Blockchain

Crypto Staking Platform Freeway Ceases Withdrawal Services

6 seconds ago

Markets In Downfall With Massive Liquidity Outdraw
Defi News
  • Freeway’s native token, FWT, plummeted by more than 77%.
  • German crypto bank Nuri informed its 500,000 customers to withdraw their assets.

The crypto sector has been shaken to its foundation by the present bear market. Freeway, a lesser-known crypto-staking platform, is the latest to cease withdrawal services due to recent market volatility in both fiat money and cryptocurrencies.

The firm stated:

“Freeway has therefore decided to diversify its asset base to manage exposure to future market fluctuations and volatility ensuring the long-term sustainability and profitability of the Freeway Ecosystem. This will allow Freeway to maintain the highest level of Supercharger simulation rewards.”

Yet Another Goes Down

With a market worth of just over $17 million, Freeway’s native token, FWT, plummeted by more than 77% after the official release. Whistleblower FatMan Terra claims that the staking platform’s website admin is now working to conceal the identities of the project’s developers.

Moreover, he said that although everyone on the squad is real, some of the claims made about them are “highly embellished.” Experts believe the present market turmoil will help pick out businesses with excessive debt, poor risk management, or engaging in fraudulent activities.

Three Arrows Capital (3AC), Celsius, and Voyager Digital are just a few of the projects that the bear market has wiped out since Terra imploded in the third quarter of this year. On the eve of its closure and liquidation last week, famous German cryptocurrency bank Nuri informed its 500,000 customers to withdraw their assets.

Despite the firm’s “best efforts,” CEO Kristina Mayer said that the company would be unable to continue operations. Unlike Celsius, which halted withdrawals before things went south, Nuri urged its members to get rid of all their assets by the 18th of December or face losing them forever.

DOJ Official Objects to Withdrawal Request by Celsius Network

Blockchain

Fidelity Investments Plans Hiring 100 Personnel For Crypto Division

49 mins ago

October 24, 2022

Fidelity Investments Plans Hiring 100 Personnel For Crypto Division
  • Fidelity’s job board presently has 74 active results for digital asset-related opportunities.
  • Massive layoffs seem to have freed up a pool of qualified crypto experts.

In sharp contrast to the recent exodus of crypto-talent, the $4.5 trillion asset management business Fidelity Investments is allegedly planning to add another 100 individuals to support the firm’s developing digital assets division.

According to Bloomberg, a Fidelity spokesman said on October 22 that the company has initiated a fresh round of recruiting that will increase the number of employees working on the Fidelity Digital Asset to roughly 500 by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

Pool of Qualified Crypto Talent

Fidelity’s job board presently has 74 active results for digital asset-related opportunities, including those in blockchain technology, business analysis, customer support, finance and accounting, product development, and corporate services.

Nearly all active listings are located inside the United States, namely in New York, Texas, Colorado, and Utah, as well as the company’s headquarters in Boston. According to Bloomberg, the new positions will be located all throughout the United States, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

While Fidelity is on a recruiting binge, several of the top crypto-native enterprises, including BlockFi, Coinbase, Gemini, and Crypto.com, have recently announced massive layoffs of staff.. Massive layoffs seem to have freed up a pool of qualified crypto experts who may now be recruited by more conventional companies like Fidelity.

Given Fidelity’s enthusiasm for providing more comprehensive services relating to digital assets in response to rising investor demand, the growth of the digital asset team should come as no surprise. The company would begin providing Ether custody and trading services to its institutional customers as of October 28, 2022.

Ethereum Trading for Institutions by Fidelity Starting Next Week

Blockchain

Bitcoin's Biggest Intra-Market Risk Right Now

2 hours ago

October 24, 2022

Bitcoin Lightning Network
The monetary policy of the Federal Reserve (FED) continues to be the all-determining factor for both the financial markets worldwide and Bitcoin. With this in mind, all eyes are currently on November 02, when the next Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is scheduled.

However, while this is an external market risk, there is also an internal market risk currently developing that should not be underestimated from a historical perspective: a Bitcoin miner capitulation.

The lower Bitcoin falls and the longer the price stays at the current level, the more pressure is put on Bitcoin miners’ margins by a divergence of price and hash rate.

Bitcoin’s Mining Difficulty Reaches A New ATH

A look at the Bitcoin mining difficulty adjustment that took place yesterday shows that it increased again by 3.44%. This follows the historical adjustment of October 10, when the mining difficulty increased by 13.55%.

The difficulty is updated approximately every two weeks to account for the fluctuating hash power on the network and to ensure a minting of new Bitcoins approximately every 10 minutes (block time).

Yesterday’s adjustment is thus likely to put further pressure on already struggling miners who are seeing dwindling profits. Will Clemente, co-founder of Reflexivity Research, asserted that “miners are the biggest intra-Bitcoin market risk right now IMO”.

A compelling theory for the steady rise in the hash rate, he says, is that a well-funded player is trying to squeeze out inefficient miners and acquire their assets on the cheap, “Rockefeller-style”.

As a result, a miner capitulation could occur. During this event, the non-profitable miners would have to sell both their mining hardware and their holdings of Bitcoins. On a large scale, this could trigger a significant selling pressure on the Bitcoin price, as seen with past miner capitulations.

Clemente stated that the likelihood of a second miner capitulation after the first period in June is rising. The leading indicator to watch are the hash ribbons.

The likelihood of a second Bitcoin miner capitulation is rising. Source: Twitter

Clemente concluded:

Thinking about who this entity(s) is that feels that it’s advantageous to mine with BTC price down 70%, energy prices high, & hashprice at all-time lows. Wonder if its a large player(s) with excess energy or access to dirt-cheap energy. […]  That’s why I’m so curious because this would have to be someone with extremely low energy costs. Haven’t seen any great answers thus far.

Big Name Bitcoin Miners In Trouble?

Dylan LeClair, senior analyst at UTXO Management and co-founder of 21stParadigm also noted that the hash price, or miner revenue per TeraHash, recently passed the 2020 all-time low. If history repeats from previous bear markets, the price decline has just begun, he said.

In addition, he revealed that he has heard “some juicy rumors flying around about some big name Bitcoin miners being in trouble here”.

The continued mounting pressure on Bitcoin miners can end in two scenarios, according to him. Either this is the bottom. “The lack of vol shows apathy from sellers. Extended consolidation/accumulation period,” LeClair stated.

However, the scenario considered more likely by the analyst is that BTC has currently reached a level like $6,000 in 2018/2019. If hash rate continues to soar, then the increasing pressure will result in a miner capitulation event.

At press time, the BTC price continued to lack volatility and lingered around $19,300.

Btc Usd
Bitcoin trading sideways. Source: TradingView

Blockchain

FTX CEO Announces $6M in Compensation To Phishing Victims

2 hours ago

October 24, 2022

Ftx Ceo Bankman-Fried To The Rescue Of The Sinking Ships?
