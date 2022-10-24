News
Magic are competing but learning how much ‘the little things matter”
If the Orlando Magic’s first three games of the NBA season were movie scripts, you’d have to squint to see the difference in the plot.
Their three losses to the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics to open the season — by a combined 20 points — had similar arcs on the surface.
The Magic (0-3) competed down to the wire in all three defeats, either tying the game or holding a lead at one point in the fourth quarter, but didn’t pull out the win. It’s the details of how the Magic have lost that made them tough to swallow while also providing glimpses of encouragement.
“The little things matter,” Paolo Banchero said after Saturday’s loss to the Celtics, with the Magic traveling to New York to play the Knicks Monday. “Free throws, turnovers, fouls — all those things. You can play your heart out for three games, but if you don’t do the little things you’re not going to come out with the win.”
The Magic put the pieces of the puzzle together from one game to the next but it seems like once they found another piece, another went missing.
Against the Pistons, it was reach-in fouls (23 fouls for 24 Detroit free throws) and poor defensive rebounding (12 offensive rebounds allowed) that undid them. They shored up the reaching and rebounding against the Hawks but kept turning the ball over (19 turnovers for 24 points), giving Atlanta easier scoring opportunities in transition 9 to beat them in transition (26 fastbreak points).
In the home opener vs. the Celtics, the Magic outrebounded Boston offensively and defensively, took care of the only (only 9 turnovers), was a combination of missed defensive rotations, tough shot-making from Jayson Tatum (40 points on 14-of-21 shooting, 4-of-10 on 3s) and missed offensive chances that gave Boston the advantage.
Among the missed opportunities were free throws, with the Magic shooting 65.2% (15 of 23) at the line compared to Boston’s 82.1% (23 of 28). They made 3 of 6 free throws in the fourth, including a pair of Cole Anthony misses with the game tied at 109 that could’ve given the Magic a lead with 5:21 remaining. The Magic didn’t have a lead for the final five minutes.
“We left some points on the board,” coach Jamahl Mosley said. “Those are the levels of concentration we’re going to continue to grow and get better in — we can’t leave those points on the board. The fact we’re getting there, that’s a major plus that we’re not afraid to continue to attack the rim.”
The Magic falling short isn’t just about their late execution. Basketball isn’t played in a vacuum and what happens early can impact a team’s rhythm late.
Their poor transition defense early Saturday — 10 fastbreak points allowed through the game’s opening 7 ½ minutes — likely helped Boston establish a good offensive rhythm. The Celtics shot 48.3% from the field and 40.4% on 3s.
“We have to understand the early parts of the game impact the later parts of the game,” Mosley said. “Our guys registered that, so maybe an early turnover impacts what happens later. They did a really good job of improving in the area we’ve asked them to.”
The Magic’s film work has helped them not repeat the same mistakes from game to game. They also watch games of other teams to better understand what’s required in late-game situations. The Magic watched the ending of the Milwaukee Bucks’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers from Thursday as a team Friday morning before playing the Hawks.
“Our guys do a great job of communicating back the things they see within the game,” Mosley said. “We’ll watch other close games to help understand what we’d do in scenarios. They understand what it is we’re trying to do — certain execution plays, when to call a timeout, when not to, the plays we can run — these guys are getting a hold of that.”
Each game has been a learning lesson.
“It’s great, as much as it hurts to lose a game,” Terrence Ross said. “The learning experience is amazing. We’ve played some really good teams. All in all, it’s going to give us confidence and let us know we can compete with anybody.”
Monday’s game will tip off at 7:30 from Madison Square Garden and can be watched on Bally Sports Florida/Bally Sports+ or listened to on FM 96.9 The Game.
Markelle Fultz (fractured left big toe), Gary Harris (left knee injury recovery), Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery), Jalen Suggs (sprained right ankle) and Moe Wagner (sprained right midfoot) will be sidelined.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Despite Magic’s 0-3 start, No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero remains ahead of the curve
Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero was in a familiar situation during Saturday’s home-opening loss to the Boston Celtics: All eyes were on him.
A crowd of 19,299 inside Amway Center, the fifth-largest in the Magic’s history, made it clear with its ovation for Banchero during player introductions — by far the loudest for any player — that it came to see more than a game.
Banchero is expected to be a star who changes the trajectory of a long-suffering franchise that has qualified for the postseason just twice since 2013 and last advanced past the first round in 2010.
“It’s exciting to see the stands packed like that to watch us play. It gives us a lot of energy. This being the first home game, we wanted to come out and play hard for the fans and give them a good show,” Banchero said. “I think we did that. We just came up short. I’m looking forward to future home games.”
After road games at the New York Knicks (Monday) and Cleveland Cavaliers (Wednesday), the next chance at Amway comes Friday vs. the Charlotte Hornets.
Still, Banchero is ahead of other No. 1 overall picks in Magic franchise history: Shaquille O’Neal (1992), Penny Hardaway (1993) and Dwight Howard (2004)
With his 23 points, Banchero outscored O’Neal in his home debut by 11. O’Neal also had 8 turnovers and fouled out in 32 minutes.
Howard had 12 points and Hardaway just 5 in their debuts.
The only difference amongst the group, which is probably the most important factor in the bigger picture, is the other No. 1s won their home debuts.
But Banchero played against the Celtics, last season’s Eastern Conference champions and stocked with the same core players. O’Neal, Hardaway and Howard didn’t debut against a team with a winning record the previous season.
Banchero set high expectations with 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in Wednesday’s season-opening loss to the Pistons in Detroit. Then he produced 20-plus points in back-to-back matchups against the Atlanta Hawks and Celtics.
Saturday night, the first half started out rough for Banchero. He wasn’t attacking the paint and went into halftime shooting 3-for-11 from the field, including just 1-for-5 from 3, and had 2 turnovers.
“The little things matter. Free throws, turnovers, fouls, and all those things,” Banchero said. “You can play your heart out for three games but if you don’t do the little things, you’re not going to get the win.”
Things started to look up for the rookie in the second half, where he scored 13 points as he finally was able to get into rhythm.
Coach Jamahl Mosley believed that it was just a matter of allowing the game to slow down for Banchero.
“Early on, just trying to get himself going into the game, I think that was a big portion of it,” he said. “As he settled down, him getting to the basket, him looking to turn the corner and get the rim was much better down the stretch.”
Banchero had to figure out how the Celtics were defending him. NBA defenses are more complex than what even elite players experience in college, but sometimes the solution is simple.
“They came out sagging way off. That’s just how I am. If you sag off, I’m going to shoot it,” he said. “I missed the first four [shots] and then made the next two. I just have to keep shooting, just get adjusted.”
Averaging 23.3 points per game, Banchero is the fourth No. 1 pick in NBA history to score 20-plus points in his first three games. He joins Elvin Hayes (1968-69), Oscar Robertson (’60-’61) and Walt Bellamy (’61-’62).
Banchero’s start hasn’t gone unnoticed by opponents.
“People said this about me when I was coming in [the NBA], but once he truly learns the NBA’s in and outs, he’s going to be scary,” said Celtics forward Blake Griffin, the 2009 No. 1 overall pick who needed 12 games to score 20-plus three times as a rookie. “He didn’t back down from anybody. He’ll have ups and downs but he’s going to be fine. He’ll be good.”
()
Ex-Minneapolis cops head to trial for aiding George Floyd’s killing
Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s death are heading to trial on state aiding and abetting counts, the third and likely final criminal proceeding in a killing that mobilized protesters worldwide against racial injustice in policing.
J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao have already been convicted of federal counts for violating Floyd’s civil rights and begun serving those sentences. Many witnesses expected to testify at their state trial have already done so at both their federal trial and at the state trial against their former colleague, Derek Chauvin.
While much of the evidence in this proceeding will look similar, there will be some key differences.
Here are a few things to know as jury selection gets underway Monday:
WHAT IS THIS TRIAL ABOUT?
Kueng, Thao and Thomas Lane were working with Chauvin on May 25, 2020, when Chauvin, who is white, used his knee to pin Floyd’s neck to the pavement for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.
Kueng, who is Black, and Thao, who is Hmong American, are each charged with aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Prosecutors will have to prove they intentionally helped Chauvin. They don’t have to prove that they intended to kill Floyd or cause him great bodily harm.
THE THIRD TRIAL
Chauvin was the first officer to face trial in a livestreamed, weekslong proceeding filled with emotional testimony from bystanders, graphic video of Floyd’s dying moments and expert testimony about use of force as well as the mechanics of breathing. He was ultimately convicted of murder and manslaughter.
The second trial in Floyd’s death came in federal court, where Lane, Kueng and Thao were all convicted of federal civil rights violations.
“It’s going to be, I think, exhaustingly repetitive for the witnesses who have already testified multiple times and don’t want to relive this,” said Rachel Moran, a professor at the University of St. Thomas School of Law.
But there will be some nuances. Moran said this case could be more difficult for prosecutors: While Chauvin’s offense was more direct because he had his knee on Floyd’s neck, prosecutors in this case have to show what Kueng and Thao intentionally did to help him commit a crime.
Judge Peter Cahill has limited expert witnesses to try to avoid repetition. He’s also ordered attorneys not to ask questions designed to elicit emotion.
SOME NOTABLE DIFFERENCES
Witnesses won’t be allowed to ask the jury to take actions and follow along with demonstrations – as lung and critical care specialist Dr. Martin Tobin did during Chauvin’s trial. In that case, Tobin placed his hands on his own neck and encouraged jurors to do the same as he explained how he believed Floyd died. Jurors said later that Tobin provided some of the trial’s most compelling evidence.
It’s also unknown if a girl who was just 9 at the time of Floyd’s killing will testify. Prosecutors want to call her to argue that even a young girl knew something was wrong – so the officers should have known as well. The defense has countered that her testimony isn’t that different from that of other bystanders and will only play upon jurors’ emotions. She previously testified at Chauvin’s trial.
Cahill encouraged prosecutors not to call the girl because testifying in a murder trial can be traumatic, especially for children, but he didn’t bar them from doing so.
WERE PLEA DEALS OFFERED?
Yes. Both Kueng and Thao rejected offers for three-year sentences that would have been served at the same time as their federal sentences. Thao told Cahill: “It would be lying for me to accept any plea offer.”
That set them apart from Lane, who pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter and got three years. Kueng and Thao are risking significantly longer sentences; the murder charge has a recommended sentence of 12 1/2 years, and prosecutors say they intend to seek more.
“The reality is, it’s their right (to go to trial) and Tou Thao in particular seems to just believe that he has done nothing wrong and therefore he can’t admit to doing anything wrong,” Moran said.
JURY SELECTION
Hundreds of prospective jurors were sent a 17-page questionnaire that explored how much they know about the case, their views on police and whether they’ve participated in civil rights marches, among other things.
Sixteen people will be chosen; 12 will deliberate.
Jurors will be questioned individually about their views and whether they can be fair. An unlimited number of potential jurors can be dismissed “for cause,” such as when a juror has shown that he or she can’t be impartial.
Each side may also dismiss jurors with a limited number of peremptory strikes, which don’t require a reason but can be challenged if the other side believes it’s due solely to a potential juror’s race or gender.
The defense gets 10 such strikes — five for each defendant — and the state gets six.
The key will be finding jurors who can be impartial. Moran said that while diversity on a jury is important, the idea that a jury’s racial composition will affect the outcome has been called into question. She noted that the jury that convicted Kueng and Thao of federal charges was mostly white, as was the state jury that convicted Kim Potter, then an officer in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, in the 2021 fatal shooting of Black motorist Daunte Wright.
TRIAL LOGISTICS
Opening statements begin Nov. 7. The trial won’t be livestreamed. Cameras in courts are rare in Minnesota, and Chauvin’s was livestreamed due to the high public interest and courtroom space limitations because of COVID-19 restrictions.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Kueng and Thao reported to federal prison earlier this month to begin serving their sentences for violating Floyd’s rights. Kueng is serving three years at federal prison in Ohio and Thao is serving 3½ years at a facility in Kentucky.
They will be in custody in Minnesota during the trial.
Lane, who is white, is serving his 2 ½-year federal sentence at a facility in Colorado. He’s serving a 3-year state sentence at the same time.
Chauvin was sentenced to 22 ½ years on the state murder charge and 21 years on a federal count of violating Floyd’s rights. He’s serving those sentences simultaneously at a federal prison in Arizona.
Maplewood city council to vote Monday on reevaluating support for rapid bus line
The Maplewood City Council will be voting Monday on whether to reevaluate its support for the Purple Line — a rapid bus transit route planned to connect St. Paul with suburbs to the north.
Maplewood Mayor Marylee Abrams said at a recent city council meeting that the Metropolitan Council, which presides over the project, failed to include the city in recent planning efforts. Abrams expressed concern about a possible route extension into Maplewood that would involve buying and bulldozing the Birch Run Station Shopping Center near the Maplewood Mall.
“I learned by chance that there had been an awful lot of planning and meetings and pedestrian surveys that had taken place over the summer that we didn’t know anything about, and that was troubling to me,” Abrams said.
Abrams’ position caught the Met Council and Ramsey County officials by surprise, including Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt, who represents Maplewood. Reinhardt said Abrams has been traditionally supportive of the Purple Line extension.
“We’ve been working on this for over 20 years, and the city of Maplewood has always been a valued partner,” Reinhardt said. “And I’m sure we will continue to have a good working relationship. I wasn’t exactly sure where this all came from, but you know, we deal with it.”
While White Bear Lake has dropped support for the bus project, Maplewood officials are seeking more engagement from the Met Council as the project goes forward.
THE PROJECT
Before White Bear Lake withdrew from the project, it was estimated to cost $474 million, with $238 million coming from a Federal Transportation Administration grant and the rest from Ramsey County.
Current locations being explored for the Purple Line’s northernmost stop include Interstate 35E, the County Road E Park and Ride in Vadnais Heights, the Maplewood Mall Transit Center and Century College in White Bear Lake.
The Maplewood resolution specifically recommends a suspension of the announcement of a plan for the northernmost stop of the Purple Line until the Met Council “evaluates future transit options/routes that work effectively for all.” The modification plan is currently scheduled for presentation to the Met Council’s Corridor Management Committee on Nov. 10.
The Purple Line was originally intended to connect St. Paul and White Bear Lakes’ downtowns through the East Side of St. Paul, Maplewood, Vadnais Heights, Gem Lake and White Bear Township.
MET COUNCIL PLANS COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
Met Council Chair Charles Zelle said all current plans will be presented and discussed as part of a formal community engagement process starting mid-November, and route design will not be finalized in January of next year.
Zelle said he hopes the community engagement process will clear up misconceptions about the planning process for the project.
“We just want to make sure that the facts and the understanding is as deep as it possibly can be,” he said.
Abrams said before taking further action to implement the line in Maplewood, she wants the Met Council to release a ridership survey to determine how many people would use the new transit.
“There is a pre-pandemic world and a post-pandemic world, and there’s been some significant changes in how people work,” said Abrams. “We don’t have the data and we haven’t had the input, but they’ve been moving forward with plans.”
RIDERSHIP
Zelle said the FTA is in the process of developing models to demonstrate ridership trends of how the COVID-19 pandemic could impact long term use of public transit.
“Post-pandemic ridership throughout the country has been suppressed,” Zelle said. “The one thing that I found encouraging is that these kinds of transit, the ones which have frequent service and serve multiple places; those are the ones doing best.”
Maplewood Council Member Nikki Villavicencio, a strong proponent of the Purple Line, said she is concerned about Abrams’ resolution on the project which she thinks would benefit many Maplewood residents. She said she believes some opposition to the transit route is rooted in myths about the planning process and decisions made so far.
“For a while now, there has been a fair amount of misinformation about the Purple Line spread around the community,” said Villavicencio. “And when White Bear Lake pulled out of it, I think that fueled a lot of the folks that are against it.”
Reinhardt, however, said she’s confident that project leaders will be able to find common ground with the city despite the outcome of the upcoming vote.
“If we had different goals, I would feel differently about it, but we don’t,” Reinhardt said. “We have the same goals and we just need to work through them, and if it slows things down a little bit, it slows things down a little bit. You just adjust and figure it out.”
Abrams said there will be opportunity for public comment before council members vote on the resolution at Monday’s 7 p.m. council meeting.
Wild are trending in the right direction. They just need to improve their starts.
Wild coach Dean Evason wasn’t displeased with his team’s effort in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Boston Bruins. He actually liked how his players bounced back from yet another slow start and managed to force an extra session.
“We played hard,” Evason said. “They’re a good hockey club. We competed. We battled back. Very resilient. We just didn’t get the result.”
The biggest reason the Wild (1-3-1) didn’t get the result is they continue to chase games seemingly on a nightly basis.
In the frustrating 0-3-0 start, the Wild never once held a lead. They fell behind in games against the New York Rangers, Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, which was a recipe for disaster.
It was a similar story for the Wild in their win over the Vancouver Canucks last week. Though they actually took an early lead in that game, they immediately squandered it before superstar winger Kirill Kaprizov completed the comeback in overtime.
“I mean of course we want to play with the lead,” center Joel Eriksson Ek said. “It’s tougher to play without the lead.”
That proved to be the case for the Wild against the Bruins, too. They took an early lead, allowed a goal shortly thereafter and eventually found themselves chasing the game once again. They never caught up despite some pretty good play down the stretch.
“A frustrating start,” Eriksson Ek said. “We really had to work our way into it.”
It’s no surprise that the Wild have struggled considering they have only led for 4 minutes, 38 seconds so far this season. They have looked timid at times because of the lack of success.
“I’ve said it before,” Eriksson Ek said. “I think we play way better when we are the team that’s trying to play aggressive. Not thinking too much. Just going after them.”
That isn’t always an option when the Wild are chasing the game.
“We’ve got to clean up our starts,” goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said after standing on his head for the Wild in the overtime loss to the Bruins. “It’s tough because we’re behind again trying to come back in the game and sometimes that makes us open up a bit more. We get a little better start we’ll be alright.”
The next chance for the Wild to get off to a better start comes on Tuesday night against the Montreal Canadiens.
Mike Preston’s report card: Position-by-position grades for Ravens’ 23-20 win over Browns | COMMENTARY
Here’s how the Ravens graded out at each position after a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns in Sunday afternoon’s Week 7 matchup at M&T Bank Stadium.
Quarterback
Lamar Jackson threw 16 passes and completed only nine for 120 yards. He finished with a passer rating of 80.2, and it was easy to tell he was unhappy with the limited attempts. But he has struggled the past three games, so the Ravens turned him into a game manager against the Browns. Jackson rushed 10 times for 59 yards and his best play was a 31-yard pass to Devin Duvernay on the Ravens’ first offensive series. Grade: C+
Running backs
Gus Edwards played his first game in more than a year because of a torn ACL, and he responded well with touchdown runs of 7 and 1 yards and finished with 66 yards on 16 carries. He helped cement the victory with some tough runs in the fourth quarter. Overall, Edwards ran well inside the tackles with good body lean. Justice Hill’s fumble in the fourth quarter almost led to yet another disastrous collapse and will serve as a reminder to hold the ball with two hands and get down late in the game when trying to secure a victory. Hill had five carries for 26 yards in his first game back from a hamstring injury. Grade: C+
Offensive line
The Ravens rushed for 160 yards and had nearly a nine-minute advantage in time of possession, but they still aren’t moving any players off the line of scrimmage in short-yardage situations. Tackles Ronnie Stanley, Morgan Moses and Patrick Mekari gave up too much ground to ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney as Cleveland finished with three sacks and five hits on Jackson. That’s partially why the Ravens only threw the ball 16 times. Grade: C
Receivers
The Ravens didn’t get a lot out of this group but enough to get receptions of 26, 31, 19 and 16 yards. They finished with an average of 13.3 yards per catch on nine receptions. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman had four catches for 42 yards while Duvernay had two for 42. Tight end Mark Andrews was targeted twice but didn’t have a catch. Of course, the Browns shadowed him, but opposing teams also double Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and he still delivers big plays. The Ravens need to find a way to get Andrews touches. Grade: C
Defensive line
The Browns entered the game with the NFL’s top rushing attack, averaging 172 yards per game, but the Ravens kept them in check with 113 yards on 24 carries. End Calais Campbell had a strong game with four tackles, including a sack and a forced fumble on quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Travis Jones and Broderick Washington had solid games, as did end Brent Urban, who got into Brissett’s passing lane several times. Grade: C+
Linebackers
This is a strange collection of players. The Ravens are most effective when inside linebackers Patrick Queen (11 tackles, one sack) and Josh Bynes (four tackles) blitz, but they can’t shed or get off blocks if offensive linemen reach them in the second level. The Ravens continue to have problems holding the edge, but they did get consistent pressure from outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul, Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston. They should be even better once Tyus Bowser (torn Achilles tendon) returns. Grade: C+
Secondary
Go ahead, admit it. A lot of folks thought the Ravens were going to give up another game-winning touchdown in crunch time, even with Brissett at quarterback. Safeties Chuck Clark and Geno Stone were second and third in tackles with nine and seven, respectively, but running back Nick Chubb (16 carries for 91 yards) punished them with some bruising runs. The Ravens have tried to hide cornerback Marcus Peters’ lack of speed on the outside, but the word is out around the league. There is still a disconnect between the linebackers and secondary in pass coverage as Brissett connected on 22 of 27 passes for 258 yards and finished with a passer rating of 106.5. That’s not good enough against a guy who’s been a backup for most of his career. Grade: C-
Special teams
Justin Tucker converted on field goal attempts of 32, 34 and 55 yards, which he made look easy. Punter Jordan Stout had a strong day, averaging 60.3 yards on three punts and booming one 69 yards to flip the field in favor of the Ravens. Duvernay returned a punt 46 yards, which set up Tucker’s 34-yard field goal early in the second quarter. Linebacker Malik Harrison blocked Cade York’s 60-yard field goal attempt with 2:09 left to preserve the Ravens’ 23-20 lead. Grade: A
Coaching
The Ravens were able to bounce back after giving away last week’s game to the New York Giants, so they showed some resolve. It was a smart move by the Ravens to turn Jackson into a game manager, but offensive coordinator Greg Roman had no answers for the pressure Cleveland brought off the edge. He also had nothing to counter the Browns crashing down behind the Ravens’ offensive linemen when they were pulling from the back side. Coach John Harbaugh tried to compliment first-year defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald for his game plan Sunday, but there isn’t much to be impressed with playing the Browns, a run-oriented team that has lost four straight with a backup quarterback. Grade: C
()
Ravens hold off Browns, 23-20, behind late blocked field goal try and resurgent rushing attack
Inside linebacker Malik Harrison blocked a late field goal attempt, and the Ravens held on to beat the Cleveland Browns, 23-20, on Sunday and exorcise some of their fourth-quarter demons.
Harrison’s block of Browns kicker Cade York’s 60-yard field goal attempt preserved the Ravens’ narrow lead with just under two minutes remaining inside M&T Bank Stadium, and safety Geno Stone forced and recovered a fumble to extinguish the Browns’ chances of evening the score on a desperation game-ending drive.
The Ravens (4-3) were outscored again in the fourth quarter, 10-3, but held on a week after collapsing late in a road loss to the New York Giants. Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished 9-for-16 for 120 yards and 10 carries for 59 yards. Running back Gus Edwards, in his first game back since tearing his ACL before last season, had 16 carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns.
The Ravens survived to remain atop the AFC North despite being outgained 336-254. They remain ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) by virtue of their Week 5 win in Baltimore. Next comes a quick turnaround and a Thursday night game against quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, whom the rebuilding Carolina Panthers stunned, 21-3.
The Ravens, leading 23-20, were close to putting the game away earlier in the fourth quarter, a period that has given them nothing but trouble this season. But after running off nearly six minutes with a 12-play, 56-yard drive into field goal range, running back Justice Hill had the ball punched out by inside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. The Browns recovered his fumble at the Ravens’ 16 with 3:12 remaining.
Cleveland (2-5) advanced to the Ravens’ 34, but an offensive-pass-interference penalty on wide receiver Amari Cooper and a false-start penalty on fourth down forced York onto the field for his long would-be tying attempt. Harrison, an Ohio native and former Ohio State star, got a finger on the ball, and it landed well short of the goal line.
The Ravens’ offense wasn’t pretty Sunday. They went up 20-10 midway through the third quarter with the help of their defense and a gritty offensive drive. Edwards’ 1-yard run on fourth-and-goal was the eighth play of a 25-yard touchdown drive kick-started by defensive end Calais Campbell, whose strip-sack of quarterback Jacoby Brissett (22-for-27 for 258 yards) bounced into the grasp of outside linebacker Odafe Oweh.
When their offense faltered — star tight end Mark Andrews, limited in practice all week, finished without a catch — the Ravens could at least rely on their special teams. Kicker Justin Tucker had three field goals, including a 55-yarder to extend their fourth-quarter lead to 23-13, while Devin Duvernay set up a 34-yarder with a 46-yard punt return.
The defense had its ups and downs. After a woeful first half, the Ravens forced three straight second-quarter punts and a turnover in the third quarter, allowing only three points over a 30-minute period. But the Browns ran over the Ravens to start the fourth quarter, covering 75 yards and reaching the end zone in just 2:24, narrowing their lead to 23-20 with nine minutes remaining.
The Ravens’ first half didn’t follow their normal script. Over the season’s first six weeks, they’d allowed just three points total in the first quarter. They hadn’t given up a score on their opening defensive possession. They’d never trailed.
That all changed quickly. Seven minutes in, Browns running back Nick Chubb (16 carries for 91 yards) capped the game’s first drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Eight minutes later, kicker Cade York booted a 41-yard field goal. The Browns entered the second quarter leading 10-3, with Brissett a perfect 7-for-7 for 121 yards.
As the Ravens’ defense stabilized, their offense bounced from one extreme to another. After a promising opening drive petered out in the red zone, the Ravens went three-and-out and then settled for another field goal in Browns territory after a 5-yard drive. They didn’t take their first lead until Edwards, making his first appearance since January 2021, rumbled in from 7 yards out for a 13-10 lead with two minutes remaining.
This story will be updated.
Week 8
Ravens at Buccaneers
Thursday, 8:15 p.m.
Stream: Amazon Prime
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
No. 3 Spalding football proves itself, routs No. 2 Calvert Hall, 42-7, in Ravens RISE Showdown
