Children’s Theatre doesn’t repeat past successes with ‘Carmela Full of Wishes’
While sitting in Children’s Theatre Company’s smaller, street-level space during the opening performance of “Carmela Full of Wishes,” I found myself thinking about “sequelitis.” That’s the term for the tendency of a well-received piece of art — be it a play, film, TV show or what have you — to spawn an inferior sequel.
Now, granted, “Carmela Full of Wishes” isn’t a sequel. But it’s based on a book by Matt de la Pena, who won the Newbery Medal (the highest honor in children’s literature) for “Last Stop on Market Street.” That very upbeat urban adventure about a boy, his grandma and her diverse community was given a much-praised Children’s Theatre adaptation in 2018.
That same fall, one of my favorite Twin Cities productions of that year was taking place downstairs: Carlos Murillo’s “I Come from Arizona” was a powerful piece about navigating the nuances of being part of a family with unsettled immigration status.
“Carmela Full of Wishes” often feels as if it wishes it were both. It returns to the well of de la Pena’s sunny storytelling style, but leavens the mood with the oft-referenced absence of a father having difficulty getting back into the U.S. (a theme it shares with “I Come from Arizona”). But both of those scripts were well-told tales, full of palpable conflict and fascinating characters brought to vibrant life by two talented CTC casts.
Not so with “Carmela Full of Wishes,” a one-hour play as interesting as running errands on a Saturday morning — which is basically its plot. Regina Garcia has designed an engagingly colorful minimalist urban streetscape, and Carmela is celebrating her seventh birthday by following her resentful older brother as they loop through it on foot and scooter, circling, weaving and stopping at the laundromat, bodega, locksmith, another bodega, etc., periodically pausing to argue.
Perhaps playwright Alvaro Saar Rios intended for Carmela’s puckish charm to carry the show — and understudy Maya Haugen did as fine a job as one could wish when stepping into the role on opening night — but our protagonist is simply not given enough to do.
After plucking a dandelion, Carmela learns of the legend that one should make a wish before blowing their seeds to the breeze. So she periodically summons up imagined scenarios that play out before us, such as her brother becoming her adoring supporter or her mother getting a nice new bed (made cleverly vertical in Garcia’s design). But it’s a series of similar scenes with no particular arc.
Recalling what strong performances Nora Montanez and Luca La Hoz Calassara delivered as the main character’s wife and brother in “I Come from Arizona,” it’s disappointing to find author Saar Rios giving them such unimaginative dialogue. And Montanez does the most she can with inconsequential characters who pop into the story for no decipherable reason.
Pedro R. Bayon makes his cameos a little more interesting, but one can only wish that the playwright had allowed such a central role as Carmela’s clearly beloved father to be more deeply developed, even if only in the young girl’s imagination.
Maybe director Tatyana-Marie Carlo could have gleaned more theatricality and layers from this play, but it’s a script that lays bare the challenges of trying to turn a 40-page picture book into a 60-minute play. Sometimes, Children’s Theatre productions do so brilliantly. I wish this one had.
‘Carmela Full of Wishes’
- When: Through Dec. 4
- Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.
- Tickets: $64-$15, available at 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
- Capsule: A disappointing adaptation, short on conflict and character development.
Dolphins’ perfect 1972 team honored Sunday night; plus, notes on Tua’s motivation, Flores returning
Just as big as the Sunday night game itself between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers was the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Dolphins’ perfect season.
Members of the ‘72 Dolphins and families of deceased teammates gathered for an on-field presentation at halftime at Hard Rock Stadium.
As the Dolphins took a 16-10 lead into halftime, they were brought out onto the field in golf carts. They assumed their posts along the Miami sideline, lined up over 85 yards of the field. Dolphins owner Steve Ross, who was back this week from league suspension over tampering penalties was on the field for the ceremony.
A quartet of Hall of Famers from the ‘72 Dolphins — Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little and Paul Warfield — participated in the pregame coin toss, flanked by current Dolphins captains in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and linebacker Elandon Roberts. Mercury Morris, a tailback from the 1972 team, pumped up the crowd ahead of the opening kickoff with a “Let’s go Dolphins!” chant.
Videos honoring the Dolphins’ accomplishment from 50 years ago were played throughout the halftime and pregame ceremonies.
“Getting together as a group is very nice, and it’s nice for the Dolphins to do that to where we’re actually looking at each other, pressing flesh and able to talk, lean on each other, smile, smoke cigars and all of that,” Csonka said this past week.
The Dolphins wore throwback uniforms and had retro designs painted on the end zones and with the Dolphin logo at midfield.
The historic Dolphins team carries an abundance of pride for its accomplishment as the only NFL team to go undefeated and untied over an entire season — and still haven’t been matched in 50 years since, despite close calls from teams like the 1985 Chicago Bears and 2007 New England Patriots.
“We’ve been often imitated but never duplicated,” Little said.
Said Csonka of the feat that the ‘72 team celebrates every year when the final NFL unbeaten goes down: “There’s a unity that goes on with the ‘72 team that goes on every year that it’s the most alive team that I’ve ever been affiliated with — I think anyone has ever been affiliated with — because it’s still competing.”
Added Griese: “As time has gone by, I think more people realize that that was something special. We didn’t realize [then] it was something special.”
Inactives
The Dolphins were without defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen, but most players that entered Sunday night’s game questionable were available to play.
That included All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and right tackle Greg Little (Achilles).
Ogbah (back), Kohou (oblique) and Crossen (knee) were seen early on the field pregame out of uniform doing stretches and light exercise. Crossen was doubtful going into the game.
Without Kohou and Crossen, Miami went deep into its cornerback rotation again with Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel elevated to more significant roles, but the Dolphins avoided a catastrophic scenario of going in without Howard, who reappeared on the team’s injury report on Friday with his lingering groin ailment. Miami already doesn’t have Byron Jones (PUP list) and Nik Needham, who is on injured reserve due to an Achilles tear.
Armstead returned after missing last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, going back to his left tackle post. Little started there with Armstead out last week but struggled. On Sunday, Miami started veteran Brandon Shell over Little at right tackle, where he had been with Austin Jackson on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.
Other Dolphins inactives were quarterback Skylar Thompson, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and running back Myles Gaskin. Thompson entered questionable with the cut on his right thumb, but he was likely bound to be inactive regardless with the team normally keeping two quarterbacks active.
Tua’s motivation
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his NFL career, has consistently said he doesn’t pay attention to outside criticism.
But ahead of Sunday night against the Steelers, he showed a different side in an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor.
“I take receipts,” Tagovailoa said, using the recently popular phrase for keeping tabs on what others have said. “I handle that internally now. Whatever I can use as fuel, whatever I think, ‘Oh, I can use this as fuel for myself,’ I will. If not, I won’t.”
Tagovailoa, in his third season out of Alabama and returning Sunday from a two-game absence due to a concussion, entered the year one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. He has his staunch group of supporters and devoted critics.
Tagovailoa, who said he hired a mental coach to deal with criticism, revealed he first started experiencing it when his Crimson Tide lost the national championship game to Clemson his sophomore season.
“When I was in college, it would definitely bother me,” said Tagovailoa, who labeled that the time he began trying to stay off social media.
“I had to find a way to where I was trying to strive for excellence and not perfection,” Tagovailoa said. “Because then, for me, I knew I’d be lying to myself because I was never going to be perfect and I was going to be chasing something that wasn’t going to be there for me.
“I know I’m going to make mistakes, but it’s always about knowing better and then doing better.”
Flores’ return
Tagovailoa himself hasn’t had many nice things to say about his experience under the direction of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in his first two NFL seasons. But, as Flores returned to Miami on Sunday night as a Steelers defensive assistant, several Dolphins players said this past week there are no hard feelings.
“It’s exciting, just to be able to see him in person,” safety Brandon Jones said. “I haven’t talked to him in a while, obviously, but I’m excited.”
“If I see him, I’ll say what’s up,” tight end Mike Gesicki. “I don’t know if we’ll cross paths, but I’ve got no ill will or anything towards coach Flo.”
Right guard Robert Hunt also indicated he would like to greet him.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins felt it wouldn’t impact the game.
“It’s just business as usual,” Wilkins said. “We’re preparing to play the Steelers and obviously there’s history there with Flo and everything, but we’re just preparing business as usual getting ready for the Steelers.”
Flores’ straightforward style was enough to maybe sometimes rub players the wrong way, but others appreciated it.
“One thing I’ll say about coach Flo was he always honest,” linebacker Jerome Baker said. “That was the one thing that never changed. He didn’t care if he hurt your feelings. He didn’t care if it got under your skin a little bit. You knew the guy just wanted to be honest and he was going to tell you the truth, and he wanted the best out of you.”
Gesicki described Flores as “super disciplined.”
Flores, who named the Dolphins in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL after his firing in January, told ESPN this past week he doesn’t view Sunday as any sort of revenge game for him.
Heat’s Martin suspended for Raptors rematch for instigating, taunting; Jovic suspended for leaving bench during altercation
It was a moment that left Caleb Martin at a loss. It also left the Miami Heat power forward wondering how much of a loss.
Stepping into the role of starting power forward this season, Martin found himself caught up in the intensity of Heat-Toronto Raptors in Saturday night’s 112-109 victory at FTX Arena, particularly with 7:46 to play in the third quarter.
That’s when, on a rebound scramble, what Martin perceived as a push from Raptors rookie center Christian Koloko turned into a shove by Martin that sent Koloko into the first row.
While players on both teams rushed to the scene, no punches were thrown, Martin was assessed a loose-ball foul, with both Martin and Koloko receiving technical fouls and ejections.
League review followed, with Martin on Sunday night suspended for the teams’ Monday night rematch at FTX Arena and Koloko fined $15,000. In addition, Heat rookie forward Nikola Jovic also was suspended for Monday’s game for leaving the immediate bench area during the altercation.
Per the NBA official release: “Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, executive vice president, head of basketball operations.
“Heat forward Nikola Jovic has also been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation. The incident, for which Martin and Koloko were each assessed one technical foul and ejected, began when the players became entangled while battling for rebounding position.”
Martin said it was a brewing situation that boiled over.
“I just think that there was a lot of plays like kind of leading up to it, it was a chippy game,” Martin said after his second career ejection. “That’s just typically how it goes with Toronto, it’s chippy back and forth.
“Ultimately, like, you know what I mean, I just think emotions were high, the game was a close game, it was back and forth, and overall I got to be more professional in the way I handle those type of situations.”
Koloko, the native of Cameroon who was selected No. 33 out of Arizona in June’s NBA draft, had started the second half after the Raptors lost Scottie Barnes, last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, in the first half with a sprained right ankle. Barnes is listed as questionable for Monday.
As for Koloko, the lanky 7-foot center said after the game he wasn’t sure what happened, at a loss to why he, too, was ejected.
“I feel like everybody saw what happened,” he said. “I got fouled and I fell and I don’t know what he was trying to do. I just stood up for myself, and I get ejected. So that’s what happened.”
Koloko said he never expected on such an innocuous play to wind up prone in the stands.
“I was as confused as you,” he said during his postgame media session. “I had no idea. He just stood there looking at me like crazy. I just stood up. I don’t know.”
The eyes, Koloko said, had it.
“He was looking at me aggressively,” he said. “So I just stood up for myself. I don’t know.”
Koloko said the anger was excessive for the moment.
“I mean, when he fouled me, he was basically grabbing me and pushing me. I don’t know . . . I’m confused,” he said. “I don’t know why. I don’t even know him, so I don’t know what was going on in his head.”
Martin said he had no history with Koloko, asking after the game about Koloko’s background.
Even though he wound up prone on the play, Koloko tried to take the high road afterward.
“I was confused what happened,” he said. “He tackled me and I was on the ground and everybody came and I was looking around like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was just like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was laughing.”
Like Martin, Koloko spent the remainder of the game in the locker room, as the Heat allowed almost all of a 24-point third-quarter lead to evaporate before holding on for their first victory after a pair of season-opening home losses.
“I was watching the game in here and they tried to win the game even though we were playing pretty bad,” Kolloko said. “And we came back in the second half and almost got the win.”
With his tenure with the team dating to a more violent era of such scrums in the playoffs against the New York Knicks in the late ‘90s, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra downplayed the magnitude of the moment.
“It got pretty intense under the backboard,” he said. “I wish it didn’t come to that, but we were able to respond and have a lot of contributions in that fourth quarter.”
Max Strus entered in place of Martin, scoring seven of his 20 points in the decisive fourth quarter.
Spoelstra said Martin expressed remorse in the locker room, glad the spillover into the stands didn’t turn more extreme.
“I don’t want to make light of it; it’s different than the ‘90s, though. Of course, that’s where I immediately go,” Spoelstra said of making sure his bench players remained by the bench. “I’m thinking about getting everybody off that baseline. I thought [assistant coach] Malik [Allen] did a great job of keeping everybody by the bench.
“It’s just one of those emotional things that happen. And thankfully it didn’t escalate. I don’t think it affected necessarily the tenor or emotions after that. It was an isolated incident between two players. Again, like I said, I wish it didn’t happen like that with Caleb. But it did.”
Injury report
The Heat posted the same injury report for the fourth time in as many games this season, with Victor Oladipo listed as out for Monday due to left-knee tendinosis and Omer Yurtseven out due to a left-ankle impingement.
Beyond Barnes being listed as questionable, Chris Boucher (hamstring) is also questionable for the Raptors, with Otto Porter (hamstring) out.
()
Nestor Cortes leaves Game 4 with groin injury
Aaron Boone was “thrilled” to have right-hander Nestor Cortes on the mound to start a crucial Game 4 for the Yankees against the Houston Astros in the ALCS on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. But Cortes’ night didn’t last long as he was removed in the third inning with left groin injury right after giving up a game-tying three-run homer to Jeremy Peña.
Cortes’ fastball velocity dropped to 88-89 in the second inning but he had only faced two above the minimum, giving up a single to Peña in the first and walking Kyle Tucker in the second. He started the third inning with a 3-0 lead. This was the same injury that sent Cortes to the injured list in August.
He walked Martin Maldonado to lead off the third. The trainers came out to visit him before the second batter, Jose Altuve, who also drew a walk. It was the first time Cortes had walked back-to-back hitters all season. He then hung a slider up to Peña, who launched it into the left field seats to tie the game.
Wandy Peralta then came out of the bullpen to replace him and the Astros took a run off of him to go up 4-3. Cortes was charged with three earned runs on two hits, walked three and struck out two in a little more than two innings.
Cortes was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in the postseason coming into this game and became the Yankees’ unlikely ace this season when he went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA. The mustachioed right-hander who was born in Cuba and raised in Florida was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2013 but claimed by the Baltimore Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft in 2018. He was returned to the Yankees in 2018, was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2019 and became a free agent in 2020. The Yankees signed him ahead of the 2021 season.
Houston has a chance to eliminate the Yankees and clinch a World Series berth in Game 4. The winner of the series will face the Philadelphia Phillies, who won the National League pennant Sunday.
Anthony Edwards and the bench blow out Oklahoma City in the fourth quarter
Chris Finch went with a lineup of Taurean Prince, Anthony Edwards, Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid to close the third quarter Friday against Utah.
That five-man grouping erased Utah’s momentum and trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to one by the end of the frame.
Finch went back to the starters to open the fourth, and largely rode them to the finish line en route to an overtime loss to the Jazz.
The coach changed course Sunday. Minnesota had again looked largely uninspiring through three quarters in Oklahoma City. The Thunder (0-3) were without their best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the second night of a back to back after playing in the altitude in Denver on Saturday.
So, to start the fourth, Finch went back to that lineup consisting of four reserves and Edwards. And, yet again, they delivered. This time, in such a big way that there was no chance to remove them.
The lineup expanded Minnesota’s advantage from eight to 20 in a matter of five minutes, sealing the Timberwolves’ 116-106 victory over the Thunder.
That lineup gives Minnesota four shooters and McLaughlin, a masterful maestro who dictates pace and makes sure everyone is touching the ball. Edwards, who was aggressive from the opening tip, finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds.
Naz Reid, whose minutes have been few and far between early in the season as the team’s No. 3 center, went off for 11 points in the final frame.
Another positive for the Wolves (2-1) is four starters — Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels — got the fourth quarter off, a major advantage considering Minnesota goes back to work Monday at home against San Antonio.
Jets’ grittiness, ability to deal with adversity is about to be tested significantly
DENVER — Throughout the preseason and the first seven games of the season, the Jets have been able to deal with whatever adversity has come their way.
That will be tested significantly after Sunday’s 16-9 victory against the Broncos.
After most wins, teams would be excited, blasting music and celebrating as the Jets are 5-2 for the first time since 2010. But this victory felt a bit different as the injury bug made its way to Gang Green’s locker room as it lost three key contributors in the win against Denver.
The biggest was rookie running back Breece Hall who he left the game in the first half due to a knee injury after Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith brought him down. The initial diagnosis is Hall tore his ACL, which means he would miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Not only did Hall go down with an injury, but so did wide receiver Corey Davis and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.
While the Jets have tried to be patient with its passing game through Zach Wilson’s struggles, Hall has provided them with an identity. His 62-yard touchdown accounted for the only Jets touchdown of the game.
Hall has rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns in seven games on 80 attempts this season.
“He’s a heck of a football player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about Hall. “Whenever you lose great football players, it’s never good.
“We also have a lot of faith in Ty Johnson, in Michael Carter and Bam [Zonovan] Knight as a rookie as he will get his opportunities. There are still a lot of opportunities for guys on our team and will be a big part of us moving forward.”
Dealing with injuries and adversity is nothing new for the Jets this year. In training camp, the Jets lost right tackle Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee injury. Then quarterback Zach Wilson injured his meniscus and suffered a bone bruise during the Jets preseason opener against the Eagles, putting him on the shelf for seven weeks.
Then Becton’s replacement Duane Brown, who was signed during training camp, injured his shoulder and was placed on injured reserve, which meant he missed the first four weeks of the regular season. Also, the Jets have tackles Max Mitchell (knee) and George Fant (knee) on injured reserve following separate injuries.
And this week, wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was upset about his lack of targets in the Jets offense, was left at home and made inactive for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
Despite all that, the Jets find themselves 5-2 and in the middle of a playoff race in the AFC. Also, Gang green is just a half a game out of first place in the AFC East, as the Bills are 5-1.
The way the Jets have been winning games hasn’t been pretty, with defense, special teams and running the football leading the way. But they’ve continued to win games despite the lack of a consistent passing game from Wilson and not scoring a ton of points.
Saleh said after the team’s season-opening loss to the Ravens that he and the Jets were keeping receipts of everyone who doubts them. Since that point, the entire locker room has responded.
“We have a team of misfits,” safety Will Parks told the Daily News. “You have a whole bunch of guys that have been cut here, released here. We got a bunch of new guys coming in making statement plays for us.
“It is just a testament to our hard work. You see us in the locker room, we have a different type of bond in here. And we are not satisfied and that’s the biggest thing.
“We are super hungry. People talk bad about us when we win, lose and draw. We have been keeping receipts the whole year and it has been working out for us.”
Now the Jets will need to create a brand new identity in time for a challenging matchup against the Patriots next Sunday. Nearly halfway through the season, the Jets have checked off several accomplishments and goals they set before the start of the season, and a win against the rival Patriots is next on the list.
Gang Green hasn’t defeated the Patriots since 2015, as New England has won the last 12 meetings between the two teams. The Jets were outscored in both meetings 79-19 last season.
Playoff teams can deal with injuries, and the Jets will need to if they continue to prove they are, in fact, a playoff team.
“We can talk about the past all we want and you can say that about 90% of the teams we played have had our number,” Defensive end John Franklin-Myers said. “This is not the same team as last year. Everyone is a little bit more comfortable.
“We have to go out there — and New England Patriots are a good team, but we are a good team also. So that’s how we think about it.”
Yankees shuffle lineup again, start Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop
Before Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, with his team facing a challenge that looks very insurmountable, manager Aaron Boone laid out the strategy for pulling off the improbable.
“Keep it small, try and win the next play,” Boone said. “Go out and try and win pitches in that first inning and keep the focus in that regard real small knowing we got to win a game today, and then we can move forward from that.”
The message to his team was not to look too far ahead or let the opponent get in their heads, despite the fact that Houston has won each of their last two playoff series against the Yankees in 2017 and 2019 and took this year’s season series.
“Just focus on getting ready,” Boone instructed. “Obviously, we got another tough pitcher going against us. We get to send Nestor [Cortes] to the mound, which we’re thrilled about. It’s an opportunity to go win a baseball game in the postseason.”
The manager, like most managers in the postseason, doesn’t like to change things up or divert from any previous communication habits that they used in the regular season. Apart from the bizarre decision to show the team clips of the 2004 Red Sox’s comeback — which, you may remember, was one of the darkest events in Yankee history — Boone said he pretty much stayed out of everyone’s way prior to Game 4.
“I interact with them informally and formally kind of every day, and I’ll keep it like that,” Boone said. “We have a message through our coaching staff, and we want to keep the process as normal and as focused as we can keep it. But of course checking in is important.”
NO OFFENSE, BUT YOU HAVE NO OFFENSE
Boone is perhaps as aware as anyone that his offense has fallen off a cliff. Josh Donaldson is hearing it the most from the fans, and Boone came to his third baseman’s defense, explaining that he batted sixth in Game 4 because he didn’t want to drop him any further down.
“Look, we’ve struggled as a group,” Boone acknowledged. “We’ve all struggled. J.D.’s been getting on base. He’s kind of borne the brunt of this for some reason. But we got to get it going as a group.”
Entering Sunday’s game, Donaldson was hitting just .200 in the postseason but did have a .375 on-base percentage thanks to seven walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also made his way back into the starting lineup for Game 4, batting eighth and playing shortstop. Kiner-Falefa did not start in Games 2 or 3, as rookie Oswaldo Cabrera took his spot. Boone gave his reasoning for re-inserting the embattled Hawaiian in a win-or-go-home game.
“I feel like IKF has had good at-bats in this postseason and, yeah, he’s a guy that all year has had that ability to get a hit,” Boone said. “He’s hit well with runners in scoring position. So, sure that factors in.”
Kiner-Falefa batted .261 in the regular season and had the highest contact rate on the team but also carried an 85 wRC+, meaning he was 15 percent worse than league average. He did hit .327 with runners in scoring position though, as Boone alluded to. Boone thinks one of the things that’s plagued his hitters is just a classic case of the ball not finding any holes.
“It’s that razor-thin line sometimes between a guy really going well and maybe a guy scuffling a little bit. Sometimes that difference is when you do get a pitch and you make a good swing decision on it, you know, fouling it off as opposed to a ball you would hit in the gap.
“That’s baseball. And that’s the difference between having success and having a game where you get shut down. I thought we had some chances [in Game 3]. Hopefully we get some more and are able to take advantage of them [in Game 4].
JUDGE’S LAST GAME?
Everybody is thinking about it, but no one wants to say it. Whenever the Yankees’ season ends, it could mark the end of impending free agent Aaron Judge’s tenure in pinstripes. Boone was asked directly if he’s allowed himself to think about that, spawning a predictable answer.
“No. No. [We’re] trying to get ready to try and go win a baseball game. That’s as far as I’m looking.”
