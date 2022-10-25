News
2 men fatally stabbed in St. Paul ID’d; they were 40 and 56
Police have identified two men fatally stabbed in a St. Paul residence last week.
Jason T. Murphy, 40, and Jon R. Wentz, 56, were found in Payne-Phalen on Thursday afternoon.
The Ramsey County attorney’s office charged Joseph Francis Sandoval II, 32, on Friday with two counts of second-degree murder. He had just moved into a sober-living house in the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue
Murphy was a handyman who was doing work in the home and Wentz was a resident, according to the criminal complaint against Sandoval. Police said they were both St. Paul residents.
Sandoval, who last year was civilly committed for being mentally ill and chemically dependent, told police that he sat down on the couch in the home and the “TV kept saying ‘take your opportunity,’ so I took my opportunity.” When an investigator asked Sandoval what he meant, he said, “The TV said they’re going to kill me.”
Sandoval made his first court appearance in the case on Monday and a judge ordered an evaluation about his competency to proceed with the court case.
Chris Perkins: Grading Dolphins’ squeaker win over Steelers; plus stock up, stock down
The three-game losing streak is over, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left tackle Terron Armstead are back, and now the Dolphins can focus on piling up a few wins. Well, that’s what people thought before the Dolphins’ 16-10 victory over Pittsburgh.
Actually, the thought remains the same, but now people realize those victories might be a bit tougher. Yes, the next two games are against Detroit (1-5) and Chicago (2-4), but they’re both on the road, and the Dolphins continue piling up injuries and struggling to score points.
Still, a victory is better than a loss, so the Dolphins will take this, celebrate their defensive prowess, hope better days are ahead for the offense, and keep it moving.
Passing game: C
It was so-so. The biggest problem was they didn’t score enough touchdowns, and that’s while acknowledging running back Raheem Mostert had an 8-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against Pittsburgh. Tagovailoa (21 of 35, 261 yards, one touchdown, no interceptions, 92.7 passer rating) was OK, but nothing special. Wide receivers Tyreek Hill (seven receptions, 72 yards) and Jaylen Waddle (four receptions, 88 yards) were productive. But running back Chase Edmonds had yet another drop. Pass protection was outstanding, marked by the return of Armstead. Tagovailoa wasn’t sacked and was only hit once. But this group absolutely must produce more touchdowns. The Dolphins have 17 touchdowns (16 by the offense; linebacker Melvin Ingram has a touchdown), and 12 of those are via the air. But that’s also just 12 touchdowns in 28 quarters, and that’s not enough when your running game isn’t scoring touchdowns, either.
Running game: C
Mostert ended with 79 yards on 16 carries (4.9 yards per carry), fueling a ground game that totaled 111 yards on 27 carries (4.1 ypc). But Edmonds was stonewalled on a questionable fourth-and-3 call. Still, the ground game was consistent, totaling 66 yards on 12 carries in the first half. Blocking was good, which was another concern. Give credit to the offensive line, running backs, tight ends and wide receivers. It’s a group thing. The problem here is Miami needs to get to a place where the running game is reliable, and it’s not there. You knew it would take a while, and they still might be on schedule. After all, Mostert has shown signs of springing to life since the Cincinnati game, averaging 78 yards per game. But they need it now.
Defending the pass: A+
The depth in the secondary continues to impress. Three interceptions, including two in the final 2:57, one by safety Jevon Holland and the other by cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at the 1-yard line with 18 seconds left. The first interception belonged to cornerback Justin Bethel. Neither Igbinoghene nor Bethel had received regular playing time before the Steelers game (although Igbinoghene had played recently). The pass rush produced two sacks, with linebacker Jaelan Phillips (1.5 sacks) leading the way, along with defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (.5 sacks). The pass rush produced six quarterback hits but not a lot of pressure on Kenny Pickett (32 of 44, 257 yards, one touchdown, three interceptions, 66.2 passer rating). Wide receiver George Pickens (six receptions, 61 yards, one touchdown) was kept under control, which is impressive considering the Dolphins’ secondary entered the game without cornerbacks Byron Jones (Achilles), Nik Needham (Achilles), Kader Kohou (oblique) and Keion Crossen (knee), and during the game they lost safety Brandon Jones (knee). Guys such as safeties Verone McKinley, Clayton Fejedelem, Eric Rowe and Elijiah Campbell came off the bench and made plays. Absolutely amazing.
Defending the run: B-
Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris (65 yards on 17 carries, 3.8 ypc) is capable, but he was kept under control. Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel produced a team-best eight tackles, but Phillips also produced eight tackles, sharing the team lead. Fejedelem had a key stop on Harris on third-and-1 early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers had 19 first downs, but only four on the ground. The Steelers ended with 95 yards rushing on 23 carries (4.1 ypc) but they didn’t have many runs of consequence. This was yet another example of the defense setting the tone for the team but simply doing its job. It wasn’t fancy, but it was consistent and effective.
Special teams: B
It was nice to see improvement here. Kicker Jason Sanders hit three field goals (24, 42 and 47 yards) to remain a perfect 8 for 8 on attempts of less than 50 yards. Punter Thomas Morstead was strong again with six punts that averaged 42.7 yards, including four inside the 20. Wide receiver Cedrick Wilson made an uneventful debut at punt returner, but he added another option aside from Holland, Hill and Waddle. Coverage units were solid. Special teams often get affected when the injury bug goes around the team as it’s doing with Dolphins, and that’s surfaced recently. But special teams were good against Pittsburgh.
Coaching: C
That fourth-and-3 call. Yikes. Coach Mike McDaniel rolled the dice at a bad time, while clinging to a 16-10 lead with 8:37 left in the third quarter at the Pittsburgh 14-yard line. He should have kicked the field goal. But it worked out. In the grand scheme of things, give the coaches credit for getting guys ready to play. That’s huge. It’s really apparent on the defense, but also shows on the offensive line with right tackle Brandon Shell. Special teams turned in a good performance, and the Dolphins cleaned up the penalty issues that haunted them the past couple of games. Still, the offense struggled to score, and that’s a major issue, especially when you have Hill and Waddle.
Stock up: Secondary
They returned to their game-changing, game-winning style. Three interceptions, and those final two in the fourth quarter by Holland and Igbinoghene were absolutely clutch. They won the game. These guys continue to find ways to go deep into their ranks and make plays. They’re easily the most impressive group on the team. The secondary is a testament to players, coaches and the front office. Well done all around.
Stock down: Offense
You’ve gotta score more points. Mostert was good with 109 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown. Hill was good with seven receptions for 72 yards, and Waddle was good with four receptions for 88 yards. On one hand, there have been injuries, and you figured it might take the offense half the season to find its identity. On the other hand, you’ve got Tyreek Hill! The defense has gotten the job done. Figure it out.
As Dolphins get healthier overall, all eyes on safety Brandon Jones after knee injury in win over Steelers
The Miami Dolphins were just getting healthier overall.
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and left tackle Terron Armstead were back for the 16-10 Sunday night win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, in a second game since missing one due to injuries to his groins, is beginning to look like himself again, locking up his side and not being challenged by Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.
But as some return, others are taken away.
On Sunday night, it was strong safety Brandon Jones, falling to a left knee injury. He was down on the field for a few minutes before being attended to in the team’s medical tent on the sideline and eventually escorted by trainers to the locker room. He was ruled out for the remainder of the night shortly thereafter.
The Dolphins await word on their leading tackler (49, 11 more than Jerome Baker’s 38 for second-most) on Monday as they head north for back-to-back road games at NFC North teams, the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears, after improving to 4-3 with the victory over Pittsburgh.
The Jones injury comes on a unit that’s already been beaten down, the secondary. While just getting Howard back, cornerbacks Kader Kohou and Keion Crossen missed Sunday’s game. Byron Jones, a starter when healthy, doesn’t have an imminent return in sight from the physically-unable-to-perform list. Nik Needham, the nickel cornerback when all are healthy was lost last week to an Achilles tear.
But through injury comes opportunity for those lower on the depth chart. It was only because of such attrition that Noah Igbinoghene seals Sunday night’s win with an interception, the first of his three-year career, with 18 seconds remaining. Or Justin Bethel, a career special teams ace, coming up with his first interception since 2017.
At Brandon Jones’ strong safety spot in the second half Sunday, it was mostly Clayton Fejedelem, another player on the roster primarily for special teams contributions, plus undrafted rookie and practice-squad elevation Verone McKinley and veteran Eric Rowe, who already has his dime-package role. Fejedelem got 18 defensive snaps, Rowe 17 and McKinley 16 against the Steelers.
Fejedelem stepped up with four tackles and a pass deflection. Rowe had two tackles, and McKinley recorded one.
Who would’ve thought, when the season started, the Dolphins would have combinations of Igbinoghene, Bethel, Fejedelem, McKinley and undrafted rookie defensive lineman Ben Stille on the field together for late stops in a prime-time win? Stille, playing nine snaps Sunday, was elevated from the practice squad to help deal with the absence of defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah due to a back injury.
Ogbah, Kohou (oblique) and Crossen (knee) were seen participating in light exercises early pregame Sunday evening while out of uniform. Their statuses will also be monitored throughout the week, along with Jones. Overall, though, it was a welcome sight for the Dolphins to have Howard, Armstead, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, tight end Durham Smythe and tackle Greg Little available when all entered questionable. Aside from Little, all six of those started Sunday.
Jones’ run support will be one of the key aspects of his game that will be missed if he has to miss extended time, as well as his ability to blitz from the safety position. He already has two sacks in seven games this season after collecting five in 2021.
This story will be updated.
Even with Saturday’s ‘mayhem,’ suspensions actually a recent rarity for Heat
For all of the Miami Heat’s reputation for physicality and aggression, the suspensions of Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic from Monday night’s game against the Toronto Raptors at FTX Arena were the first for a Heat player for an oncourt incident since forward James Johnson was suspended one game on Jan. 10, 2018 for an exchange of punches with Raptors center Serge Ibaka, who also was suspended.
In the interim, the NBA suspended then-Heat center Meyers Leonard for one week on March 11, 2021 for anti-Semitic comments made on social media, with the Heat issuing 17 games of suspensions to Dion Waiters in 2019-20 for team violations.
Martin was suspended by the NBA for “instigating” and “taunting” in his Saturday melee with Raptors rookie center Christian Koloko that spilled into the stands at FTX Arena. Jovic was suspended by the NBA for “leaving the bench area and entering the altercation.”
Martin had started the first three games of the season at power forward, stepping into that role after the offseason free-agency departure of P.J. Tucker to the Philadelphia 76ers in July.
Martin and Jovic are eligible to return for Wednesday night’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center, at the start of a three-game western swing.
Martin is in the first season of a three-year, $20.4 million contract, after playing last season at the NBA minimum in his first year with the Heat.
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said in light of the teams’ history, Saturday was not necessarily a surprise.
“Listen, they are very similar, very similar identities and approach to the game,” he said of the teams. “So I think every game we play is like mayhem one way or the other. Even when it feels normal, at some point in the game there is mayhem.”
Martin was apologetic after Monday’s shootaround, unable to be in the building later for the game.
“I knew they were going to look through something and find out the proper consequences, and I definitely don’t disagree with it,” he said.
“I felt bad that it happened. I was embarrassed last night, I was embarrassed the next morning about how I handle things because I pride myself on being more professional than that.”
Martin said he apologized to Koloko, who was fined $15,000 for the incident.
“Just letting him know I apologize and that’s not the way I carry myself and condone,” Martin said. “I don’t condone that type of stuff. Obviously, he was cool about it. We talked about it and he understands. He doesn’t hold anything against me. So as long as me and him are good and he understands where I’m coming from, I’m good.”
Jovic, the Serbian rookie, said he was unclear about the limits of leaving the bench for such an incident, with Martin saying their next dinner is on him.
Analyst added
Amy Audibert has been hired as Heat radio analyst and television studio analyst, replacing Ruth Hunter, who moved to a role on the team’s basketball-operations side.
A former team captain at the University of Miami, Audibert is coming off time as a courtside reporter and analyst for the Raptors.
“After already fulfilling a basketball dream in suiting up for the Miami Hurricanes, returning to Miami to cover the game that I love so much at the highest level is truly a full-circle story,” Audibert said.
A Niagara Falls, Ontario, native, Audibert began her broadcasting career providing color commentary for the University of Buffalo’s basketball teams for six seasons before joining the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream commentary team in 2019. She has worked the past three seasons with the Canadian Elite Basketball League as a courtside reporter and provided radio studio analysis for women’s basketball during the Tokyo Olympics. She has also called games for CBS Sports, NBA TV, ESPN Plus, The ACC Network Extra and Raycom Sports.
Done wrong
It turns out Jimmy Butler was correct when he criticized the officiating crew for calling him for traveling with 21.6 seconds left and the Heat up five in Saturday’s victory over the Raptors.
The league’s last-two-minute officiating report cited the ruling as an “incorrect call,”noting, “Butler (MIA) gathers the ball on his left foot and establishes his right foot as his pivot, which he maintains.”
Butler contended as much in the immediate wake of the game, when asked about the call from referee Tyler Ford.
“That’s not a travel,” he said. “I do that upstairs every day [on the practice court] before the game, working on my footwork. I cannot believe he called that.
“Tyler, it’s all good, man. But I was going to get a bucket if you didn’t call a travel.”
()
Minneapolis Institute of Art to bring back art-inspired dinner series
Minneapolis Institute of Art is bringing back its after-dark dinner series this fall, once again in partnership with chef Jamie Malone.
The limited-run dining experience is inspired by the museum’s current special exhibition focusing on Renaissance artist Sandro Botticelli and his native Florence, Italy.
On select nights after the museum closes, diners will be able to enjoy a meal in the museum’s second-floor corridor prepared by Malone and pastry chef John Kraus of Patisserie 46, with wine pairings selected by sommelier Bill Summerville. Malone is a James Beard nominated chef, once of the now-closed Grand Cafe, who currently runs the upscale at-home meal service Paris Dining Club. Plus, the museum is working with Jason Berke, an “atmospherist” at Warmhouse Story, to design the table.
In addition to the meal, diners get a private tour of the Botticelli exhibition from Mia’s curatorial team. Tickets run $475 per person — part of which goes back to the museum itself — and dinners are scheduled for Nov. 9, Nov. 30, and Dec. 6. Reservations for the event, titled “An Italian Renaissance Wedding Feast by Botticelli,” are available online.
The Botticelli exhibition is one of the most comprehensive displays of the artist’s work to be shown in the United States and contains works from Florence’s Uffizi Galleries that rarely travel outside Italy. The Mia exhibition runs through Jan. 8, 2023.
The museum premiered the gallery dining series this summer to correspond with a pair of special exhibitions on Vincent van Gogh and Japanese textiles. The six-course meal was prepared by Malone and chef Shigeyuki Furukawa of the Minneapolis restaurant Kaiseki Furukawa, with pairings from Summerville.
An Italian Renaissance Wedding Feast by Botticelli: Minneapolis Institute of Art; 2400 Third Ave. S., Minneapolis. Tickets available by calling 612-870-6323 or online at tickets.artsmia.org/events.
Giants ran same ‘Power’ play concept on eight straight plays to bleed clock on Jaguars
The Giants ran the same ‘Power’ running concept on eight consecutive plays on their final field goal drive in Sunday’s fourth quarter against the Jaguars.
Calling the same play twice in a row is uncommon in the NFL. Calling the same play eight times in a row to gain 61 yards and valuable points late in a victory?
That’s unheard of.
“It’s rare for a team to do this,” ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, the former NFL quarterback, told the Daily News Monday. “But the offensive line has become the strength of the unit, and it gets the ball into the Giants’ best player’s hands.”
That player would be Saquon Barkley, who rushed six times for 44 yards on the drive, all six times to the right side.
“We did,” Barkley admitted postgame. “Can’t stop it, why not?”
The ‘Power’ concept added a sixth lineman, tackle Devery Hamilton, to the Giants’ front. And it pulled rookie left guard Josh Ezeudu from the backside and used tight end Chris Myarick as a lead-block fullback out of an offset I-formation.
Coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka dressed it up differently at times.
They put Myarick in motion twice along the line instead of in the ‘I.’ They ran Matt Breida to the left side on one snap, pulling right guard Mark Glowinski to the left.
Jones also kept the ball and scrambled left for a 15-yard gain to wind the clock down to the 2-minute warning – with Myarick in motion left to right, Ezeudu pulling left to right, and Breida faking the handoff.
But all eight plays were the same ‘Power’ concept, and the Jaguars had no answer for it.
That’s one simple reason Orlovsky believes the Giants stuck with it: how effective it was on the first snap of that final drive, with Barkley bouncing outside for 13 yards.
“Once you call it on first down and he hits it like that you’re like, screw it, he is seeing it and feeling it,” Orlovsky said.
The former NFL quarterback also said power is advantageous for the Giants in a close-out situation because “You can run it against any [defensive] front.” The defense’s alignment isn’t going to change the plan.
Another reason the Giants stuck with their bread and butter is likely because they were playing two backups on the line: Ezeudu at left guard and Tyre Phillips at right tackle. And they simplified the calls to what their new personnel could best execute.
That’s good coaching, even if it means repeating a play that often.
“Yeah, we had a couple different personnel groups we couldn’t get into,” Daboll said of how the O-line injuries impacted playcalling. “Phillips had to jump in and then Ezeudu … young players that haven’t played a lot of football, in this environment, in a close game.”
Interestingly, Barkley noted that the Jaguars didn’t seem to notice the Giants’ repetition until it was too late.
This is a good example of how the Giants have so many options in their formations, as well as different paths back to their core concepts and gameplan. Players and coaches have noted this flexibility as a unique advantage and staple of Daboll’s and Kafka’s offense.
“I don’t know if they realized that it was the same play until probably like the fifth or sixth time, to be completely honest,” Barkley said. “Then we had something off of it when we [kept] it, and DJ made a big play, used his feet. It’s hard to [stop]. It can look like we’re running the same play, but you can run so many things out of that formation.”
It had to be demoralizing for Jacksonville to get punched in the mouth so frequently and effectively by the same play, right?
“Was it demoralizing?” Barkley said, repeating the question. “I don’t know. I can just tell when you lean on defense throughout the game, you can feel them starting to soften up, and [then you can] take them to the deep water and drown them.”
()
Ted Cruz gets one-fingered Bronx salute at The Stadium as Yankees lose to Houston Astros
Texas Sen. Ted Cruz proved to be popular as ever in the Bronx Sunday night while watching the Houston Astros complete a four-game playoff sweep of the Yankees.
The Republican lawmaker was heckled by fans who jeered the 51-year-old conservative and flipped their middle fingers in his direction. Cruz, sporting an orange shirt matching the Astros colors, smiled and waved amid a sea of blue Yankees caps and obscene gestures and insults.
“Racist piece of s—t,” one fan yelled as Cruz walked to his seat a few rows behind home plate.
Cruz’s home team is loathed by Yankees fans, having knocked the Bronx Bombers out of the playoffs in four of the last eight years. Cruz himself became unpopular with New Yorkers in 2016 when he criticized “New York values” while campaigning against former New Yorker Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primary.
Trump frequently insulted Cruz — even taking cheap shots at the senator’s wife — on his way to vanquishing his Lone Star State challenger and winning the presidency. Cruz quickly aligned himself with the 45th president on key issues including crackdowns on immigration. It was that position that caused a heckler in a Soundview area restaurant to confront the lawmaker in 2016.
“You’re running on an anti-immigrant platform, and you’re speaking in the Bronx,” New Yorker Rodrigo Venegas told Cruz. “You should not be here.”
That protestor was cheered as he was removed from the eatery.
On Sunday night, it was Cruz who got that last laugh as his Astros beat the Yankees 6-5 to advance to the World Series where they’ll play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose fans are notoriously unwelcoming.
()
