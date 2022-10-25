1.34 Billion Terra Classic (LUNC) Burned by Binance

Week after week, Binance LUNC burns have decreased.
Terra Rebels has now opened an official YouTube channel.
Over 1.34 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens were burned in the fourth batch of Binance’s burn mechanism. Nearly 12.5 billion LUNC tokens have been delivered to the burn address by Binance as of this most recent burn. Even yet, the dip in Terra Classic prices on Binance has been seen as just a small issue. That’s why during the last day, the value of LUNC dropped by about 5%.
Binance has burnt approximately 1.34 billion Terra Classic (LUNC) tokens in its fourth weekly batch, according to a notification made on October 24. Furthermore, 2.68 million LUNC tokens were charged as the transaction fee for the burn transaction.
Burn Tax Rate Lowered
Through the use of spot and margin trading fees, the cryptocurrency exchange has burnt through approximately 12.5 billion LUNC tokens. However, week after week, Binance LUNC burns have decreased. CEO “CZ” of Binance proposed lowering the burn tax rise for both off-chain and on-chain transactions.
Proposal 5234, which seeks to lower the burning tax to 0.2% and set aside 10% cash for the community pool, was approved by the voters in the Terra Classic community. Last week, Binance reverted its tax burn adjustments. To see whether the lower tax rate really improved trade volumes, the community will have to wait until the next Binance LUNC burn.
To further inform the public about the Terra Classic blockchain, the organization behind the Revival Roadmap, Terra Rebels, has now opened an official YouTube channel. In addition, Terra Rebels has suggested the Terra Classic Grants Program oversee the communal pool’s finances.
Recommended For You:
Terra Rebels Post Validator Setup Process Video For Community
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market Research Report by Function, End User, Region – Global Forecast to 2027 – Cumulative Impact of COVID-19” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market size was estimated at USD 10.53 billion in 2021, USD 14.68 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR 39.53% to reach USD 77.76 billion by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Based on Function, the market was studied across Claims Adjudication & Billing Management, Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability, and Supply Chain Management.
Based on End User, the market was studied across Healthcare Payers, Healthcare Providers, and Pharmaceutical Companies.
Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Focus to Improve Patient Engagement and Deliver Patient-Centric Care
Penetration of High-Speed Network Technologies Initiating Blockchain as a Service
Rise in Use of Blockchain for the Healthcare Supply Chain to Eliminate the Risk of Counterfeited Drugs
Restraints
Legacy and Outdated Infrastructure Impeding the Digital Growth of the Medical Industry
Complex Integration Supporting Multiple Devices and Protocols
Opportunities
Rising Government Initiatives for Promoting Digital Health
Emerging Investment and Partnership Across Industry for Integration of Blockchain
Challenges
Issues Related to Data Security and Privacy
Lack of Awareness and Understanding
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
6. Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, by Function
7. Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market, by End User
8. Americas Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market
9. Asia-Pacific Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Blockchain Technology in Healthcare Market
11. Competitive Landscape
12. Company Usability Profiles
13. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Blockpharma
Chronicled
Factom
FarmaTrust
Gem
Guardtime
Hashed Health
International Business Machines Corporation
Isolve
Medicalchain
Microsoft Corporation
Patientory
Pokitdok
Proof.Work
SimplyVital Health
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5rlbmc
ENS’ price shows strength as price holds strong above the key support zone to avoid price retesting lower point on the daily chart.
ENS rejected a trend higher above $20 as the price faced a sharp rejection to a region of key Support of $16.5.
The price of ENS continues to hold strong above the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) as the price aims to rally toward $20.
The price of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) has continued to hold strong as price trends toward the region of $20 have faced rejection earlier from that region. The crypto market has had little volatility compared to previous weeks, with many altcoins and major crypto players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) continuing to move in a range with few exceptions. The likes of Ethereum Name Service (ENS) have had a great time rallying despite the uncertainty in the market, with many wondering if the $20 resistance would be broken for a higher high. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.
Despite many altcoins struggling to trend in a range market, the price of ENS has been a standout performer as price rallied and held strong at key support zones showing the strength of buyers not willing to let go of price to sellers.
The price of ENS has had a bad time recently as the price declined from an all-time high of over $100 to a region of $8 before rallying to a high of $17. ENS’ price faced a rejection from $17 to break higher to the region of $20.
After the price of ENS was rejected from $17, the price dropped to a region of $11, where the price seemed to have formed strong Support and likely a demand zone for future buy orders. The price of ENS rallied from $11 to a high of $17 as the price broke above to rally with more strength to $20, where it faced resistance back to $17.
The overall structure for ENS looks good as there are high chances of price retesting the regions of $20 and even higher.
Weekly resistance for the price of ENS – $20.
Weekly Support for the price of ENS – $16.5-$17.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
In the daily timeframe, the price of ENS continues to hold strong and trade above the key Support formed at 50 EMA after forming an uptrend line as the price respects this line acting as Support.
The price of ENS needs to break and hold above $20 for the price to trend higher to a region of $27 and possibly $30.
Daily resistance for the ENS price – $20.
Daily Support for the ENS price – $16.5.
Onchain Analysis Of ENS
The ENS price from the on-chain analysis looks more decent despite a fall of over 70%. ENS produced a reasonable return on investment (ROI) of 72% over the past three months compared to other crypto assets that have struggled for the past months.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From Tradingview and Messari
Pioneer cross-chain prime brokerage protocol Primex Finance announces the deployment of its recently-launched Beta version on the zkSync 2.0 testnet. Taking place at the end of October 2022, the integration will enable the project to offer users better transaction speed for margin trading on DEXs. At the same time, traders will be able to take advantage of lower gas fees and a high level of security on Primex Beta.
As a promising solution to enhance Ethereum’s scalability, zkSync’s Layer 2 (L2) protocol leverages zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology to achieve low-cost and fast transactions. Simultaneously, it inherits the first layer’s (L1) level of security with Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatibility.
Cited as the potential long-term winner of the “scaling wars” by Vitalik Buterin, ZK-rollups are in high demand among Web3 developers. As a top solution in this field, zkSync already has over 100 projects committed to launching on the upcoming zkSync 2.0 network, including established DeFi market players and infrastructure providers, such as Uniswap, Curve, Yearn, Chainlink, The Graph, Argent and Gnosis.
On the mission of defragmenting the DeFi market, Primex Finance is among the projects seeking to integrate its ecosystems with zkSync. Later in October, Primex will deploy the Beta version of its platform on the zkSync 2.0 testnet, which has been operational since February 2022.
With its upcoming zkSync integration, Primex Finance aims to enrich the capabilities of DEXs by enabling decentralized spot margin trading. Instead of a siloed ecosystem, Primex can operate on top of zkSync’s numerous decentralized exchanges enabling access for their users to a wider variety of trader tooling and assets.
Currently, users can take the roles of lenders and traders on Primex Beta. For instance, lenders supply digital assets to liquidity pools called Credit Buckets that traders use to borrow capital for their margin trading positions. In exchange for their liquidity, lenders are rewarded with high yield backed by margin fees. Furthermore, as each Credit Bucket has different sets of risk parameters like the supported assets and the maximum available leverage, it allows the latter participants to manage their risks efficiently.
Unlike most DEXs with margin trading capabilities, Primex replaces centralized order books and other backends with a permissionless network of keepers to achieve fully decentralized trade execution. Keepers are responsible for on-chain execution of such actions as a position liquidation, stop-loss, take-profit, or limit order.
“ZK-rollups have tremendous potential to solve Ethereum’s scalability in the long run, and zkSync is among the leading solutions in this field. Considering that the largest and most liquid DEXs are looking to deploy on this L2, it made perfect sense for our team to deploy Primex on zkSync’s testnet. This way, we can introduce a truly decentralized spot margin trading experience for more users who can benefit from lower gas fees and faster transaction speed offered by ZK-rollup technology,” said Dmitry Tolok, Primex Finance’s co-founder.
About Primex Finance
Founded in the Summer of 2021, Primex Finance is the first-ever cross-chain prime brokerage protocol that seeks to solve the DeFi market’s liquidity fragmentation issue by enabling spot margin trading across numerous DEXs and blockchains with a totally decentralized trade execution mechanism. The project’s team has recently advanced to the next stage of its roadmap by launching the platform’s Beta release and introducing a variety of new features and mechanisms to enhance user experience.
For more information, visit Primex’s website and blog.
SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AlexisBjorlin–The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) Board of Directors welcomes Dr. Alexis Björlin, Vice President, Infrastructure at Meta as its newest member.
“Our industry has experienced monumental growth and technology convergence over the past two years. When combined with the ever-increasing need for a highly-skilled, diverse workforce, the semiconductor industry is at a critical crossroads and I’m proud to say that GSA is leading the charge for companies across the ecosystem around the globe.
“With the addition of Alexis to our board, we have broader insight to further assist and provide guidance to our worldwide network of more than 300 member companies that span six continents,” said Jodi Shelton, CEO of GSA. “Alexis’ leadership, business acumen and technical knowledge make her an ideal candidate to serve on GSA’s board. I look forward to working closely with her to ensure all companies in our ecosystem thrive and can make a lasting, positive impact on future generations.”
“GSA’s board offers a comprehensive, global perspective while fostering collaboration in a thoughtful and innovative way,” said Björlin. “This collaboration is crucial to advancing technology across our entire value chain and creates a positive impact for all stakeholders. I am honored to join GSA’s board of directors and look forward to serving alongside some of the semiconductor industry’s top leaders and engaging in meaningful dialogue to benefit our ecosystem.”
In her role as Vice President of Infrastructure at Meta, Björlin leads the teams developing hardware and software co-designed systems for both scaled AI and web-scale compute, storage, and networking platforms across Meta’s infrastructure. Her team plays a critical role as Meta builds towards the next evolution in social technology, where billions of people will someday come together in the Metaverse.
Alexis Björlin also serves as a director of the board of Digital Realty [NYSE: DLR].
Prior to joining Meta, Björlin served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of the optical systems division at Broadcom, where she led the business unit responsible for developing and manufacturing devices and systems used in optical communications.
Björlin also served as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Data Center Connectivity Group at Intel, where she oversaw three business units: the Networking division, the High-performance Computing Fabric Division, and the Silicon Photonics Division. While at Intel, she commercialized Intel’s silicon photonics technology, led the company’s move towards the Infrastructure Processing Unit and served on the board of directors for the Intel Capital diversity initiative, and was a frequent speaker and advocate for women and diversity in technology.
Björlin earned her BS in materials science & engineering from MIT and a Ph.D. in materials science from the University of California, Santa Barbara.
About GSA:
GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300+ corporate members on six continents, including more than 120 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent 70 percent of the $500B+ semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org. Follow GSA on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and WeChat.
Synota will commercialize its software platform to deliver instant settlements to the energy industry, reducing costs and unleashing innovation to promote global energy abundance
COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ClimateTech—Synota, a Bitcoin technology company providing transactional flexibility and instant settlements to the energy industry, today announced it has raised a $3 million seed round led by ego death capital. The investment will be used to rapidly commercialize the company’s settlement platform for power generators, distributors and energy consumers worldwide.
Synota was founded in 2022 with a mission to promote global energy abundance by integrating Bitcoin’s Lightning Network and energy.
“The freedom to transact is essential to solve the global challenges of energy equity and access. Anything less condemns future generations to energy poverty – this is why we are passionate about how Synota disrupts energy finance,” said Austin Mitchell, Co-founder and CEO of Synota.
Today, a significant disconnect exists between when and how energy flows compared to when and how the energy payments are settled. The disconnect results in cash lag, credit risk and increased energy costs.
Synota resolves these issues by integrating existing hardware and software in the energy industry with Bitcoin’s Lightning Network, an open-source, peer-to-peer payment technology. Synota’s platform offers revolutionary transaction capability and instant settlements. Synchronizing the flow of energy with payments removes the financial friction currently inhibiting energy investment and innovation.
“Using Synota, back-office constraints will no longer limit a company’s ability to settle complex energy transactions,” said Lisa Scott, Co-founder and Chief Administrative Officer.
Enabling energy companies to settle transactions more frequently, based on real-time usage data, reduces counterparty risk and the need for collateral. Combined with the reduction in overhead costs from automating legacy and piecemeal settlement processes, Synota lowers the cost of energy.
Synota will launch a pay-as-you-go service for Bitcoin miners, hosts, and their energy suppliers early next year. Flexible transaction capabilities include dynamic pricing and simultaneous multi-party settlement. The software will be available for the broader energy industry starting in 2024.
Trammell Venture Partners, Rev1 Ventures, Hivemind VC, Bitcoiner Ventures and Recursive Capital also participated in the fundraising round, alongside other strategic partners.
About Synota
Synota was founded in 2022 by Austin Mitchell and Lisa Scott to bring about an abundant energy future. Synota’s software development is led by Max Dignan and the company is further supported by an experienced group of advisors. The team brings together a combined 125 years of experience in the energy industry along with Lightning Network expertise.
Editor’s note: Interviews are available upon request.
Contacts
Lisa Scott/Austin Mitchell Synota [email protected] 614-858-5981
Docker, DeployHub, Oracle, and Others Join Community Initiative to Create a Fair and Open Governance Model for the Pyrsia Decentralized Package Network
SUNNYVALE, Calif. & DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$FROG#Pyrsia—KUBECON — JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today announced Pyrsia, an open source software community initiative that utilizes blockchain technology to secure software packages (a.k.a. binaries) from vulnerabilities and malicious code, has become an incubating project under the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF). Working together, JFrog and the CD Foundation will ensure Pyrsia grows its backing and engagement through the use of a centralized governance model, defined roadmap, and broad representation within the wider technology and open source communities.
“We’re excited to join our long-time partners at the CD Foundation in creating a groundswell around Pyrsia to further its mission to better secure the software supply chain,” said Stephen Chin, VP of Developer Relations at JFrog and Governing Board Member for the CD Foundation. “With the CD Foundation’s support, and that of our incredible industry partners, developers can leverage Pyrsia to have peace of mind in knowing their open source components have not been compromised, and confidently deliver secure software at scale.”
Research shows open source libraries and components make up more than 75 percent of the code in the average software application, with the average software application depending on more than 500 components. While these open source dependencies are convenient, they also present new vulnerabilities that threat actors can exploit. For example, one bad actor injecting malware into a popular open source project has the potential to affect thousands of downstream users.
Pyrsia is an open source-based, decentralized, secure build network and software package repository that seamlessly integrates with the package management systems developers are already using today, so they can certify their software components without foregoing compatibility, security, or efficiency. Developers receive a digitally signed, immutable chain of evidence for their code, which is an essential building block for Software Bill Of Materials (SBOMs). This provides developers and their customer’s assurance in knowing the exact source of their packages.
“We see Pyrsia as a natural extension of our organization’s mission to grow and sustain projects that are part of the wider continuous delivery ecosystem,” said Fatih Degirmenci, Executive Director, CD Foundation. “We’ve recently learned as an industry that no one is safe from cybercriminal activity, particularly when bad actors inject malicious packages into central repositories, wreaking havoc on downstream systems and applications. We’re proud to support Pyrsia because it puts the power back in the hands of developers and, ultimately, accelerates innovation.”
JFrog, along with other open source technology leaders, including Docker, DeployHub, Futurewei, and Oracle, collaborated to officially launch Pyrsia in May 2022. Since then, these software giants have lent their expertise on how to better secure the software supply chain to the Pyrsia network, creating opportunities for cross-project collaboration within the CD Foundation to interlink secure packages with community tools, helping improve developers’ ability to deliver secure software at scale.
To learn more and join the Pyrsia community, visit https://pyrsia.io. Those attending KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America or the Continuous Delivery Summit can also join JFrog vice president of developer relations, Stephen Chin, for his keynote presentation on “Hacking the OSS Supply Chain,” at 9:05 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, or his session on, “Closing the Supply Chain Security Loop with Rust & Pyrsia,” at 2:20 p.m. ET, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Supporting Quotes from Industry Partners
“The cloud native community in the last decade has been an amazing transformational force that has changed the lives of millions of developers and organizations. Looking forward to the next decade we need to explore new paths that provide even more transformation. Pyrsia is an ambitious community project that we are proud to be part of. The basic structure that emerged in the container ecosystem of immutable images is a key technology that is an ideal foundation to support distributed architectures while still providing trust. Pyrsia is exploring the possibilities with a focus on also improving supply chain security, a key emerging risk area. Together as a community we can reshape the second decade of cloud native.” – Justin Cormack, CTO, Docker
“It’s not hyperbole to say that, at some point, just about every developer has unwittingly run malicious packages or libraries. Pyrsia has the potential to solve the software supply chain problem where the binary that you get is built with different source code than what you think it’s built with. The beauty of it is, large and small businesses alike stand to benefit from Pyrsia, as will the entire software supply chain.”– Eric Sedlar, VP & Technical Director, Oracle Labs
“Pyrsia is the first open source project to introduce improvements to software supply chain security, and the DeployHub is proud to be part of it. Backing from the CD Foundation creates a whole new set of possibilities, and I’m excited to see where we go from here.” – Steve Taylor, CTO, DeployHub, Inc.
Like this story? Tweet this: [email protected] open source project #Pyrsia to be incubated under the @CDFoundation to further secure the software supply chain. Learn how https://bit.ly/3FaKk8e #developers #SoftwareSupplyChain #OpenSourceSoftware
About JFrog
JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is on a mission to power all the world’s software updates, driven by a “Liquid Software” vision to allow the seamless, secure flow of binaries from developers to the edge and connected devices. The JFrog Platform enables software creators to power their entire software supply chain throughout the full binary lifecycle, so they can build, secure, distribute, and connect any source with any production environment. JFrog’s hybrid, universal, multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both self-managed and SaaS services across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers worldwide, including a majority of the Fortune 100, depend on JFrog solutions to securely manage their mission-critical software supply chain. Once you leap forward, you won’t go back. Learn more at jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.
About the CD Foundation
The CD Foundation seeks to improve the world’s capacity to deliver software with security and speed. The CDF is a vendor-neutral organization that is establishing best practices of software delivery automation, propelling education and adoption of CD tools, and facilitating cross-pollination across emerging technologies. The CDF is home to many of the fastest-growing projects for CD, including Jenkins, Jenkins X, Tekton, and Spinnaker. The CDF is part of the Linux Foundation, a nonprofit organization. For more information about the CDF, please visit https://cd.foundation.
Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the U.S. federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the Pyrsia Initiative, statements made by JFrog’s Executives, and the ability of the Pyrsia Initiative to provide better security to software supply chains.
These forward-looking statements are based on our current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause JFrog’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including but not limited to risks detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings and reports that we may file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements represent our beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We disclaim any obligation to update forward-looking statements.
Contacts
Media Contact: Siobhan Lyons, Sr. MarComm Manager, JFrog, [email protected]
Investor Contact: Jeff Schreiner, VP of Investor Relations, [email protected]