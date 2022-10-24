Enjin Among Top 10 Crypto Of ETH Whales In The Last 24 Hours

It’s safe to say the crypto world has come a long way since Bitcoin was the only player in town.

These days, there are thousands of digital assets to choose from, made available across hundreds of different exchanges.

On top of this, all of these coins, tokens, and protocols are built on over 1,000 blockchain networks (such as Ethereum, Cardano, and Stellar), which further adds to the complexity of the space.

This can be overwhelming for even the most experienced traders, let alone those who are just getting started.

Fortunately, crypto trading aggregators offer a pragmatic solution to this problem by providing traders with a single platform where they can access and trade multiple digital assets across multiple exchanges.

What is a crypto trading aggregator?

A crypto trading aggregator is a platform that brings together data from multiple exchanges and presents it in a single, easy-to-use interface. This allows users to trade multiple digital assets across different exchanges from a single account, saving valuable time and effort.

Think of it as a one-stop shop for all your crypto trading needs.

In addition to providing a consolidated view of the market, some aggregators also offer features such as advanced charting tools, real-time market data, order management, and portfolio tracking.

Of course, this is even more useful when trading more obscure or lesser-known digital assets, as it can be difficult to track down all the information you need when dealing with smaller exchanges.

For example, most DeFi protocols are traded on decentralized exchanges (DEXes), which can be hard to find data for and are typically rather cumbersome compared to centralized exchanges (CEXes).

So, without further ado, here are the three best crypto trading aggregators that you should know about:

Unizen

Unizen is the first fully compliant crypto trading aggregator that facilitates trading across both centralized and decentralized finance (CeDeFi) protocols.

On top of this, the Unizen Trade Aggregator offers a unique solution to crypto traders as it is the first Web3 company to enable true cross-chain trading, supporting thousands of unique digital assets (without using a bridge).

Currently, the platform operates across seven blockchains and 70 DEXes, making it one of the most comprehensive aggregators on the market.

For instance, Unizen users can swap ETH on the Ethereum network against BNB on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network without having to leave the Unizen interface. And that’s only one of the many cross-chain trading pairs available.

Along with its simple-to-use and clean interface, Unizen also offers a wide range of features that will be appealing to both new and experienced traders. These include staking, portfolio management, advanced charting, limit orders, and more – making it a true one-stop-shop for crypto traders.

1inch

1inch is one of the most popular decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregators in the space and facilitates trading across four blockchain networks. These are Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Optimism, and Polygon.

The platform is unique in that it uses an order-book model to find the best price for each trade, meaning that users will always get the best possible price when making a trade.

1inch is also non-custodial, meaning that users always retain control of their private keys and never have to deposit their digital assets with the platform.

In addition to its extensive list of supported protocols, 1inch also offers a range of features that will be appealing to traders of all levels of experience.

These include advanced charting, staking, pools, yield farming, and more. If you’re worried about gas fees, 1inch has you covered there too. The platform has a native token, CHI Token, which can be used to pay for gas fees at a discounted rate.

ParaSwap

ParaSwap is a leading non-custodial DEX aggregator that claims to provide the best trade prices over multiple DEXes and seven blockchains (Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Optimism.

As you might expect from one of the market-leading aggregators, ParaSwap has a clean, simple, and easy-to-use interface, making it an attractive option for those looking to gain access to a wide range of digital assets with a minimum of fuss.

Currently, the platform only offers 144 different pairs of crypto tokens, which is somewhat limited compared to the other aggregators on this list.

However, ParaSwap does offer a Gas Refund Program for those that stake the native token, PSP. Stakers can enjoy up to 100% gas refunds on their trades (savings depend on how many tokens you have saved).

Final thoughts

There are a number of crypto trading aggregators on the market, each offering its own unique set of features and benefits. However, the three platforms listed above are undoubtedly some of the best in the space and should be considered by any trader looking to get access to a wide range of digital assets on one easy-to-use interface.

Given the fact that Unizen offers access to both centralized and DeFi protocols, it is perhaps the most comprehensive aggregator on the market. However, 1inch and ParaSwap are both excellent options in their own right and offer a range of features that will appeal to traders of all levels of experience.