Connect with us

Blockchain

FTX CEO ‘SBF’ Clarifies Self-proposed Regulatory Standards

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

5 seconds ago

on

By

Sam Bankman-Fried Expands His Crypto Empire
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
Exchange News
  • A Twitter user called the idea a “step backwards.” 
  • Erik Voorhees said that the CEO was praising the OFAC.

After the proposal for a legal framework for cryptocurrencies by FTX founder and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) caused a stir earlier this week, he resorted to Twitter to try to quell the commotion. The crypto industry’s one of most influential billionaires took to Twitter on Saturday to answer some of the criticisms levelled in a blog post he published on Wednesday.

A Twitter user called the idea a “step backwards.” And said that SBF’s aims are “not aligned with those of most of the early adopters” of crypto.

The CEO stated:

“Thanks to everyone who gave constructive feedback, comments, and criticism… I’ve revised my post some already, and will continue to do so.” 

Post Revised But Critics Still Unhappy

This response exemplifies the underlying conflict among the crypto community over the future of the sector. If the United States were to establish laws on cryptocurrencies, they might have far-reaching effects, either encouraging widespread use or undermining key tenets of the cryptocurrency movement, such as decentralization and immunity to government control.

SBF further added:

“Thanks particularly to everyone who highlighted the core of crypto: economic freedom. The freedom to own your own assets; to own your own data; to build your own programs.”

Prior to this change, the FTX CEO had said that “in a perfect and logical world,” all applications, whether centralized or decentralized, must “respect OFAC’s sanctions lists.”

Erik Voorhees, ShapeShift’s co-founder, provided one of the most scathing critiques of Bankman-idea Fried’s and was thanked for his input. Voorhees said that the CEO was praising the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Recommended For You:

FTX CEO Reveals Solutions For Crypto Hacking Issue

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Binance Investing Heavily in DeFi as per CEO ‘CZ’

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

16 mins ago

on

October 24, 2022

By

Binance Investing Heavily In Defi As Per Ceo ‘Cz’
google news
18 mins ago |