Solana Struggles Below Key Resistance, Can Price Flip $30 Into Support?
- SOL’s price struggle to reclaim a key support area of $30 after losing this region.
- SOL breaks below a descending triangle as the price looks weak despite Bitcoin (BTC) dragging market prices upwards.
- The price of SOL respects the resistance line as the price trades below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).
The price of Solana (SOL) has had a difficult start to October despite many traders and investors speculating the month to be fruitful for most crypto, including Solana (SOL), calling it names like Uptober. The crypto market, including the big players like the likes of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Binance Coin (BNB), have all had a quiet month as the price of most altcoins have found their price battling for survival as the aim to defend (Data from Binance)
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Solana has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of SOL hasn’t enjoyed a measure of relief that should be expected for a coin with huge partnerships and one of the best communities driving the project to the mainstream of crypto.
After the price of SOL rallied to a high of $250 with what is its all-time high, the price has faced so much downtrend as the price dropped to a weekly low of $20; the price rallied from this low to a high of $45, where the price faced resistance to breaking above this region to a height of $60.
The price of SOL faced a rejection to a low of $30, where the price bounced and rallied to a high of $35 but could not move higher as the price continued to range.
SOL’s next weekly Support is at $24, with the price eyeing a retest of that region; if SOL fails to reclaim $30 support that is now resistance, we could see the price going lower to $24-$20 as there is no strong weekly support close to this region.
Weekly resistance for the price of SOL – $35.
Weekly Support for the price of SOL – $24.
Price Analysis Of SOL On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of SOL continues to trade below the key resistance formed after breaking below its key support zone of $30. The price of SOL showed strength, holding this support zone as the price ranged to form a descending triangle. The price of SOL broke and closed below Support, indicating bears were more in control as the price of SOL struggled.
The price of SOL currently trades at $28.4 as the price failed to hold its key Support as the price tries to reclaim this region to initiate a price rally for SOL price.
Daily resistance for the SOL price – $34.
Daily Support for the SOL price – $24-$20.
Featured Image From InvestorPlace, Charts From Tradingview
AIBC Europe Malta 2022 Names MarketAcross as its Official Global Media Partner
MarketAcross, the industry’s top public relations (PR) and marketing agency for blockchain projects, has been selected as the main global media partner of AIBC Europe for the forthcoming conference in Malta.
In order to cement Europe’s standing as a technologically competitive region, the AIBC Europe Malta conference will be held from November 14-18, 2022. Europe’s forward-thinking mindset and eagerness to explore cutting-edge technology are on display in the continent’s heavy investment in research and development (R&D) and the fact that the SIGMA Group is headquartered there.
Through this collaboration with AIBC Europe, MarketAcross is able to handle all public relations and marketing tasks leading up to and after the conference. The team is also going to leverage its vast network with key KOLs, industry experts, and notable speakers to make AIBC Europe Malta something no one will want to miss.
Since Malta is one of the first European jurisdictions to regulate blockchain and cryptocurrencies, AIBC Europe will be holding its conference there. Malta has been a pioneer in nurturing this sector because of its progressive outlook and forward-thinking attitude. The island country is also well-known for its eagerness to adopt new technology and pursue novel approaches.
Carl the Moon, Ivan On Tech, James Crypto Guru, American rapper Fat Joe, Davinci, AMCrypto, Kyle Chasse, BTCTV, Nick Spanos, Scott Stornetta, Crypto Megan, Ryu Games CPO Rick Ellis, Ivan On Tech, ReBlonde CR Motti Peer, and the Hon. Silvio Schembri, Minister for the Economy, EU Funds, and Lands of Malta, will all be speaking at AIBC Europe Malta. Over the course of the four days, attendees will have access to a wealth of valuable business information, networking events, dinners, and awards. In addition, there are various exhibitions to explore along with a startup pitch, and a concert by Fat Joe.
Itai Elizur, COO at MatketAcross stated:
“Crypto events are once again becoming the place where ideas are shared, interesting people connect, and exciting new projects can meet for the first time. As someone who has been in crypto since the early days, it’s exciting to see conferences happening all around the globe covering various topics. Can’t wait to see what’s next!.”
This year’s AIBC Europe will be one of the largest blockchain and cryptocurrency events in Europe. The event will attract thousands of visitors to the magnificent island of Malta, where there will be enough fun for everyone. Moreover, new crypto projects, gamefi, influencer/affiliate marketing, and much more will likely be discussed during this year’s AIBC Malta event, making it a must-attend.
AIBC Links
Telegram | Twitter | Instagram | Linkedin
CoreChain Partners with BillGO to improve speed and remove paper checks
CoreChain to offer encrypted, secure, digital B2B payments, while bringing next-gen blockchain-based architecture and technology to BillGO
FORT COLLINS, Colo. & NEW HAVEN, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreChain Technologies, the first digital B2B payments network built on blockchain, and BillGO, one of the industry’s largest bill payment platforms and fintech trailblazer, today announced they have partnered to enhance the delivery of payments through CoreChain’s virtual card payments program and the management of supplier onboarding.
CoreChain’s virtual card payments program, integrated by BillGO, will allow any company to offer an encrypted, secure payments solution to enterprise clients. With no paper processing, a reduction in fraud risk and internal operational costs, and instant reconciliation of payments, CoreChain’s virtual card option, built on enterprise blockchain, creates new payment efficiencies for suppliers, while delivering a better customer experience. By transitioning companies away from inefficient legacy “paper check” based solutions to a modern digital payments tech stack, CoreChain is simplifying business procedures and helping companies boost profits through automation and blockchain-based security.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has awakened many industries to the efficiency and convenience of a virtual card program and ushered in greater demand for heightened security,” said Chris Aguas, Co-Founder and CEO of CoreChain Technologies. “BillGO operates at the forefront of virtual card adoption, delivering value-added services that make virtual cards a touchless, easier option for suppliers. A virtual card solution built on distributed ledger technology and the security of blockchain, like CoreChain, also brings next-generation transparency and fraud protection to the virtual card programs being integrated by BillGO. CoreChain is the value-add that the virtual card market is demanding most.”
Available as a white label platform, CoreChain allows any ERP or Business Process Automation software company, or even banks and other payment networks, to offer an embedded B2B payments solution to its enterprise clients. CoreChain’s distributed ledger technology provides a tamper-proof record for every buyer-supplier transaction, and an immutable source of truth for transactions with perfect visibility to both parties.
CoreChain’s payments solution also unlocks opportunities to finance accounts receivable held in unpaid invoices that age toward settlement due dates, frequently 30 to 120 days in arrears. This enables small businesses to gain access to the cash they need without relying on a traditional bank loan, but by aligning with their customers.
“CoreChain is on the cutting edge of B2B payments technology, checking all of the boxes that suppliers want in a modern virtual card program – and then some,” said Cindy O’Neill, President, and General Manager of BillGO’s Biller Solutions. “Together with CoreChain we can better support and enable suppliers to automate their manual payment processes, unlock valuable time, working capital and choice. It’s a technology that will certainly help drive the adoption of virtual card payments in industries that may have previously resisted these types of programs.”
About CoreChain
Launched in September 2020 and led by proven FinTech and blockchain entrepreneurs, CoreChain is the first digital B2B payments network built on blockchain, and is building a network of networks, which enables businesses to pay other businesses securely, quickly, and efficiently compared to legacy methods, while unlocking lending opportunities for suppliers to finance working capital tied up in approved, but unpaid invoices.
CoreChain uses enterprise blockchain technology to automate the exchange of transaction data and funds within a secure environment, using a trust network-of-networks, empowering B2B Marketplaces and B2B Software Platforms with $5 to $50 billion per year in existing commerce volume to offer payments and financing services to their buyers and suppliers via our API-centric, white-label platform.
For more information, visit: http://CoreChain.tech
About BillGO
Driven by the core belief that everyone deserves access to a healthy financial future, BillGO’s award-winning real-time bill management and payments platform transforms the dreaded necessity of managing and paying bills into an opportunity for financial well-being. BillGO empowers over 32 million consumers, thousands of financial institutions & fintechs to seamlessly make payments to over 170,000 supplier endpoints – transforming the way people make and receive payments. By combining speed, choice and intelligence with simple integration, BillGO is accelerating and delivering a new way to bill pay.
Visit BillGO.com and find out why it’s GO time.
Contacts
Press
Jeff Pecor
Tailwind Public Relations
206.948.1482
[email protected]
Soluna Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of $2 million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
ALBANY, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Soluna Holdings, Inc. (“SHI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. (“SCI”), a developer of green data centers for cryptocurrency mining and other intensive computing, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 1,388,889 shares of its common stock, at a price to the public of $1.44 per share. The Company will also issue to Soluna SLC Fund I Projects Holdco LLC, or Spring Lane, an aggregate of 593,065 shares of common stock to Spring Lane upon conversion of the outstanding promissory note with an aggregate principal amount of $850,000 and accrued and unpaid interest thereon held by Spring Lane at the same price per share as the public offering price per share set forth above.
Univest Securities, LLC is acting as the sole book-running manager for the underwritten public offering.
In connection with the underwritten public offering, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 208,333 shares of common stock at the public offering price of $1.44 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about October 26, 2022, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Soluna expects to use the net proceeds of the offering for the acquisition, development and growth of data centers, including cryptocurrency mining processors, other computer processing equipment, data storage, electrical infrastructure, software, real property, and business, including but not limited to its development site in Texas, and for general corporate purposes. General corporate purposes may include working capital and capital expenditures.
The shares of common stock to be issued in the underwritten public offering are offered and sold pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-261427), including a base prospectus, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective on December 16, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the offering has been filed with the SEC on its website at www.sec.gov. The final prospectus supplement will be filed with the SEC and, once filed, will be available on the SEC website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering, once filed, may also be obtained from Univest Securities, LLC, 75 Rockefeller Plaza, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by phone (212) 343-8888 or e-mail at [email protected].
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)
Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as cryptocurrency mining, AI and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna’s data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to ‘Sell. Every. Megawatt.’
For more information about Soluna, please visit www.solunacomputing.com or follow us on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/solunaholdings and Twitter @SolunaHoldings.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to the completion of the public offering and the intended use of proceeds therefrom. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, the intended use of proceeds from the offering and the impact of general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties relating to the proposed offering, Soluna and its business can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” included in Soluna’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Soluna’s preliminary prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on October 21, 2022 and the final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC, and other filings that Soluna may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Soluna expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts
Philip F. Patman, Jr.
Chief Financial Officer
Soluna Holdings, Inc.
[email protected]
713 906 5705
Univest Securities, LLC
Bradley Richmond
[email protected]
914 714 8614
MZ Contact
Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA
MZ Group – MZ North America
[email protected]
561 489 5315
Enjin Among Top 10 Crypto Of ETH Whales In The Last 24 Hours
Cryptocurrency whales are now investing heavily on Enjin Coin. Cryptocurrency whale tracker WhaleStats reports a total of 28,551,132 ENJ coins are in the whales’ possession.
Given that one token is now trading at a market price of $0.4141, this amounts to $11.8 million.
In tandem with the whale frenzy on ENJ coin, the Enjin development team has also launched a beta version of their native wallet. More investors will get behind the idea and the coin if these trends continue.
JUST IN: $ENJ @enjin now on top 10 by trading volume among 500 biggest #ETH whales in the last 24hrs 🐳
Peep the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/tgYTpOmDm0
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 500!)#ENJ #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/CKt2sXrUUf
— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) October 22, 2022
Consequently, this is good news for the ENJ coin’s market price. Despite this, the coin has an extremely negative market mood.
Enjin Needs A Shot In The Arm
As of this writing, token metrics are not encouraging. Coingecko reports that, over the past 24 hours, the coin has gained 0.7%, which is not nearly enough to make up for the losses incurred over the preceding seven days.
Each of the weekly, biweekly, and monthly averages is in the red. Meanwhile, a Twitter user by the name of CryptoDoc said that ENJ coin would never again be worth what it is now. This could serve as a synopsis of the data presented in the graphics.
Chart: TradingView
Currently, the cryptocurrency is trading at levels not seen since February last year. The currency reached this level during the June fall and returned to the $0.75 price range in August. Nonetheless, larger market pressures drove the price to a low in June.
This is an important juncture for the coin. Anything below this threshold will render ENJ useless in the Enjin ecosystem.
What Lies Ahead For ENJ
The most probable future for ENJ is a bearish one, some analysts say. As of this writing, the momentum indicator suggests a continuation of the downturn to the trough in January 2021. Current RSI values support this notion.
However, according to Chaikin’s money flow indicator, bulls currently control the market. This may have been caused by the whale buying binge. The Stoch RSI values support a possible bullish activity in the near future.
The triangle pattern that has formed as a result of the coin’s past price movements will pose a significant barrier to any potential rebound.
For a price recovery to occur, today’s candle must close green, which is a bullish indicator for investors and traders.
A green ending price today could provide ENJ with the impetus required to test the $0.443 barrier level.
Crypto total market cap at $890 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from The VR Soldier, Chart: TradingView.com Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.
3 Best Crypto Trading Aggregators You Should Know
It’s safe to say the crypto world has come a long way since Bitcoin was the only player in town.
These days, there are thousands of digital assets to choose from, made available across hundreds of different exchanges.
On top of this, all of these coins, tokens, and protocols are built on over 1,000 blockchain networks (such as Ethereum, Cardano, and Stellar), which further adds to the complexity of the space.
This can be overwhelming for even the most experienced traders, let alone those who are just getting started.
Fortunately, crypto trading aggregators offer a pragmatic solution to this problem by providing traders with a single platform where they can access and trade multiple digital assets across multiple exchanges.
What is a crypto trading aggregator?
A crypto trading aggregator is a platform that brings together data from multiple exchanges and presents it in a single, easy-to-use interface. This allows users to trade multiple digital assets across different exchanges from a single account, saving valuable time and effort.
Think of it as a one-stop shop for all your crypto trading needs.
In addition to providing a consolidated view of the market, some aggregators also offer features such as advanced charting tools, real-time market data, order management, and portfolio tracking.
Of course, this is even more useful when trading more obscure or lesser-known digital assets, as it can be difficult to track down all the information you need when dealing with smaller exchanges.
For example, most DeFi protocols are traded on decentralized exchanges (DEXes), which can be hard to find data for and are typically rather cumbersome compared to centralized exchanges (CEXes).
So, without further ado, here are the three best crypto trading aggregators that you should know about:
Unizen
Unizen is the first fully compliant crypto trading aggregator that facilitates trading across both centralized and decentralized finance (CeDeFi) protocols.
On top of this, the Unizen Trade Aggregator offers a unique solution to crypto traders as it is the first Web3 company to enable true cross-chain trading, supporting thousands of unique digital assets (without using a bridge).
Currently, the platform operates across seven blockchains and 70 DEXes, making it one of the most comprehensive aggregators on the market.
For instance, Unizen users can swap ETH on the Ethereum network against BNB on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network without having to leave the Unizen interface. And that’s only one of the many cross-chain trading pairs available.
Along with its simple-to-use and clean interface, Unizen also offers a wide range of features that will be appealing to both new and experienced traders. These include staking, portfolio management, advanced charting, limit orders, and more – making it a true one-stop-shop for crypto traders.
1inch
1inch is one of the most popular decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregators in the space and facilitates trading across four blockchain networks. These are Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Optimism, and Polygon.
The platform is unique in that it uses an order-book model to find the best price for each trade, meaning that users will always get the best possible price when making a trade.
1inch is also non-custodial, meaning that users always retain control of their private keys and never have to deposit their digital assets with the platform.
In addition to its extensive list of supported protocols, 1inch also offers a range of features that will be appealing to traders of all levels of experience.
These include advanced charting, staking, pools, yield farming, and more. If you’re worried about gas fees, 1inch has you covered there too. The platform has a native token, CHI Token, which can be used to pay for gas fees at a discounted rate.
ParaSwap
ParaSwap is a leading non-custodial DEX aggregator that claims to provide the best trade prices over multiple DEXes and seven blockchains (Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Polygon, Fantom, Arbitrum, and Optimism.
As you might expect from one of the market-leading aggregators, ParaSwap has a clean, simple, and easy-to-use interface, making it an attractive option for those looking to gain access to a wide range of digital assets with a minimum of fuss.
Currently, the platform only offers 144 different pairs of crypto tokens, which is somewhat limited compared to the other aggregators on this list.
However, ParaSwap does offer a Gas Refund Program for those that stake the native token, PSP. Stakers can enjoy up to 100% gas refunds on their trades (savings depend on how many tokens you have saved).
Final thoughts
There are a number of crypto trading aggregators on the market, each offering its own unique set of features and benefits. However, the three platforms listed above are undoubtedly some of the best in the space and should be considered by any trader looking to get access to a wide range of digital assets on one easy-to-use interface.
Given the fact that Unizen offers access to both centralized and DeFi protocols, it is perhaps the most comprehensive aggregator on the market. However, 1inch and ParaSwap are both excellent options in their own right and offer a range of features that will appeal to traders of all levels of experience.
Fukuoka City of Japan, Joins Forces with Astar Japan Lab For Web3 Expansion
To help it realize its vision of becoming Japan’s Web3 hub, Fukuoka, Japan’s second-largest port city and a National Special Strategic Zone, has partnered with Astar Japan Lab to develop local Web3 use cases. On October 13 during the “Myojo Waraku 2022” conference in Fukuoka, the partnership was revealed by Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe and Fukuoka Mayor Soichior Takashima.
The Astar Japan Lab is a project of the Astar Network, the leading blockchain in Japan. Its goal is to create novel applications built on the Astar platform. Microsoft Japan, Amazon Japan, Dentsu, Hakuhodo, MUFG, SoftBank, Accenture Japan, and PwC Japan are just a few of the 45+ organizations that have signed on to this initiative.
The CEO and creator of Astar Network, Sota Watanabe stated:
“We are excited to invite Fukuoka City to Astar Japan Lab. In the US, some cities like Maimi and New York have positive attitudes toward Web3 and crypto. We are going to work closely with Fukuoka City to attract more developers and more entrepreneurs on Astar Network. In addition, Fukuoka is also known as the national special strategic zone. We plan to work closely with the government and utilize Web3 use cases from Fukuoka to the entire Japan.”
As part of its long-term plan to foster and recruit internationally competitive firms and become the Web3 hub of Japan, Fukuoka City has formed this collaboration. Using the resources of Astar Japan Lab, Astar executives will make frequent trips to Fukuoka to educate local company owners and uncover fresh opportunities for international growth. Fukuoka City is rapidly becoming the Silicon Valley of Japan as a result of the local government’s efforts to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship.
Fukuoka City Mayor Soichior Takashima stated:
“We have to do in the context of Web3 what large companies did for the world when Japan was strong. We believe it is important to move forward together with the government, Fukuoka City, and companies that represent Japan.”
To hasten the spread of Web3, the Astar Japan Lab was set up to facilitate “collaboration between domestic businesses and Web3 service providers.” Fukuoka, as one of Japan’s four Global Startup cities, will promote cooperation between local residents, business owners, and developers by connecting them with the Astar Network along with its community and ambassadors.
When it comes to blockchain technology, Astar Network is the platform of choice for Japanese startups and corporations, as well as multinational ventures looking to get into the Japanese market. The Japanese Blockchain Association has recognized it as the most popular blockchain in the nation after a poll.
