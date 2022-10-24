News
Live updates: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m. kickoff
Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones as the 3-3 Dolphins get Tua Tagovailoa back to face ex-coach Brian Flores, former starting safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers.
News
Instant analysis from Ravens’ 23-20 win over Cleveland Browns
Here’s what the Baltimore Sun sports staff had to say immediately after the Ravens’ 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Sunday’s Week 7 game at M&T Bank Stadium:
Jonas Shaffer, reporter: How many games this season have the Ravens played like the better team, only to emerge with a loss? Sunday’s result might’ve been the universe finding some cosmic balance. The Ravens’ offense was far from great. The defense had its moments but was shaky late. The Browns had a comfortable margin in yardage. But when the game ended, the Ravens had more points and first place in the AFC North.
Childs Walker, reporter: The Ravens keep finding new ways to make life difficult for themselves. This time, it was a fumble from running back Justice Hill after they drove deep into Cleveland territory with a chance to go up six or 10 late in the fourth quarter. They escaped by the skin of their teeth when linebacker Malik Harrison blocked a 60-yard field-goal attempt, but man, this team lives dangerously.
The Ravens tried a different order this week, actually conceding a lead for the first time all season before their defense and running game gained traction. Their offense was disjointed all day, with Lamar Jackson struggling to find breathing room in the pocket or open receivers down the field. But Gus Edwards gained tough yards in his first game since January 2021, including a fourth-down plunge over the goal line to give the Ravens a 10-point lead in the third quarter.
The Ravens can thank their special teams for giving them significant advantages throughout the day, whether it was Jordan Stout flipping the field with a 69-yard punt, Devin Duvernay setting them up for an easy score with a 46-yard punt return or Justin Tucker pushing the lead back to 10 with a dead-center, 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
Mike Preston, columnist: Two bad football teams played, so one team had to win. The Ravens held on, but it felt like a preseason game where the coach walks in afterward and says, “We just have so much to work on.” The only positive was the result. That’s it, folks.
Ryan McFadden, reporter: After the Browns’ 75-yard scoring drive early in the fourth quarter and running back Justice Hill’s fumble with 3:20 left, it appeared the Ravens were in for another head-scratching collapse. But they had some penalties go in their favor, including an offensive pass interference call on wide receiver Amari Cooper and a false start that set up a 60-yard field-goal attempt from Cade York that was blocked by linebacker Malik Harrison.
Outside of a few drives in the fourth quarter and the Browns’ opening march, Baltimore’s defense was solid. The Ravens recorded five sacks and two forced fumbles. Linebacker Patrick Queen was a beast, totaling 11 tackles (two for loss) and a sack.
The Ravens relied heavily on the running game, as 160 of their 254 yards came on the ground. Running back Gus Edwards looked good in his season debut, rushing for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
C.J. Doon, editor: Take a deep breath, everyone. Yes, the Ravens nearly blew another fourth-quarter lead, but you have to admire the resolve in the final minutes. Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh’s hustle to chase down a scrambling Jacoby Brissett on third-and-12 might have been the difference, forcing a long field-goal attempt that was backed up even further by a controversial false start penalty. Malik Harrison’s block on Cade York’s 60-yard try could be a turning point; go back and look at the reaction on the Ravens’ sideline after the ball fell harmlessly to the turf. The Ravens needed a break, and got one.
Tim Schwartz, editor: The Ravens might have gotten away with one there near the end on the Browns’ false start penalty, but there’s no guarantee Cade York makes a field goal from 56 yards. Still, this one is about the resurgent Ravens running game, led by a healthy-looking Gus Edwards and his two touchdowns. Lamar Jackson attempted 16 passes — a proven winning recipe for Baltimore — while six Ravens (including Mark Andrews!) ran 44 times for 160 yards with the longest just a 12-yard gain. That’s the ground-and-pound football they need to play to win these games. Their inability to pull away in games is still an issue but at least they’re trending in the right direction by getting the rushing attack going in the fourth quarter. With the suddenly average Buccaneers up next, the Ravens seem ready to make their move.
News
Tua Tagovailoa finds fuel in criticism; Dolphins players dish on Brian Flores’ return to Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, in his NFL career, has consistently said he doesn’t pay attention to outside criticism.
But ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, he showed a different side in an interview with NBC’s Maria Taylor.
“I take receipts,” Tagovailoa said, using the recently popular phrase for keeping tabs on what others have said. “I handle that internally now. Whatever I can use as fuel, whatever I think, ‘Oh, I can use this as fuel for myself,’ I will. If not, I won’t.”
Tagovailoa, in his third season out of Alabama and returning Sunday from a two-game absence due to a concussion, entered the year one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL. He has his staunch group of supporters and devoted critics.
Tagovailoa, who said he hired a mental coach to deal with criticism, revealed he first started experiencing it when his Crimson Tide lost the national championship game to Clemson his sophomore season.
“When I was in college, it would definitely bother me,” said Tagovailoa, who labeled that the time he began trying to stay off social media.
“I had to find a way to where I was trying to strive for excellence and not perfection,” Tagovailoa said. “Because then, for me, I knew I’d be lying to myself because I was never going to be perfect and I was going to be chasing something that wasn’t going to be there for me.
“I know I’m going to make mistakes, but it’s always about knowing better and then doing better.”
Flores’ return
Tagovailoa himself hasn’t had many nice things to say about his experience under the direction of former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in his first two NFL seasons. But, as Flores returned to Miami on Sunday night as a Steelers defensive assistant, several Dolphins players said this past week there are no hard feelings.
“It’s exciting, just to be able to see him in person,” safety Brandon Jones said. “I haven’t talked to him in a while, obviously, but I’m excited.”
“If I see him, I’ll say what’s up,” tight end Mike Gesicki. “I don’t know if we’ll cross paths, but I’ve got no ill will or anything towards coach Flo.”
Right guard Robert Hunt also indicated he would like to greet him.
Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins felt it wouldn’t impact the game.
“It’s just business as usual,” Wilkins said. “We’re preparing to play the Steelers and obviously there’s history there with Flo and everything, but we’re just preparing business as usual getting ready for the Steelers.”
Flores’ straightforward style was enough to maybe sometimes rub players the wrong way, but others appreciated it.
“One thing I’ll say about coach Flo was he always honest,” linebacker Jerome Baker said. “That was the one thing that never changed. He didn’t care if he hurt your feelings. He didn’t care if it got under your skin a little bit. You knew the guy just wanted to be honest and he was going to tell you the truth, and he wanted the best out of you.”
Gesicki described Flores as “super disciplined.”
Flores, who named the Dolphins in a class-action lawsuit against the NFL after his firing in January, told ESPN this past week he doesn’t view Sunday as any sort of revenge game for him.
This story will be updated.
News
Vikings ‘gathering information’ after Oli Udoh arrest
The Vikings said Sunday the team is gathering information about a reported arrest of offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh late Saturday night in Miami, Fla.
According to a report by South Florida radio host Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640, Udoh was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after following a woman into the restroom of a nightclub.
The Pioneer Press filed a records request with Miami police but wasn’t immediately able to confirm the details, although the Vikings acknowledged the arrest in a short statement to the newspaper.
“We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time,” the team said.
A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Odoh, 25,has played only three snaps on offense this season, and three on special teams. He has appeared in 30 NFL games, including 16 stats at right guard in 2021.
News
After last season’s spiral, start to Julius Randle’s campaign ‘has been totally different’
It’s been evident through Julius Randle’s efficiency in the small sample of six games counting preseason, and at least one of his teammates noticed the positive transformation.
“His approach has been totally different,” Derrick Rose said. “The way he’s reading the floor is totally different. His passing has been unbelievable. Understanding that we want to get up a certain amount of 3s and he’s finding the shooters. I can’t complain. He’s been playing great.”
Randle’s partnership with the Knicks fanbase was, to put it mildly, frayed last season. Some of the animosity was unfair and built around the hype over Randle’s replacement, Obi Toppin. But Randle handled it poorly and it bled into his effort and leadership.
There was the thumbs-down gesture. Then the media boycott. The unfounded rumors of a trade request. We don’t need to relive the entire saga.
A big part of the issue was Randle shouldering himself with too much of the offense, too many playmaking duties. He carried a role like LeBron James without being LeBron James. Randle devolved into a ballstopper with a cringy turnover-to-assist ratio.
As the Knicks regrouped in the summer with their new point guard Jalen Brunson, there were questions about Randle’s ego standing in the way of a lesser role. After all, it’s natural for a recent All-NBA selection to resist giving up the ball.
But the early returns are highly positive, even if, as Friday night’s victory over the Pistons demonstrated, the Toppin conundrum isn’t going anywhere.
Through 154 minutes in preseason and the regular season, Randle totaled just six turnovers with 23 assists. The Knicks have promised a new strategy of playing faster and scoring more points, as last season’s slowest squad tries to align with the modern-day NBA tempo.
“I think we can go another level, for sure,” Randle said. “We’re definitely playing at a quicker pace. This is something we practiced from the very beginning of training camp. I think it’s a fun brand of basketball that we’re all enjoying.”
Randle reiterated that his personal transformation was purposeful.
“Watching the playoffs last year and reflecting over the season. Just seeing how the game is transitioning —
there’s a lot more ball movement, cutting, just body movement,” he said.
Of course, it’s easier to play fast and efficient against the rebuilding Pistons. The Knicks have another low-level opponent Monday night with the Orlando Magic (0-3).
The harder tests come later in the week with Milwaukee, Cleveland and Philadelphia.
It’s a homecoming for two of the top New York City prospects of the last decade.
Cole Anthony, a Queens product, and Mo Bamba, a Harlem native, face the Knicks on Monday night as members of the Orlando Magic. Anthony, who attended Archbishop Molloy, missed the season’s first game with an illness and averaged 19.5 points in the next two.
He’s been a confident scorer in the NBA but inefficient at under 40% shooting his first two seasons.
Bamba, who played AAU for the PSA Cardinals, has largely disappointed since getting drafted sixth overall by the Magic in 2018. He remained a reserve center after signing a two-year, $21 million deal in the summer with only the first season guaranteed.
News
Business People: Dayna Martinez to lead Twin Cities Jazz Fest
OF NOTE — ENTERTAINMENT
The Twin Cities Jazz Festival announced that Dayna Martinez has been named executive director, replacing founder Steve Heckler, who is retiring. The handover will occur after the 2023 event, which is scheduled for June 23-24 in St. Paul’s Lowertown Arts District.
APPAREL
Red Wing Shoe Co., a Red Wing, Minn.-based provider of workplace and leisure footwear and apparel, announced that President Allison Gettings is adding the title and responsibilities of chief executive officer, following the planned retirement of Mark Urdahl, effective Jan. 1. Gettings will become the first woman to lead the company, which was founded in 1905.
BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Financial services provider Northwestern Mutual-Twin Cities announced that Prior Lake-based health technology company UzObi has been selected to participate in and receive investments from the Northwestern Mutual Black Founder Accelerator program, powered by gener8tor. The company was cofounded by Dr. Nneka Sederstrom, who is CEO, and Dr. Serge-Alain Wandji, chief strategy and innovation officer.
ENERGY
Pineapple Energy, a Minnetonka-based provider of solar energy products and services to households and small businesses, announced the hire of Eric Ingvaldson as chief financial officer.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Catholic United Financial Credit Union, Arden Hills, announced that Andrea Ferkingstad has been selected as president, replacing Maureen Daehn, who is retiring. Ferkingstad has been with the organization since 2021, and previously was vice president of operations and marketing at Building Trades Credit Union. … Stearns Bank, St. Cloud, announced that Mohamed Farah, community development coordinator, has been appointed to the Minnesota Emerging Entrepreneur Board by Gov. Tim Walz. Additionally, parent company Stearns Financial Services announced the addition of Dave Senger to its board of directors; Senger, now retired, spent 41 years as an attorney with Moss & Barnett, Minneapolis.
HEALTH CARE
Love Your Melon, an apparel brand focusing on headwear for children battling cancer, celebrated the unveiling of its Million Dollar Wall at M Health Fairview Masonic Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis, noting the company’s nearly $1.5 million given to the hospital over 10 years in business. … Ecumen, a Shoreview-based nonprofit provider of housing and services for older adults, announced that Scott Bjerketvedt has been promoted to senior vice president, chief financial officer. … Vail Place, a provider of community services for people with mental illness, announced the appointment of Karina Forrest-Perkins as executive director. Vail Place has clubhouses in Hopkins and Minneapolis Uptown. … Children’s Hospital Association, a fundraising arm for Children’s Minnesota, announced that Dr. Gigi Chawla, vice president and chief of general pediatrics at Children’s Minnesota, has received the 2022 Walter Ramsey Award, honoring her career with the organization. Children’s Minnesota operates a Twin Cities chain of hospitals and clinics focused on pediatric care.
LABOR
UFCW Local 663 announced that Southwest Minnesota Packing Director Michael Potter has been appointed special assistant to the president and that Organizing Director Rena Wong was approved to complete current President Matt Utecht’s term. The 17,000-member United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 represents workers in retail, meat packing and processing, food preparation and manufacturing and health care in Minnesota and Iowa.
LAW
S Burns Legal, St. Paul, announced that founding partner Susan Burns has been named among the Top 200 Global Cannabis Lawyers by The Cannabis Law Report.
NONPROFITS
Animal Humane Society, Golden Valley, announced the following board member appointments: Constance St. Germain, Capella University; Kelly Lindberg, Medica, and Todd Solow, Norwest Equity Partners.
REAL ESTATE
Commercial real estate and property investment firm JLL Capital Markets announced the appointment of Senior Director Bill Krebsbach to its retail investment sales advisory team, based in the Minneapolis office.
TECHNOLOGY
When I Work, a Minneapolis-based provider of workforce management software, announced that Vice President of Talent and Culture LeeAnn Belski has been named the company’s first-ever chief people officer. Belski has been with the company since 2016.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
News
Ravens RB Gus Edwards to make season debut vs. Browns; LT Ronnie Stanley, WR Rashod Bateman will play
After a 21-month absence, Gus Edwards is back.
The Ravens running back was activated for Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, his first appearance since tearing his ACL before last season. Edwards last played in the Ravens’ season-ending playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills in January 2021.
Edwards returned to practice Oct. 5 and was activated from the physically-unable-to-perform list Saturday. His activation came as Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins returned to the injured reserve with a knee injury.
The Ravens’ offense got more help Sunday with the activation of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who was questionable after falling ill Saturday; wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), sidelined since Week 4; and tight end Mark Andrews and fullback Patrick Ricard, both limited in practice by knee injuries last week.
Outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) will also return to action Sunday, his first game since suffering a strained groin in Week 3.
Reserve offensive lineman Ben Cleveland (foot/illness) was not activated. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, running back Mike Davis, inside linebacker A.J. Klein and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis are healthy scratches.
For the Browns, starting right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) and starting cornerback Denzel Ward (concussion) are inactive, along with five reserves: quarterback Kellen Mond, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, offensive Linemen Joe Haeg and Chris Hubbard and defensive end Isaac Rochell.
