Hyde10: Defense wins the night, Tua up and down — 10 thoughts on Dolphins’ 16-10 win over Steelers
This night had the dramatic storylines before kickoff with Tua Tagovailoa returning along with former Dolphins coach Brian Flores with Pittsburgh and Dolphins owner Steve Ross from suspension.
After kickoff, the defenses took over the night, as the Dolphins (4-3) held on for a 16-10 win against Pittsburgh.
Here are 10 thoughts on the win:
1. Play of the game I: With Pittsburgh driving for the winning points, Noah Igbinoghene, who had been picked on at times again Sunday, picked off quarterback Kenny Pickett in the end zone with 18 seconds left. It was, by far, the biggest play in his three Dolphins season. It was Igbinoghenes’ first career interception in his first career start as the Dolphins had just three cornerbacks. It was fitting a Dolphins defender made the play of the game because defenders were making all the plays this night on both teams.
2. Play of the Game II: With three minutes left and Pittsburgh threatening at the Dolphins 30, Jevon Holland stepped in front of a Pickett pass and returned it 33 yards to the Pittsburgh 49. If you get the idea this defense took care of Pickett, you’re on to the right idea about this night. The Dolphins had three takeaways after not having any the previous three games.
3. It was a mixed bag from Tua Tagovailoa in his first game back after missing a couple of games in concussion protocol. He came out on fire. Mike McDaniel’s scheme offered him quick reads and open receivers and Tua went to the right guy on the opening drive in completing six of seven passes for 68 yards on the opening drive, including the 8-yard touchdown to Raheem Mostert. The second, 59-yard drive was productive, too, though ending in a field goal. Up 10-0, Tagovaila had completed seven of nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown. The other three quarters? He completed 14 of 26 passes for 168 yards as the Dolphins mustered two field goals. Pittsburgh has a good defense, Mike Tomlin (and Brian Flores), made some adjustments and shut down Tua and the Dolphins offense. After 10 first downs in the first quarter (tied for second most in a quarter since 2000), the Dolphins had seven first downs the rest of the way. Pittsburgh dropped two or three interceptions. A night that started out great ended with 16 points on the board.
4. Stat of the game: 13 second-half possessions led to 10 punts, two Pittsburgh interceptions and the Dolphins turning the ball over on downs. The story of the NFL this year is diminishing scoring and these two defenses contributed to that. The Dolphins defense made all the plays they needed to win this one.
5. Second-guess of the night: Facing fourth-and-3 at the Pittsburgh 14 while leading 16-10, McDaniel went for it. A field goal would have put them up nine points. Sure, he was no doubt disappointed at having to kick three field goals against one touchdown to that point. But kicking the field goal to make it a two-score game seems like the better play. You can add a second-guess of the play – a lot of misdirection and then your lesser runner, Chase Edmonds, going into the line for no gain. Tua might have had the option where to go with the ball there. But between passing up the field goal and running Edmonds into the line there’s ample room to second-guess here.
6. Credit the Dolphins offensive line and the quick pass reads of Tua as set up by McDaniel for keeping the concussion fears deep in the background. The only early issue was when Tua scrambled in the first quarter and tried to run over Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush. Not the right idea, even if it resulted in a 6-yard gain. With Terrod Armstead back at left tackle from a toe inury, the line contained a good Pittsburgh defensive line. The Steelers’ Larry Ogunjobi and Cameron Heyward dominated Tampa Bay the previous week. They didn’t do much Sunday. Tua wasn’t just kept safe, the running game came alive – especially to the left over Armstead. The initial three rushes his way went for 24
7. The throwback uniforms were on display as part of the ‘72 Dolphins reunion. And, boy, people love their throwback uniforms. The Dolphins held a nice banquet for the Perfect Team on Saturday night with ESPN’s Mike Tirico as emcee. One question that came up was the champagne toast Nick Buoniconti and Dick Anderson had after that season’s last unbeaten team was beaten. Some around the nation decry as them being poor sports. Larry Seiple said he didn’t have a champagne toast – “I had a beer toast.’” Larry Little said he didn’t have champagne, either. “I toasted Grey Goose.” Who cares if some people whine about the Dolphins enjoying being the only undefeated team in league history? Keep your Grey Goose ready, Larry.
5. The Dolphins had three healthy cornerbacks and used them all much of the night, so the question was if Kenny Pickett would go after (a) Justin Bethel, a special-teams specialist; (b) third-year veteran Noah Igbinoghene; (c) Pro Bowler Xavien Howard. The answer was (b). The Dolphins have gone to lengths to boost any glimmer of good from Igbinoghene. But on the first drive, Pickett overthrew Chase Claypool, who had two steps on the Dolphins cornerback. Then, on an 86-yard touchdown drive, Igbinogehene lost receiver George Pickens for a 30-yard pass, had a 6-yard completion on third-and-2 thrown against him to Diontae Johnson and had good coverage on Pickens in the end zone but didn’t make a play on the ball and it was an 8-yard touchdown.
8. Long way to go, but we’re getting to the point where it’s OK to peak at the playoff picture. Here’s where the AFC stands after Week 7:
1. Buffalo 5-1 (first in AFC East, play Monday night)
2. Tennessee 4-2 (first in AFC South, beat Indianapolis Sunday)
3. Kansas City 5-2 (first in AFC West, beat San Francisco Saturday)
4. Ravens 4-3 (first in AFC North, beat Cleveland Sunday)
5. New York Jets 5-2 (beat Denver Sunday)
6. Los Angeles Chargers 4-3 (lost to Seattle Sunday)
7. Cincinnati 4-3 (beat Atlanta Sunday).
The Dolphins, according to NFL.com, are on the bubble right now as the eighth team. Again, it’s early. A lot of games to go.
9. Quick hits:
* Edmonds’ calling card was his receiving out of the backfield, but he dropped another one early in the second quarter for a first down.
* It was Cedric Wilson returning punts for the first time Sunday night after the team’s used Jevon Holland, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle this season.
* Tennessee’s Mike Vrabel does more with less than any coach out there.
* The Jets lost in winning Sunday when running back Breece Hall suffered a reported season-ending knee injury.
* Tom Brady has retired, hasn’t he?
*
10. Next week: Dolphins at Detroit. From a reunion with former coach Brian Flores to one with Dan Campbell. When Joe Philbin was fired early in 2015, Campbell took over with his physical approach and was popular inside the team before Adam Gase was hired before the next season. Campbell took over a big rebuild in Detroit and was smart enough to get a six-year contract to oversee it. The Lions are 1-5 and doing things losing teams do, like fumbling near the Dallas end zone Sunday with a chance to go ahead in the second half. They lost, 24-6. An odd twist to their season: The Lions led the league in scoring earlier this year and in the first four games score 35, 36, 24, 45 points. The last two games they were shut out by New England and scored the six points against Dallas.
()
Dolphins hold on late for win over Steelers in Tua Tagovailoa’s return, snapping Miami’s three-game skid
It wasn’t perfect, but the 2022 Miami Dolphins honored the 1972 team the best way they could.
They did what the Dolphins from 50 years ago did all 17 times they took the field: They won.
With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back from missing two games with a concussion, the Dolphins started strong and held on late to top the Pittsburgh Steelers, 16-10, on Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium.
Miami (4-3), edging the team where ex-coach Brian Flores found a landing spot as an assistant, snapped a three-game losing streak and earned the franchise’s 500th win all-time. The Dolphins, hosting their first Sunday night game since 2017, earned their first win on “Sunday Night Football” since a 2004 victory over the Cleveland Browns.
Tagovailoa went 21 of 35 for 261 yards and a touchdown. While he wasn’t intercepted, he had several close calls with Steelers defenders dropping chances at picking him off.
A defense depleted by multiple injuries at cornerback while missing defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and having safety Brandon Jones go down in the second half with a knee injury held on with late stops and forced three turnovers.
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett was 32 of 44 for 257 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, the last of which was grabbed by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, tapping both feet in bounds on a pass to the pylon with 18 seconds left.
On Pittsburgh’s penultimate chance, the Steelers drove down to Miami’s 15-yard line, but back-to-back penalties from third-and-1 – an illegal shift and then a hold – put Pittsburgh into a third-and-16. Pickett was intercepted by Dolphins safety Jevon Holland.
The Dolphins then went three-and-out to give the Steelers a final chance. Pickett converted a fourth-and-6 to tight end Pat Freiermuth earlier in the final sequence to keep Pittsburgh alive ahead of Igbinoghene’s game-sealing interception.
Sunday night started with Tagovailoa going 6 of 7 on the opening drive for 68 yards and throwing a touchdown to running back Raheem Mostert in the flat that he took 8 yards for the score. Tagovailoa had completions to Jaylen Waddle for 20 yards, Tyreek Hill for 17 and tight end Mike Gesicki for 18 yards as he found soft spots in the Pittsburgh zone defense early, oftentimes off run-pass option action.
Mostert had 79 rushing yards on 16 carries, plus four receptions for 30 yards. Waddle finished with 88 receiving yards on four catches. Hill had seven receptions for 72 yards.
Miami special teams ace-turned-nickel cornerback Justin Bethel came up with an interception that was sandwiched by a pair of first-quarter field goals that extended the Dolphins lead, 13-0. Bethel, who has been forced into defensive snaps due to injuries at cornerback, was running downfield with Steelers receiver Chase Claypool, who fell on his route as Pickett’s pass went up.
The Bethel interception was the Dolphins’ first since the opening defensive series of the season for Miami, when cornerback Xavien Howard tipped a pass to the end zone for a pick from safety Jevon Holland against the New England Patriots. It was the first takeaway overall since Week 3 against Buffalo.
Still moving the ball well early, the Dolphins settled for field goals on their second and third drives of the night. Then, those holes that were open in the middle of the field started closing up.
The Steelers methodically drove down the field on a 13-play, 86-yard drive that consumed 7:29 of the second quarter and was capped by a Pickett touchdown pass to rookie wideout George Pickens, 1-on-1 against cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.
Adding another field goal from Jason Sanders before halftime, the Dolphins led, 16-10, at the time that the 1972 undefeated team was honored at intermission. But Miami and coach Mike McDaniel passed up the opportunity to tack on three more and make it a two-possession game in the middle of the third period.
Facing fourth-and-3 from the Pittsburgh 14-yard line, the Dolphins ran an inside run to Chase Edmonds that went nowhere, turning the ball over on downs.
Jaelan Phillips recorded a sack early in the second half when Zach Sieler applied interior pressure and Phillips was there on the outside to clean it up.
The Dolphins next head to Detroit to play the Lions in the first of back-to-back road games against NFC North teams, with the Chicago Bears to follow Nov. 6.
()
Children’s Theatre doesn’t repeat past successes with ‘Carmela Full of Wishes’
While sitting in Children’s Theatre Company’s smaller, street-level space during the opening performance of “Carmela Full of Wishes,” I found myself thinking about “sequelitis.” That’s the term for the tendency of a well-received piece of art — be it a play, film, TV show or what have you — to spawn an inferior sequel.
Now, granted, “Carmela Full of Wishes” isn’t a sequel. But it’s based on a book by Matt de la Pena, who won the Newbery Medal (the highest honor in children’s literature) for “Last Stop on Market Street.” That very upbeat urban adventure about a boy, his grandma and her diverse community was given a much-praised Children’s Theatre adaptation in 2018.
That same fall, one of my favorite Twin Cities productions of that year was taking place downstairs: Carlos Murillo’s “I Come from Arizona” was a powerful piece about navigating the nuances of being part of a family with unsettled immigration status.
“Carmela Full of Wishes” often feels as if it wishes it were both. It returns to the well of de la Pena’s sunny storytelling style, but leavens the mood with the oft-referenced absence of a father having difficulty getting back into the U.S. (a theme it shares with “I Come from Arizona”). But both of those scripts were well-told tales, full of palpable conflict and fascinating characters brought to vibrant life by two talented CTC casts.
Not so with “Carmela Full of Wishes,” a one-hour play as interesting as running errands on a Saturday morning — which is basically its plot. Regina Garcia has designed an engagingly colorful minimalist urban streetscape, and Carmela is celebrating her seventh birthday by following her resentful older brother as they loop through it on foot and scooter, circling, weaving and stopping at the laundromat, bodega, locksmith, another bodega, etc., periodically pausing to argue.
Perhaps playwright Alvaro Saar Rios intended for Carmela’s puckish charm to carry the show — and understudy Maya Haugen did as fine a job as one could wish when stepping into the role on opening night — but our protagonist is simply not given enough to do.
After plucking a dandelion, Carmela learns of the legend that one should make a wish before blowing their seeds to the breeze. So she periodically summons up imagined scenarios that play out before us, such as her brother becoming her adoring supporter or her mother getting a nice new bed (made cleverly vertical in Garcia’s design). But it’s a series of similar scenes with no particular arc.
Recalling what strong performances Nora Montanez and Luca La Hoz Calassara delivered as the main character’s wife and brother in “I Come from Arizona,” it’s disappointing to find author Saar Rios giving them such unimaginative dialogue. And Montanez does the most she can with inconsequential characters who pop into the story for no decipherable reason.
Pedro R. Bayon makes his cameos a little more interesting, but one can only wish that the playwright had allowed such a central role as Carmela’s clearly beloved father to be more deeply developed, even if only in the young girl’s imagination.
Maybe director Tatyana-Marie Carlo could have gleaned more theatricality and layers from this play, but it’s a script that lays bare the challenges of trying to turn a 40-page picture book into a 60-minute play. Sometimes, Children’s Theatre productions do so brilliantly. I wish this one had.
‘Carmela Full of Wishes’
- When: Through Dec. 4
- Where: Children’s Theatre Company, 2400 Third Ave. S., Mpls.
- Tickets: $64-$15, available at 612-874-0400 or childrenstheatre.org
- Capsule: A disappointing adaptation, short on conflict and character development.
Dolphins’ perfect 1972 team honored Sunday night; plus, notes on Tua’s motivation, Flores returning
Just as big as the Sunday night game itself between the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers was the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Dolphins’ perfect season.
Members of the ‘72 Dolphins and families of deceased teammates gathered for an on-field presentation at halftime at Hard Rock Stadium.
As the Dolphins took a 16-10 lead into halftime, they were brought out onto the field in golf carts. They assumed their posts along the Miami sideline, lined up over 85 yards of the field. Dolphins owner Steve Ross, who was back this week from league suspension over tampering penalties was on the field for the ceremony.
A quartet of Hall of Famers from the ‘72 Dolphins — Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Larry Little and Paul Warfield — participated in the pregame coin toss, flanked by current Dolphins captains in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and linebacker Elandon Roberts. Mercury Morris, a tailback from the 1972 team, pumped up the crowd ahead of the opening kickoff with a “Let’s go Dolphins!” chant.
Videos honoring the Dolphins’ accomplishment from 50 years ago were played throughout the halftime and pregame ceremonies.
“Getting together as a group is very nice, and it’s nice for the Dolphins to do that to where we’re actually looking at each other, pressing flesh and able to talk, lean on each other, smile, smoke cigars and all of that,” Csonka said this past week.
The Dolphins wore throwback uniforms and had retro designs painted on the end zones and with the Dolphin logo at midfield.
The historic Dolphins team carries an abundance of pride for its accomplishment as the only NFL team to go undefeated and untied over an entire season — and still haven’t been matched in 50 years since, despite close calls from teams like the 1985 Chicago Bears and 2007 New England Patriots.
“We’ve been often imitated but never duplicated,” Little said.
Said Csonka of the feat that the ‘72 team celebrates every year when the final NFL unbeaten goes down: “There’s a unity that goes on with the ‘72 team that goes on every year that it’s the most alive team that I’ve ever been affiliated with — I think anyone has ever been affiliated with — because it’s still competing.”
Added Griese: “As time has gone by, I think more people realize that that was something special. We didn’t realize [then] it was something special.”
Inactives
The Dolphins were without defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen, but most players that entered Sunday night’s game questionable were available to play.
That included All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and right tackle Greg Little (Achilles).
Ogbah (back), Kohou (oblique) and Crossen (knee) were seen early on the field pregame out of uniform doing stretches and light exercise. Crossen was doubtful going into the game.
Without Kohou and Crossen, Miami went deep into its cornerback rotation again with Noah Igbinoghene and Justin Bethel elevated to more significant roles, but the Dolphins avoided a catastrophic scenario of going in without Howard, who reappeared on the team’s injury report on Friday with his lingering groin ailment. Miami already doesn’t have Byron Jones (PUP list) and Nik Needham, who is on injured reserve due to an Achilles tear.
Armstead returned after missing last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, going back to his left tackle post. Little started there with Armstead out last week but struggled. On Sunday, Miami started veteran Brandon Shell over Little at right tackle, where he had been with Austin Jackson on injured reserve due to an ankle injury.
Other Dolphins inactives were quarterback Skylar Thompson, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and running back Myles Gaskin. Thompson entered questionable with the cut on his right thumb, but he was likely bound to be inactive regardless with the team normally keeping two quarterbacks active.
Tua’s motivation
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his NFL career, has consistently said he doesn’t pay attention to outside criticism.
But ahead of Sunday night against the Steelers, he showed a different side in an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor.
“I take receipts,” Tagovailoa said, using the recently popular phrase for keeping tabs on what others have said. “I handle that internally now. Whatever I can use as fuel, whatever I think, ‘Oh, I can use this as fuel for myself,’ I will. If not, I won’t.”
Tagovailoa, in his third season out of Alabama and returning Sunday from a two-game absence due to a concussion, entered the year one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. He has his staunch group of supporters and devoted critics.
Tagovailoa, who said he hired a mental coach to deal with criticism, revealed he first started experiencing it when his Crimson Tide lost the national championship game to Clemson his sophomore season.
“When I was in college, it would definitely bother me,” said Tagovailoa, who labeled that the time he began trying to stay off social media.
“I had to find a way to where I was trying to strive for excellence and not perfection,” Tagovailoa said. “Because then, for me, I knew I’d be lying to myself because I was never going to be perfect and I was going to be chasing something that wasn’t going to be there for me.
“I know I’m going to make mistakes, but it’s always about knowing better and then doing better.”
Flores’ return
Tagovailoa himself hasn’t had many nice things to say about his experience under the direction of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in his first two NFL seasons. But, as Flores returned to Miami on Sunday night as a Steelers defensive assistant, several Dolphins players said this past week there are no hard feelings.
“It’s exciting, just to be able to see him in person,” safety Brandon Jones said. “I haven’t talked to him in a while, obviously, but I’m excited.”
“If I see him, I’ll say what’s up,” tight end Mike Gesicki. “I don’t know if we’ll cross paths, but I’ve got no ill will or anything towards coach Flo.”
Right guard Robert Hunt also indicated he would like to greet him.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins felt it wouldn’t impact the game.
“It’s just business as usual,” Wilkins said. “We’re preparing to play the Steelers and obviously there’s history there with Flo and everything, but we’re just preparing business as usual getting ready for the Steelers.”
Flores’ straightforward style was enough to maybe sometimes rub players the wrong way, but others appreciated it.
“One thing I’ll say about coach Flo was he always honest,” linebacker Jerome Baker said. “That was the one thing that never changed. He didn’t care if he hurt your feelings. He didn’t care if it got under your skin a little bit. You knew the guy just wanted to be honest and he was going to tell you the truth, and he wanted the best out of you.”
Gesicki described Flores as “super disciplined.”
Flores, who named the Dolphins in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL after his firing in January, told ESPN this past week he doesn’t view Sunday as any sort of revenge game for him.
()
Heat’s Martin suspended for Raptors rematch for instigating, taunting; Jovic suspended for leaving bench during altercation
It was a moment that left Caleb Martin at a loss. It also left the Miami Heat power forward wondering how much of a loss.
Stepping into the role of starting power forward this season, Martin found himself caught up in the intensity of Heat-Toronto Raptors in Saturday night’s 112-109 victory at FTX Arena, particularly with 7:46 to play in the third quarter.
That’s when, on a rebound scramble, what Martin perceived as a push from Raptors rookie center Christian Koloko turned into a shove by Martin that sent Koloko into the first row.
While players on both teams rushed to the scene, no punches were thrown, Martin was assessed a loose-ball foul, with both Martin and Koloko receiving technical fouls and ejections.
League review followed, with Martin on Sunday night suspended for the teams’ Monday night rematch at FTX Arena and Koloko fined $15,000. In addition, Heat rookie forward Nikola Jovic also was suspended for Monday’s game for leaving the immediate bench area during the altercation.
Per the NBA official release: “Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin has been suspended one game without pay for instigating an on-court altercation by taunting Toronto Raptors center Christian Koloko and then tackling him into the spectator stands, and Koloko has been fined $15,000 for grabbing Martin during the altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, executive vice president, head of basketball operations.
“Heat forward Nikola Jovic has also been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering the altercation. The incident, for which Martin and Koloko were each assessed one technical foul and ejected, began when the players became entangled while battling for rebounding position.”
Martin said it was a brewing situation that boiled over.
“I just think that there was a lot of plays like kind of leading up to it, it was a chippy game,” Martin said after his second career ejection. “That’s just typically how it goes with Toronto, it’s chippy back and forth.
“Ultimately, like, you know what I mean, I just think emotions were high, the game was a close game, it was back and forth, and overall I got to be more professional in the way I handle those type of situations.”
Koloko, the native of Cameroon who was selected No. 33 out of Arizona in June’s NBA draft, had started the second half after the Raptors lost Scottie Barnes, last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year, in the first half with a sprained right ankle. Barnes is listed as questionable for Monday.
As for Koloko, the lanky 7-foot center said after the game he wasn’t sure what happened, at a loss to why he, too, was ejected.
“I feel like everybody saw what happened,” he said. “I got fouled and I fell and I don’t know what he was trying to do. I just stood up for myself, and I get ejected. So that’s what happened.”
Koloko said he never expected on such an innocuous play to wind up prone in the stands.
“I was as confused as you,” he said during his postgame media session. “I had no idea. He just stood there looking at me like crazy. I just stood up. I don’t know.”
The eyes, Koloko said, had it.
“He was looking at me aggressively,” he said. “So I just stood up for myself. I don’t know.”
Koloko said the anger was excessive for the moment.
“I mean, when he fouled me, he was basically grabbing me and pushing me. I don’t know . . . I’m confused,” he said. “I don’t know why. I don’t even know him, so I don’t know what was going on in his head.”
Martin said he had no history with Koloko, asking after the game about Koloko’s background.
Even though he wound up prone on the play, Koloko tried to take the high road afterward.
“I was confused what happened,” he said. “He tackled me and I was on the ground and everybody came and I was looking around like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was just like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was laughing.”
Like Martin, Koloko spent the remainder of the game in the locker room, as the Heat allowed almost all of a 24-point third-quarter lead to evaporate before holding on for their first victory after a pair of season-opening home losses.
“I was watching the game in here and they tried to win the game even though we were playing pretty bad,” Kolloko said. “And we came back in the second half and almost got the win.”
With his tenure with the team dating to a more violent era of such scrums in the playoffs against the New York Knicks in the late ‘90s, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra downplayed the magnitude of the moment.
“It got pretty intense under the backboard,” he said. “I wish it didn’t come to that, but we were able to respond and have a lot of contributions in that fourth quarter.”
Max Strus entered in place of Martin, scoring seven of his 20 points in the decisive fourth quarter.
Spoelstra said Martin expressed remorse in the locker room, glad the spillover into the stands didn’t turn more extreme.
“I don’t want to make light of it; it’s different than the ‘90s, though. Of course, that’s where I immediately go,” Spoelstra said of making sure his bench players remained by the bench. “I’m thinking about getting everybody off that baseline. I thought [assistant coach] Malik [Allen] did a great job of keeping everybody by the bench.
“It’s just one of those emotional things that happen. And thankfully it didn’t escalate. I don’t think it affected necessarily the tenor or emotions after that. It was an isolated incident between two players. Again, like I said, I wish it didn’t happen like that with Caleb. But it did.”
Injury report
The Heat posted the same injury report for the fourth time in as many games this season, with Victor Oladipo listed as out for Monday due to left-knee tendinosis and Omer Yurtseven out due to a left-ankle impingement.
Beyond Barnes being listed as questionable, Chris Boucher (hamstring) is also questionable for the Raptors, with Otto Porter (hamstring) out.
()
Nestor Cortes leaves Game 4 with groin injury
Aaron Boone was “thrilled” to have right-hander Nestor Cortes on the mound to start a crucial Game 4 for the Yankees against the Houston Astros in the ALCS on Sunday night at Yankee Stadium. But Cortes’ night didn’t last long as he was removed in the third inning with left groin injury right after giving up a game-tying three-run homer to Jeremy Peña.
Cortes’ fastball velocity dropped to 88-89 in the second inning but he had only faced two above the minimum, giving up a single to Peña in the first and walking Kyle Tucker in the second. He started the third inning with a 3-0 lead. This was the same injury that sent Cortes to the injured list in August.
He walked Martin Maldonado to lead off the third. The trainers came out to visit him before the second batter, Jose Altuve, who also drew a walk. It was the first time Cortes had walked back-to-back hitters all season. He then hung a slider up to Peña, who launched it into the left field seats to tie the game.
Wandy Peralta then came out of the bullpen to replace him and the Astros took a run off of him to go up 4-3. Cortes was charged with three earned runs on two hits, walked three and struck out two in a little more than two innings.
Cortes was 1-0 with a 2.70 ERA in the postseason coming into this game and became the Yankees’ unlikely ace this season when he went 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA. The mustachioed right-hander who was born in Cuba and raised in Florida was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2013 but claimed by the Baltimore Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft in 2018. He was returned to the Yankees in 2018, was traded to the Seattle Mariners in 2019 and became a free agent in 2020. The Yankees signed him ahead of the 2021 season.
Houston has a chance to eliminate the Yankees and clinch a World Series berth in Game 4. The winner of the series will face the Philadelphia Phillies, who won the National League pennant Sunday.
()
Anthony Edwards and the bench blow out Oklahoma City in the fourth quarter
Chris Finch went with a lineup of Taurean Prince, Anthony Edwards, Jordan McLaughlin, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid to close the third quarter Friday against Utah.
That five-man grouping erased Utah’s momentum and trimmed Minnesota’s deficit to one by the end of the frame.
Finch went back to the starters to open the fourth, and largely rode them to the finish line en route to an overtime loss to the Jazz.
The coach changed course Sunday. Minnesota had again looked largely uninspiring through three quarters in Oklahoma City. The Thunder (0-3) were without their best player in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on the second night of a back to back after playing in the altitude in Denver on Saturday.
So, to start the fourth, Finch went back to that lineup consisting of four reserves and Edwards. And, yet again, they delivered. This time, in such a big way that there was no chance to remove them.
The lineup expanded Minnesota’s advantage from eight to 20 in a matter of five minutes, sealing the Timberwolves’ 116-106 victory over the Thunder.
That lineup gives Minnesota four shooters and McLaughlin, a masterful maestro who dictates pace and makes sure everyone is touching the ball. Edwards, who was aggressive from the opening tip, finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds.
Naz Reid, whose minutes have been few and far between early in the season as the team’s No. 3 center, went off for 11 points in the final frame.
Another positive for the Wolves (2-1) is four starters — Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell and Jaden McDaniels — got the fourth quarter off, a major advantage considering Minnesota goes back to work Monday at home against San Antonio.
