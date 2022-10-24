Connect with us

Ethereum Price Breaks Shackles, Why ETH Could Rally Before Bitcoin

Ethereum Price
Ethereum gained pace and broke the $1,320 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is showing positive signs and might surge above the $1,400 resistance.

  • Ethereum started a steady increase above the $1,320 and $1,330 levels.
  • The price is now trading above $1,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could rally before bitcoin if it stays above the $1,300 pivot zone.

Ethereum Price Gains Strength

Ethereum remained well bid above the $1,265 level and started a steady increase. ETH was able to clear the $1,290 and $1,300 levels to move into a positive zone.

The price gained nearly 5% and there was a break above the $1,320 resistance zone. Ether price even climbed above the $1,350 level and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average. It traded as high as $1,370 and recently started a downside correction.

The price is now moving lower towards the $1,340 zone. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,252 swing low to $1,370 high. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $1,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,370 level. The first major resistance is near the $1,390 and $1,400 levels. A clear upside break above the $1,400 resistance zone could open the doors for a strong increase. In the stated case, the price might rise towards the $1,500 level.

Dips Limited in ETH?

If ethereum fails to climb above the $1,400 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,340 level.

The next major support is near the $1,320 level and the trend line. The main support is near $1,300. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $1,252 swing low to $1,370 high. A downside break below the $1,300 zone might start a fresh decline to $1,265 in the near term.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,320

Major Resistance Level – $1,370

Bitcoin Price Is Forming A Key Trend and Swift Rally Could Occur

Bitcoin
Bitcoin price is moving higher above $19,250 against the US Dollar. BTC could eye a crucial upside break above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance levels.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $19,200 and $19,250 levels.
  • The price is trading above $19,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could start a strong increase if there is a clear move above the $19,650 resistance.

Bitcoin Price Gains Momentum

Bitcoin price remained well bid above the $18,800 level. BTC formed a base above the $19,000 level and started a fresh increase. There was a clear move above the $19,200 and $19,250 resistance levels.

There was also a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $19,200 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair gained pace above the $19,400 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It even broke the $19,500 resistance.

However, bitcoin price failed to gain momentum above the $19,600 zone. A high was formed near $19,679 and there was a minor downside correction.

The price is now trading below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,865 swing low to $19,679 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $19,600 level. The first major resistance sits near the $19,650 level and the recent high.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance might be $20,000. A clear move above the $20,000 resistance might send the price towards the $20,500 resistance. Any more gains might open the doors for a move towards the $21,200 resistance zone.

Dips Supported in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to rise above the $19,600 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $19,300 zone.

The next major support is near the $19,250 zone. It is close to the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $18,865 swing low to $19,679 high. A downside break and close below $19,250 might increase selling pressure and the price might revisit $18,800.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $19,300, followed by $19,250.

Major Resistance Levels – $19,500, $19,600 and $20,000.

XRP Trades In Red During The Market Uncertainty

Xrp
SEC-battled XRP trades in the red zone despite other top coins enjoying significant gains as the crypto market finally gets some breathing space. October started out rough for top coins despite the month being known as favorable for the market. Most top coins traded in the red zone, while others, including XRP, suffered massive volatility. 

The Uptober spirit seemed to fall on XRP the day before when it recorded some gains. However, the momentum didn’t last long as XRP is now down 1.44% in the last 24 hours. There is still hope for XRP thanks to bullish news from its ongoing case with the SEC. With more firms signing up as amicus curiae, the bulls might leverage this advantage to push the XRPs price further.

XRP Trades Red Amid Rough Week

The cryptocurrency market had a rough start to the week. But while most top coins have experienced measurable turnarounds, XRP has been left behind. XRP is currently trading at $0.45, representing a decrease of about 1.44% over yesterday’s close. This adds to its rough 7-day chart that sees XRP losing almost 5.17%.

XRPs daily loss is still a sign that the bears have not given up yet. There might still be some fighting left before the end of the month. However, if there is any good news coming down the pipeline, we will see XRP continue to climb higher. 

XRP Falls Back To $0.45 Support Line

XRP tried testing new resistance lines the day before but fell back to its $0.45 support level. The coin tested $0.47 yesterday, the first time since last Thursday that it reached this level. However, it failed to break through, instead falling back to $0.45. 

XRP is currently trading around $0.46. | Source: XRPUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Resistance is Still Present Despite The Breakout Past The Trendline

Just before the time of writing, the trendline resistance (white) of the previous 10 days was broken. But the $0.45 area was a formidable zone of support and resistance in the short term. Also, the short-term structure of the market was due for a correction.

Even yet, the RSI reading has gone over 50, which indicates that the relative strength is increasing. Coincidentally, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator has been positive for over a week. This indicated that substantial capital input was observed at lower time intervals.

On the daily chart, the market structure remained bullish. But if the market ends the day at less than $0.44, that would change. Highs for XRP between May and September were at the $0.422 mark. Thus, a return to this zone may trigger a powerful bullish reaction. However, if Bitcoin had a sharp decline below $18.6k, XRP’s value would most certainly drop below $0.42 as well. In light of this, the price of the coin may drift gradually lower, potentially reaching $0.34 in the coming weeks.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Dogecoin Holders Increased By 100K In Just Three Months

Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?
Popular meme coin, Dogecoin, has welcomed new holders into its ecosystem within the past three months. As per data from CoinMarketCap, the number of Doge holders has increased by about 2% from its July 24th number.

While the coin has enjoyed increased investors, it hasn’t reflected in its price movement. It seems most investors are dormant whales banking on future bullish news, such as Twitter’s acquisition or other blockchain upgrades. 

Dogecoin Investors Spike: The Numbers

Dogecoin has enjoyed massive growth in the past. What started as a meme on Twitter grew to become a top 10 cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite its huge popularity, it joined the rest of the market to nosedive during the recent crypto crash. 

Dogecoin is still over 90% below its all-time high. However, it has seen a decent increase in the number of holders in the past three months. Dogecoin’s total holder count as of October 23 was 4,456,459, up from 4,365,551 on July 24 (a 2% increase). CoinMarketCap statistics show that the tenth-ranked cryptocurrency by market cap gained over 889,900 holdings in three months.

However, the price of Dogecoin has not responded to the actions of its holders. As of this writing, the asset was trading for $0.059, down 16.1% in the past three months.

Why More People Are Holding Doge

There are several reasons that explain the disconnect between the rise in the number of DOGE holders and the price of cryptocurrency. One major reason is the widespread expectation that the meme coin’s value will improve soon. The whales’ continuing accumulation of DOGE and network activities to increase its utility indicate that DOGE will rally again.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has also been in the news recently for his proposed takeover of social media giant Twitter. This news has coincided with a surge in holdings. It’s worth mentioning that Musk and the Dogecoin community have had a positive history together. Therefore, the prospect of this purchase going through might affect the value of DOGE.

Musk has backed DOGE and is collaborating with the cryptocurrency’s key developers to improve the token’s potential. His prior remarks on Dogecoin also caused the token’s price to skyrocket. On the other hand, if the transaction is successful, there is a potential that Dogecoin may be included as a payment option on the social networking platform. This would be a bullish development for cryptocurrency. 

DOGE’s price currently hovers around $0.06. | Source: DOGEUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Doge Community Is Bullish About Its Price

CoinMarketCap’s cryptocurrency community anticipates the dog meme token will average $0.06748 this October. This estimate was calculated using the ‘Price Estimate’ tool. The tool lets participants speculate on the future value of various cryptocurrencies based on their votes. The total number of votes in this forecast was 1,043.

The anticipated Dogecoin price on October 31, 2022, is $0.0716. It is +19.71% more than its current $0.05981 value at the time of writing.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Kazakhstan Stands Firm as 3rd Largest Bitcoin Mining Contributor

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Shares Bitcoin-Centric Vision For Future
49 seconds ago |