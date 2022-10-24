News
Jets’ grittiness, ability to deal with adversity is about to be tested significantly
DENVER — Throughout the preseason and the first seven games of the season, the Jets have been able to deal with whatever adversity has come their way.
That will be tested significantly after Sunday’s 16-9 victory against the Broncos.
After most wins, teams would be excited, blasting music and celebrating as the Jets are 5-2 for the first time since 2010. But this victory felt a bit different as the injury bug made its way to Gang Green’s locker room as it lost three key contributors in the win against Denver.
The biggest was rookie running back Breece Hall who he left the game in the first half due to a knee injury after Patrick Surtain II and Jonas Griffith brought him down. The initial diagnosis is Hall tore his ACL, which means he would miss the remainder of the 2022 season. Not only did Hall go down with an injury, but so did wide receiver Corey Davis and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.
While the Jets have tried to be patient with its passing game through Zach Wilson’s struggles, Hall has provided them with an identity. His 62-yard touchdown accounted for the only Jets touchdown of the game.
Hall has rushed for 463 yards and four touchdowns in seven games on 80 attempts this season.
“He’s a heck of a football player,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said about Hall. “Whenever you lose great football players, it’s never good.
“We also have a lot of faith in Ty Johnson, in Michael Carter and Bam [Zonovan] Knight as a rookie as he will get his opportunities. There are still a lot of opportunities for guys on our team and will be a big part of us moving forward.”
Dealing with injuries and adversity is nothing new for the Jets this year. In training camp, the Jets lost right tackle Mekhi Becton to a season-ending knee injury. Then quarterback Zach Wilson injured his meniscus and suffered a bone bruise during the Jets preseason opener against the Eagles, putting him on the shelf for seven weeks.
Then Becton’s replacement Duane Brown, who was signed during training camp, injured his shoulder and was placed on injured reserve, which meant he missed the first four weeks of the regular season. Also, the Jets have tackles Max Mitchell (knee) and George Fant (knee) on injured reserve following separate injuries.
And this week, wide receiver Elijah Moore, who was upset about his lack of targets in the Jets offense, was left at home and made inactive for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
Despite all that, the Jets find themselves 5-2 and in the middle of a playoff race in the AFC. Also, Gang green is just a half a game out of first place in the AFC East, as the Bills are 5-1.
The way the Jets have been winning games hasn’t been pretty, with defense, special teams and running the football leading the way. But they’ve continued to win games despite the lack of a consistent passing game from Wilson and not scoring a ton of points.
Saleh said after the team’s season-opening loss to the Ravens that he and the Jets were keeping receipts of everyone who doubts them. Since that point, the entire locker room has responded.
“We have a team of misfits,” safety Will Parks told the Daily News. “You have a whole bunch of guys that have been cut here, released here. We got a bunch of new guys coming in making statement plays for us.
“It is just a testament to our hard work. You see us in the locker room, we have a different type of bond in here. And we are not satisfied and that’s the biggest thing.
“We are super hungry. People talk bad about us when we win, lose and draw. We have been keeping receipts the whole year and it has been working out for us.”
Now the Jets will need to create a brand new identity in time for a challenging matchup against the Patriots next Sunday. Nearly halfway through the season, the Jets have checked off several accomplishments and goals they set before the start of the season, and a win against the rival Patriots is next on the list.
Gang Green hasn’t defeated the Patriots since 2015, as New England has won the last 12 meetings between the two teams. The Jets were outscored in both meetings 79-19 last season.
Playoff teams can deal with injuries, and the Jets will need to if they continue to prove they are, in fact, a playoff team.
“We can talk about the past all we want and you can say that about 90% of the teams we played have had our number,” Defensive end John Franklin-Myers said. “This is not the same team as last year. Everyone is a little bit more comfortable.
“We have to go out there — and New England Patriots are a good team, but we are a good team also. So that’s how we think about it.”
Yankees shuffle lineup again, start Isiah Kiner-Falefa at shortstop
Before Game 4 of the American League Championship Series, with his team facing a challenge that looks very insurmountable, manager Aaron Boone laid out the strategy for pulling off the improbable.
“Keep it small, try and win the next play,” Boone said. “Go out and try and win pitches in that first inning and keep the focus in that regard real small knowing we got to win a game today, and then we can move forward from that.”
The message to his team was not to look too far ahead or let the opponent get in their heads, despite the fact that Houston has won each of their last two playoff series against the Yankees in 2017 and 2019 and took this year’s season series.
“Just focus on getting ready,” Boone instructed. “Obviously, we got another tough pitcher going against us. We get to send Nestor [Cortes] to the mound, which we’re thrilled about. It’s an opportunity to go win a baseball game in the postseason.”
The manager, like most managers in the postseason, doesn’t like to change things up or divert from any previous communication habits that they used in the regular season. Apart from the bizarre decision to show the team clips of the 2004 Red Sox’s comeback — which, you may remember, was one of the darkest events in Yankee history — Boone said he pretty much stayed out of everyone’s way prior to Game 4.
“I interact with them informally and formally kind of every day, and I’ll keep it like that,” Boone said. “We have a message through our coaching staff, and we want to keep the process as normal and as focused as we can keep it. But of course checking in is important.”
NO OFFENSE, BUT YOU HAVE NO OFFENSE
Boone is perhaps as aware as anyone that his offense has fallen off a cliff. Josh Donaldson is hearing it the most from the fans, and Boone came to his third baseman’s defense, explaining that he batted sixth in Game 4 because he didn’t want to drop him any further down.
“Look, we’ve struggled as a group,” Boone acknowledged. “We’ve all struggled. J.D.’s been getting on base. He’s kind of borne the brunt of this for some reason. But we got to get it going as a group.”
Entering Sunday’s game, Donaldson was hitting just .200 in the postseason but did have a .375 on-base percentage thanks to seven walks. Isiah Kiner-Falefa also made his way back into the starting lineup for Game 4, batting eighth and playing shortstop. Kiner-Falefa did not start in Games 2 or 3, as rookie Oswaldo Cabrera took his spot. Boone gave his reasoning for re-inserting the embattled Hawaiian in a win-or-go-home game.
“I feel like IKF has had good at-bats in this postseason and, yeah, he’s a guy that all year has had that ability to get a hit,” Boone said. “He’s hit well with runners in scoring position. So, sure that factors in.”
Kiner-Falefa batted .261 in the regular season and had the highest contact rate on the team but also carried an 85 wRC+, meaning he was 15 percent worse than league average. He did hit .327 with runners in scoring position though, as Boone alluded to. Boone thinks one of the things that’s plagued his hitters is just a classic case of the ball not finding any holes.
“It’s that razor-thin line sometimes between a guy really going well and maybe a guy scuffling a little bit. Sometimes that difference is when you do get a pitch and you make a good swing decision on it, you know, fouling it off as opposed to a ball you would hit in the gap.
“That’s baseball. And that’s the difference between having success and having a game where you get shut down. I thought we had some chances [in Game 3]. Hopefully we get some more and are able to take advantage of them [in Game 4].
JUDGE’S LAST GAME?
Everybody is thinking about it, but no one wants to say it. Whenever the Yankees’ season ends, it could mark the end of impending free agent Aaron Judge’s tenure in pinstripes. Boone was asked directly if he’s allowed himself to think about that, spawning a predictable answer.
“No. No. [We’re] trying to get ready to try and go win a baseball game. That’s as far as I’m looking.”
Jaguars’ blunders fuel Giants’ winning attitude
The Giants’ expectations have changed.
Brian Daboll’s players weren’t thinking like grateful underdogs who had scored a third straight upset after Sunday’s 23-17 nail-biter over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
They were carrying themselves like winners who expect to achieve a lofty goal beyond this regular season, unsatisfied with the mistakes that nearly prevented them from improving to 6-1.
“Other teams could just be happy right now that they got a win and they’re looking at their record, but that’s not what winning teams do,” center Jon Feliciano said. “It’s nice to have the win, but really, Jacksonville shoulda, coulda squeaked that out. We’ll come in Monday and work on the things we gotta work on.”
Saquon Barkley, their offensive focal point, committed the mother of all of Sunday’s miscues: He stepped out of bounds with 1:07 remaining, the Giants up three and the Jaguars out of timeouts. Staying inbounds would have run the clock under 30 seconds.
That’s the only reason Fabian Moreau, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and Landon Collins had to tackle Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk at the Giants’ 1-yard line as time expired.
“You know you’re the reason they’re even in that situation,” Barkley said, shaking his head, despite finishing with 110 yards rushing.
Barkley also criticized himself for “running soft” while “thinking about the wrong things” in the first half — perhaps being protective of his right shoulder.
The defense was even more disappointed in themselves because they nearly wasted a dynamic day from Daniel Jones (career-high 107 rushing yards, 202 passing yards, two TDs).
McKinney called Sunday “probably our worst defensive performance.” Linebacker Jaylon Smith said “we’re not satisfied at all” after allowing a season-high 452 yards to Trevor Lawrence’s offense.
McKinney did force a Travis Etienne fumble at the Giants’ 5-yard line in the first half, recovered by Julian Love in the end zone. And Smith and Love jammed up Lawrence on a fourth-down sneak at the Giants’ 21-yard line in the fourth quarter.
“On those stops, we knew we had to make a play for our offense,” Smith said. “Our offense did a hell of a job today, with DJ moving the ball and keeping us in it. We knew it was our time to make a play, to do something, to have an impact on the game.”
Even Jones showed frustration and significant emotion on Sunday, which was out of character for the normally stoic quarterback but not necessarily unwelcome.
Cameras caught Jones yelling “catch the ball” after receiver Marcus Johnson’s fourth-and-2 drop at the Jaguars’ 1-yard line. Another shot showed Daboll pushing QB coach Shea Tierney away from Jones to talk with the fired-up QB on the sideline in the fourth.
Jones felt bad if he appeared to show up Johnson, which was not his intent.
“Heat of the moment, and I wish I could have that situation back,” he said. “I pride myself on being composed in those situations. I wasn’t there. I’ve got full faith and confidence in the world in Marcus, and yeah, I’m disappointed I let that happen.”
It’s OK, though. Because Jones’ frustration, the defense’s frustrations, and Barkley’s frustrations are all coming from the best place: These Giants think they can be something this season.
Smith, the veteran linebacker, said, “There’s one ultimate goal and we gotta focus week to week on that.”
McKinney said the Giants need to improve “in order to get where we want to be.”
They’re not saying the word “playoffs” out loud. But after overcoming a second-half deficit for the fifth time through seven games, they’re done thinking they don’t belong.
They see the task ahead: to keep winning, to improve, and to fortify themselves for a run of five NFC east games in seven weeks from Thanksgiving through Jan. 8.
McKinney, in fact, didn’t want to hear the weekly question about how many doubters the Giants still have. They don’t think of themselves as underdogs. They have higher standards.
“I don’t even care for that question anymore,” the safety said. “I’m kind of tired of answering it because it’s the same thing every week. Obviously we know that. We really don’t care.”
With pair of touchdowns, Ravens RB Gus Edwards doesn’t disappoint vs. Browns in first game in 645 days
In his first game since Jan. 16, 2021, Ravens running back Gus Edwards appeared to have his old legs back. And it didn’t take him long to show it.
On their third play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, Edwards took a handoff from quarterback Lamar Jackson and burst up the middle for a 12-yard gain. For a player who missed the entire 2021 season after tearing his ACL during last year’s preseason, the moment was part of a day he called “a blessing.”
“It took a lot of faith getting through everything and all the adversity I faced with the injury,” Edwards said after the 23-20 win in which he led Baltimore’s resurgent rushing attack with 66 yards on 14 carries.
The early big gain was just a taste of what was to come. On the first play after the two-minute warning in the second quarter, Edwards put the Ravens ahead with a 7-yard touchdown run in which he was untouched and celebrated by leaping into the stands.
He wasn’t done yet. Edwards extended the lead again, this time to 20-10, by punching it in from a yard out on fourth-and-goal midway through the third quarter. Overall, he was everything the Ravens could hope for in his season debut, providing the offense some much-needed juice on a day when Baltimore struggled to get its passing game going.
Edwards waited 645 days to feel the joy of scoring a touchdown. After his first, he said he felt a sense of relief, knowing all the work he put into his rehabilitation had paid off.
“You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown,” Edwards said. “It always feels like a release, but this one was special.”
Edwards said his recovery process was “up and down” — in addition to his ACL, he also tore his LCL and hamstring when he went down during the same practice on Sept. 10, 2021, that cornerback Marcus Peters tore his ACL. Edwards noted that the rehab required a lot of time on the massage table and in the ice tub, and he praised the training staff for doing everything they could to bring him back to full health.
“I’m even fortunate to be playing right now with the type of injury I had,” he said. “I just have to keep building off it.”
Edwards, who was activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list on Saturday, originally aimed to play in the season-opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11. However, coach John Harbaugh always envisioned the fifth-year veteran to return between Week 5 and Week 7.
“That was kind of what the doctors, and [head certified athletic trainer] Adrian [Dixon], and [chief medical officer] Dr. [Andrew] Tucker were shooting for,” Harbaugh said. “So, they deserve a lot of credit. [Football performance coach] Sam Rosengarten and [head strength and conditioning coach] Steve Saunders, they all did a great job.”
Edwards’ return comes at a critical time for the Ravens, who placed running back J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve after he had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. Harbaugh said that Dobbins, who also suffered a torn ACL and additional damage to his knee last preseason, had a range-of-motion issue with scar tissue and hopes the procedure will accelerate the recovery process.
“[Dobbins] wanted to do it,” Harbaugh said. “If it doesn’t work 100%, then he’s kind of on the slow road again. There’s no new injury or anything like that. He just wanted to take a shot at speeding up the process.”
Against the Browns, Edwards featured the same strength and power he used to average 5.2 yards per carry and more than 700 rushing yards per season in his first three years in Baltimore. Jackson praised the running back after the game, saying, “We’ve got a lot of ‘scat’ backs, fast, elusive backs, but [Edwards] can do both. We’ve been missing the power, and it showed. He was hitting the holes and getting like 5 yards a carry sometimes.”
Edwards was one of six Ravens to get a carry in the victory as they ran for 160 yards on 44 carries. Facing a fourth-and-1 at Cleveland’s 49, tight end Mark Andrews lined up under center as a quarterback before tossing the ball to Jackson, who was acting as a running back and gained 11 yards. Three plays later, kicker Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yard field goal for a 23-13 lead early in the fourth quarter.
On another fourth-quarter drive, Jackson handed the ball to Andrews for a 4-yard gain to convert on third-and-1.
“It’s the way the game played out,” Harbaugh said. “It was just kind of one of those kinds of games where you’re trying to win the game by whatever means necessary.”
But Sunday was Edwards’ moment in the spotlight, and he didn’t disappoint. He also ran for someone else, as he played the game with the Nos. 4 and 5 written on his wrists to honor of the late linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, who died in June.
“This [win] for him,” Edwards told his teammates in the locker room.
Ravens honor former champs
Among the tens of thousands who watched the Ravens beat the Browns at M&T Bank Stadium were dozens of former players who know what it’s like to reach the pinnacle of the sport.
More than 50 members from the Ravens’ 2012 championship team were introduced during a pregame ceremony that featured former safety Ed Reed carrying the Lombardi trophy with a cigar in his mouth while former linebacker Ray Lewis did his iconic “squirrel dance.”
The team gathered again on the field at halftime, and executive vice president of player personnel Ozzie Newsome, Reed and Lewis addressed the crowd.
“Let’s go get another ring,” Lewis said.
()
Mike Preston: Ravens are in position to make a run, warts and all | COMMENTARY
The Ravens’ win Sunday not only kept them atop the AFC North standings, but set them up to go on a major winning streak.
No laughter please, this is serious business.
Despite how ugly a 23-20 victory over the Cleveland Browns was at times, the Ravens have the potential to win another five, six or seven games this season, perhaps consecutively.
There aren’t too many things you could point to that suggest the Ravens have improved much since the season-opening win against the New York Jets, but this is the NFL. Any team can win on any given Sunday.
That’s my conclusion after Week 7. Except for the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the rest of the league is a big collection of mediocre to poor teams.
That’s why the Ravens (4-3) were so tickled to come away with a win against Cleveland (2-5).
“It was a must-win situation, big divisional game, a rivalry game,” running back Gus Edwards said. “We have momentum now, and we just have to keep building it up. We’re going to find out about ourselves in the weeks to come.”
Momentum is the big word. Teams thrive off of it. If wins follow, some teams start believing they are invincible, and the Ravens need that type of psyche.
Belief is as much a part of football as blocking and tackling. The Ravens face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night and have basically one day to prepare before they leave Wednesday. But the Bucs (3-4) lost Sunday to the lowly Carolina Panthers, and future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady is still wishing he had tight end Rob Gronkowski by his side.
After facing Tampa Bay, the Ravens play the New Orleans Saints (2-5) on “Monday Night Football,” followed by the Panthers (2-5), Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5), Denver Broncos (2-4), Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4) and the Browns again.
This is not exactly the Murderers’ Row of the NFL.
“I think it helps. It just helps build momentum, and I think what we’ve been going through is just growing pains,” outside linebacker Justin Houston said. “I prefer to go through it at the beginning of the season than the end. We all know, you’ve just got to get hot at the right time. I love our team. I think we’ve got everything we need to win it.
“We’ve just got to continue to build and grow. That’s we’ve been doing, and it showed today. We had guys step up on special teams, defense and offense to make plays and get us this victory.”
A lot of things can change between now and the stretch run. The Ravens didn’t show much to get excited about Sunday.
They almost blew another fourth-quarter lead and needed linebacker Malik Harrison to block a 60-yard field goal attempt with 2:09 left to seal the victory.
Cleveland ran the ball down the Ravens’ throats during a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter and Jacoby Brissett, a backup for most of his career, completed 22 of 27 passes for 258 yards.
Imagine what Buffalo’s Josh Allen or Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes would do against the Ravens’ poor secondary?
Offensively, it was another slog. Quarterback Lamar Jackson became a game manager, partly because of his struggles the past three games but also because he was inaccurate and the Ravens couldn’t handle the Browns’ pass rush. Jackson was sacked three times.
The positive?
Edwards, who missed all of last season after tearing his ACL, MCL and hamstring, rushed 16 times for 66 yards. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley performed well in his third game this season after a long rehabilitation from a fractured ankle.
The Ravens had five sacks Sunday and mounted consistent pass rush after the first quarter. Devin Duvernay proved he can be a weapon as both a wide receiver and return specialist, and kicker Justin Tucker and punter Jordan Stout give the Ravens perhaps the best kicking game in the NFL.
The Ravens have enough weapons to be able to beat a lot of teams in so many ways, but they aren’t consistent and lack game-changers.
Maybe that will come in time.
“To me, the ground-and-pound mentality is the identity of this team,” Stanley said. “I think we are getting back to that, to who we are. But the thing is, I really think we played with the same amount of character and effort even before today. This game was a little bit more detailed, but honestly, we still have a lot to fix. We can be a lot better than this.
“We are happy to come out with a win, but our goal is to play at a championship level; we won’t be satisfied with anything less, and we still need to clean up some stuff,. We can be a lot better than this. I am not very satisfied with how we did as a whole today; we are very capable of championship-winning football.”
That verdict will come soon enough, in the next month or two.
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 2 Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Buccaneers by 2 1/2
Winning on the margins, Ravens hold on for bounce-back victory vs. Browns, 23-20
The first Ravens player to speak at the team’s postgame news conference Sunday hadn’t played in 21 months. The second had been out for three weeks. The third had just turned in the quietest game of his season. They were there to talk about an ugly and necessary and ultimately triumphant afternoon in Baltimore.
The Ravens’ 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns was a win on the margins, a win for patient rehabilitation, a win for self-belief. It was not a win for highlight reels or fourth-quarter breakthroughs or statements on AFC North supremacy. But it was a win, a close one at that, and the Ravens will take those where they can get them, however they can get them, from whoever can provide them.
Their heroes Sunday weren’t the usual suspects. Inside linebacker Malik Harrison, who blocked Browns kicker Cade York’s 60-yard field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter — with his facemask, of all things — is an occasional starter. Running back Gus Edwards, who scored both of the Ravens’ touchdowns, was making his first appearance since January 2021. Outside linebacker Justin Houston, who had a team-high two sacks, was back for his first game since Week 3.
The Ravens (4-3) had been more impressive with less talent over their up-and-down first six weeks. That hadn’t always translated to wins; they were 3-3 despite having trailed for less time than a commercial break. On Sunday, they scuffled and struggled and scrounged up just enough help, finding salvation on the fringes.
“It just helps build momentum, and I think what we’ve been going through is just growing pains,” said Houston, sidelined recently by a strained groin. “I prefer to go through it at the beginning of the season than the end. We all know, you’ve just got to get hot at the right time. I love our team. I think we’ve got everything we need to win it. We’ve just got to continue to build and grow. That’s what we’ve been doing, and it showed today. We had guys step up on special teams, defense and offense to make plays and get us this victory.”
On a day when the Cincinnati Bengals followed their stars to the top of the AFC North, the Ravens kept their divisional edge with a decidedly un-sexy formula, a timely tribute to the franchise’s Super Bowl XLVII players and coaches in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t asked to pass much — just nine completions on 16 throws for a season-low 120 yards — so the Ravens ran and ran. Their 44 attempts were their most in a game since November. And when they needed a yard or 3, they usually got them. They went a combined 8-for-9 on third-and-3 and shorter and on two fourth-and-1 attempts, bolstered by the hard-charging return of Edwards, who tore his ACL, LCL and hamstring before last season.
“To me, the ground-and-pound mentality is the identity of this team,” left tackle Ronnie Stanley said. “And I think we are getting back to that, to who we are.”
“I felt like the run game, we got a little bit going,” said Edwards, who rushed 16 times for 66 yards. The Ravens finished with 166 yards overall, but just 3.6 per carry. “It was tough yards, but we did some good things.”
On defense, there was give-and-take, too. What the Ravens lacked in overall pass defense — Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett went 22-for-27 for 258 yards — they made up for with timely coverages, regular pressure and clutch turnovers.
Clinging to a 23-20 lead late in the fourth quarter after an untimely fumble by running back Justice Hill, the Ravens watched the Browns (2-5) cross midfield easily. Brissett found wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, who’d beaten cornerback Marcus Peters on a vertical route, for a 37-yard gain to the Ravens’ 42. Three plays later, on third-and-2, Brissett looked Peters’ way again, hitting wide receiver Amari Cooper downfield for a go-ahead 34-yard touchdown pass. Cooper had separated, but not legally; he was flagged for offensive pass interference on Peters, and the play was wiped out.
On the subsequent third-and-12, the Ravens got to Brissett, as they did throughout the game. Their pass rush would finish with a season-high five sacks, none bigger than defensive lineman Calais Campbell’s third-quarter strip-sack, which kick-started a touchdown drive that Edwards capped with a 1-yard plunge on fourth down. On this drop-back, Brissett was flushed from the pocket again, forcing York on for his long-range try.
On the game’s final play, a doomed-from-the-start completion from deep in Browns territory, Ravens safety Geno Stone jarred the ball loose from Peoples-Jones, recovered it and took a knee. He punted the ball in celebration as his teammates streamed onto the field, exhaling, the Ravens having hung on a week after an all-too-familiar fourth-quarter collapse against the New York Giants.
“Guys have confidence, and they believe in themselves,” coach John Harbaugh said. “We’ve had some great wins so far this year, but there’s nothing like doing. The guys were able to go out there in that situation and pick each other up. The offense was on the way to winning us the game, and we turned the ball over, unfortunately, but it wasn’t the end of it. It didn’t start something negative. We stepped up, defense stepped up, special teams stepped up.”
The Ravens know they can always count on their special teams, even on days when their offense is far outgained (336-254), even on days when their defense weakens late against running back Nick Chubb (16 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown). They had, by almost every imaginable metric, the NFL’s best special teams last season, and they are well on their way to finishing with the top spot this year.
The Ravens’ superiority there was evident in the game’s biggest moments and quietest pivot points. Kicker Justin Tucker’s 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter handed the Ravens a 23-13 lead and their eventual margin of victory. But what about punter Jordan Stout’s 69-yard punt early in the second quarter, which seemed to freeze the Browns’ momentum after they’d scored 10 points against a defense that had allowed six in the first quarter all season? What about Devin Duvernay’s season-best 46-yard punt return to set up the Ravens’ field-goal drive on their next possession?
The Ravens walked off the field as winners Sunday not because of their stars — tight end Mark Andrews was held without a catch for the second time in his career, and Jackson didn’t score a touchdown — but because they were in the right place at the right time more than the Browns. That had been their undoing in their three losses: a missed tackle or miscommunication here, a turnover or whiffed block there, little things accumulating into big trouble.
But on the game’s decisive kick Sunday, Harrison couldn’t have been better positioned for his first-ever block: York’s line drive caromed off his facemask and fell harmlessly to the field. It wasn’t pretty. It was a win.
“A huge relief,” Jackson said. “I feel like you heard the whole team just” — here, he leaned forward, as if expelling a bone-deep sigh of relief — “let that out.”
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
TV: Ch. 2 Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Giants shed underdog role for higher expectations after sloppy 23-17 win over Jaguars
JACKSONVILLE – The Giants’ expectations have changed.
Brian Daboll’s players weren’t thinking like grateful underdogs who had scored a third straight upset after Sunday’s 23-17 nail-biter over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
They were carrying themselves like winners who expect to achieve a lofty goal beyond this regular season, unsatisfied with the mistakes that nearly prevented them from improving to 6-1.
“Other teams could just be happy right now that they got a win and they’re looking at their record, but that’s not what winning teams do,” center Jon Feliciano said. “It’s nice to have the win, but really, Jacksonville shoulda, coulda squeaked that out. We’ll come in Monday and work on the things we gotta work on.”
Saquon Barkley, their offensive focal point, committed the mother of all of Sunday’s miscues: He stepped out of bounds with 1:07 remaining, the Giants up three and the Jaguars out of timeouts. Staying inbounds would have run the clock under 30 seconds.
That’s the only reason Fabian Moreau, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love and Landon Collins had to tackle Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk at the Giants’ 1-yard line as time expired.
“You know you’re the reason they’re even in that situation,” Barkley said, shaking his head, despite finishing with 110 yards rushing.
Barkley also criticized himself for “running soft” while “thinking about the wrong things” in the first half — perhaps being protective of his right shoulder.
The defense was even more disappointed in themselves because they nearly wasted a dynamic day from Daniel Jones (career-high 107 rushing yards, 202 passing yards, two TDs).
McKinney called Sunday “probably our worst defensive performance.” Linebacker Jaylon Smith said “we’re not satisfied at all” after allowing a season-high 452 yards to Trevor Lawrence’s offense.
McKinney did force a Travis Etienne fumble at the Giants’ 5-yard line in the first half, recovered by Julian Love in the end zone. And Smith and Love jammed up Lawrence on a fourth-down sneak at the Giants’ 21-yard line in the fourth quarter.
“On those stops, we knew we had to make a play for our offense,” Smith said. “Our offense did a hell of a job today, with DJ moving the ball and keeping us in it. We knew it was our time to make a play, to do something, to have an impact on the game.”
Even Jones showed frustration and significant emotion on Sunday, which was out of character for the normally stoic quarterback but not necessarily unwelcome.
Cameras caught Jones yelling “catch the ball” after receiver Marcus Johnson’s 4th and 2 drop at the Jaguars’ 1-yard line. Another shot showed Daboll pushing QB coach Shea Tierney away from Jones to talk with the fired-up QB on the sideline in the fourth.
Jones felt bad if he appeared to show up Johnson, which was not his intent.
“Heat of the moment, and I wish I could have that situation back,” he said. “I pride myself on being composed in those situations. I wasn’t there. I’ve got full faith and confidence in the world in Marcus, and yeah, I’m disappointed I let that happen.”
It’s OK, though. Because Jones’ frustration, the defense’s frustrations, and Barkley’s frustrations are all coming from the best place: These Giants think they can be something this season.
Smith, the veteran linebacker, said “there’s one ultimate goal and we gotta focus week to week on that.”
McKinney said the Giants need to improve “in order to get where we want to be.”
They’re not saying the word “playoffs” out loud. But after overcoming a second-half deficit for the fifth time through seven games, they’re done thinking they don’t belong.
They see the task ahead: to keep winning, to improve, and to fortify themselves for a run of five NFC east games in seven weeks from Thanksgiving through Jan. 8.
McKinney, in fact, didn’t want to hear the weekly question about how many doubters the Giants still have. They don’t think of themselves as underdogs. They have higher standards.
“I don’t even care for that question anymore,” the safety said. “I’m kind of tired of answering it because it’s the same thing every week. Obviously we know that. We really don’t care.”
