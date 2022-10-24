News
Column: With the Chicago Bears mired in another extended losing streak, Matt Eberflus must lift his team through the struggle
It’s happening again.
The Chicago Bears are mired in another lengthy skid. On Monday night, when they walk onto the field at Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots, they will be 29 days removed from their last victory.
Remember that triumph? The 23-20 defeat of the Houston Texans that was made official when Cairo Santos converted a late Roquan Smith interception into a 30-yard walk-off field goal?
Well, it has been a while …
The Bears took a trip east in Week 4 and stumbled through an error-filled, touchdown-less road loss to the New York Giants.
They followed the next week with a brutal start in Minnesota, and their second-half rally wasn’t enough.
On Oct. 13, they scored only seven points and face-planted during several fourth-quarter moments of truth, losing in prime time to the sputtering Washington Commanders — who, by the way, came to Chicago on their own four-game losing streak.
Now the Bears are in Foxborough, Mass., where a chess match against Bill Belichick awaits, then off to Dallas in Week 8 to face a nasty Cowboys defense that has enough teeth to chew them up and spit them into the trash can.
In short, the Bears are staring down the barrel of a winless October. Which leaves rookie coach Matt Eberflus facing his first major leadership test.
On Thursday, Eberflus was asked how he will combat discouragement within his players while retaining the intensity and concentration he requires to build his program.
“I just think that’s focus,” Eberflus said. “You focus on where your feet are right now and on trying to get better and improve with every single rep, every single practice. (That’s) individually, as a unit and as a football team.”
That kind of micro-focus will be necessary, no doubt. But it also might be hard to obtain from a group whose best efforts continue to go unrewarded on game days.
‘Stop the bleeding’
Sure, this is a rebuilding season. It was set up that way from the get-go. And this recent pileup of losses was predictable and, to be frank, pretty inevitable for a team with the talent and depth deficiencies the Bears have.
But that doesn’t make the grind of persevering through failure any gentler. That’s why Eberflus will need to make sure his voice continues to resonate. He also will need his team leaders to stand tall and set a tone on an everyday basis. For another 12 weeks.
To that end, third-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson seems to have an attitude worth emulating. Johnson was asked last week how the Bears can prevent the disappointment of losing three in a row — and maybe four or five or six — from spawning some natural lethargy and consternation that only would make the climb more difficult.
“Hopefully there’s no (mental) fatigue when we’re losing,” Johnson said. “I feel like, if anything, everyone should have more energy to stop the bleeding.”
Words of encouragement, Johnson emphasized, can go only so far.
“Of course we’ve all heard we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “But we have to find a way to really stop the bleeding. And I feel like that starts with each individual person.
“There shouldn’t be a shortage of energy. If anything, we need to have more energy. We need to find a way to spark this team. Just find a way to win. That’s what it’s about right now.”
Skid marks
If the Bears can’t upset either the Patriots or Cowboys in the next seven days, they will be in familiar but ugly territory, suffering through a winless stretch of at least 40 days for the fourth consecutive season.
In 2019, in what was supposed to be a glorious 100th-season celebration with Super Bowl dreams built in, the Bears went 42 days between their third and fourth victories. The season unraveled, and a promising team’s projected ascent became a nosedive.
The next year, the Bears went 56 days between victories with a six-game losing streak torpedoing the good vibes of a 5-1 start and leaving few doubts as to how far away from legitimate contention the organization was — even with a backdoor entry into the NFC playoffs as an 8-8 No. 7 seed.
Last season, 46 days passed between a 20-9 victory over the Raiders in October in Las Vegas and an Andy Dalton-sparked 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Ultimately the pattern of downward spirals cost general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy their jobs and led to the 2022 reboot in which the front office and coaching staff were overhauled and the roster was blown up and reconstructed.
Yet here we are. It’s happening again.
The Bears now need leaders to steady the ship.
That starts with Eberflus but also will require heightened direction from team captains such as Justin Fields, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Throughout the locker room, a united effort will be needed to keep the necessary grind from becoming an intolerable slog.
‘No matter the circumstance’
Linebacker Nick Morrow knows the Bears’ recent losing streak has been frustrating for a lot of players. He also understands the wiring required to attain NFL success.
“Week after week, you have to come in here and be a professional,” Morrow said. “I say it all the time: A pro is at his best no matter the circumstance. Winning, losing. Hot, cold. If you’re playing, not playing, whatever it is, you have to be a pro.”
With a young team, veterans such as Morrow will have to lead by example.
“Rah-rah only goes so far,” he said. “You can tell a guy, ‘Come on! Let’s go! Let’s go!’ But this is more about showing up to work every day, showing up to practice, showing up in the film room, asking good questions in the meetings. You keep the mental fatigue from creeping in by constantly staying engaged and keeping everyone around you up.”
Morrow recognizes that’s easier said than done. But he praised Eberflus’ day-to-day steadiness and remains confident the Bears have players with the proper mindset to sidestep the traps of impatience and dismay.
“You’ve heard the saying: ‘The last thing to show in a successful business is a profit,’ ” Morrow said. “Winning is our profit, obviously. But we also have to look every week to see if we are improving — whether that’s as an individual, as a position group, as an offense or defense or as a team. We can’t lose that perspective. The tape will tell us what we need to know.”
There will be more tape Monday night from a measuring-stick game. The hope at Halas Hall is the hunger and ambition from August won’t turn into a defeated outlook in November and December.
A win will be needed at some point. And preferably sooner rather than later. But at this stage in the Bears’ reconstruction process, the day-to-day attitude and approach remains equally important.
What next for West St. Paul YMCA? City seeks retail-residential, but some want a place to work out.
After Hy-Vee halted plans for a grocery store on the West St. Paul YMCA site and sold the land to the city, former members of the Y saw an opportunity for a second chance.
The city has agreed to pay Hy-Vee $5.2 million for the site with hopes of attracting a residential and retail development. But displaced YMCA members would rather it was reborn as a new and improved community center.
“The taxpayers want to be part of that conversation,” said West St. Paul resident Kelly Kratzke. “It’s our money, not their money.”
Kratzke said West St. Paul residents are working with like-minded neighbors in South St. Paul and Mendota Heights to secure the space for recreation, saying there is no good alternative for activities such as pickleball, swimming, racquetball and more.
“The reason that we want this same spot is because there isn’t any other land available in West St. Paul,” Kratzke said. “We are locked in. I don’t know where else it would go if it didn’t go there.”
Though the project isn’t on tonight’s City Council agenda, the former YMCA members are planning to speak out in hopes of persuading council members to rethink their plans. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.
“We don’t have a community center, we don’t have a movie theater, we don’t we have one sheet of ice here for all the communities,” Kratzke said.
The city hopes to select a developer for the site at the Nov. 14 city council meeting, according to city manager Nate Burkett.
“We have kind of a concept idea of what it’s going to look like, and as we move forward, there’ll be a reasonable amount of public engagement,” Burkett said.
The city is also planning a feasibility study to determine the demand for a community center as part of other future projects, Burkett said.
The city approved a purchase agreement for the property Aug. 8 with conceptual plans for apartments, restaurants and retail. They also hope to provide space for a park, open plaza and more.
Hy-Vee initially bought the 10 acre site on Thompson Avenue just east of South Robert Street for $3.8 million in 2019. Development plans fell through earlier this year because the site did not fit into a new company strategy that centers around building larger stores and putting more distance between future locations.
Hy-Vee received city approvals needed to redevelop the site and tore down the YMCA building. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocery store chain had planned a 68,400-square-foot supermarket with a liquor store, restaurant with outdoor seating, pharmacy with drive-up pickup and a gas station.
St. Paul favorite El Norte Kitchen to stop food truck service after this fall
Southwest-influenced food truck El Norte Kitchen announced that this fall marks their last season on the streets of St. Paul.
In a post on their Instagram page, El Norte Kitchen said:
There is no easy way to do this so we’re going to dive right in. We’ve made the decision that this will be our last season operating as a food truck. Our family recently grew and this new chapter has made us reassess our focus and priorities. For right now, it’s best that our family-run business take a pause so we can decide what’s next for ENK and focus on our family.
To be honest, it’s been emotional, exhausting, hard to talk about, hard to plan for and hard to even articulate how we feel. We could tell you all the reasons why operating a food truck is hard as hell right now but we’d prefer to tell y’all how much we love you while we have your attention.
We couldn’t be more grateful for our ENK family, you’ve made these past couple years worth the grind. Truly! With our whole hearts, THANK YOU!
The truck has two dates remaining: On Oct. 28, they’ll be at Summit Brewing with their burrito and fry menu. Then, they’ll finish out on Oct. 31 at Halloween Street, an event taking over Michigan Street between Cliff Road and Ann Street with music, food, lights, and other spooky entertainment. The menu for that date is yet to be determined.
After months of pop-ups, chef Ben Allen and his wife, Tricia, and brother, Elijah, launched El Norte Kitchen as a food truck in 2020. In addition to their Arizona-style burritos and other Southwestern street food, El Norte Kitchen offered a secondary menu consisting of smash burgers that generated a devoted fan base.
“That stuff is what dreams are made of,” burger guru Mik German of 328 Grill wrote in the Pioneer Press, about the truck’s house-made pepper jack cheese.
ASK IRA: Did Caleb Martin ejection open Heat eyes to alternate lineup possibility?
Q: Ira, look how much better the Heat looked with Max Strus starting the second half. – Mel.
A: First, Max Strus did not start the second half Saturday against the Raptors, but rather came in to replace Caleb Martin after Martin was ejected with 7:46 left in the third period. By then, the Heat had their game-high 24-point lead. So, by contrast, you can point out that the Heat were outscored by 21 after Strus came in for Martin. That, of course, should not minimize what Strus accomplished by helping put it away in the fourth quarter. The sense remains that Erik Spoelstra is not locked into any lineup at this stage. But if the concern is the Heat being too small with Caleb starting, then I’m not sure Max in his place does much to remedy that concern.
Q: This team has no one that you’d say, ‘I’m buying a ticket to watch this guy play.’ – Faye, Miami.
A: Tyler Herro offers enough to make him a compelling watch. But, yes, unless you are in to Jimmy Butler free throws, Bam Adebayo midrange jumpers or Kyle Lowry floppery, this is not exactly the most compelling roster. The fun part is when the Heat are draining non-stop 3-pointers. That, however, hasn’t happened yet.
Q: Ira, I know you are not a fan, but I like playing the same team twice in a row. Saturday is going to make Monday fun. – Anthony.
A: Agreed, with Saturday creating some Monday night theater. But this still is somewhat of an exception. Asking fans to watch the same opponent in consecutive games is sort of like having to endure consecutive games of Marlins-Pirates.
More than 100 Minnesota judges are on the ballot next month. Only one is contested.
With one-third of Minnesota’s 320 judges up for election this November, all but one race is already decided — a district judgeship in the southwest metro.
Minnesota’s First Judicial District — made up of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley counties — will be home to the state’s only election for a seat on a district court’s bench, after Prior Lake attorney Matthew Hanson opted to challenge incumbent Charles Webber.
Webber, a Twin Cities native who now resides in Lakeville, is running his campaign on experience. After tallying roughly three decades of practicing law in Minnesota, Webber in April 2021 was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz to serve as a district court judge following the retirement of Rex Stacey.
“If it were my life, my freedom, or my family on the line, I would want a judge with experience who would be respectful to me, listen to me, consider all of the evidence, and make a fair decision based on the law,” Webber’s biography reads on his campaign website. “… I love being a judge and would love to continue serving my fellow citizens of the First Judicial District and the State of Minnesota.”
Hanson, a fifth-generation resident of Scott County who graduated from then-William Mitchell and passed the bar in 2018, is running on the idea of bringing a fresh perspective to the judiciary, noting he holds a dedication to justice, impartiality, and equality under the law for all people.
“I am the local choice. … Before law school, I worked the line at a factory in Le Sueur County and did carpentry work in Carver County. I archery deer hunted the bluffs of Goodhue County. I fished, skied, and swam the lakes of Scott County. I hiked the Minnesota river banks in Sibley County. Growing up I worked at a restaurant in Dakota County. My great-great-grandfather was a farmer who settled in McLeod County,” Hanson told Forum News Service. “My hope is that Minnesotans in the First Judicial District will exercise their duty as outlined by the Minnesota Constitution and elect a local judge from the district where they live.”
The winner will serve a term of six years alongside five other judges in Scott County as well as part of the team of 36 judges in the First Judicial Circuit.
INCUMBENT CHALLENGE AN UPHILL BATTLE
While each election is in itself unique, historical races in Minnesota’s judiciary rarely result in a challenger defeating an incumbent.
With 13 books and over 130 journal articles published — nearly all of which explore the legal and judicial realms in some fashion — Dr. Herbert Kritzer, professor emeritus at the University of Minnesota Law School, has spent much of his life studying political science and, more specifically, judicial selection in the United States.
As part of his research, Kritzer conducted a historical analysis of judicial elections in Minnesota. He said that in a typical election, between four and nine judicial races are contested. While having only one contest is rare, it’s not unheard of — and for good reason.
“Who is running to unseat an incumbent judge? It’s a lawyer, probably. If they lose to the incumbent judge, then they’ll have to go in and appear before the incumbent judge,” Kritzer said. “I’ve looked at issues related to recusal … and found a very, very small number of cases in which a lawyer sought to have an assigned judge recused because the lawyer had opposed the judge in an election in which the recusal did not happen. It’s a big disincentive.”
Beyond the potential awkwardness of appearing before an opponent, Kritzer pointed out the rarity of incumbents losing in Minnesota.
In the past 13 Minnesota judicial elections, with over 1,275 candidates, only five district court challengers have won, while no incumbent of the state’s appeals court has ever lost since its inception in 1984. A Minnesota Supreme Court justice hasn’t lost a re-election bid since 1946.
Though history surely favors incumbents, Kritzer pointed out there are instances where a challenger may have a better shot at defeating a seat-holder.
“Those challenges tend to happen in a few circumstances,” Kritzer said. “First, is if the incumbent judge has screwed up in some way.”
Kritzer outlined the loss of former Ramsey County Judge G. Tony Atwal, who lost an election after “(pulling) out the judge card” during a 2018 St. Paul traffic stop for driving while intoxicated. He later pleaded guilty to the charge.
“Second, is potentially when the incumbent is a recent appointee and it’s the first time that judge is standing for election,” Kritzer continued, “and third, when there’s a very small number of open seats, occasionally a judge will choose not to run for re-election.”
A BETTER WAY?
As part of his campaign against Webber, Hanson told Forum News Service that he wishes more candidates would run for seats within the judiciary, adding that more options would help keep the courts more independent from gubernatorial appointments.
“If the judiciary in Minnesota is to remain truly independent, then we must return to the primary method of selecting judges in Minnesota: local elections by the people. The Minnesota Constitution Article VI Section 7 dictates that, ‘[Judges] shall be elected by the voters from the area which they are to serve in the manner provided by law.’” Hanson said. “I believe judges should be more accessible to the people outside of the courtroom. People should be able to meet and ask their judges questions to make informed decisions about which judge they vote for in the election. When judges run unopposed, it takes away the people’s right to choose their civil servants.”
However, if Kritzer had it his way, he’d change the judiciary’s electoral system entirely.
“I would choose an appointment system very different from what exists in any state in the United States. It would involve a highly professionalized nomination process, where potential candidates are very rigorously assessed,” Kritzer said. “There are other common law countries — all components of the U.K. and I believe in some of the Australian states — that have a nominating body which goes through those assessments and formally makes a recommendation to an appointing authority. Then there’s a structure in place where there’s a disincentive not to follow the nominating body’s recommendations.”
He added, however, that it’s unlikely such a system would ever succeed in the United States.
“I don’t think that’ll happen in the U.S. — we like elections too much,” Kritzer said. “We’re in love with elections even though, very seldom, are people willing to do the work to handle the laundry list of offices we find on our ballots.”
Early voting is already underway in Minnesota for registered voters. Those who have yet to register can do so at the polls through Election Day on Nov. 8.
Fentanyl detection up 400 percent in Minnesota, according to study
Illicit fentanyl positivity in Minnesota drug tests has increased by 400 percent so far this year compared to 2019, according to a new report from Millennium Health.
The San Diego-based company analyzed urine drug tests from substance use disorder treatment practices and compared the findings from the first half of 2022 to data from 2019. According to the report, fentanyl detection has increased 287 percent in persons using methamphetamine and has increased 208 percent in persons using cocaine. Fentanyl’s positivity rate across the state increased from 1.76 percent to 8.79 percent in urine drug tests.
St. Louis County saw the most dramatic increase in fentanyl positivity of the state’s six most-populated counties, increasing more than 2,500 percent. The positivity rate jumped from less than 1 percent to more than 17 percent, according to Millennium Health data. Heroin positivity in tests increased more than 1,200 percent, while cocaine positivity increased nearly 250 percent and methamphetamine positivity increased 150 percent from 2019 to 2022 in St. Louis County.
Dr. Kelly Olson, director of clinical affairs at Millennium Health, said she’s heard personally about the increases seen in the northern Minnesota region.
“I’m getting more phone calls from clinicians looking for assistance in measuring methamphetamine or fentanyl in the urine of their patients, because they’re tending to see more of those positives than they had in the past,” Olson said.
Olson said there’s still a lack of awareness in communities of just how harmful and prevalent fentanyl is — especially in port cities like Duluth. Because the synthetic drug is mixed on the streets, and often mixed into other street drugs, it’s hard to know what dosage of fentanyl a person may be exposed to.
“When it comes to fentanyl or the mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine, or whatever it may be, oftentimes there’s no ‘trying’ the drug,” Olson said. “It’s one and done, and that person may not survive.”
All of Minnesota’s five most-populated counties in the Twin Cities metro area — Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, Anoka and Washington — saw increases of more than 100 percent in fentanyl positivity from 2019.
High strength, unknown concentration
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, was developed for pain relief and can be up to 100 times stronger than morphine. As little as the amount of two grains of salt worth of fentanyl can be fatal if introduced into the bloodstream or a mucus membrane. It is frequently found in other street drugs, including pressed pills, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin. Fentanyl is not fatal through skin contact alone.
Minnesota had the most opioid-involved overdose deaths on record in 2020, according to Minnesota Department of Health data. The 678 deaths were nearly 60 percent more than were recorded in 2019, the previous record high. Synthetic opioids were involved in more than half of the state’s opioid overdose deaths in 2019.
“Oftentimes, one thing to remember is they may not know they’re consuming fentanyl,” Olson said. “They may think that they’re getting heroin or methamphetamine, and come to find out in an autopsy or in a drug test that they have fentanyl positivity and they had no idea. You’ve got very tight-knit communities that are losing people that they know, so it’s not just a statistic — it’s a family member or a friend.”
Olson said the increase in fentanyl is a problem nationwide because fentanyl is so inexpensive to produce and doesn’t require variables like weather or growing seasons like heroin does. She also warned that fentanyl producers aren’t always worried about trying to disguise the drug as an authentic pill, and it is sometimes created as colorful pills or powders known as “rainbow” fentanyl.
“The cartels are making sure that their product gets into every community,” Olson said. “You see it in the little communities up in northern Minnesota, for goodness sakes. It’s infiltrated everywhere.”
Fentanyl test strips are legal to possess and carry in Minnesota and available locally from Harm Reduction Sisters, along with naloxone (Narcan). Pharmacies also carry free naloxone.
“We have already seen too many Minnesota families lose loved ones to drugs,” Dr. Angela Huskey, chief clinical officer at Millennium Health, said in the news release. “Our goal is to work hand-in-hand with public health and safety authorities, health care providers, and community organizations to proactively address drug exposures and help prevent drug overdose deaths.”
Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns
The Ravens keep finding new ways to make life difficult for themselves. This time, it was a fumble from running back Justice Hill after they drove deep into Cleveland Browns territory with a chance to go up six or 10 late in the fourth quarter. They escaped by the skin of their teeth when Malik Harrison blocked a 60-yard field goal attempt to preserve a 23-20 victory that was more about survivor’s grit than any kind of brilliant new direction.
Here are five things we learned from Sunday’s game:
The Ravens averted disaster but did little to chase away questions about their finishing kick.
How many times can we live through the same scenario without developing a collective ulcer?
Again, the Ravens built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter. Again, their offense could not salt the game away as Hill coughed up the ball 16 yards from the Cleveland goal line. Again, their defense seemed in danger of melting at a critical juncture until Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper was called for pushing off cornerback Marcus Peters to negate a go-ahead touchdown.
“We had the lead again. What’s going to happen?” coach John Harbaugh said, acknowledging the anxious loop his team has inhabited through seven weeks of the 2022 season.
The Ravens extricated themselves on this tense Sunday, thanks to a blocked field goal attempt from Harrison (never was he so happy to be struck in the face by a football). Every win is precious in a league nearly devoid of sustained excellence. But of late, each Ravens triumph has felt more like a relieved exhale — the motion quarterback Lamar Jackson mimicked during his postgame news conference — than a statement of forward progress.
The Browns stumbled into this AFC North matchup, coming off a 38-15 thrashing on their home field at the hands of the New England Patriots. The middle of their defense was softer than scrambled eggs, and they had tossed away a string of close games in the fourth quarter.
But we have yet to see the Ravens dominate an opponent this season, and the Browns moved more efficiently than them, averaging 6 yards per play to the Ravens’ 4. Brilliant work on special teams, superior efficiency on third down and standout defensive plays — five sacks, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles — saved them.
The Ravens hope they’re straightening out kinks by the week, even if their troubles seem to visit in a different form each time. “What we’ve been going through is just growing pains,” said outside linebacker Justin Houston, who returned from a groin injury to contribute two sacks.
But they need a no-doubt-about-it performance to break out of their cycle, and this was not it. As Jackson said: “I’d rather it not be close.”
The Ravens chose to grind rather than soar on a tough day for the offense.
Jackson’s passing line — 9-for-16, 120 yards, no touchdowns — was about as mundane as they come, continuing a difficult stretch that began with the Ravens’ Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills. He did not always sense incoming pressure and struggled to find open receivers even when granted sufficient time. The Browns swarmed tight end Mark Andrews, who made more impact as a short-yardage running threat than he did as a receiver.
Despite his paltry statistics, Jackson did not feel he lacked rhythm as a thrower. “We only threw the ball 16 times,” he said. “So I wouldn’t say bad rhythm. They made good plays; I got sacked on a couple. I had to get the ball out fast. … That’s just what it was.”
The Ravens ran 44 times out of 63 offensive plays, which Harbaugh described as a choice based on the flow of the game more than a pattern dictated by the Cleveland defense. “You’re just trying to win the game by any means necessary,” he said.
“Don’t think you didn’t win the game for us,” Harbaugh said he told Jackson after the game. “Because you did.”
Jackson did not turn the ball over and kept the Ravens moving with his usual clutch runs. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry on a day when the team averaged 3.6. Still, it’s difficult not to notice how much his production has tailed off since he threw for 749 yards and 10 touchdowns over the first three weeks of the season. He was not playing against the 1985 Chicago Bears; Patriots backup Bailey Zappe threw for 309 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Browns in Week 6.
The Ravens will gladly take their grind-it-out victory and move on to planning for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but at some point, they’re going to have to break out of this aerial rut.
If you want to know why the Ravens rank first in special teams efficiency, this week was Exhibit 1.
Harrison’s blocked field goal brought a fitting climax to a brilliant all-around performance from coordinator Chris Horton’s crew.
Usually, kicker Justin Tucker is the lead actor, and he was perfect on three field goal attempts, including a dead-on 55-yarder in the fourth quarter to provide necessary breathing room.
This time, his partner Jordan Stout was just as good, flipping the field with a 69-yard punt in the second quarter and suffering a bit of bad luck in the closing minute when his 50-yarder just trickled into the end zone. The fourth-round draft pick from Penn State had not punted up to his own high expectations through the first six games of his career. This was more what he had in mind. “You just knew he was going to have a game like that,” Harbaugh said of the self-assured rookie.
And we can never forget returner supreme Devin Duvernay, who did a remarkable job waiting for his blockers and then picking his way along the sideline for a 46-yard punt return that handed the Ravens an easy three points in the second quarter. “The way he sets up blocks … he’s just amazing,” Harbaugh said.
We know how much time and money the Ravens put into weaponizing special teams. That investment won them this game.
It’s great to see Gus Edwards back.
Edwards, playing for the first time in 21 months, wasted no time marking the stat sheet as he carried the ball on the Ravens’ first three offensive snaps. He ran much as he did before he tore his ACL, LCL and hamstring, taking no extraneous steps as he pounded into the slivers of space available to him.
He would ultimately score both of the Ravens’ touchdowns — a no-frills hero in a no-frills game. “All that power,” Jackson said admiringly. “We’ve been missing that power, and it showed today.”
We sell Edwards short by not acknowledging his growth as an all-around runner over his first three seasons as a Raven. He became a threat to cut outside and pop off double-digit gains. But sledgehammer work was his original calling card, and as Jackson noted, the team does not have another back with Edwards’ skill set.
Edwards acknowledged the jagged path he traveled as he rehabilitated his knee through countless sessions in the cold tub and on the massage table. “It was up and down, up and down,” he said in his usual subdued tone.
Harbaugh hoped he would come back as the same blunt force. But “you never really know,” he said. “He looked good in practice; he looked like he was ready. We were patient with him, in terms of bringing him back, but until you get in a game it’s kind of hard to say.”
Twenty-one months after he last played in an NFL game, Edwards fought for the critical yards the Ravens needed to scrape through a divisional win. “He’s unique; he’s his own kind of guy,” Harbaugh said. “Every back has a different style, and Gus’ style is very valuable to us.”
Don’t look now, but Patrick Queen has strung together three standout games.
We have overreacted to flashes from the 2020 first-round pick before, believing he had finally sorted himself out based on a sack here or a cluster of tackles there. But it’s difficult to remember Queen making as steady an impact as he has over the last three games.
Queen is usually best in attack mode, and he credited defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald with scheming up free lanes for him when he made consecutive tackles behind the line of scrimmage in the second quarter against Cleveland. Queen added a sack — he has 3 1/2 on the season — with a second-effort play and led the Ravens with 11 tackles overall.
To his credit, he did not overplay what he had done. “My confidence is definitely building, obviously, but it’s just a point of stacking and being consistent while doing that,” he said. “I feel like in the past it was I’d have a game like that, and then it would go down, then I would have another game like that, then it would go down. So, it’s just the point of being consistent with it now.”
Spoken like a player who understands the big picture of his career. Queen might not be the all-around middle linebacker the Ravens envisioned when they drafted him out of LSU, but when he’s firing into the backfield, he’s as capable of stringing together game-changing plays as anyone on the defense. Macdonald has a feel for how to use him, and we’re starting to see steady results.
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
TV Ch. 2 Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 1
