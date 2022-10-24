Connect with us

Blockchain

XRP Trades In Red During The Market Uncertainty

Published

7 seconds ago

on

By

Xrp
SEC-battled XRP trades in the red zone despite other top coins enjoying significant gains as the crypto market finally gets some breathing space. October started out rough for top coins despite the month being known as favorable for the market. Most top coins traded in the red zone, while others, including XRP, suffered massive volatility. 

The Uptober spirit seemed to fall on XRP the day before when it recorded some gains. However, the momentum didn’t last long as XRP is now down 1.44% in the last 24 hours. There is still hope for XRP thanks to bullish news from its ongoing case with the SEC. With more firms signing up as amicus curiae, the bulls might leverage this advantage to push the XRPs price further.

XRP Trades Red Amid Rough Week

The cryptocurrency market had a rough start to the week. But while most top coins have experienced measurable turnarounds, XRP has been left behind. XRP is currently trading at $0.45, representing a decrease of about 1.44% over yesterday’s close. This adds to its rough 7-day chart that sees XRP losing almost 5.17%.

XRPs daily loss is still a sign that the bears have not given up yet. There might still be some fighting left before the end of the month. However, if there is any good news coming down the pipeline, we will see XRP continue to climb higher. 

XRP Falls Back To $0.45 Support Line

XRP tried testing new resistance lines the day before but fell back to its $0.45 support level. The coin tested $0.47 yesterday, the first time since last Thursday that it reached this level. However, it failed to break through, instead falling back to $0.45. 

XRP is currently trading around $0.46. | Source: XRPUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Resistance is Still Present Despite The Breakout Past The Trendline

Just before the time of writing, the trendline resistance (white) of the previous 10 days was broken. But the $0.45 area was a formidable zone of support and resistance in the short term. Also, the short-term structure of the market was due for a correction.

Even yet, the RSI reading has gone over 50, which indicates that the relative strength is increasing. Coincidentally, the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) indicator has been positive for over a week. This indicated that substantial capital input was observed at lower time intervals.

On the daily chart, the market structure remained bullish. But if the market ends the day at less than $0.44, that would change. Highs for XRP between May and September were at the $0.422 mark. Thus, a return to this zone may trigger a powerful bullish reaction. However, if Bitcoin had a sharp decline below $18.6k, XRP’s value would most certainly drop below $0.42 as well. In light of this, the price of the coin may drift gradually lower, potentially reaching $0.34 in the coming weeks.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Dogecoin Holders Increased By 100K In Just Three Months

Published

32 mins ago

on

October 24, 2022

By

Dogecoin Must Do This One Thing For Price To Hit $0.1, Here Is Why?
Popular meme coin, Dogecoin, has welcomed new holders into its ecosystem within the past three months. As per data from CoinMarketCap, the number of Doge holders has increased by about 2% from its July 24th number.

While the coin has enjoyed increased investors, it hasn’t reflected in its price movement. It seems most investors are dormant whales banking on future bullish news, such as Twitter’s acquisition or other blockchain upgrades. 

Dogecoin Investors Spike: The Numbers

Dogecoin has enjoyed massive growth in the past. What started as a meme on Twitter grew to become a top 10 cryptocurrency, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite its huge popularity, it joined the rest of the market to nosedive during the recent crypto crash. 

Dogecoin is still over 90% below its all-time high. However, it has seen a decent increase in the number of holders in the past three months. Dogecoin’s total holder count as of October 23 was 4,456,459, up from 4,365,551 on July 24 (a 2% increase). CoinMarketCap statistics show that the tenth-ranked cryptocurrency by market cap gained over 889,900 holdings in three months.

However, the price of Dogecoin has not responded to the actions of its holders. As of this writing, the asset was trading for $0.059, down 16.1% in the past three months.

Why More People Are Holding Doge

There are several reasons that explain the disconnect between the rise in the number of DOGE holders and the price of cryptocurrency. One major reason is the widespread expectation that the meme coin’s value will improve soon. The whales’ continuing accumulation of DOGE and network activities to increase its utility indicate that DOGE will rally again.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has also been in the news recently for his proposed takeover of social media giant Twitter. This news has coincided with a surge in holdings. It’s worth mentioning that Musk and the Dogecoin community have had a positive history together. Therefore, the prospect of this purchase going through might affect the value of DOGE.

Musk has backed DOGE and is collaborating with the cryptocurrency’s key developers to improve the token’s potential. His prior remarks on Dogecoin also caused the token’s price to skyrocket. On the other hand, if the transaction is successful, there is a potential that Dogecoin may be included as a payment option on the social networking platform. This would be a bullish development for cryptocurrency. 

DOGE’s price currently hovers around $0.06. | Source: DOGEUSD price chart from TradingView.com

Doge Community Is Bullish About Its Price

CoinMarketCap’s cryptocurrency community anticipates the dog meme token will average $0.06748 this October. This estimate was calculated using the ‘Price Estimate’ tool. The tool lets participants speculate on the future value of various cryptocurrencies based on their votes. The total number of votes in this forecast was 1,043.

The anticipated Dogecoin price on October 31, 2022, is $0.0716. It is +19.71% more than its current $0.05981 value at the time of writing.

Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com

Blockchain

Kazakhstan Stands Firm as 3rd Largest Bitcoin Mining Contributor

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 24, 2022

By

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Shares Bitcoin-Centric Vision For Future
49 seconds ago |