleveland defense. “You’re just trying to win the game by any means necessary,” he said.
“Don’t think you didn’t win the game for us,” Harbaugh said he told Jackson after the game. “Because you did.”
Jackson did not turn the ball over and kept the Ravens moving with his usual clutch runs. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry on a day when the team averaged 3.6. Still, it’s difficult not to notice how much his production has tailed off since he threw for 749 yards and 10 touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season. He was not playing against the 1985 Chicago Bears; Patriots backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Browns in Week 6.
The Ravens will gladly take their grind-it-out victory and move on to planning for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but at some point, they’re going to have to break out of this aerial rut.
If you want to know why the Ravens rank first in special teams efficiency, this week was Exhibit 1.
Harrison’s blocked field goal brought a fitting climax to a brilliant all-around performance from coordinator Chris Horton’s crew.
Usually, kicker Justin Tucker is the lead actor, and he was perfect on three field goal attempts, including a dead-on 55-yarder in the fourth quarter to provide necessary breathing room.
This time, his partner Jordan Stout was just as good, flipping the field with a 69-yard punt in the second quarter and suffering a bit of bad luck in the closing minute when his 50-yarder just trickled into the end zone. The fourth-round draft pick from Penn State had not punted up to his own high expectations through the first six games of his career. This was more what he had in mind. “You just knew he was going to have a game like that,” Harbaugh said of the self-assured rookie.
And we can never forget returner supreme Devin Duvernay, who did a remarkable job waiting for his blockers and then picking his way along the sideline for a 46-yard punt return that handed the Ravens an easy three points in the second quarter. “The way he sets up blocks … he’s just amazing,” Harbaugh said.
We know how much time and money the Ravens put into weaponizing special teams. That investment won them this game.
It’s great to see Gus Edwards back.
Edwards, playing for the first time in 21 months, wasted no time marking the stat sheet as he carried the ball on the Ravens’ first three offensive snaps. He ran much as he did before he tore his ACL, LCL and hamstring, taking no extraneous steps as he pounded into the slivers of space available to him.
He would ultimately score both of the Ravens’ touchdowns — a no-frills hero in a no-frills game. “All that power,” Jackson said admiringly. “We’ve been missing that power, and it showed today.”
We sell Edwards short by not acknowledging his growth as an all-around runner over his first three seasons as a Raven. He became a threat to cut outside and pop off double-digit gains. But sledgehammer work was his original calling card, and as Jackson noted, the team does not have another back with Edwards’ skill set.
Edwards acknowledged the jagged path he traveled as he rehabilitated his knee through countless sessions in the cold tub and on the massage table. “It was up and down, up and down,” he said in his usual subdued tone.
Harbaugh hoped he would come back as the same blunt force. But “you never really know,” he said. “He looked good in practice; he looked like he was ready. We were patient with him, in terms of bringing him back, but until you get in a game it’s kind of hard to say.”
Twenty-one months after he last played in an NFL game, Edwards fought for the critical yards the Ravens needed to scrape through a divisional win. “He’s unique; he’s his own kind of guy,” Harbaugh said. “Every back has a different style, and Gus’ style is very valuable to us.”
Don’t look now, but Patrick Queen has strung together three standout games.
We have overreacted to flashes from the 2020 first-round pick before, believing he had finally sorted himself out based on a sack here or a cluster of tackles there. But it’s difficult to remember Queen making as steady an impact as he has over the last three games.
Queen is usually best in attack mode, and he credited defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald with scheming up free lanes for him when he made consecutive tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter against Cleveland. Queen added a sack — he has 3 1/2 on the season — with a second-effort play and led the Ravens with 11 tackles overall.
To his credit, he did not overplay what he had done. “My confidence is definitely building, obviously, but it’s just a point of stacking and being consistent while doing that,” he said. “I feel like in the past it was I’d have a game like that, and then it would go down, then I would have another game like that, then it would go down. So, it’s just the point of being consistent with it now.”
Spoken like a player who understands the big picture of his career. Queen might not be the all-around middle linebacker the Ravens envisioned when they drafted him out of LSU, but when he’s firing into the backfield, he’s as capable of stringing together game-changing plays as anyone on the defense. Macdonald has a feel for how to use him, and we’re starting to see steady results.
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
TV Ch. 2 Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 1
News
Isiah Kiner-Falefa proud of response to benching despite costly Game 4 misplay with Torres
Yet another defensive misplay doomed the Yankees in the 6-5 loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. This time, Isiah Kiner-Falefa wasn’t charged with the error, but may still be partially to blame.
With one out and one on and the Yankees up 5-4 in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the ALCS, Jeremy Peña hit what should have been an easy double-play ball. Second baseman Gleyber Torres bobbled the flip to Kiner-Falefa at the bag and the runners were safe. Yordan Alvarez then singled to right to score Jose Altuve from second to tie the game. There was some debate as to whether it was Torres’ fault for not flipping it properly or whether Kiner-Falefa was ready to receive. Regardless, it was yet another mistake the Astros were able to take advantage of. A pitching change and a go-ahead single by Alex Bregman later, the Yankees were once again trailing.
“I was covering second base, it was a little off the line and I wasn’t able to catch it. It was too far away with the runner going up the line,” Kiner-Falefa said. “So there’s nothing we could really do about it. It’s a tough, tough situation.”
This was the second time in as many games an easy out became an error and the error resulted in two runs. The Yankees defense was somewhat defenseless throughout the postseason with bloop hits, fly balls and routine groundouts ending in disaster. The outfield was down Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Hicks was injured in Game 5 of the ALDS, forcing Giancarlo Stanton to play in left field for the first three games of the ALCS.
But Kiner-Falefa’s defense has been scrutinized all season. With a top crop of shortstops on the free agent market last winter, the Yankees instead took a half-measure and acquired Kiner-Falefa from the Minnesota Twins. He seemed to struggle with the spotlight in New York and was benched late in the season and twice in the playoffs.
Still, he was happy with his performance in Game 4, going 1-for-3 with a run.
“I thought I bounced back from being benched,” he said. “It’s a tough, tough place. And I was able to make the routine plays and whatnot. I could have folded and let things beat up on me or could have just sat on the side and not worked. But after I got benched, I was out there early every day. Just wanted to help the team in any way possible. I had an opportunity in Game 1 and Game 4 and I was able to play good defense — way better than the LDS — and swing it when I had the opportunity.”
The 28-year-old Kiner-Falefa has one more year of team control left but he knows he may have fallen out of favor in the Bronx. The club has Peraza and Anthony Volpe coming up and they may choose to go in another direction with someone like free agent Carlos Correa.
Though fans might remember him for the October defense, Kiner-Falefa is happy with the character he felt he displayed in what could have been his final game in pinstripes.
“I’m definitely happy with not giving up and still working, even though I could have just quit and sat on the side and just been a grump and, and whatnot,” he said. “I was just happy that I kept my head up and just waited for another opportunity and didn’t botch any balls tonight.”
News
Astros sweep Yankees to advance to World Series
After carrying the Yankees all season, it came down to Aaron Judge. The slugger who set an American League and Yankees’ franchise record for home runs, had one last chance to keep what could be his last season with the Yankees alive. The outfielder grounded out to the pitcher and walked off slowly. He watched as the Astros celebrated their 6-5 win and sweep of the Yankees in the American League Championship Series.
Houston left the field to head into the World Series where they will face the Phillies. Judge and the Bombers walked off the field Sunday night with a very uncertain future.
Judge, the soon-to-be free agent, has been the face of the franchise and the one to step up after the 2017, 2019 and 2022 ALCS losses to the Astros. GM Brian Cashman’s contract is also up after the World Series. There are questions about the Bombers’ approach to analytics, roster construction and managing.
In 2017, when Judge led the “Baby Bombers,” to a surprise run to Game 7 of the ALCS, there was the expectation of so much success ahead. Since then, the Bombers have won the AL East twice and have never gotten back to a Game 7. They were eliminated in six games in 2019 and this year, they were swept. This is the fifth time the Yankees have trailed a best-of-seven series 3-0 and they were swept in all five of those.
A 99-win team in the regular season, Sunday night’s game had a little of everything from the past six month: a home run, a rally, an injury and a reliever giving up the lead.
Nestor Cortes left in the third inning with a left groin issue which has been bothering him for awhile. He allowed three-earned runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out two in two innings (plus three batters) work.
After Jose Altuve beat out a broken-bat infield grounder to first baseman Anthony Rizzo, Gleyber Torres made a bad feed on a Pena ground ball that could have been a double play. Instead the ball got past a tripping Isiah Kiner-Falefa and put two on base when Yordan Alvarez slapped a ground-ball single into right field allowing the speedy Altuve to score the tying run.
That chased Loaisiga after running up his pitch count to 32. Clay Holmes came in and gave up a line-drive, go-ahead RBI single to Alex Bregman.
Harrison Bader had hit his fifth home run of the postseason with two outs in the sixth to give the Yankees a very brief lead. The 375-foot shot off Hector Neris to left field gave the Yankees a 5-4 lead. The Yankees helped give the lead back with a costly error in the sixth. He had also led off the fourth with a single and scored on Rizzo’s RBI-singleBader hit five home runs in 86 games in the regular season, none after being traded to the Yankees. In nine playoff games, Bader has matched that.
Bader wasn’t acquired at the trade deadline for his offense, however. The Yankees sluggers struggled. It was the first time in their last 11 postseason games, the Yankees had more than six hits. That snapped their postseason record at 10 straight games. McCullers had not faced the Yankees in the playoffs since throwing four scoreless innings to close out Game Seven of the 2017 ALCS.
They jumped him early with Bader, back in the leadoff spot, singling to start the bottom of the first. It was only the third time the Yankees had ended an inning with a lead against the Astros this season, the first in the ALCS. The two other times were in their two walkoff win Anthony Rizzo was hit by a pitch and that was followed by RBI singles from Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres. Rizzo’s RBI-double in the second gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead.
That snapped a 14-inning scoreless streak, dating back to Torres’ RBI single in the fourth inning of Game 2.
But Cortes quickly lost that lead.
Cortes has been dealing with the left groin issue since the beginning of the playoffs, according to Aaron Boone. It was also the same injury that put him on the injured list in August.
In the top of the third, Cortes walked the Astros’ No.9 hitter Martin Maldanado on five pitches and Boone and the trainer came out to see him. He walked Jose Altuve on six as there was a scurry in the Yankees bullpen — though noone was throwing. It was the first time this season that Cortes had walked back-to-back hitters all season, clearly the Yankees knew something was wrong.
Jeremy Pena cracked an 82-mile an hour cutter that just didn’t cut for a 408 foot, three-run, game tying home run.
Cortes came out after that shot.
Yordan Alvarez doubled off Wandy Peralta and scored on Yuli Gurriel’s single to give the Astros a 4-3 lead.
Bader led off the fourth with a single and scored on Rizzo’s RBI-single.
News
Things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers
Here are some of the top takeaways from the Miami Dolphins’ victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium:
Starting fast (for a change)
Having a lead at the end of the first quarter is a good thing, something the Dolphins experienced Sunday against Pittsburgh for the second time this season. The Dolphins’ opening-drive touchdown against the Steelers marked the first time they scored a touchdown on their first possession, and also marked the most points they’ve had in a first quarter this season. The Dolphins’ previous opening possessions resulted in two field goals (New England and Cincinnati), two punts (Buffalo and Minnesota), an interception (vs. Baltimore) and a safety (vs. New York Jets). The Dolphins’ 13-0 first quarter lead marked their highest-scoring first quarter this year and only the second time they’ve ended the first quarter with a lead this season. They led New England (3-0), trailed Baltimore (7-0), Cincinnati (7-3) and the Jets (5-0), and were tied with Buffalo (7-7) and Minnesota (0-0). — Chris Perkins
Secondary can’t stay healthy
The injury bug hit the defensive backs once again as safety Brandon Jones (knee) left the game late in the third quarter with an apparent left leg injury. Cornerbacks Keion Crossen (knee) and Kader Kohou (oblique) were seen on the field going through pregame workouts but both were inactive, meaning the Dolphins were already down a starter (Needham) and a key contributor and part-time starter (Kohou). And you know cornerback Byron Jones (Achilles) has been out all season.
Brandon Jones was replaced by a combination of Verone McKinley and Clayton Fejedelem, the latter making a key third-down stop early in the fourth quarter. The McKinley-Jevon Holland duo reunited a pair that was together at Oregon. Cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Noah Igbinoghene started the game with cornerback Justin Bethel coming on for the nickel (five defensive backs) package. Bethel had an interception in the first quarter.
Turnover margin
The Dolphins won the turnover battle, 3-0. That’s worth celebrating. The Dolphins entered the Steelers game at minus-5 for the season, and minus-7 during the last three games. Igbinoghene had the game-winning interception at the Dolphins’ 1-yard line with 18 seconds left. Holland had what appeared to be the game-clinching interception with 2:57 remaining, picking off a Kenny Pickett pass that was intended for Diontae Johnson. Bethel had an interception in the first quarter for the Dolphins’ second interception of the season and first since Holland in the opener against New England.
Brian Flores, the ex-Dolphins coach, appears on field before game
We saw ‘Flo’ keep his Dolphins reunion low key. He briefly chatted with kicker Jason Sanders, dapped up NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe, talked to quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell and did a walk-and-talk with Kim Bokamper, the former Dolphins defensive standout and current sideline reporter. Flores, who also spoke briefly with Igbinoghene, who was on the field about two hours before kickoff and still wearing pants and a sports coach.
Pass protection (and no pass rush)
The Dolphins kept Tagovailoa upright with good pass protection, something that hasn’t been a common occurrence. Tagoaviloa wasn’t sacked and was hardly touched. This is big news. The Dolphins allowed eight sacks and 29 quarterback hits the last two games. The return of left tackle Terron Armstead, the team’s best offensive lineman, helped solidify things. Beyond that, however, the rest of the line – left guard Liam Eichenberg, center Connor Williams, right guard Robert Hunt and right tackle Brandon Shell – did well in its 1-on-1 assignments. And let’s not forget running backs Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert and tight ends Mike Gesicki, Hunter Long and Durham Smythe.
Penalties
The Dolphins cleaned up the penalty problem, at least for one game. They had five penalties for 30 yards against Pittsburgh. They had 21 penalties for 199 yards the previous two games. The Dolphins started out poorly with two penalties for 15 yards in the opening five and a half minutes. But they put a lid on things and played a disciplined game.
AFC East is no joke
The division-leading Buffalo Bills had a bye and are still atop the AFC East with a 5-1 record. But the Dolphins won and are now 4-3. The Jets defeated Denver, 16-9, and are now a respectable 5-2 (4-0 on the road), and poised to make a run at a wildcard spot. In a downer for Jets fans, however, running back Breece Hall might have sustained a torn ACL. Still, the AFC East is looking pretty good. New England (3-3) hosts Chicago on Monday Night Football. If the Patriots win every team in the division will have a winning record.
Running game resurfaces
The Dolphins ended up rushing for 111 yards on 27 carries, their second-best total of the season behind the 137 yards against the New York Jets. Raheem Mostert led the way with 79 yards on 16 carries. The Dolphins had 66 yards rushing on 12 carries at halftime. That would have been the fifth-best rushing total for the Dolphins this season, trailing only the 65 yards in the opener against New England and the 41 yards against Buffalo. It would have been just behind the 73 yards against Minnesota. The running game isn’t a finished product. Chase Edmonds couldn’t convert on a fourth and 3 from the Steelers’ 14-yard line. But the running game did enough for a victory against the Steelers.
Tua was living dangerously
Pittsburgh dropped at least three potential interceptions with safety Terrell Edmunds having a couple. That means Tagovailoa, who missed the last two games while in concussion protocol, must be living right. Tagovailoa now has nine touchdowns and three interceptions for the season. Tagovailoa ended 21 for 35 passing for 261 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions and a 92.7 passer rating. But keep an eye on those near-interception.
Special teams clean things up
Kicker Jason Sanders was 3 for 3 on field goals, and punter Thomas Morstead punted six times for an average of 42.7 yards per punt, including four punts inside the 20-yard line. Beyond that, the Dolphins didn’t make any of the absent-minded special teams plays that have plagued them the last four games. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson made his debut at punt returner with one return for 1 yard. Even the snapshots of bad things turned out well. When Bethel missed a tackle on a punt return and ended up on the ground on his belly, Morstead ran all the way down the field to pat him on the back and help him to his feet.
Some of Mike McDaniel’s game management in home games has been, um, interesting
At fourth-and-3!!! — from easy field goal range — to take a two-score lead in the second half against a rookie quarterback, Mike McDaniel went for it? And called a Chase Edmonds dive play? Coach McDaniel continued a pattern of inexplicable moments in game management while on the Hard Rock Stadium sideline. In the season opener against the Patriots, with 1:11 left and the Dolphins ahead 20-7 and in field goal range, McDaniel called for a roll left by Tua Tagovailoa, apparently giving the quarterback the option to throw, which the lefty did, throwing across the field incomplete. The coaching on the play had to be simple: Do not throw the ball, and do not go out if bounds. With the Patriots having one timeout left, the play was to run the ball twice — or even kneel twice, leaving a fourth-down play with 25 seconds left in the game and the Pats out of timeouts.
Against the Bills, the Dolphins faced a third-and-11 at their own 1, up 21-17 with the Bills having no timeouts remaining with 1:40 left. Getting a game-clinching first down was no longer in play. The call should have been a dive play. Then, punt with under a minute left. Basic. Instead, the Bills not only got the “Butt Punt” for a safety, but got the ball back with 1:25 left. The defense did an excellent job to prevent a winning field goal attempt after an exceptional Thomas Morstead safety punt, as Buffalo was at Miami’s 41 when yime expired. But, with 40 fewer seconds, the Bills would have had no chance. Then, against the Vikings, McDaniel, down 24-16 went for a two-point conversion with 1:24 left. It was an odd call, especially with a backup quarterback playing and a running game that has sleep-walked through the games at Hard Rock Stadium this season. Additionally, entering Week 6, on two-point conversion tries with 1:24 of less left in games since the beginning of 2021, the NFL had been a horrific 4 for 25 (16.0% success rate). If the Dolphins had gotten the game to overtime 24-24, the momentum and crowd would have been roaring in their favor. Just kick the points in that circumstance. Jevon Holland and Noah Igbinoghene bailed him out on Sunday night, but, really, a weird pattern. — Steve Svekis
The penalties are vastly different, depending on whether Terron Armstead is out there
It is probably no huge shock that the Dolphins becoming a flag-infested mess coincided with Terron Armstead missing game time with his painful toe injury. Before the play where Armstead exited in the first quarter of the Jets game on Oct. 9, the Dolphins were averaging 5.82 penalties per 60 minutes average penalties per game with 35.2 yards with those flags. Afterward? The dirty-laundry hindrance has flown up to 10.13 penalties per, with almost triple digits in yards (99.2). So, with him back, how did it shake out? The Dolphins had five on Sunday night.
Finally, the interception drought ended!
The amount of playing time since the Dolphins’ first interception of the season, 5:08 into the season opener against the New England Patriots stretched to 365 minutes and 13 seconds before Justin Bethel hauled in a Kenny Pickett overthrow down the left sideline as Chase Claypool clipped feet with Bethel and fell. It was the longest such dry stretch without a pick in a single season since the 386:19 in 2011. And, then, Jevon Holland and Noah Igbinoghene had a huge interceptions in the final minutes.
Tyreek Hill’s production — no matter the quarterback — has been amazing
After his 72 yards against the Steelers, Hill has (773) yards through seven games, on pace for 1,877 for the 17-game season, enough to crush the Dolphins season receiving-yardage record of 1,389, set by Mark Clayton with Dan Marino throwing him darts in a record-breaking, 16-game 1984. On top of the receiving yards, Hill has also drawn 100 yards in penalties. On a per-60-minutes basis and including penalty yardage, Hill has averaged 204.5 yards per game with Teddy Bridgewater, 106.3 with Tua Tagovailoa and 97.7 with Skylar Thompson. Amazing start to his season.
What were the zebras thinking?
The officials blew a huge call on a pass that could have buried the SteelersUp 10-0, Tua Tagovailoa hit tight end Mike Gesicki at the sternum in the end zone. However the Steelers defensive back, pulled down one of Gesicki’s hands before the arrival of the ball. Should have been a PI and a first-and-goal at the 1.
If the Bears lose tomorrow, we will have history in the AFC East
The last time the AFC East had all of its teams with winning records through the NFL’s Week 7 was… Never. And, if the Patriots top the Bears on Monday night, that history would be made, with the Buffalo Bills at 5-1, the New York Jets at 5-2, the Dolphins and Patriots at 4-3.
The dropped-interception pixie dust that Tua Tagovailoa had in 2020 is — luckily — back this season
That rookie year, Tagovailoa had nine passes — in only 290 throws, mind you — that hit the hands of defenders, only to be dropped. Four times against the Steelers on Sunday night, Tagovailoa threw passes that hit a Steeler defender in both of his hands but ended up as incomplete passes. This is on the heels of a dropped game-turning pick-six by the Bills’ Matt Milano on Sept. 25, and previously a fourth-quarter throw that was similarly dropped by the Patriots in the opener. Also, the Ravens, when up 35-21, couldn’t get a handle on what would have been a rally-killing tip-ball pick, on a pass Tagovailoa placed right into the hands of intended receiver Jaylen Waddle.
A vast difference in the level of pressure applied on the defense by the teams’ passing games wasn’t as evident Sunday night
Entering Week 7, the Miami Dolphins had the NFL’s third-most yards gained via pass interference, defensive holding and illegal contact with 129 (119 yards in four pass interferences, and five each with a holding and a contact). The team in the No. 1 position was Denver at 161 yards, with 151 coming on, but the Raiders, with only four games played, had 140 yards for a whopping 35 yards a game, ahead of the Broncos’ 32.2 a game. At the other end of the spectrum? Sunday’s opponent, the Pittsburgh Steelers had been the beneficiaries of a mere 14 yards, entered Week 7 in the No. 32 position. The Steelers did exceed their weekly average when Noah Ibinoghene was called for illegal contact in the fourth quarter, while the Dolphins receivers drew no such penalties.
Finally, the Dolphins fans saw the Raheem Mostert production from this year’s road games
In the Dolphins’ three road games, Mostert had churned out 282 total yards, while, in the trio at Hard Rock Stadium, he had been limited to 91 total yards. On Sunday night, Mostert logged 109 total yards and the lone Dolphins touchdown.
Was releasing Sony Michel a mistake?
One of the understated reasons the Los Angeles Chargers edged the Denver Broncos on Monday night were the three third-and-1 carries by Sony Michel that each resulted in first downs. Michel salvaged a game that could have been a short-yardage disaster for the Chargers, who were 1 for 4 in their other yard-to-go plays on third and fourth down. Michel pushed the Chargers into a tie for the NFL lead with Tampa Bay (who had three in Week 6) with 16 such conversions. When it comes to conversion percentage, the New Orleans Saints led the NFL with nine conversions in nine tries, the league’s only perfect team in the category. The Dolphns rank tied for 11th with nine conversions, but they have come in 17 tries, and Miami’s .529 success percentage ranks 25th in the NFL. The teams with the fewest were the Texans (4 of 11) and the Bears (4 of 7), and Houston’s .364 conversion percentage is also the league’s worst. The Steelers improved to 8 for 9 in their tries in the first half against the Dolphins.
On deck: At Detroit Lions, Ford Field, Sunday, 1 p.m.
The Lions who fell to 1-5/stunned the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday to improve to 2-4, have easily the worst defense the Dolphins have faced this season. Combined with the Dolphins playing the game in Michigan indoors, the conditions will be ripe for the Dolphins to pile up the passing yards and points. … The Dolphins have won all three of Tua Tagovailoa’s starts at an indoor stadium, which Ford Field is.
