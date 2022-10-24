News
Vikings’ Oli Udoh was arrested early Saturday at a 24-hour nightclub
Vikings offensive lineman Olisaemeka Udoh was arrested at 3 a.m. Saturday after following a female patron into the women’s bathroom at a 24-hour nightclub, according to a Miami-Dade Police incident report.
Udoh, a third-year offensive lineman who has played six snaps this season, was arrested after a scuffle with club security guards and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
According to the report, Udoh was talking to a woman in line for the restroom at Club e11even in Miami and tried to follow her in, “At which point (a witness) gave the defendant multiple chances to leave the bathroom (and) he refused. Witnesses then summoned the rest of the security staff to assist in taking the defendant out of the establishment.”
An off-duty officer “handling an unrelated incident,” according to the report, “observed the side door of the club swing open and multiple security guards attempting to restrain an aggressive (black male) subject.”
Shortly, the report said, Udo was taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. According to the report, the three officers involved were using body-worn cameras.
The Vikings acknowledged the arrest Sunday in a short statement.
“We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time,” the team said.
A sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, Odoh, 25, has played only three snaps on offense this season, and three on special teams. He has appeared in 30 NFL games, including 16 stats at right guard in 2021.
The incident report lists Udoh’s permanent residence as Fayetteville, N.C.
News
Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister
By JILL LAWLESS (Associated Press)
LONDON (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain’s next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence.
Sunak will be Britain’s first leader of color, and the nation’s third leader just this year. He will take over as prime minister from Liz Truss, who quit last week after 45 tumultuous days in office, leaving a staggering economy and a shell-shocked and divided party.
His only rival, Penny Mordaunt, conceded and withdrew after failing to reach the nomination threshold of 100 Conservative lawmakers needed to stay in the race.
“I can confirm that we have received one valid nomination, and Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative Party,” said party official Graham Brady.
Sunak had been the strong favorite as the governing Conservatives sought stability at a time of immense economic challenges and after months of chaos that consumed the past two leaders.
Sunak lost out to Truss in the last Conservative election, but his party now appears eager for a safe pair of hands to tackle soaring energy and food prices and a looming recession. The politician steered the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, winning praise for his financial support for laid-off workers and shuttered businesses.
He promised “integrity, professionalism and accountability” if he formed a government — a veiled criticism of the scandal-tarred Johnson and the problem-plagued Truss.
Sunak will now be asked by King Charles III to form a government. He will become the prime minister in a handover of power from Truss later Monday or on Tuesday.
Sunak’s victory is historic: He is the first British prime minister of South Asian heritage, the first Hindu to hold the post and the youngest for 200 years.
His challenge is enormous as he tries to unite a demoralized and divided party that trails far behind the opposition in opinion polls, and seeks to shore up an economy reeling after Truss’ brief, disastrous experiment in libertarian economics.
Her proposal for aggressive tax cuts that would be paid for through government borrowing pummeled the value of the pound drove up the cost of government borrowing and home mortgages, and forced emergency Bank of England intervention. Truss executed a series of U-turns and replaced her Treasury chief but faced rebellion from lawmakers in her party that obliterated her authority.
In the lighting-quick contest to replace her, Sunak’s position strengthened after former leader Boris Johnson dramatically quit the race on Sunday night, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister’s job he was ousted from little more than three months ago amid ethics scandals.
Johnson spent the weekend trying to gain support from fellow Conservative lawmakers after flying back from a Caribbean vacation. Late Sunday he said he had amassed the backing of 102 colleagues. But he was far behind Sunak in support, and said he had concluded that “you can’t govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament.”
The prospect of a return by Johnson had thrown the already divided Conservative Party into further turmoil. He led the party to a thumping election victory in 2019, but his premiership was clouded by scandals over money and ethics that eventually became too much for the party to bear.
In his Sunday statement, Johnson insisted he was “well placed to deliver a Conservative victory” in the next national election, due by 2024. And he said that he likely would have won a ballot of Conservative Party members against either of his rivals.
“But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do,” he said.
He hinted he might be back, however, saying: “I believe I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time.”
Truss quit Thursday after a turbulent 45 days in office, conceding that she could not deliver on her botched tax-cutting economic package, which she was forced to abandon after it sparked fury within her party and weeks of turmoil in financial markets.
The Conservative Party turmoil is fueling demands for a national election. Under Britain’s parliamentary system, there does not need to be one until the end of 2024, though the government has the power to call one sooner.
Currently that looks unlikely. Opinion polls say an election would spell disaster for the Conservatives, with the left-of-center Labour Party winning a large majority.
___
Follow all AP’s reporting on British politics at
News
Dave Hyde: Tua returns, but so do questions about Dolphins’ struggling offense
Once, and not that long ago, it would feel different. Tua Tagovailoa’s offense would feel like a work-in-progress juggernaut and not like Skylar Thompson’s offense. Mike McDaniel’s creativity would feel on display more than his doubling down on a decision that looked doubly dubious as he explained it.
“Hooray,’ the Miami Dolphins coach said his thoughts were when the defense intercepted two passes in the final three minutes Sunday night to seal the 16-10 win against the scrappy Steelers.
It was a night for hooray, as the defense saved the night, stopped the three-game losing streak, pushed the record to 4-3 and what would have been a mind-bending loss was preserved Noah Igbinoghene’s acrobatic interception with 18 seconds left.
Yes, that Noah Igbinoghene. Like I said, this one felt different.
Mostly, there is no magical mystery anymore around this offense. One game you’re the inevitable juggernaut. A month later, you’re a Disney movie, “Hey, Honey, I Shrunk The Offense.”
Oh, it looked magical on the first drive Sunday, as Tua returned from a couple of games in concussion protocol and followed a scripted drive where schemed open receivers and the quarterback found them quickly in completing six of seven passes for 68 yards, including the 8-yard touchdown pass.
The second drive was 59 yards of fine, too, even if it resulted in a field goal. Who knows it would be a punt diet in the second half?
The Dolphins had 10 first downs in the first quarter to tie for second-most in any quarter since 2000. They had seven first downs the rest of the game. Sizzle, you see, went fizzle as Pittsburgh’s defense adjusted.
Sixteen points. That’s what the Dolphins offense has been outside a fourth quarter in Baltimore that left everyone dizzy with possibility in the second game. They scored four touchdowns that fourth quarter.
They’ve scored 11 touchdowns in the 27 other quarters. Ten touchdowns, if you consider the defense handed them the ball at the Buffalo 6-yard line.
So what’s the outlier, the Baltimore quarter or the other 27? Game seven isn’t about conclusions, but the trend is there. Thompson scored 17 points against the New York Jets. Bridgewater ended a day of 16 points against Minnesota. The revolving quarterbacks can’t help. Nor is it the only issue.
This offense ranks 10th in total yards and 18th in points scored. So something’s being lost in translation.
“We should be scoring more points than we are,’ McDaniel said. “I think everybody on the team would agree with that. Tthere’s no just like some sprinkle fairy dust to fix that or it’s just not an absolute. You have to identify and address what has been the hiccup when you get in those situations.”
One hiccup was McDaniel’s decision to go for it on fourth-and-3 early in the second half rather than a field goal from Pittsburgh’s 14-yard line. This is simple. You kick the field goal there. You go up two scores. You understand that would be a feat for the 31st-ranked Pittsburgh offense and its rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett, with a microscopic 3.2-yard per attempt average Sunday.
There was some curious clock management when the Dolphins were at their 47-yard line with two timeouts and ninety seconds left in the half and someone gained just 23 yards and had to kick a field goal with two seconds left.
Now this head-scratcher of going for it on fourth down was compounded by running your second-tier back, Chase Edmonds, up the middle for no gain. McDaniel hasn’t had much to question in his rookie season.
“I’m very aware that it’s one of those things that if it works, it’s a great play, and if it doesn’t, you know exactly what you have to … it could be a deciding factor in the game,’ McDaniel said.
Just so we’re on the same page. And while we’re shuffling pages, can there be a court order mandating Tagovailoa slide to the ground rather than taking on linebackers head-on? Isn’t that a given considering his concussion issues?
Or is he just intent on turning every fan into a nervous Little League parent?
“Sorry, coach,’ he told McDaniel after running into linebacker Devin Bush. “I had to do that.”
Sorry wasn’t the word for Sunday. Hooray was, even a muted hooray. There’s time to fix offensive issues if this season goes where a 3-0 start suggested. There’s also a growing account that, as Sunday again showed, Tua’s return doesn’t fix this offense.
()
News
Yankees reflect on how and when the 2022 season fell apart
The Yankees’ season started with 52 wins in 70 games.
There were comparisons to the 1998 squad, which at the time set an American League record with 114 wins and marauded their way to a World Series, losing only twice in the playoffs.
There were premature parade routes being planned for the 2022 team, carts being moved out in front of teams of horses, and undoubtedly millions of dollars placed in World Series bets.
All of that went up in flames during the American League Championship Series, during which the Yankees did not win a single game, getting swept by the Houston Astros before they could even sew World Series patches on to their beloved pinstripes. With blank stares on their face in the postgame clubhouse, a few Yankees tried to explain how the season went from euphoric to euthanizing in such a short span.
“I don’t know,” said shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. “I think it was just a lot of adversity to overcome, and injuries as well. We went from almost blowing the lead in the [AL] East to an 8.5-game lead, to winning the division. We just weren’t able to bring that momentum to the postseason. That was definitely tough. This is not a good feeling right now.”
“We battled some injuries, but every team does,” Anthony Rizzo conceded. “We just fell short. We gave runs away, they capitalized. We just didn’t play well enough. That’s what October baseball is all about.”
As time heals their wounds — and, later on, when these guys are all retired — they might be more willing to say that they never stood a chance against the Astros. Luis Severino got the closest, but phrased it in a much more diplomatic way. His postgame media scrum following the sweep was dotted with many sighs and long, drawn out pauses.
“Right now, they’re better than us,” the pitcher said. “The bottom line is we need to be better if we want to beat those guys.”
The Yankees are right about one thing: If not for a crowded injured list — DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi, Michael King, Chad Green, Frankie Montas, Matt Carpenter, Ron Marinaccio and Scott Effross were either hobbled during the playoffs or too hurt to play at all — this might have been a more competitive series. Nestor Cortes pointed to one of those injuries specifically as a turning point in the season, or the moment when he felt like things started to shift toward the bad zone.
“I want to say, maybe I’m wrong, when Michael King went down,” said Cortes, who himself had to leave Game 4 early with injury. “There were a lot of spots down the road and into the playoffs that would have been his inning. We depended on him a lot. I don’t think it flipped completely, but we obviously felt it.”
Two of the players gave separate, opposite answers about the effects that injuries had on the clubhouse vibe.
“I don’t think it had too big of an impact on the clubhouse,” Kiner-Falefa stated. “We have great leaders, they did a great job.”
“Always,” Severino said when asked if injuries can rattle a clubhouse. “Any time you have someone like DJ who goes from playing every day to not being in the lineup, we missed Carpenter for a little, we always need those guys. But that’s not an excuse to say that’s why we lost.”
Excuses aren’t exactly necessary in a situation as apparent as this. Houston won fair and square (we hope) and used a better roster, better managing and a better organizational philosophy to embarrass the Yankees. Now, for the 13th straight offseason, it’s back to the drawing board for the Bombers as their quest for World Series ring number 28 adds another year.
“Credit to those guys over there,” Kiner-Falefa said of the Astros. “We have a long offseason to hopefully get better.”
But as baseball has shown time and time again, being a good or even better team doesn’t mean anything if said team doesn’t play well in October. The Astros were both better than the Yankees and playing great baseball at the right time. Trying to figure out how to capture that second part is the billion dollar question that keeps Major League Baseball’s executives up all winter.
“Nobody was expecting the Phillies to be where they are,” Severino gave as a topical example. “They were not the best team before the playoffs. During the playoffs, something switched. We need to figure out a way to do that.”
Cortes gave one final spin on the situation, choosing to focus on some of the positives rather than dwelling on the negatives.
“I think we did do a good job of staying together, even through that rough patch. I mean, we finished with the best record in the AL East. You have to give a lot of credit to the guys who made that happen.”
In the end, though, a season that began with a straight-to-the-moon trajectory came crashing down in the span of 36 innings.
“It’s been a weird couple of days,” Severino bluntly, and correctly summarized.
()
News
Heat’s Jamal Cain living a Caleb Martin 2.0 reality, still getting rookie treatment from Jimmy Butler
Jamal Cain was ready to get started even before the Miami Heat lost Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic to Monday night’s suspensions in the wake of Saturday night’s dustup against the Toronto Raptors.
But the undrafted wing out of Oakland University also appreciated the realities of life as a neophyte NBA player on a two-way contract.
So as the Heat went 1-2 in their first three, Cain waited and watched from behind the Heat bench, yet to don a uniform.
“It’s like, ‘We’ll let you know when the time comes,’ ” Cain said of having awaited word from the coaching staff.
With two-way players limited to 50 regular-season appearances, the lack of opening-week action actually was a sign of respect, that the Heat wanted to preserve his 50 appearances for when needed most.
Martin is well aware of the unique status, having started last season on a Heat two-way contract, in a situation similar to Cain’s.
“It’s very frustrating,” Martin said of being a two-way player, commenting before the suspension that prevented him from being at Monday night’s rematch with the Raptors at FTX Arena. “Obviously I’ve been through that before. He showed that he can play and he can contribute. Trust me, I was just in his shoes last year at the beginning of the season, where it gets real frustrating.”
So frustrating that Martin twice at the start of last season was listed as being “Inactive List (G League-Sioux Falls Skyforce).” Except he was nowhere near South Dakota, rather remaining in South Florida, out of uniform, waiting.
“That’s just part of it and understanding the terms of the contract,” Martin said, “and it’s not a thing where they don’t believe in you. It’s strategic. So you never know when that stretch will come for him.”
Just as Cain didn’t know last week.
“I’m staying ready, though,” Cain, 23, said. “I keep it the same, because you never know.”
Martin said a read on the status of the rest of the roster typically can be a tell, these latest suspensions the latest example.
“It’s pretty much game by game,” Martin said of the two-way existence. “They do a good job of trying to give you as much of a heads up as they can, so that you can stay prepared. But you just never know.
“A lot of my stuff relied on when Jimmy [Butler] was playing. If Tyler [Herro] and all those guys are playing. So it’s up in the air. A lot of times in the middle of the season, some guys warm up, they say, ‘no, they aren’t going to play.’ So things change a lot.”
Unlike Martin, who already had been with the Charlotte Hornets for two seasons before signing his two-way deal, Cain remains subject to a rookie initiation.
So while a few of the end-of-the-bench veterans are able to work up a lather before games last week on the practice court, Cain had to await his permission slip from Butler.
“I have to graduate to it,” Cain said with a smile. “I’ve been up there and I asked Jimmy, ‘Can I play?’ and just screams, ‘No!’ “
But the respect is there, so much so that the Heat wanted to wait to best utilize — and maximize — Cain’s youthful athleticism.
“For sure, it raises the confidence,” Cain said of the Heat not wanting to waste one of his 50 nights on the active roster when he likely would be unable to get into the game for meaningful minutes. “Whenever my name is called, I just want to make sure I’m ready to produce.”
And, if not, he remains poised to impress otherwise.
“I actually got some drip that I want to wear,” he quipped of games when there is no uniform in his locker.
()
News
Loons captain midfielder Wil Trapp will return for 2023 season
Minnesota United’s captain Wil Trapp will return for next season.
The Loons defensive midfielder’s contract in 2022 had a clause that would trigger his return for 2023, if the 10-year veteran reached a certain amount of playing time, a source told the Pioneer Press this summer.
That benchmark was reached and the 29-year-old Ohio native will return to MNUFC for his third season with the club next year. Trapp had a guaranteed compensation of $784,875 in 2022, per MLS Players’ Association figures. That’s a bigger number under the league’s salary budget.
Trapp played 2,127 minutes across 27 regular-season games (26 starts) this season. His season included wearing the captain’s armband 26 times and being booked with a career-high 11 yellow cards, nearly double his previous high of six.
The Loons midfield is the deepest spot on the roster but also one in flux.
The upheaval started when Hassani Dotson, who had just received a contract extension, suffered a season-ending knee injury in April. The to-be fifth-year pro is targeting a return around preseason camp in January.
New addition Kervin Arriaga played in 24 matches, but with injuries to Trapp, Dotson and Arriaga, winger Robin Lod was forced to come back into midfield. The Finn handled the reassignment with aplomb, and Minnesota was solid with him in the middle of the park. Does Lod stay in midfield or go back into the attack?
Minnesota has two midfielders on expiring loans: Joseph Rosales from Panamanian club Independiente de La Chorrera and Jonathan Gonzalez from top Mexican club Monterrey.
Rosales has a less expensive purchase option, while it would likely take a bigger investment to keep Gonzalez in Minnesota on another loan in 2023.
The Loons also have a club option on Jacori Hayes, who broke his leg in a friendly against English club Everton in July.
This week, MNUFC will be conducting exit interviews with players and players will undergo physical exams. Full roster news on contract options will be shared by the club by at least early November.
In the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs last week, Trapp played all 120 minutes loss to Dallas on Oct. 17. He provided a great long ball to set up Emanuel Reynoso’s goal in the second half, but with the score tied 1-1 after the 30-minute extra time, Trapp was the only Loons player to miss a penalty kick in the 5-4 defeat.
“I think it’s one of those where half the time it’s a crapshoot,” Trapp explained about his PK. “Maybe you try to change it at the last second and if he dives the right way, but I’ve found if you are trying to change things, it gets messed up even more, so you just have to kind of trust what you are doing and pick a spot and go for it. The goalkeeper (FC Dallas’ Maarten Paes) guesses right and makes a good save.”
Trapp’s season was interrupted in July when he suffered a leg injury against D.C. United, but despite initial fears, he only missed four games, returning Aug. 20 against Austin FC.
With the 2022 MLS season starting earlier than usual in February and ending weeks earlier than usual to accommodate the FIFA World Cup in November, Trapp said he will take a few weeks to decompress and let his body heal and rest after a long season.
“Honestly, you start ramping up not too much longer after that because we are competitors,” Trapp said after the playoff loss. “Our bodies want and crave to work. Going into November, December, it’s gearing up for a quick start beginning in January.
“Guys will go home. They will enjoy the holidays, but within that, you do start trying to build for next year, trying to assess the things in your game or in the team that you want to improve or you want to see grow. That is a big part of being a professional and staying at the professional level for a long time.”
News
Column: Can Matt Eberflus lift the Chicago Bears out of another extended losing streak? 29 days and counting …
It’s happening again.
The Chicago Bears are mired in another lengthy skid. On Monday night, when they walk onto the field at Gillette Stadium to face the New England Patriots, they will be 29 days removed from their last victory.
Remember that triumph? The 23-20 defeat of the Houston Texans that was made official when Cairo Santos converted a late Roquan Smith interception into a 30-yard walk-off field goal?
Well, it has been a while …
The Bears took a trip east in Week 4 and stumbled through an error-filled, touchdown-less road loss to the New York Giants.
They followed the next week with a brutal start in Minnesota, and their second-half rally wasn’t enough.
On Oct. 13, they scored only seven points and face-planted during several fourth-quarter moments of truth, losing in prime time to the sputtering Washington Commanders — who, by the way, came to Chicago on their own four-game losing streak.
Now the Bears are in Foxborough, Mass., where a chess match against Bill Belichick awaits, then off to Dallas in Week 8 to face a nasty Cowboys defense that has enough teeth to chew them up and spit them into the trash can.
In short, the Bears are staring down the barrel of a winless October. Which leaves rookie coach Matt Eberflus facing his first major leadership test.
On Thursday, Eberflus was asked how he will combat discouragement within his players while retaining the intensity and concentration he requires to build his program.
“I just think that’s focus,” Eberflus said. “You focus on where your feet are right now and on trying to get better and improve with every single rep, every single practice. (That’s) individually, as a unit and as a football team.”
That kind of micro-focus will be necessary, no doubt. But it also might be hard to obtain from a group whose best efforts continue to go unrewarded on game days.
‘Stop the bleeding’
Sure, this is a rebuilding season. It was set up that way from the get-go. And this recent pileup of losses was predictable and, to be frank, pretty inevitable for a team with the talent and depth deficiencies the Bears have.
But that doesn’t make the grind of persevering through failure any gentler. That’s why Eberflus will need to make sure his voice continues to resonate. He also will need his team leaders to stand tall and set a tone on an everyday basis. For another 12 weeks.
To that end, third-year cornerback Jaylon Johnson seems to have an attitude worth emulating. Johnson was asked last week how the Bears can prevent the disappointment of losing three in a row — and maybe four or five or six — from spawning some natural lethargy and consternation that only would make the climb more difficult.
“Hopefully there’s no (mental) fatigue when we’re losing,” Johnson said. “I feel like, if anything, everyone should have more energy to stop the bleeding.”
Words of encouragement, Johnson emphasized, can go only so far.
“Of course we’ve all heard we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “But we have to find a way to really stop the bleeding. And I feel like that starts with each individual person.
“There shouldn’t be a shortage of energy. If anything, we need to have more energy. We need to find a way to spark this team. Just find a way to win. That’s what it’s about right now.”
Skid marks
If the Bears can’t upset either the Patriots or Cowboys in the next seven days, they will be in familiar but ugly territory, suffering through a winless stretch of at least 40 days for the fourth consecutive season.
In 2019, in what was supposed to be a glorious 100th-season celebration with Super Bowl dreams built in, the Bears went 42 days between their third and fourth victories. The season unraveled, and a promising team’s projected ascent became a nosedive.
The next year, the Bears went 56 days between victories with a six-game losing streak torpedoing the good vibes of a 5-1 start and leaving few doubts as to how far away from legitimate contention the organization was — even with a backdoor entry into the NFC playoffs as an 8-8 No. 7 seed.
Last season, 46 days passed between a 20-9 victory over the Raiders in October in Las Vegas and an Andy Dalton-sparked 16-14 win over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.
Ultimately the pattern of downward spirals cost general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy their jobs and led to the 2022 reboot in which the front office and coaching staff were overhauled and the roster was blown up and reconstructed.
Yet here we are. It’s happening again.
The Bears now need leaders to steady the ship.
That starts with Eberflus but also will require heightened direction from team captains such as Justin Fields, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith. Throughout the locker room, a united effort will be needed to keep the necessary grind from becoming an intolerable slog.
‘No matter the circumstance’
Linebacker Nick Morrow knows the Bears’ recent losing streak has been frustrating for a lot of players. He also understands the wiring required to attain NFL success.
“Week after week, you have to come in here and be a professional,” Morrow said. “I say it all the time: A pro is at his best no matter the circumstance. Winning, losing. Hot, cold. If you’re playing, not playing, whatever it is, you have to be a pro.”
With a young team, veterans such as Morrow will have to lead by example.
“Rah-rah only goes so far,” he said. “You can tell a guy, ‘Come on! Let’s go! Let’s go!’ But this is more about showing up to work every day, showing up to practice, showing up in the film room, asking good questions in the meetings. You keep the mental fatigue from creeping in by constantly staying engaged and keeping everyone around you up.”
Morrow recognizes that’s easier said than done. But he praised Eberflus’ day-to-day steadiness and remains confident the Bears have players with the proper mindset to sidestep the traps of impatience and dismay.
“You’ve heard the saying: ‘The last thing to show in a successful business is a profit,’ ” Morrow said. “Winning is our profit, obviously. But we also have to look every week to see if we are improving — whether that’s as an individual, as a position group, as an offense or defense or as a team. We can’t lose that perspective. The tape will tell us what we need to know.”
There will be more tape Monday night from a measuring-stick game. The hope at Halas Hall is the hunger and ambition from August won’t turn into a defeated outlook in November and December.
A win will be needed at some point. And preferably sooner rather than later. But at this stage in the Bears’ reconstruction process, the day-to-day attitude and approach remains equally important.
()
