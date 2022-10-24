News
Loons captain midfielder Wil Trapp will return for 2023 season
Minnesota United’s captain Wil Trapp will return for next season.
The Loons defensive midfielder’s contract in 2022 had a clause that would trigger his return for 2023, if the 10-year veteran reached a certain amount of playing time, a source told the Pioneer Press this summer.
That benchmark was reached and the 29-year-old Ohio native will return to MNUFC for his third season with the club next year. Trapp had a guaranteed compensation of $784,875 in 2022, per MLS Players’ Association figures. That’s a bigger number under the league’s salary budget.
Trapp played 2,127 minutes across 27 regular-season games (26 starts) this season. His season included wearing the captain’s armband 26 times and being booked with a career-high 11 yellow cards, nearly double his previous high of six.
The Loons midfield is the deepest spot on the roster but also one in flux.
The upheaval started when Hassani Dotson, who had just received a contract extension, suffered a season-ending knee injury in April. The to-be fifth-year pro is targeting a return around preseason camp in January.
New addition Kervin Arriaga played in 24 matches, but with injuries to Trapp, Dotson and Arriaga, winger Robin Lod was forced to come back into midfield. The Finn handled the reassignment with aplomb, and Minnesota was solid with him in the middle of the park. Does Lod stay in midfield or go back into the attack?
Minnesota has two midfielders on expiring loans: Joseph Rosales from Panamanian club Independiente de La Chorrera and Jonathan Gonzalez from top Mexican club Monterrey.
Rosales has a less expensive purchase option, while it would likely take a bigger investment to keep Gonzalez in Minnesota on another loan in 2023.
The Loons also have a club option on Jacori Hayes, who broke his leg in a friendly against English club Everton in July.
This week, MNUFC will be conducting exit interviews with players and players will undergo physical exams. Full roster news on contract options will be shared by the club by at least early November.
In the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs last week, Trapp played all 120 minutes loss to Dallas on Oct. 17. He provided a great long ball to set up Emanuel Reynoso’s goal in the second half, but with the score tied 1-1 after the 30-minute extra time, Trapp was the only Loons player to miss a penalty kick in the 5-4 defeat.
“I think it’s one of those where half the time it’s a crapshoot,” Trapp explained about his PK. “Maybe you try to change it at the last second and if he dives the right way, but I’ve found if you are trying to change things, it gets messed up even more, so you just have to kind of trust what you are doing and pick a spot and go for it. The goalkeeper (FC Dallas’ Maarten Paes) guesses right and makes a good save.”
Trapp’s season was interrupted in July when he suffered a leg injury against D.C. United, but despite initial fears, he only missed four games, returning Aug. 20 against Austin FC.
With the 2022 MLS season starting earlier than usual in February and ending weeks earlier than usual to accommodate the FIFA World Cup in November, Trapp said he will take a few weeks to decompress and let his body heal and rest after a long season.
“Honestly, you start ramping up not too much longer after that because we are competitors,” Trapp said after the playoff loss. “Our bodies want and crave to work. Going into November, December, it’s gearing up for a quick start beginning in January.
“Guys will go home. They will enjoy the holidays, but within that, you do start trying to build for next year, trying to assess the things in your game or in the team that you want to improve or you want to see grow. That is a big part of being a professional and staying at the professional level for a long time.”
News
Column: Can Matt Eberflus lift the Chicago Bears out of another extended losing streak? 29 days and counting …
It’s happening again.
The Chicago Bears are mired in another lengthy skid. On Monday night, when they walk onto the field at Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots, they will be 29 days removed from their last victory.
Remember that triumph? The 23-20 defeat of the Houston Texans that was made official when Cairo Santos converted a late Roquan Smith interception into a 30-yard walk-off field goal?
Well, it has been a while …
The Bears took a trip east in Week 4 and stumbled through an error-filled, touchdown-less road loss to the New York Giants.
They followed the next week with a brutal start in Minnesota, and their second-half rally wasn’t enough.
On Oct. 13, they scored only seven points and face-planted during several fourth-quarter moments of truth, losing in prime time to the sputtering Washington Commanders — who, by the way, came to Chicago on their own four-game losing streak.
Now the Bears are in Foxborough, Mass., where a chess match against Bill Belichick awaits, then off to Dallas in Week 8 to face a nasty Cowboys defense that has enough teeth to chew them up and spit them into the trash can.
In short, the Bears are staring down the barrel of a winless October. Which leaves rookie coach Matt Eberflus facing his first major leadership test.
On Thursday, Eberflus was asked how he will combat discouragement within his players while retaining the intensity and concentration he requires to build his program.
“I just think that’s focus,” Eberflus said. “You focus on where your feet are right now and on trying to get better and improve with every single rep, every single practice. (That’s) individually, as a unit and as a football team.”
That kind of micro-focus will be necessary, no doubt. But it also might be hard to obtain from a group whose best efforts continue to go unrewarded on game days.
‘Stop the bleeding’
Sure, this is a rebuilding season. It was set up that way from the get-go. And this recent pileup of losses was predictable and, to be frank, pretty inevitable for a team with the talent and depth deficiencies the Bears have.
But that doesn’t make the grind of persevering through failure any gentler. That’s why Eberflus will need to make sure his voice continues to resonate. He also will need his team leaders to stand tall and set a tone on an everyday basis. For another 12 weeks.
To that end, third-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson seems to have an attitude worth emulating. Johnson was asked last week how the Bears can prevent the disappointment of losing three in a row — and maybe four or five or six — from spawning some natural lethargy and consternation that only would make the climb more difficult.
“Hopefully there’s no (mental) fatigue when we’re losing,” Johnson said. “I feel like, if anything, everyone should have more energy to stop the bleeding.”
Words of encouragement, Johnson emphasized, can go only so far.
“Of course we’ve all heard we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “But we have to find a way to really stop the bleeding. And I feel like that starts with each individual person.
“There shouldn’t be a shortage of energy. If anything, we need to have more energy. We need to find a way to spark this team. Just find a way to win. That’s what it’s about right now.”
Skid marks
If the Bears can’t upset either the Patriots or Cowboys in the next seven days, they will be in familiar but ugly territory, suffering through a winless stretch of at least 40 days for the fourth consecutive season.
In 2019, in what was supposed to be a glorious 100th-season celebration with Super Bowl dreams built in, the Bears went 42 days between their third and fourth victories. The season unraveled, and a promising team’s projected ascent became a nosedive.
The next year, the Bears went 56 days between victories with a six-game losing streak torpedoing the good vibes of a 5-1 start and leaving few doubts as to how far away from legitimate contention the organization was — even with a backdoor entry into the NFC playoffs as an 8-8 No. 7 seed.
Last season, 46 days passed between a 20-9 victory over the Raiders in October in Las Vegas and an Andy Dalton-sparked 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Ultimately the pattern of downward spirals cost general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy their jobs and led to the 2022 reboot in which the front office and coaching staff were overhauled and the roster was blown up and reconstructed.
Yet here we are. It’s happening again.
The Bears now need leaders to steady the ship.
That starts with Eberflus but also will require heightened direction from team captains such as Justin Fields, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Throughout the locker room, a united effort will be needed to keep the necessary grind from becoming an intolerable slog.
‘No matter the circumstance’
Linebacker Nick Morrow knows the Bears’ recent losing streak has been frustrating for a lot of players. He also understands the wiring required to attain NFL success.
“Week after week, you have to come in here and be a professional,” Morrow said. “I say it all the time: A pro is at his best no matter the circumstance. Winning, losing. Hot, cold. If you’re playing, not playing, whatever it is, you have to be a pro.”
With a young team, veterans such as Morrow will have to lead by example.
“Rah-rah only goes so far,” he said. “You can tell a guy, ‘Come on! Let’s go! Let’s go!’ But this is more about showing up to work every day, showing up to practice, showing up in the film room, asking good questions in the meetings. You keep the mental fatigue from creeping in by constantly staying engaged and keeping everyone around you up.”
Morrow recognizes that’s easier said than done. But he praised Eberflus’ day-to-day steadiness and remains confident the Bears have players with the proper mindset to sidestep the traps of impatience and dismay.
“You’ve heard the saying: ‘The last thing to show in a successful business is a profit,’ ” Morrow said. “Winning is our profit, obviously. But we also have to look every week to see if we are improving — whether that’s as an individual, as a position group, as an offense or defense or as a team. We can’t lose that perspective. The tape will tell us what we need to know.”
There will be more tape Monday night from a measuring-stick game. The hope at Halas Hall is the hunger and ambition from August won’t turn into a defeated outlook in November and December.
A win will be needed at some point. And preferably sooner rather than later. But at this stage in the Bears’ reconstruction process, the day-to-day attitude and approach remains equally important.
()
News
After standout first stint with Orioles, Gunnar Henderson sets sights on Rookie of the Year award
If there was ever a time Gunnar Henderson’s eyes grew large, soaking in his surroundings all at once with self-assured stoicism, it came when the Orioles rookie stepped inside the Green Monster in Boston and ducked his head under the low-hanging concrete ceiling.
His eyes widened then, adjusting to the dark while also taking in the history of those autograph-covered walls. He’d add his name — just Gunnar — to the ceiling, then looked around again. Here he was, a month into his major league career, standing where so many greats had stood before.
And he belonged.
There were few moments Henderson looked the slightest bit flustered this season over the 34 games he played for the Orioles. When he first arrived at the end of August in Cleveland, he lounged on the couch with his other rookie teammates and then blasted his first major league home run. On his return to Baltimore, he wasn’t anxious about the standing ovation he received at Camden Yards or the scrum of reporters hovering around his locker.
The 21-year-old from Selma, Alabama, not only looked the part — he acted it. So entering the offseason after his first taste of the majors, Henderson isn’t tempering expectations for what he’s capable of achieving next year.
“I feel like I can do as well as Rookie of the Year,” Henderson said. “I feel like just putting in the right work and putting myself in the right position. But that only comes from the work that you put in, so you get what you put in.”
Henderson has experienced a rapid rise through the Orioles’ organization. A second-round draft pick out of John T. Morgan Academy in 2019, Henderson rose from Low-A Delmarva to Double-A Bowie within the 2021 season.
That late-season promotion to the Baysox resulted in only 17 plate appearances, but Henderson credits that opportunity as a springboard to the following season. The Orioles’ top-ranked prospect exploded onto the scene in 2022, breezing through Double-A with a 1.025 OPS before posting an .894 OPS in Triple-A.
That earned Henderson a call-up Aug. 31, an injection of life into a Baltimore batting order that tapered off toward the end of the season, with unexpected playoff aspirations dwindling to a close. Since his promotion, only Ryan Mountcastle (.278) and Adley Rutschman (.263) hit better than Henderson’s .259 average. With runners in scoring position, Henderson hit .316, behind Rougned Odor (.350) and Mountcastle (.346).
Henderson finished the season with 18 RBIs on top of strong defense at third and shortstop. But he won’t rest on the laurels of his partial season — not with his lofty goals for next year.
“I have the self confidence that I’ll be able to do it,” Henderson said of the Rookie of the Year award. “I’m not going to sit there and preach it, cause that’s just not who I am. I’m not going to be cocky about it. But I like to have that in my head to just motivate me through the offseason, and just have that sitting above it, because I always like to have something to motivate you.”
For as promising as Henderson’s first stint in the major leagues looked, he acknowledged that he’ll focus on improving against left-handed pitching this offseason. Against righties, Henderson hit .290. That dipped to .130 in left-on-left matchups.
And while he recorded a .371 batting average against four-seam fastballs, Henderson hit .105 against sliders, according to Statcast. In the batting cage he built behind his family’s home in Selma, Henderson plans to see left-on-left offspeed offerings plenty this offseason in a bid to refine the most noticeable defect from his first 34 games as an Oriole.
Next year, even visits to some of the most iconic venues in baseball won’t enlarge Henderson’s eyes. He’s been here, done that. And if his offseason goes as planned and he uses his 34 games as a launchpad into 2023, Henderson hopes to be among the best rookies in baseball.
()
News
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
By COLLIN BINKLEY
WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis.
Across the country, math scores saw their largest decreases ever. Reading scores dropped to 1992 levels. Nearly four in 10 eighth graders failed to grasp basic math concepts. Not a single state saw a notable improvement in their average test scores, with some simply treading water at best.
Those are the findings from the National Assessment of Educational Progress — known as the “nation’s report card” — which tested hundreds of thousands of fourth and eighth graders across the country this year. It was the first time the test had been given since 2019, and it’s seen as the first nationally representative study of the pandemic’s impact on learning.
“It is a serious wakeup call for us all,” Peggy Carr, commissioner of the National Center for Education Statistics, a branch of the Education Department, said in an interview. “In NAEP, when we experience a 1- or 2-point decline, we’re talking about it as a significant impact on a student’s achievement. In math, we experienced an 8-point decline — historic for this assessment.”
Researchers usually think of a 10-point gain or drop as equivalent to roughly a year of learning.
It’s no surprise that children are behind. The pandemic upended every facet of life and left millions learning from home for months or more. The results released Monday reveal the depth of those setbacks, and the size of the challenge facing schools as they help students catch up.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said it’s a sign that schools need to redouble their efforts, using billions of dollars that Congress gave schools to help students recover.
“Let me be very clear: these results are not acceptable,” Cardona said.
The NAEP test is typically given every two years. It was taken between January and March by a sample of students in every state, along with 26 of the nation’s largest school districts. Scores had been stalling even before the pandemic, but the new results show decreases on a scale not seen before.
In both math and reading, students scored lower than those tested in 2019. But while reading scores dipped, math scores plummeted by the largest margins in the history of the NAEP test, which began in 1969.
Math scores were worst among eighth graders, with 38% earning scores deemed “below basic” — a cutoff that measures, for example, whether students can find the third angle of a triangle if they’re given the other two. That’s worse than 2019, when 31% of eighth graders scored below that level.
No part of the country was exempt. Every region saw test scores slide, and every state saw declines in at least one subject.
Several major districts saw test scores fall by more than 10 points. Cleveland saw the largest single drop, falling 16 points in fourth-grade reading, along with a 15-point decline in fourth-grade math. Baltimore and Tennessee’s Shelby County also saw precipitous declines.
“This is more confirmation that the pandemic hit us really hard,” said Eric Gordon, chief executive for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District. To help students recover, the school system has beefed up summer school and added after-school tutoring.
“I’m not concerned that they can’t or won’t recover,” Gordon said. “I’m concerned that the country won’t stay focused on getting kids caught up.”
The results show a reversal of progress on math scores, which had made big gains since the 1990s. Reading, by contrast, had changed little in recent decades, so even this year’s relatively small decreases put the averages back to where they were in 1992.
Most concerning, however, are the gaps between students.
Confirming what many had feared, racial inequities appear to have widened during the pandemic. In fourth grade, Black and Hispanic students saw bigger decreases than white students, widening gaps that have persisted for decades.
Inequities were also reflected in a growing gap between higher and lower performing students. In math and reading, scores fell most sharply among the lowest performing students, creating a widening chasm between struggling students and the rest of their peers.
Surveys done as part of this year’s test illustrate the divide.
When schools shifted to remote learning, higher performing students were far more likely to have reliable access to quiet spaces, computers and help from their teachers, the survey found.
The results make clear that schools must address the “long-standing and systemic shortcomings of our education system,” said Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of Los Angeles schools and a member of the National Assessment Governing Board, which sets the policies for the test.
“While the pandemic was a blow to schools and communities, we cannot use it as an excuse,” he said. “We have to stay committed to high standards and expectations and help every child succeed.”
Other recent studies have found that students who spent longer periods learning online suffered greater setbacks. But the NAEP results show no clear connection. Areas that returned to the classroom quickly still saw significant declines, and cities — which were more likely to stay remote longer — actually saw milder decreases than suburban districts, according to the results.
Los Angeles can claim one of the few bright spots in the results. The nation’s second-largest school district saw eighth-grade reading scores increase by 9 points, the only significant uptick in any district. For other districts, it was a feat just to hold even, as achieved by Dallas and Florida’s Hillsborough County.
Testing critics caution against putting too much stock in exams like NAEP, but there’s no doubt that the skills it aims to measure are critical. Students who take longer to master reading are more likely to drop out and end up in the criminal justice system, research has found. And eighth grade is seen as a pivotal time to develop skills for math, science and technology careers.
For Carr, the results raise new questions about what will happen to students who appear to be far behind in attaining those skills.
“We want our students to be prepared globally for STEM careers, science and technology and engineering,” she said. “This puts all of that at risk. We have to do a reset. This is a very serious issue, and it’s not going to go away on its own.”
___
AP education writer Bianca Vázquez Toness in Boston contributed to this report.
___
The Associated Press education team receives support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
5 things to watch in the Chicago Bears’ ‘Monday Night Football’ game vs. the New England Patriots — plus our Week 7 predictions
The Chicago Bears play their second prime-time game in two weeks when they face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”
The Bears (2-4) hope 10 days of rest and preparation will help them as they try to bounce back from an ugly 12-7 loss to the Washington Commanders in a Thursday night game.
As kickoff approaches against the Patriots (3-3), here’s our snapshot look at the game.
1. Player in the spotlight
Mac Jones (or Bailey Zappe)
Jones returned to practice this week after suffering a high left ankle sprain on Sept. 25, and the second-year quarterback is listed as questionable to play Monday.
After completing 64 of 97 passes for 786 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions in the first three weeks, Jones missed the next three games with the injury. Brian Hoyer started in Week 4 but suffered a concussion, paving the way for rookie fourth-rounder Zappe to make his debut.
Over two-plus games, Zappe completed 51 of 70 passes for 596 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, a strong showing that fueled questions about whether Jones would take over when healed. But multiple outlets reported the job is Jones’ when he is ready.
Jones’ return would set up a meeting between the fourth and fifth quarterbacks drafted in the top 15 in 2021. The Patriots drafted Jones 15th in 2021, four spots behind Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Jones had the best rookie season of any of the five, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions.
Now he could be back to continue his development.
Multiple Bears defensive coaches and players this week said there’s not much difference for them if Jones or Zappe starts.
“The thing about them is their offense stays the same no matter who their quarterback is, no matter who their running back is,” linebacker Nicholas Morrow said. “So you’ve just got to play. Both of them are really good. Zappe has been off to a hot start and has had three good games, and Mac Jones is a good player. We’ll be prepared for both.”
The Bears also have two running backs to worry about. Rhamondre Stevenson has 87 carries for 448 yards and three touchdowns, and Damien Harris has 57 carries for 257 yards and three touchdowns.
2. Pressing question
Are changes coming to the Bears offensive line after the mini-bye evaluations?
Coach Matt Eberflus has declined to confirm whether the Bears will mix up their offensive line starters after struggles in pass protection have contributed to a league-high 23 sacks of Fields.
Lucas Patrick, whom the Bears signed to play center, was in a rotation at right guard with Teven Jenkins while recovering from a right hand injury that kept him from snapping. But Patrick moved to left guard when Cody Whitehair went down with a right knee injury. Eberflus said the Bears were looking at whether it made sense to move Patrick to center to replace Sam Mustipher.
That would leave several options for left guard, including veteran Michael Schofield and Alex Leatherwood, who is in a 21-day window to return from the non-football illness list after mononucleosis but would need to be activated.
Patrick said his play has been “definitely not my standard.”
“(Patrick) has had to bounce around to a bunch of different positions, and that’s never an easy thing for an offensive lineman,” offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. “He never complains one second about it. … We have to focus in on the fundamentals. Even he would admit that he probably lost his fundamentals a bit last week, and he’s going to work his butt off to make sure he’s ready to rock and roll this week.”
The Patriots have 17 sacks. Linebacker Matt Judon has six sacks and 12 quarterback hits, and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. has five sacks and six quarterback hits.
Fields said this week that the pressure he faced against the Commanders affected his composure on plays when he had a clean pocket. He said he asked Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko to remind him to reset when he begins to look antsy on such plays.
“You can’t simulate what it feels like to have those guys around you,” Getsy said. “The timing and trying to read coverage, making sure you have the protection in the right way, where’s your weakness in the protection, all that stuff going through your mind and being prepared for the play and going through the progression.
“You can’t simulate that to that level. I really do believe that it’s just gotten better and better each week and he’s going to continue to grow through that. That’s just getting these repetitions in practice and then getting them in the game. Trying to make practice as real as we can.”
3. Keep an eye on …
Bill Belichick vs. Justin Fields
Eberflus said Fields had an “A-plus” week of practice after the pair had a conversation last week about resetting following the loss to the Commanders.
“He has been positive, upbeat,” Eberflus said. “He’s been executing well in the walk-throughs and in practice.”
But Fields doesn’t have the easiest test to get going again against Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
“It’s a very complex defense and personnel usage that he has in where guys play,” Patrick said. “But you have to understand what each player might be trying to do in that defense and attack him that way.
“All weeks you need to study, but this is a week you really have to understand numbers, personnel. What is typically their base position? But they can flex a bunch of guys in different positions. It’s really studying personnel and understanding which package is out there for defense.”
The Bears could have an opening to do some damage with their ground game behind Fields, David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. The Patriots are allowing 119 rushing yards per game and gave up 188 to the Baltimore Ravens — including 107 by quarterback Lamar Jackson — and 199 to the Green Bay Packers in back-to-back weeks.
4. Record watch
When the Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 6, it brought Belichick’s career record in the regular season and postseason to 324-159. He tied Bears founder George Halas for the second-most wins among NFL coaches behind Don Shula’s 347. With a victory Monday night, Belichick could move into sole possession of second place.
After the win, Belichick said his father, Steve Belichick — a former player, coach and scout — and Halas were friends.
“My dad knew people on the staff that coached for Coach Halas,” Belichick said. “He coached Bill Wade at Vanderbilt, so they had a lot of Chicago-Halas connections. When they came to Baltimore, we would go to the locker room after the game, stuff like that. They were always very gracious and generous. They let me hang around. A ton of respect for Coach Halas and the McCaskey family and what he did for professional football.”
Eberflus spoke highly of the impact Halas and Belichick have had on the game.
“(Belichick’s) record speaks for itself,” Eberflus said. “We’re all really judged on wins and losses and championships, and certainly he has that. … His players play for him, are fundamentally sound. And his teams do the same thing — they’re fundamentally sound and they play football the right way.”
5. Injury report
For the first time this season, the Bears didn’t list any players on their injury report.
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who had ankle surgery in August, is among the biggest names to watch this week. He was cleared to play in Week 6, but the Bears kept him inactive because of limited practice time. He could make his debut this week against his former team.
Meanwhile, the Patriots have 12 players listed as questionable: Jones; wide receivers Nelson Agholor (hamstring) and Kendrick Bourne (toe); cornerbacks Shaun Wade (illness), Anfernee Jennings (calf), Jonathan Jones (ankle) and Jalen Mills (illness); defensive linemen Christian Barmore (knee) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder); offensive linemen Mike Onwenu (ankle) and Isaiah Wynn (shoulder); and linebacker Josh Uche (hamstring).
Predictions
Brad Biggs (3-3)
Opponents have been able to run the ball on New England before last week, when the Patriots shut down Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Cleveland. Even with a second-year quarterback in Mac Jones and a rookie in Bailey Zappe, the Patriots have been scoring, reaching 24 points or more in each of the last four games. You know how rare that is around these parts? The Bears have had two streaks of four-plus games with a minimum of 24 points since the start of the 2014 season. Rhamondre Stevenson has been running well for the Patriots and Damien Harris, who missed last week with a hamstring injury, could return. Expect a heavy dose of the Patriots ground game.
Patriots 27, Bears 17
Colleen Kane (4-2)
Bill Belichick’s seven-minute, 1,000-plus-word assessment this week proclaiming the Bears’ strengths didn’t quite convince me the Patriots are in danger of being upset. In back-to-back wins against the Lions and Browns under rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe, the Patriots outscored their opponents 67-15, and now they could get Mac Jones back. The Bears, meanwhile, have lost three straight, failing to get beyond 12 points in two of those games. The Bears defense is capable of keeping this one from being a blowout, but the offense will have had to make a lot of strides coming out of the long break to pull this off.
Patriots 24, Bears 16
Dan Wiederer (4-2)
Bears coaches believe they can stimulate a stagnant passing offense with a couple of adjustments to the line and a few schematic tweaks to assist Justin Fields. But after six weeks it’s hard to envision a dramatic elevation of what this group is capable of. Bill Belichick, of all opponents, should be able to expose the Bears’ vulnerabilities.
Patriots 23, Bears 13
()
News
Column: With the Chicago Bears mired in another extended losing streak, Matt Eberflus must lift his team through the struggle
It’s happening again.
The Chicago Bears are mired in another lengthy skid. On Monday night, when they walk onto the field at Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots, they will be 29 days removed from their last victory.
Remember that triumph? The 23-20 defeat of the Houston Texans that was made official when Cairo Santos converted a late Roquan Smith interception into a 30-yard walk-off field goal?
Well, it has been a while …
The Bears took a trip east in Week 4 and stumbled through an error-filled, touchdown-less road loss to the New York Giants.
They followed the next week with a brutal start in Minnesota, and their second-half rally wasn’t enough.
On Oct. 13, they scored only seven points and face-planted during several fourth-quarter moments of truth, losing in prime time to the sputtering Washington Commanders — who, by the way, came to Chicago on their own four-game losing streak.
Now the Bears are in Foxborough, Mass., where a chess match against Bill Belichick awaits, then off to Dallas in Week 8 to face a nasty Cowboys defense that has enough teeth to chew them up and spit them into the trash can.
In short, the Bears are staring down the barrel of a winless October. Which leaves rookie coach Matt Eberflus facing his first major leadership test.
On Thursday, Eberflus was asked how he will combat discouragement within his players while retaining the intensity and concentration he requires to build his program.
“I just think that’s focus,” Eberflus said. “You focus on where your feet are right now and on trying to get better and improve with every single rep, every single practice. (That’s) individually, as a unit and as a football team.”
That kind of micro-focus will be necessary, no doubt. But it also might be hard to obtain from a group whose best efforts continue to go unrewarded on game days.
‘Stop the bleeding’
Sure, this is a rebuilding season. It was set up that way from the get-go. And this recent pileup of losses was predictable and, to be frank, pretty inevitable for a team with the talent and depth deficiencies the Bears have.
But that doesn’t make the grind of persevering through failure any gentler. That’s why Eberflus will need to make sure his voice continues to resonate. He also will need his team leaders to stand tall and set a tone on an everyday basis. For another 12 weeks.
To that end, third-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson seems to have an attitude worth emulating. Johnson was asked last week how the Bears can prevent the disappointment of losing three in a row — and maybe four or five or six — from spawning some natural lethargy and consternation that only would make the climb more difficult.
“Hopefully there’s no (mental) fatigue when we’re losing,” Johnson said. “I feel like, if anything, everyone should have more energy to stop the bleeding.”
Words of encouragement, Johnson emphasized, can go only so far.
“Of course we’ve all heard we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “But we have to find a way to really stop the bleeding. And I feel like that starts with each individual person.
“There shouldn’t be a shortage of energy. If anything, we need to have more energy. We need to find a way to spark this team. Just find a way to win. That’s what it’s about right now.”
Skid marks
If the Bears can’t upset either the Patriots or Cowboys in the next seven days, they will be in familiar but ugly territory, suffering through a winless stretch of at least 40 days for the fourth consecutive season.
In 2019, in what was supposed to be a glorious 100th-season celebration with Super Bowl dreams built in, the Bears went 42 days between their third and fourth victories. The season unraveled, and a promising team’s projected ascent became a nosedive.
The next year, the Bears went 56 days between victories with a six-game losing streak torpedoing the good vibes of a 5-1 start and leaving few doubts as to how far away from legitimate contention the organization was — even with a backdoor entry into the NFC playoffs as an 8-8 No. 7 seed.
Last season, 46 days passed between a 20-9 victory over the Raiders in October in Las Vegas and an Andy Dalton-sparked 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Ultimately the pattern of downward spirals cost general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy their jobs and led to the 2022 reboot in which the front office and coaching staff were overhauled and the roster was blown up and reconstructed.
Yet here we are. It’s happening again.
The Bears now need leaders to steady the ship.
That starts with Eberflus but also will require heightened direction from team captains such as Justin Fields, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Throughout the locker room, a united effort will be needed to keep the necessary grind from becoming an intolerable slog.
‘No matter the circumstance’
Linebacker Nick Morrow knows the Bears’ recent losing streak has been frustrating for a lot of players. He also understands the wiring required to attain NFL success.
“Week after week, you have to come in here and be a professional,” Morrow said. “I say it all the time: A pro is at his best no matter the circumstance. Winning, losing. Hot, cold. If you’re playing, not playing, whatever it is, you have to be a pro.”
With a young team, veterans such as Morrow will have to lead by example.
“Rah-rah only goes so far,” he said. “You can tell a guy, ‘Come on! Let’s go! Let’s go!’ But this is more about showing up to work every day, showing up to practice, showing up in the film room, asking good questions in the meetings. You keep the mental fatigue from creeping in by constantly staying engaged and keeping everyone around you up.”
Morrow recognizes that’s easier said than done. But he praised Eberflus’ day-to-day steadiness and remains confident the Bears have players with the proper mindset to sidestep the traps of impatience and dismay.
“You’ve heard the saying: ‘The last thing to show in a successful business is a profit,’ ” Morrow said. “Winning is our profit, obviously. But we also have to look every week to see if we are improving — whether that’s as an individual, as a position group, as an offense or defense or as a team. We can’t lose that perspective. The tape will tell us what we need to know.”
There will be more tape Monday night from a measuring-stick game. The hope at Halas Hall is the hunger and ambition from August won’t turn into a defeated outlook in November and December.
A win will be needed at some point. And preferably sooner rather than later. But at this stage in the Bears’ reconstruction process, the day-to-day attitude and approach remains equally important.
()
News
What next for West St. Paul YMCA? City seeks retail-residential, but some want a place to work out.
After Hy-Vee halted plans for a grocery store on the West St. Paul YMCA site and sold the land to the city, former members of the Y saw an opportunity for a second chance.
The city has agreed to pay Hy-Vee $5.2 million for the site with hopes of attracting a residential and retail development. But displaced YMCA members would rather it was reborn as a new and improved community center.
“The taxpayers want to be part of that conversation,” said West St. Paul resident Kelly Kratzke. “It’s our money, not their money.”
Kratzke said West St. Paul residents are working with like-minded neighbors in South St. Paul and Mendota Heights to secure the space for recreation, saying there is no good alternative for activities such as pickleball, swimming, racquetball and more.
“The reason that we want this same spot is because there isn’t any other land available in West St. Paul,” Kratzke said. “We are locked in. I don’t know where else it would go if it didn’t go there.”
Though the project isn’t on tonight’s City Council agenda, the former YMCA members are planning to speak out in hopes of persuading council members to rethink their plans. The council meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Mondays of the month.
“We don’t have a community center, we don’t have a movie theater, we don’t we have one sheet of ice here for all the communities,” Kratzke said.
The city hopes to select a developer for the site at the Nov. 14 city council meeting, according to city manager Nate Burkett.
“We have kind of a concept idea of what it’s going to look like, and as we move forward, there’ll be a reasonable amount of public engagement,” Burkett said.
The city is also planning a feasibility study to determine the demand for a community center as part of other future projects, Burkett said.
The city approved a purchase agreement for the property Aug. 8 with conceptual plans for apartments, restaurants and retail. They also hope to provide space for a park, open plaza and more.
Hy-Vee initially bought the 10 acre site on Thompson Avenue just east of South Robert Street for $3.8 million in 2019. Development plans fell through earlier this year because the site did not fit into a new company strategy that centers around building larger stores and putting more distance between future locations.
Hy-Vee received city approvals needed to redevelop the site and tore down the YMCA building. The West Des Moines, Iowa-based grocery store chain had planned a 68,400-square-foot supermarket with a liquor store, restaurant with outdoor seating, pharmacy with drive-up pickup and a gas station.
Loons captain midfielder Wil Trapp will return for 2023 season
How To Choose The Best Educational Books For Kids Depending On Their Age
Defiance ETFs’ 5G ETF ($FIVG) Earned #1 Ranking out of all 5-Star Morningstar Ratings funds in Communications Sector over 3-year period
Column: Can Matt Eberflus lift the Chicago Bears out of another extended losing streak? 29 days and counting …
Karate Combat Breaks Into Tubular Lab’s Top 25 Leaderboard for US Sports Facebook Creators
Dogechain (DC) Notches 200% Hike In Trading Value In Past Week
After standout first stint with Orioles, Gunnar Henderson sets sights on Rookie of the Year award
Court Rejects Former OpenSea Employee’s Plea To Dismiss Allegations
Crypto Staking Platform Freeway Ceases Withdrawal Services
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
News4 weeks ago
Aimee Pugh Bernard: An immunologist offers tips for assessing health info in the wilds of the Internet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games