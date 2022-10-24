Defiance Etfs’ 5G Etf ($Fivg) Earned #1 Ranking Out Of All 5-Star Morningstar Ratings Funds In Communications Sector Over 3-Year Period

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FIVG #5G–Today, Defiance ETFs, a thematic ETF provider, announced that its Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) ranked #1 across all 5-star Overall ratings funds from Morningstar in the communications sector over a 3-year period, based on risk-adjusted returns as of 9/30/22. FIVG was rated #1 among 42 funds in the U.S. communications sector.

“FIVG represents the next generation of 5G communications and has become a core portfolio allocation, replacing other ETFs representing the communications sector. In contrast to the Global Industry Classification Standard reclassification, which overweights names like Meta, Google and Netflix, the FIVG ETF focuses on stocks building out the rollout of 5G’s unprecedented connectivity and the overall communications ecosystem,” says Chief Executive Officer of Defiance ETFs Sylvia Jablonski.

About Defiance ETFs

Defiance’s dynamic suite of thematic ETFs allows retail and institutional investors to express a targeted view on dynamic sectors that are leading the way in disruptive innovations.

The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

FIVG is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

© 2022 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

Contacts

Media Inquiries: Julia Stoll, MacMillan Communications

(212) 473-4442 [email protected]