News
Giants claw back for nailbiter in fourth straight win, 23-17, over Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE — Call them Daboll’s Dawgs.
Brian Daboll’s weekly underdog Giants solidified a winning identity Sunday with their fourth consecutive comeback victory, 23-17, over the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.
It went down to the last yard in the game’s final second. Fabian Moreau, Xavier McKinney and Julian Love tackled Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk at the 1-yard line after a last-ditch Trevor Lawrence completion.
Jacksonville (2-5), which lost its fourth straight, saw the clock wind to zeroes with no timeouts.
Daniel Jones’ first career 100-yard rushing game, two defensive turnovers in the red zone, and a late surge from Saquon Barkley lifted the Giants (6-1). They overcame a second-half deficit for the fifth time in their six wins.
Jacksonville moved the ball, but the Giants forced two turnovers at their own 5-yard and 21-yard lines (one by fumble, one on downs) to keep the Jags’ scoring down.
The Jaguars had the ball with a chance to win on the game’s final drive. A series of Giants miscues gave them extra chances, including Barkley stopping the clock by stepping out of bounds on the preceding possession, an Adoree Jackson holding penalty, a Dane Belton illegal hands to the face, a fourth down Jags conversion and a Dexter Lawrence roughing the passer.
But the Giants held on.
The Giants turned the game with 11:25 to play in the fourth quarter, down 17-14, on a fourth down defensive stop of a Lawrence QB sneak at the Giants’ 21-yard line. Jaylon Smith and Love were credited with the stop, following up Quincy Roche’s tackle of Travis Etienne on third down.
Jones then capitalized with a 10-play, 79-yard TD drive. He barreled into the end zone for the Giants’ first points of the half with a 1-yard TD run at 5:31 of the fourth quarter for a 20-17 lead. Graham Gano added a field goal on the next possession that tipped off a Jaguars defender before fluttering through.
The Jaguars had quickly erased a 13-11 Giants halftime lead on a 7-play, 73-yard TD drive to open the third quarter.
Etienne juked McKinney and sped up the left sideline for a 49-yard run, chased down by rookie edge Kayvon Thibodeaux.
Then Lawrence finished the drive with a leaping 1-yard TD run for a 17-13 lead with 11:45 left in the third quarter.
Giants CB Nick McCloud blocked the extra point, offsetting a first-quarter Jags two-point conversion.
Jones and the Giants almost answered immediately. A Devin Lloyd interception of Jones in the red zone was negated by a roughing the passer call against Jags LB Foye Oluokun, who led with his helmet into Jones’ chin.
But Daboll went for it on 4th and 2 from the 3½-yard line, and receiver Marcus Johnson dropped a pass underneath for a turnover on downs.
After a defensive stop forced the Jags’ first punt of the day, tight end Tanner Hudson then dropped a 3rd down pass around midfield, which Doug Pederson correctly challenged and forced a Giant punt back to the home team late in the third quarter.
The Giants took a lead into halftime for the second time this season, 13-11, on a 32-yard Darius Slayton TD catch and two Gano field goals.
McKinney made the play of the half with 3:26 to play in the second quarter: a forced fumble on Etienne at the Giants’ 5-yard line with Jacksonville up, 11-10.
Love recovered the bouncing ball in the end zone for a touchback, and Jones drove the Giants 65 yards in 12 plays for Gano’s second field goal and the halftime lead.
The Jaguars offense gained 246 yards and didn’t punt in the first half, but Jones was excellent early for the Giants, completing 15 of 22 passes for 168 yards and a TD in the first half, and adding four carries for 37 yards on the ground.
Barkley managed only 18 rushing yards on nine carries in the first half. So the Giants needed their QB to carry them.
Jones engineered an impressive, 75-yard game-opening TD drive, capped by Slayton’s 32-yard TD catch up the right side of the end zone.
Jones completed 6-of-7 passes for 65 yards and rushed one time for 14 on the drive. That snapped the Giants’ NFL worst 14-game drought without an opening drive TD going back to last year.
The Jaguars answered emphatically, however, averaging 11.7 yards per play on a six-play, 70-yard drive that Etienne finished with a 7-yard run. Pederson all tacked on an Etienne 1-yard run for the two-point conversion after a Giants illegal formation penalty.
News
Mired in losing streak, Gophers football must make decision on where season goes now
The Gophers football team considers itself to be a spiritual group.
As one of four tenants on which head coach P.J. Fleck’s program is built — academic, athletic, social and spiritual — this does not mean a prominent group at Minnesota’s biggest public university is collectively religious. The concept is about cultivating a belief in something bigger than yourself.
After Saturday’s 45-17 loss to now-No. 13 Penn State in the White Out game in Happy Valley, their faith is being tested. They might need a, say, coming-to-Jesus moment after a divine 4-0 September devolved into a, so far, 0-3 October. It might feel like hell.
After the announced crowd of 109,813 finally left them along, Fleck attempted to look forward with his team inside the visitors’ locker room at Beaver Stadium late Saturday night. He pointed to their next five remaining regular-season games.
“We have raised expectations around here,” Fleck recalled to reporters. “I think that is why everybody has a really bad taste in their mouth. We expect to win every single game, period.”
Fleck looked backward as well. Pointing out they were ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 after throttling previously ranked Michigan State to close last month. But that feels like it was B.C.
When the Gophers lost to Purdue 20-10 on Oct. 1 and 25-14 to No. 17 Illinois on Oct. 15, they came up short in close games, with execution breakdowns coming in crucial moments.
Against Penn State, the thin margins became big gaps, especially defensively, with breakdown after breakdown leading to big play after big play. The Nittany Lions had six touchdowns over 16 yards.
“We are going to have to make a decision as a defense and as a team on what we are going to do going forward,” linebacker Mariano Sori-Marin said. “I know the guys in the room. There are some veterans on the team that have been through some hard times and there are some young guys that maybe this is the first adversity that they’ve faced. We’ve got to come together.”
When teams fall apart, it can begin with the defense blaming the offense for losses. Or vice versa. People start looking out for themselves.
“If you are sitting out there saying, ‘I’m going to improve so this defense can improve’ — no,” Sori-Marin said. “We’ve got to improve the guy next to us. We have to improve as a team, collectively coming together and just doing it for the guy next to you. That is really what it’s going to come down to.”
Defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding said belief in something bigger than yourself starts with awareness.
“Making sure that we hone in on each other’s energy,” Logan-Redding said. “Being with each other and understanding that we have been through a lot of things together. … We do things for each other, we do it for the people that we love. We sacrifice a lot for this game and for each other, so we can be the best we can be.”
The Gophers’ spiritual side does not mean they will be singing “Kumbaya” at the Larson Football Performance Center on Sunday.
After the Illinois loss, Fleck didn’t show the whole team its usual set of film clips to convey a certain perspective; it was the first time this season he passed on that routine. He didn’t feel players needed a “therapy session.”
With Fleck raising his hand for his self-described “crappy” way he prepared the team last week, he needed find a new tact this Sunday.
If they find their way again, it’s not unlikely the Gophers could follow this three-game losing streak with a three-game winning streak. The U hosts Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday, with Minnesota opening as a 12-point favorite. Minnesota travels to Nebraska (3-4, 2-2) on Nov. 5 and welcomes Northwestern (1-6, 1-3) on Nov. 12.
News
Live updates: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. kickoff
Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones as the 3-3 Dolphins get Tua Tagovailoa back to face ex-coach Brian Flores, former starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
News
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 23-20 win over Cleveland Browns
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: How many games this season have the Ravens played like the better team, only to emerge with a loss? Sunday’s result might’ve been the universe finding some cosmic balance. The Ravens’ offense was far from great. The defense had its moments but was shaky late. The Browns had a comfortable margin in yardage. But when the game ended, the Ravens had more points and first place in the AFC North.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens keep finding new ways to make life difficult for themselves. This time, it was a fumble from running back Justice Hill after they drove deep into Cleveland territory with a chance to go up six or 10 late in the fourth quarter. They escaped by the skin of their teeth when linebacker Malik Harrison blocked a 60-yard field-goal attempt, but man, this team lives dangerously.
The Ravens tried a different order this week, actually conceding a lead for the first time all season before their defense and running game gained traction. Their offense was disjointed all day, with Lamar Jackson struggling to find breathing room in the pocket or open receivers down the field. But Gus Edwards gained tough yards in his first game since January 2021, including a fourth-down plunge over the goal line to give the Ravens a 10-point lead in the third quarter.
The Ravens can thank their special teams for giving them significant advantages throughout the day, whether it was Jordan Stout flipping the field with a 69-yard punt, Devin Duvernay setting them up for an easy score with a 46-yard punt return or Justin Tucker pushing the lead back to 10 with a dead-center, 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Mike Preston, columnist: Two bad football teams played, so one team had to win. The Ravens held on, but it felt like a preseason game where the coach walks in afterward and says, “We just have so much to work on.” The only positive was the result. That’s it, folks.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: After the Browns’ 75-yard scoring drive early in the fourth quarter and running back Justice Hill’s fumble with 3:20 left, it appeared the Ravens were in for another head-scratching collapse. But they had some penalties go in their favor, including an offensive pass interference call on wide receiver Amari Cooper and a false start that set up a 60-yard field-goal attempt from Cade York that was blocked by linebacker Malik Harrison.
Outside of a few drives in the fourth quarter and the Browns’ opening march, Baltimore’s defense was solid. The Ravens recorded five sacks and two forced fumbles. Linebacker Patrick Queen was a beast, totaling 11 tackles (two for loss) and a sack.
The Ravens relied heavily on the running game, as 160 of their 254 yards came on the ground. Running back Gus Edwards looked good in his season debut, rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
C.J. Doon, editor: Take a deep breath, everyone. Yes, the Ravens nearly blew another fourth-quarter lead, but you have to admire the resolve in the final minutes. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh’s hustle to chase down a scrambling Jacoby Brissett on third-and-12 might have been the difference, forcing a long field-goal attempt that was backed up even further by a controversial false start penalty. Malik Harrison’s block on Cade York’s 60-yard try could be a turning point; go back and look at the reaction on the Ravens’ sideline after the ball fell harmlessly to the turf. The Ravens needed a break, and got one.
Tim Schwartz, editor: The Ravens might have gotten away with one there near the end on the Browns’ false start penalty, but there’s no guarantee Cade York makes a field goal from 56 yards. Still, this one is about the resurgent Ravens running game, led by a healthy-looking Gus Edwards and his two touchdowns. Lamar Jackson attempted 16 passes — a proven winning recipe for Baltimore — while six Ravens (including Mark Andrews!) ran 44 times for 160 yards with the longest just a 12-yard gain. That’s the ground-and-pound football they need to play to win these games. Their inability to pull away in games is still an issue but at least they’re trending in the right direction by getting the rushing attack going in the fourth quarter. With the suddenly average Buccaneers up next, the Ravens seem ready to make their move.
News
Tua Tagovailoa finds fuel in criticism; Dolphins players dish on Brian Flores’ return to Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his NFL career, has consistently said he doesn’t pay attention to outside criticism.
But ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he showed a different side in an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor.
“I take receipts,” Tagovailoa said, using the recently popular phrase for keeping tabs on what others have said. “I handle that internally now. Whatever I can use as fuel, whatever I think, ‘Oh, I can use this as fuel for myself,’ I will. If not, I won’t.”
Tagovailoa, in his third season out of Alabama and returning Sunday from a two-game absence due to a concussion, entered the year one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. He has his staunch group of supporters and devoted critics.
Tagovailoa, who said he hired a mental coach to deal with criticism, revealed he first started experiencing it when his Crimson Tide lost the national championship game to Clemson his sophomore season.
“When I was in college, it would definitely bother me,” said Tagovailoa, who labeled that the time he began trying to stay off social media.
“I had to find a way to where I was trying to strive for excellence and not perfection,” Tagovailoa said. “Because then, for me, I knew I’d be lying to myself because I was never going to be perfect and I was going to be chasing something that wasn’t going to be there for me.
“I know I’m going to make mistakes, but it’s always about knowing better and then doing better.”
Flores’ return
Tagovailoa himself hasn’t had many nice things to say about his experience under the direction of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in his first two NFL seasons. But, as Flores returned to Miami on Sunday night as a Steelers defensive assistant, several Dolphins players said this past week there are no hard feelings.
“It’s exciting, just to be able to see him in person,” safety Brandon Jones said. “I haven’t talked to him in a while, obviously, but I’m excited.”
“If I see him, I’ll say what’s up,” tight end Mike Gesicki. “I don’t know if we’ll cross paths, but I’ve got no ill will or anything towards coach Flo.”
Right guard Robert Hunt also indicated he would like to greet him.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins felt it wouldn’t impact the game.
“It’s just business as usual,” Wilkins said. “We’re preparing to play the Steelers and obviously there’s history there with Flo and everything, but we’re just preparing business as usual getting ready for the Steelers.”
Flores’ straightforward style was enough to maybe sometimes rub players the wrong way, but others appreciated it.
“One thing I’ll say about coach Flo was he always honest,” linebacker Jerome Baker said. “That was the one thing that never changed. He didn’t care if he hurt your feelings. He didn’t care if it got under your skin a little bit. You knew the guy just wanted to be honest and he was going to tell you the truth, and he wanted the best out of you.”
Gesicki described Flores as “super disciplined.”
Flores, who named the Dolphins in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL after his firing in January, told ESPN this past week he doesn’t view Sunday as any sort of revenge game for him.
This story will be updated.
News
Vikings ‘gathering information’ after Oli Udoh arrest
The Vikings said Sunday the team is gathering information about a reported arrest of offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh late Saturday night in Miami, Fla.
According to a report by South Florida radio host Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Udoh was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after following a woman into the restroom of a nightclub.
The Pioneer Press filed a records request with Miami police but wasn’t immediately able to confirm the details, although the Vikings acknowledged the arrest in a short statement to the newspaper.
“We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time,” the team said.
A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Odoh, 25,has played only three snaps on offense this season, and three on special teams. He has appeared in 30 NFL games, including 16 stats at right guard in 2021.
News
After last season’s spiral, start to Julius Randle’s campaign ‘has been totally different’
It’s been evident through Julius Randle’s efficiency in the small sample of six games counting preseason, and at least one of his teammates noticed the positive transformation.
“His approach has been totally different,” Derrick Rose said. “The way he’s reading the floor is totally different. His passing has been unbelievable. Understanding that we want to get up a certain amount of 3s and he’s finding the shooters. I can’t complain. He’s been playing great.”
Randle’s partnership with the Knicks fanbase was, to put it mildly, frayed last season. Some of the animosity was unfair and built around the hype over Randle’s replacement, Obi Toppin. But Randle handled it poorly and it bled into his effort and leadership.
There was the thumbs-down gesture. Then the media boycott. The unfounded rumors of a trade request. We don’t need to relive the entire saga.
A big part of the issue was Randle shouldering himself with too much of the offense, too many playmaking duties. He carried a role like LeBron James without being LeBron James. Randle devolved into a ballstopper with a cringy turnover-to-assist ratio.
As the Knicks regrouped in the summer with their new point guard Jalen Brunson, there were questions about Randle’s ego standing in the way of a lesser role. After all, it’s natural for a recent All-NBA selection to resist giving up the ball.
But the early returns are highly positive, even if, as Friday night’s victory over the Pistons demonstrated, the Toppin conundrum isn’t going anywhere.
Through 154 minutes in preseason and the regular season, Randle totaled just six turnovers with 23 assists. The Knicks have promised a new strategy of playing faster and scoring more points, as last season’s slowest squad tries to align with the modern-day NBA tempo.
“I think we can go another level, for sure,” Randle said. “We’re definitely playing at a quicker pace. This is something we practiced from the very beginning of training camp. I think it’s a fun brand of basketball that we’re all enjoying.”
Randle reiterated that his personal transformation was purposeful.
“Watching the playoffs last year and reflecting over the season. Just seeing how the game is transitioning —
there’s a lot more ball movement, cutting, just body movement,” he said.
Of course, it’s easier to play fast and efficient against the rebuilding Pistons. The Knicks have another low-level opponent Monday night with the Orlando Magic (0-3).
The harder tests come later in the week with Milwaukee, Cleveland and Philadelphia.
It’s a homecoming for two of the top New York City prospects of the last decade.
Cole Anthony, a Queens product, and Mo Bamba, a Harlem native, face the Knicks on Monday night as members of the Orlando Magic. Anthony, who attended Archbishop Molloy, missed the season’s first game with an illness and averaged 19.5 points in the next two.
He’s been a confident scorer in the NBA but inefficient at under 40% shooting his first two seasons.
Bamba, who played AAU for the PSA Cardinals, has largely disappointed since getting drafted sixth overall by the Magic in 2018. He remained a reserve center after signing a two-year, $21 million deal in the summer with only the first season guaranteed.
