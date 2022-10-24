Karate Combat Breaks Into Tubular Lab’s Top 25 Leaderboard for US Sports Facebook Creators

Premiere Striking League Also Entered Tubular Lab’s Global Top 50 Leaderboard For Media And Entertainment Facebook Sports Creators

Karate Combat’s Audience and Viewership Continues To Set Records Leading Into the League’s December DAO and ‘Up Only Gaming’ App launch

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Karate Combat, the world’s premier full-contact striking league, broke into Tubular Lab’s Top 25 Leaderboard for US Sports Facebook Creators and also broke into Lab’s Global Top 50 Leaderboard for media and entertainment Facebook sports creators, both for the month of September, reaching record rankings after announcing the ‘biggest giveaway in sports history.’ In both metrics, Karate Combat ranks well above the Professional Fighters League and Bellator.

Tubular Labs is the leader in global social video intelligence and measurement, providing a unified view of the content, interests, and behaviors of audiences across YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and more. With the largest social video database covering over 11 billion videos and 30 million creators, Tubular Labs helps hundreds of household name brands, leading agencies and the largest media properties grow their business and lead on social media by anticipating trending content, new creators, and what’s next in culture.

Karate Combat saw record September digital video views at nearly 200 million cross-platform, and the league ranks #51 on Tubular Lab’s US Sports Creators Cross-platform. Karate Combat’s social reach also set a record at more than 175 million for the month. Social impression numbers stem from Karate Combat’s cross-platform channels alone and do not include posts made by Karate Combat athletes, media outlets and influencers in September.

As announced on September 28th, Karate Combat will become the first professional sports league to launch a DAO and transition governance rights to its fans and athletes. Half of the $KARATE governance tokens will be distributed for free over time to the Karate Combat community for participation in the DAO and the League’s Up Only Gaming application. $KARATE token holders will also be rewarded for their knowledge of the sport by earning additional tokens for successfully predicting Karate Combat bout winners. No tokens will be lost for unsuccessful predictions, but successful predictions will be rewarded with extra $KARATE tokens.

In December, Karate Combat will begin distributing the $KARATE token for free, giving away up to 50% of the company to fans and fighters. To claim yours, register for the airdrop waiting list now at www.karate.com/airdrop. No purchase will be necessary to download the Karate Combat application or claim $KARATE tokens.

Karate Combat 36, the league’s next live event, will take place October 29th, broadcast and streamed from the Backlot of Universal Studios in Orlando Florida at 7PM ET / 4PM PT. Go to www.karate.com/how-to-watch to find distribution and viewing information by country.

About Karate Combat

Karate Combat is the world’s premier full contact striking league, blending the excitement of live-action, full-contact Karate with immersive CGI environments powered by the Epic Games Unreal gaming and virtual production engine. Olympic medalists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. The league is streamed and broadcast to over 100 countries worldwide. Karate Combat is owned by the Sensei Foundation, a Cayman Islands Foundation Company, and a subsidiary of Sensei Foundation BVI, a trust established in the British Virgin Islands. For more information, please visit www.Karate.com

Contacts

Gabriella Swartz

[email protected]

John O’Reagan

[email protected]

+447888891861