Blockchain
Enjin Among Top 10 Crypto Of ETH Whales In The Last 24 Hours
Cryptocurrency whales are now investing heavily on Enjin Coin. Cryptocurrency whale tracker WhaleStats reports a total of 28,551,132 ENJ coins are in the whales’ possession.
Given that one token is now trading at a market price of $0.4141, this amounts to $11.8 million.
In tandem with the whale frenzy on ENJ coin, the Enjin development team has also launched a beta version of their native wallet. More investors will get behind the idea and the coin if these trends continue.
JUST IN: $ENJ @enjin now on top 10 by trading volume among 500 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 🐳
Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/tgYTpOmDm0
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 500!)#ENJ #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/CKt2sXrUUf
— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) October 22, 2022
Consequently, this is good news for the ENJ coin’s market price. Despite this, the coin has an extremely negative market mood.
Enjin Needs A Shot In The Arm
As of this writing, token metrics are not encouraging. Coingecko reports that, over the past 24 hours, the coin has gained 0.7%, which is not nearly enough to make up for the losses incurred over the preceding seven days.
Each of the weekly, biweekly, and monthly averages is in the red. Meanwhile, a Twitter user by the name of CryptoDoc said that ENJ coin would never again be worth what it is now. This could serve as a synopsis of the data presented in the graphics.
Chart: TradingView
Currently, the cryptocurrency is trading at levels not seen since February last year. The currency reached this level during the June fall and returned to the $0.75 price range in August. Nonetheless, larger market pressures drove the price to a low in June.
This is an important juncture for the coin. Anything below this threshold will render ENJ useless in the Enjin ecosystem.
What Lies Ahead For ENJ
The most probable future for ENJ is a bearish one, some analysts say. As of this writing, the momentum indicator suggests a continuation of the downturn to the trough in January 2021. Current RSI values support this notion.
However, according to Chaikin’s money flow indicator, bulls currently control the market. This may have been caused by the whale buying binge. The Stoch RSI values support a possible bullish activity in the near future.
The triangle pattern that has formed as a result of the coin’s past price movements will pose a significant barrier to any potential rebound.
For a price recovery to occur, today’s candle must close green, which is a bullish indicator for investors and traders.
A green ending price today could provide ENJ with the impetus required to test the $0.443 barrier level.
Crypto total market cap at $890 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The VR Soldier, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
Blockchain
3 Best Crypto Trading Aggregators You Should Know
It’s safe to say the crypto world has come a long way since Bitcoin was the only player in town.
These days, there are thousands of digital assets to choose from, made available across hundreds of different exchanges.
On top of this, all of these coins, tokens, and protocols are built on over 1,000 blockchain networks (such as Ethereum, Cardano, and Stellar), which further adds to the complexity of the space.
This can be overwhelming for even the most experienced traders, let alone those who are just getting started.
Fortunately, crypto trading aggregators offer a pragmatic solution to this problem by providing traders with a single platform where they can access and trade multiple digital assets across multiple exchanges.
What is a crypto trading aggregator?
A crypto trading aggregator is a platform that brings together data from multiple exchanges and presents it in a single, easy-to-use interface. This allows users to trade multiple digital assets across different exchanges from a single account, saving valuable time and effort.
Think of it as a one-stop shop for all your crypto trading needs.
In addition to providing a consolidated view of the market, some aggregators also offer features such as advanced charting tools, real-time market data, order management, and portfolio tracking.
Of course, this is even more useful when trading more obscure or lesser-known digital assets, as it can be difficult to track down all the information you need when dealing with smaller exchanges.
For example, most DeFi protocols are traded on decentralized exchanges (DEXes), which can be hard to find data for and are typically rather cumbersome compared to centralized exchanges (CEXes).
So, without further ado, here are the three best crypto trading aggregators that you should know about:
Unizen
Unizen is the first fully compliant crypto trading aggregator that facilitates trading across both centralized and decentralized finance (CeDeFi) protocols.
On top of this, the Unizen Trade Aggregator offers a unique solution to crypto traders as it is the first Web3 company to enable true cross-chain trading, supporting thousands of unique digital assets (without using a bridge).
Currently, the platform operates across seven blockchains and 70 DEXes, making it one of the most comprehensive aggregators on the market.
For instance, Unizen users can swap ETH on the Ethereum network against BNB on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network without having to leave the Unizen interface. And that’s only one of the many cross-chain trading pairs available.
Along with its simple-to-use and clean interface, Unizen also offers a wide range of features that will be appealing to both new and experienced traders. These include staking, portfolio management, advanced charting, limit orders, and more – making it a true one-stop-shop for crypto traders.
1inch
1inch is one of the most popular decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregators in the space and facilitates trading across four blockchain networks. These are Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Optimism, and Polygon.
The platform is unique in that it uses an order-book model to find the best price for each trade, meaning that users will always get the best possible price when making a trade.
1inch is also non-custodial, meaning that users always retain control of their private keys and never have to deposit their digital assets with the platform.
In addition to its extensive list of supported protocols, 1inch also offers a range of features that will be appealing to traders of all levels of experience.
These include advanced charting, staking, pools, yield farming, and more. If you’re worried about gas fees, 1inch has you covered there too. The platform has a native token, CHI Token, which can be used to pay for gas fees at a discounted rate.
ParaSwap
ParaSwap is a leading non-custodial DEX aggregator that claims to provide the best trade prices over multiple DEXes and seven blockchains (Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Optimism.
As you might expect from one of the market-leading aggregators, ParaSwap has a clean, simple, and easy-to-use interface, making it an attractive option for those looking to gain access to a wide range of digital assets with a minimum of fuss.
Currently, the platform only offers 144 different pairs of crypto tokens, which is somewhat limited compared to the other aggregators on this list.
However, ParaSwap does offer a Gas Refund Program for those that stake the native token, PSP. Stakers can enjoy up to 100% gas refunds on their trades (savings depend on how many tokens you have saved).
Final thoughts
There are a number of crypto trading aggregators on the market, each offering its own unique set of features and benefits. However, the three platforms listed above are undoubtedly some of the best in the space and should be considered by any trader looking to get access to a wide range of digital assets on one easy-to-use interface.
Given the fact that Unizen offers access to both centralized and DeFi protocols, it is perhaps the most comprehensive aggregator on the market. However, 1inch and ParaSwap are both excellent options in their own right and offer a range of features that will appeal to traders of all levels of experience.
Blockchain
Fukuoka City of Japan, Joins Forces with Astar Japan Lab For Web3 Expansion
To help it realize its vision of becoming Japan’s Web3 hub, Fukuoka, Japan’s second-largest port city and a National Special Strategic Zone, has partnered with Astar Japan Lab to develop local Web3 use cases. On October 13 during the “Myojo Waraku 2022” conference in Fukuoka, the partnership was revealed by Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe and Fukuoka Mayor Soichior Takashima.
The Astar Japan Lab is a project of the Astar Network, the leading blockchain in Japan. Its goal is to create novel applications built on the Astar platform. Microsoft Japan, Amazon Japan, Dentsu, Hakuhodo, MUFG, SoftBank, Accenture Japan, and PwC Japan are just a few of the 45+ organizations that have signed on to this initiative.
The CEO and creator of Astar Network, Sota Watanabe stated:
“We are excited to invite Fukuoka City to Astar Japan Lab. In the US, some cities like Maimi and New York have positive attitudes toward Web3 and crypto. We are going to work closely with Fukuoka City to attract more developers and more entrepreneurs on Astar Network. In addition, Fukuoka is also known as the national special strategic zone. We plan to work closely with the government and utilize Web3 use cases from Fukuoka to the entire Japan.”
As part of its long-term plan to foster and recruit internationally competitive firms and become the Web3 hub of Japan, Fukuoka City has formed this collaboration. Using the resources of Astar Japan Lab, Astar executives will make frequent trips to Fukuoka to educate local company owners and uncover fresh opportunities for international growth. Fukuoka City is rapidly becoming the Silicon Valley of Japan as a result of the local government’s efforts to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.
Fukuoka City Mayor Soichior Takashima stated:
“We have to do in the context of Web3 what large companies did for the world when Japan was strong. We believe it is important to move forward together with the government, Fukuoka City, and companies that represent Japan.”
To hasten the spread of Web3, the Astar Japan Lab was set up to facilitate “collaboration between domestic businesses and Web3 service providers.” Fukuoka, as one of Japan’s four Global Startup cities, will promote cooperation between local residents, business owners, and developers by connecting them with the Astar Network along with its community and ambassadors.
When it comes to blockchain technology, Astar Network is the platform of choice for Japanese startups and corporations, as well as multinational ventures looking to get into the Japanese market. The Japanese Blockchain Association has recognized it as the most popular blockchain in the nation after a poll.
Blockchain
Filecoin Green Launches CO2.Storage: the Web3 Data Storage Solution for Carbon Offsets
Project addresses need for standardization and data availability in tokenized carbon credits, expanding voluntary carbon offset markets reliably and transparently
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Filecoin Green announced today the launch of CO2.Storage, the first Web3 data storage solution to enable transparency for comprehensive environmental attributes underlying carbon offsets. This free storage utility aims to address the inefficiencies of traditional storage solutions for all types of digital environmental assets, including carbon offsets, Renewable Energy Credits and others. Filecoin Green is the Protocol Labs initiative to decarbonize the Filecoin Network, an open-source, public cryptocurrency and digital payment system which provides blockchain-based cooperative digital data storage.
The development of responsible digital assets and emissions reductions are priorities for the Biden Administration, and solutions like CO2.Storage improve the environmental impact of Web3 technologies, not only speak to the needs of industry practitioners, but to policy objectives overall.
Too often, data associated with carbon offsets is difficult to access and validate, resulting in low-quality, outdated credits that don’t accurately reflect the emissions mitigation potential of the credit. To trust the quality of carbon credits, users need transparent and verifiable datasets that guarantee the environmental legitimacy of credits for sale. CO2.Storage addresses this issue by enabling carbon credit providers to define their own data schemas, and to store this data through content-addressing on Filecoin and IPFS. This process creates a system of transparency for carbon credits that traditional storage solutions cannot address with Web2 infrastructure.
Filecoin Green is working with a variety of partners dedicated to tokenizing carbon offsets to ensure that their data is transparent and verifiable, including: Toucan, KlimaDAO, Flowcarbon, Moss, dClimate, Hyphen, Nori, Regen Network, BitGreen, Senken, Thallo, Ripple, the HBAR Foundation, Envision Blockchain, Return Protocol, and Gainforest.
“CO2.Storage pushes beyond existing Web2 carbon market infrastructure to increase the verifiability of carbon credits and interoperability between different systems,” says Alan Ransil, PhD, founder of Filecoin Green at Protocol Labs. “By using Web3 tools, Filecoin Green and our partners are laying the foundation for a more transparent, and scalable voluntary carbon market. Together, we’re ushering in the next generation of Regenerative Finance systems that will make environmental efforts as impactful as possible.”
“Flowcarbon is dedicated to improve market efficiency by better connecting corporations, individuals and project developers to incentivize positive climate action through robust carbon markets,” says Flowcarbon co-founder, Phil Fogel. “CO2.Storage will allow us to follow through on this promise, verifying the quality of our credits for transparency across all of our partnerships.”
“dClimate provides tools that are essential in the fight for global climate resilience like accessible, open-source monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) technology as well as validated, immutable climate data via its decentralized data network,” said Osho Jha, founding partner, dClimate. “We are proud to work with Filecoin Green to leverage its CO2.Storage solution to make MRV and open-source data tools available to any nature based carbon project anywhere in the world.”
“Filecoin Green’s CO2.Storage solution uplifts our mission to bring carbon credits into a regenerative economy, and use the power of Web3 to take climate action to the next level,” says John Hoopes, co-founder at Toucan. “We believe that blockchains can magnify the impact of existing carbon markets, and we’re excited to work with Filecoin Green to ensure that carbon credits on our Open Climate Registry can be tracked and verified for quality.”
ABOUT FILECOIN GREEN
Filecoin Green is a Protocol Labs initiative to make Filecoin verifiably sustainable while building the world’s best tools to measure and reduce environmental impacts. The initiative is spearheading a future of Web3 powered by verifiably clean energy. By marrying blockchain’s granular tracking functionality with the information-sharing infrastructure of Web3, Filecoin Green will incentivize its network to reduce emissions. Starting with decarbonizing the Filecoin Network, the initiative then aims to build open-source tools that quantifiably measure and mitigate emissions generated from crypto-related activity. Beyond the network, Filecoin strives to use these tools to help other blockchains and legacy industries improve their sustainability management and energy use. To learn more about Filecoin Green’s mission, visit green.filecoin.io.
Contacts
Anastasia Golovina
[email protected]
Blockchain
Defiance ETFs’ 5G ETF ($FIVG) Earned #1 Ranking out of all 5-Star Morningstar Ratings funds in Communications Sector over 3-year period
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FIVG #5G–Today, Defiance ETFs, a thematic ETF provider, announced that its Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) ranked #1 across all 5-star Overall ratings funds from Morningstar in the communications sector over a 3-year period, based on risk-adjusted returns as of 9/30/22. FIVG was rated #1 among 42 funds in the U.S. communications sector.
“FIVG represents the next generation of 5G communications and has become a core portfolio allocation, replacing other ETFs representing the communications sector. In contrast to the Global Industry Classification Standard reclassification, which overweights names like Meta, Google and Netflix, the FIVG ETF focuses on stocks building out the rollout of 5G’s unprecedented connectivity and the overall communications ecosystem,” says Chief Executive Officer of Defiance ETFs Sylvia Jablonski.
About Defiance ETFs
Defiance’s dynamic suite of thematic ETFs allows retail and institutional investors to express a targeted view on dynamic sectors that are leading the way in disruptive innovations.
The Funds’ investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.
FIVG is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.
© 2022 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.
The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.
Contacts
Media Inquiries: Julia Stoll, MacMillan Communications
(212) 473-4442 [email protected]
Blockchain
Karate Combat Breaks Into Tubular Lab’s Top 25 Leaderboard for US Sports Facebook Creators
Premiere Striking League Also Entered Tubular Lab’s Global Top 50 Leaderboard For Media And Entertainment Facebook Sports Creators
Karate Combat’s Audience and Viewership Continues To Set Records Leading Into the League’s December DAO and ‘Up Only Gaming’ App launch
ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Karate Combat, the world’s premier full-contact striking league, broke into Tubular Lab’s Top 25 Leaderboard for US Sports Facebook Creators and also broke into Lab’s Global Top 50 Leaderboard for media and entertainment Facebook sports creators, both for the month of September, reaching record rankings after announcing the ‘biggest giveaway in sports history.’ In both metrics, Karate Combat ranks well above the Professional Fighters League and Bellator.
Tubular Labs is the leader in global social video intelligence and measurement, providing a unified view of the content, interests, and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and more. With the largest social video database covering over 11 billion videos and 30 million creators, Tubular Labs helps hundreds of household name brands, leading agencies and the largest media properties grow their business and lead on social media by anticipating trending content, new creators, and what’s next in culture.
Karate Combat saw record September digital video views at nearly 200 million cross-platform, and the league ranks #51 on Tubular Lab’s US Sports Creators Cross-platform. Karate Combat’s social reach also set a record at more than 175 million for the month. Social impression numbers stem from Karate Combat’s cross-platform channels alone and do not include posts made by Karate Combat athletes, media outlets and influencers in September.
As announced on September 28th, Karate Combat will become the first professional sports league to launch a DAO and transition governance rights to its fans and athletes. Half of the $KARATE governance tokens will be distributed for free over time to the Karate Combat community for participation in the DAO and the League’s Up Only Gaming application. $KARATE token holders will also be rewarded for their knowledge of the sport by earning additional tokens for successfully predicting Karate Combat bout winners. No tokens will be lost for unsuccessful predictions, but successful predictions will be rewarded with extra $KARATE tokens.
In December, Karate Combat will begin distributing the $KARATE token for free, giving away up to 50% of the company to fans and fighters. To claim yours, register for the airdrop waiting list now at www.karate.com/airdrop. No purchase will be necessary to download the Karate Combat application or claim $KARATE tokens.
Karate Combat 36, the league’s next live event, will take place October 29th, broadcast and streamed from the Backlot of Universal Studios in Orlando Florida at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. Go to www.karate.com/how-to-watch to find distribution and viewing information by country.
About Karate Combat
Karate Combat is the world’s premier full contact striking league, blending the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. The league is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide. Karate Combat is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company, and a subsidiary of Sensei Foundation BVI, a trust established in the British Virgin Islands. For more information, please visit www.Karate.com
Contacts
Gabriella Swartz
[email protected]
John O’Reagan
[email protected]
+447888891861
Blockchain
Dogechain (DC) Notches 200% Hike In Trading Value In Past Week
Dogechain (DC), a recently introduced cryptocurrency, is posting big numbers in terms of gains since being added to the ever-growing family of the crypto space.
- Dogechain trading volume spikes to over $50 million in just two weeks
- DC price surges to $0.0045 before experiencing correction
- Dogechain blockchain looks to build up Dogecoin
At press time, according to tracking from Coingecko, the layer 2 digital asset is trading at $0.001433. Over the past 24 hours, it has grown by 18.5%.
Source: Coingecko
Its growth on weekly, biweekly and monthly basis are also off the charts, going up by 176.8% during the last seven days and 141.3% over the last two weeks.
On its month-to-date figures, Dogechain is up by 79% as it now sits on a market capitalization of almost $43 million.
Trading Volume Skyrockets For Dogechain
Within two weeks, the new crypto’s trading volume saw a massive surge as it reached over $50 million. At the time of this writing, however, Dogechain’s volume dropped to $33.7 million.
This catapulted the digital asset’s value to $0.0045. That was short-lived however as price correction trimmed the virtual currency’s gains.
There are 20 market places where the altcoin can be traded with Gate.io and Kucoin accounting for almost 40% of all trades that involve the cryptocurrency.
But while Dogechain is having a very good showing in terms of price pump, the EVM-compatible layer 2 blockchain token’s true purpose is to complement meme crypto Dogecoin.
Although the asset carries the “doge” moniker, it is important to remember that it is not an extension of the Dogecoin project and is not built on DOGE network.
Dogecoin: Unleashing Its Full Potential
Increasing the utility of Dogecoin is the main goal of Dogechain. Holders of the famous dog-themed crypto can take advantage of the added utility that this blockchain give by wrapping their DOGE holdings with smart contracts.
When this is done, Wrapped DOGE (wDOGE) will be given back to the owners. This new and improved token will then allow them to DeFi products as well as NFTs that are powered by the Dogecoin network.
With the help of the Dogechain blackchain, DOGE looks to realize its goal of being at the center of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem.
Such boost is needed by the 10th ranked crypto in terms of market capitalization and recognized as the “OG” (“original gangster”) meme-based digital token, as it continues to struggle in initiating a bull momentum.
At press time, it is trading at $0.595 and is forecasted by Coincodex to decline over the next five days to change hands at $0.0546. The next 30 days will be bearish for the cryptocurrency as well, as it is predicted to drop all the way to $0.0367.
Crypto total market cap at $891 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Coincu News, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
