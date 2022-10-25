Education
5 TIPS FOR SPECIAL EDUCATION TEACHERS IN THEIR FIRST YEAR
Teaching is one of the most rewarding career paths you can jump into. Not only is it one that meets your basic needs in terms of compensation, but it’s the kind of career where you feel like you are serving society (which you are). For centuries, teachers have been considered some of the most respectable members of society and are still looked up to in many ways. However, more people are moving away from the career path and opting for other choices with the rise in diverse opportunities.
Now is the time to seek a career in teaching. Not only are there tons of options, but students today are more diverse than they have ever been. Differently abled students are now part of the mainstream education system and are thriving in the new environment. If you have a place in your heart for special education, this article is for you.
The newness of the job can take some people by surprise and make the experience overwhelming. This article aims to educate you on what to expect in your first year of teaching. Read till the end of the article for five tips you can use for your first year as a special educator.
Opt for an online degree if studying
For most people, teaching is rarely a full-time gig. The fact that schools end in the middle of the afternoon gives you the rest of the day free to pursue other ventures. Most people take up a master’s in the latter half of the day, and that’s one of the best things you can do for yourself. However, it might be tricky to traverse. A master’s degree is rarely a walk in the park, and teaching special needs children is challenging. You could pursue a masters in teaching online rather than visiting the campus every day/ several times a week.
With an online degree, you remove some of the stress attached to being on time. Moreover, you lose a fair degree of your day traveling to and from certain locations. With an online degree, you skip all that. Not to mention, a master’s in education can open doors within the teaching sector that you never imagined.
Understand the conditions
Every special learner in your class might be different. It would be wise to learn about their condition rather than trying to figure things out on the spot. You may be unable to pinpoint or understand where they are coming from unless you look at their diagnosis and read up on it. Moreover, when understanding the diagnosis, we don’t do a random google search. Rather search the condition In the DSM – V for a more holistic understanding of what you are dealing with.
Random google searches give you a summarized and watered-down version of the entire illness. Sometimes, when dealing with complex neurodevelopmental illnesses, it would be best to get into the nitty-gritty of things and understand it holistically.
The average diagnosis should take you about half an hour to understand if you read past the jargon. Once you truly understand what the child is going through, you can aid them better and work as a more well-rounded teacher for them.
Learn how to navigate IEPs
When starting a career in special education, the first thing that is likely to take up your time is the development and implementation of Improvised Educational Plans (IEP). Yes, it’s time-consuming, and you will have to do a bit of research and look at the child’s progress reports, but soon enough, it’ll become second nature. It’ll be hard the first few times, but once you get the hang of it, you will have gotten to know the student, and things will get considerably easier.
However, it would be best if you implemented the IEP throughout the year. If the child is not responding, amend it and bring it down to a level where they can sustain the plan throughout the year. Moreover, pay attention to their shortcomings and where they are lacking. This will help in the parent-teacher meetings where you can discuss the child’s holistic progress with the parents in relation to the IEP.
Ask for help when you need it
Teachers are a community that sticks out for one another. There will always be someone ready to lend a helping hand. All you need to do Is ask for it. Once you have identified a set of issues that bother you, ask a fellow senior teacher in the staffroom how they managed similar situations. For someone who has a fair degree of experience under their belt, they have probably heard something similar during their tenure.
Ask them what they think and how they navigated such issues. Besides giving you a way out of a seemingly complicated situation, it also gives you a chance to network and communicate with senior people.
You want to have all the experienced people on your side when working in an industry like this. Your first year might be very hard; stay close to the people who made it, and they will help you through it successfully.
Empathize and understand
One of the most important things about teaching is understanding your students and empathizing with them when they hit a roadblock. Besides not knowing what’s going on back home, you may not know how this child is getting along with their peers. Talk to the children who are having trouble and lend them an ear when they need one. You will be surprised to learn how many students are willing to talk to their teachers.
Regardless of whether they are differently abled or not, it would be best to extend the same courtesy to all children. They need to know that someone is looking out for them and willing to listen if they have something to say.
Conclusion
Special needs students will require an added level of patience which we hope you already have. It would be unfair to expect the same performance of them as students on the standard stream.
From making time for yourself to empathizing with all the students, these tips can go a long way in making your journey into teaching easier. With that said, we hope you take your time and research what the job entails.
How To Choose The Best Educational Books For Kids Depending On Their Age
Are you planning to surprise your child with brand-new educational books to keep them interested and engaged? If so, you’ve come to the right place!
We all want our kids to grow up as intelligent, well-rounded individuals who are kind and knowledgeable. The best way to make this happen is by reading educational books to them from an early age.
Finding the best educative books for children can be a challenge. There are so many options out there that it is hard to know where to start. Here are eight tips on choosing the best educational books for kids depending on their age and interests.
1. A Good Book That Is Easy To Read
Your kid doesn’t have to be a genius to enjoy reading the books you choose for them. The books you choose should be easy to read and, at the same time, teach them something new. An easy-to-read book will keep your child entertained and help them learn new things. Start with classic and modern stories for toddlers and continue with children’s books, novels, poetry, and even plays as they grow. Comics, graphic novels, and books with visual or audio aids are also excellent sources to encourage reading and instill a passion for the written word.
2. Books That Teach Important, Actionable Things
Your child may not know it, but reading is a great way to develop their brain. It would help if you chose books that will teach them new things with applications in daily life. For example, if your teenager wants to learn how to drive, you should choose a book that teaches them how to drive and important things like being safe on the roads and keeping their car clean. On the other hand, for young kids, some hygiene books with fun pics may be a great start to teach kids about personal care.
3. They May Not Be Your First Pick, but You Should Get Them Anyway
There are some books that you may not like but are popular with many other kids. If you want to help your child learn something new, you should have a look at those books. For example, if you are a vegan, don’t get a book about animal rights. Instead, get a book that teaches kids about animals and their importance in nature.
4. They Are Not Too Challenging To Read
Reading is an essential skill that every child should have. If your child has just started to read, it is important to find books that are not too difficult to read. Reading a book with lots of words and complex sentences will make learning difficult for your child.
5. They Have Strong, Compelling Illustrations
The best educational books for kids should have powerful and attractive illustrations. The illustrations in the book should be colorful and appealing. If your child is young, choosing a book with simple illustrations rather than complex ones is best.
If your child wants to learn something new, you must choose a book with compelling and clear illustrations. You can also check out the author’s other books with similar themes and see if they have good illustrations.
6. They Are Fun To Read Aloud
Reading with and for your child is one of the best ways to engage them in an activity that will teach them something. If you want your child to enjoy reading, you should start reading to them early. Reading aloud can be a great way of introducing a child to the world of books.
It is also a great way of bonding with your child and helping them learn new words and concepts. Reading out loud also helps to build and strengthen their vocabulary, as well as an opportunity to learn lots of new things.
7. They Are Often Trending
Most kids enjoy reading, but some can’t get enough of it. If your child is one of those who loves to read and is always asking you to buy him books, then try to find out the best sellers in the market.
The best way to find the best educational book for your kid is to ask them what they want to learn about. If they are interested in history, astronomy, geography, or STEM, these are all great subjects to learn about early. The point is to choose books that interest your child and teach them something new.
8. Books That Your Child Desires
Reading is an important part of education. If you want to give your child a book that they would enjoy and love, you can choose a book that is the most wanted by your child. For example, your child might have a favorite book or series they want to read.
A great way to ensure they get the most out of the books you buy is to choose one that aligns with their interests. This will make them more likely to read.
Is a Bachelor of Commerce a good undergraduate program in Canada?
Canada has fast become one of the most popular student destinations in the world. According to the Government of Canada website, nearly 452,000 study permit applications have been processed in 2022 till August as students eagerly wait to start their academic journey in this country.
Students can choose among a variety of graduate and undergraduate programs in Canada based on their preferences and professional goals. Amongst these degrees, Bachelor of Commerce remains a popular option that equips one with the necessary skills that are highly useful in the business world.
A Bachelor of Commerce is a popular degree that is globally accepted and has long been a prominent degree that not only prepares you for various job roles but also gives you a strong foundation needed for further studies.
Importance of Bachelor of Commerce
In a dynamic job market that has undergone many changes in the current times, the Bachelor of Commerce still holds a valuable place due to the various advantages it offers. Due to the advent of technology and new job roles emerging in the market, students have to be careful about picking the right degree.
As stability becomes an important factor that drives one’s educational preference, a degree like the Bachelor of Commerce becomes highly useful and a dependable option. Also, earning a BCom in Canada can be all the more advantageous as it allows students to take full benefit of the high-quality learning that the country has to offer.
Bachelor of Commerce in Canada
Bachelor of Commerce programs in Canada are offered by many recognized universities and have an in-depth curriculum that is updated to cover all the latest developments in the business field. Additionally, this program is offered both on-campus and online, and students can pick from the two options based on their preference.
The on-campus and online undergraduate programs are similar in terms of curriculum and offer the same learning. They prepare students for a number of job roles by training them on various topics such as use of managerial and financial tools, using contemporary business methods to solve problems, use critical thinking, persuasive communication and strategizing effectively.
Advantages of a Bachelor of Commerce in Canada
There are various factors that make a Bachelor of Commerce such a popular choice for students and why it remains one of the preferred degrees that many international students opt for in Canada
Great career prospects
The most important reason that contributes to the enormous popularity of this program is the vast career prospects that it offers. The need for commerce specialists is there in every business field and students who hold this degree are preferred by various employers. Such candidates have an in-depth understanding of business functions and are better suited at handling work processes.
Valuable knowledge
A bachelor’s degree covers all the important aspects of business ranging from finance to management. Students after completion of the program are completely prepared for various job roles and can even choose to start their own entrepreneurial venture. The knowledge and learning that bachelor of commerce offers focuses on all key elements of the business world which makes it such a valuable degree.
How to Deal with MARTA or a School Bus Accident in Atlanta
The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) buses are ubiquitous on Atlanta’s roads. Actually, in 2012, an average of 193,100 individuals used the MARTA bus system daily. While riding the bus is typically safe, MARTA buses have been known to get into incidents that might cause harm to passengers as well as other drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.
Victims of bus accidents caused by another party’s carelessness may file a personal injury claim with the aid of a vehicle accident lawyer to seek financial restitution for their suffering and loss. Getting to learn how to win a bus accident case is your best bet for maximizing whatever compensation you may be entitled to receive as a result of the incident.
What are the Common Causes of MARTA or School Bus Accidents in Atlanta?
Transit providers like MARTA must act in a manner that doesn’t endanger the people they serve. When they fail to do so, the repercussions of a bus collision in Atlanta may be disastrous. Buses are massive and heavy vehicles and can inflict substantial damage when they are engaged in incidents. Riders also lack the protection afforded by restraints often seen in automobiles, such as seatbelts. As a consequence, the injuries that bus crashes produce may be severe. A MARTA or school bus accident may occur as a consequence of many types of carelessness, including:
- Speeding
- Poor maintenance
- Negligent hiring
- Failure to observe traffic signals
- Distracted driving
- Insufficient training
- Driver fatigue
What Should I do if I got injured in a MARTA or a School Bus Accident in Atlanta?
You must immediately notify the bus driver if you or a loved one has been hurt. The driver then contacts the authorities, and a report is made about the collision. As soon as possible after the incident, collect as much valuable data as you can. The names and numbers of other passengers who saw the event should be compiled. If the matter gets to court, this could be useful.
Ensure the police include your name in the report when they come. In the event of a bus accident, there are usually several victims and witnesses, so having your name included on the official record is essential. An accident involving a bus might be challenging to prosecute due to the number of people who may have been at fault. So, contact a lawyer experienced in MARTA accidents in Georgia for assistance.
If a school bus or MARTA accident in Atlanta, Georgia, who do I file a claim against?
When you suffer an injury, there might be many people to blame. There may be more parties to blame than just the bus driver in the event of an accident. Was it because of slick roads, or did the city/school pick an incompetent driver? Before this tragedy, did the bus driver have any previous occurrences of which the city or line was aware? Did they risk hiring a bus driver with a poor driving record or who tested positive for drugs?
Final Thoughts
Injuries sustained on public transportation vehicles like MARTA or school buses are common cases for personal injury attorneys to handle. Therefore, hire one if you care about getting the entire settlement or reward you’re due.
4 Best Instruments to Learn for Adults and Children
Music fuels your soul. And throughout the ages, it’s been used to express emotions that words can’t do alone.
Learning a new instrument is exciting and will positively impact your life. If you’re considering the best options for learning instruments, we’re here to list the best instruments you can start learning today.
Drums
Rhythm is one of the most vital aspects of playing music. The drums are percussion instruments that come in all forms, shapes, and sizes. They’re naturally playing with different tools, from bare hands to wooden sticks.
Playing drums can alleviate anxiety, depression, stress, and disappointment. Drumming is highly interactive and forces you to break complex tasks into manageable parts. Since timing and coordination is a huge part of success, it forces the drummer to be actively engaged. Finding the best drum set that fits your playing style, music genre, and preferences is vital when starting as a beginner.
Guitar
The guitar is a string instrument that features between four to eighteen strings. There are various guitars, such as an electric guitar or bass guitar, all of which have unique qualities. The sound is projected acoustically by fretting the strings and plucking or strumming the strings with the other hand.
Generally, it takes time to determine which guitar you love and are good at playing. Electric guitars can be a great option since they allow you to explore your options. You can play classical music fingerstyle or love strumming chords.
If you enjoy the beats and bass of the music, you may want to consider the bass guitar. They work in tandem with the drummer. Many bass guitarists perform professionally, either as soloists or with a drummer. Bass guitar players tend to find work more easily than guitar players.
Piano/Keyboard
The piano and keyboard are keyed instruments that have been excellent outlets for creative expression. Many modern pianos have 52 white and 36 black keys, played using a keyboard. Keyboards are unique from pianos because their sound is produced electronically and provides portability.
Children who learn to play piano will develop concentration, emotional expression, and perseverance. It also enhances their fine motor skills while improving their focus and memory. Playing piano has shown to be a great stress reliever and helps to bolster self-esteem.
One study found that piano practice has profoundly positive effects on mood, cognitive function, and quality of life in older adults.
Violin
The violin is the smallest and highest-pitched string instrument. It has four strings, played by drawing a bow against them.
Violins are vital musical instruments in many genres, such as jazz, classical, folk, and country music. Playing the violin demands impeccable posture and offers excellent benefits, such as improved discipline, coordination, and concentration.
Wrapping It Up
Learning a new instrument is similar to learning a new language. It requires continuous, consistent practice and persistence. However, research has shown musicians have enhanced brain development, particularly in integrating sensory information from hearing, sight and touch.
Furthermore, the ability to play a musical instrument can open doors, helping you make new friends or find new ways to earn a living.
Top Five Tips to Bring Your Essay to the Next Level
Writing essays is always complicated, as it requires concentration, goal orientation, focus, and skills. However, most students have to create countless papers during their studying in order to be successful and efficient. Therefore, if there is no way to avoid something, it is indispensable to make maximum effort to succeed in it.
Is it possible to get a high grade for an academic essay if you lack writing skills, experience, and other aspects that may help you to thrive? Fortunately, there are numerous opportunities college students may use to gain the desired results and succeed with their projects.
First of all, it is critical to mention an array of essay writing services that are currently available on the market providing learners with qualified and highly professional assistance with their projects. Take your time to read reviews on sitejabber about the most reputable and popular platforms so that you select the best one. Entrust your success to professionals and deal with complicated assignments stress-free.
Additionally, ambitious learners who strive to accept the challenge and master their writing skills can also thrive. Follow the below-mentioned guidelines and tips that will contribute to the quality of your writing.
Stick to the Requirements
When it comes to academic writing, in most instances, students are provided with detailed requirements for their essays. Although some points, like topic, formatting style, or structure, may be missing, the basic specifications are frequently there. Therefore, what the student should do is to read the guidelines carefully and make maximum effort to fulfill them.
Being creative is a good thing, but it frequently affects the quality of college works. Learners can add some examples, evidence, and other items that will contribute to the quality of the paper, but they should never forget about the requirements specified by the professor.
Mind the Essay Structure
Wrong essay structure is one of the most common mistakes students make. Irrespective of how complicated or easy the topic is, one should not forget about the structure and its prominence. In the overwhelming majority of instances, the paper should be divided into three parts, including the introduction, body, and conclusion.
Each of these elements can be further divided into separate paragraphs that help to discuss the topic, give evidence, and explain the author’s perspective on the question. However, the vague structure without vivid division to paragraphs will considerably decrease the overall quality of the paper.
Edit and Proofread the Paper
Are you convinced that the more experience you have working on academic papers, the fewer mistakes you will make? It is sometimes true, but in most cases, even the most professional and qualified writers detect typos, grammar errors, punctuation mistakes, and other items that may affect the quality of the text.
Thus, both amateurs and the most talented writers should edit and proofread their works, especially if you want them to stand out from the crowd. Take a little break after you are done with the draft and have a fresh look at the essay.
Additionally, there is always an opportunity to get professional help online. Check out eduguide pro review and read about other essay writing services that may help you succeed with the undertaking. Reputable and trusted platforms do not only help learners with essays written from a draft but also give them a chance to enhance the quality of the writing by editing and proofreading them.
Stay Authentic
Honesty, transparency, and absence of bias are the key components of an impressive and interesting essay. The audience does not want to read about trivial things they have heard a lot about. Instead, people are more excited about new facts, relevant data, infographics, and statistics that will help them comprehend the topic and reflect on it.
Therefore, if you strive to contribute to the quality of your writing, forget about trivial topics and generalized phrases. Instead, show your creative approach to the assignment and deep understanding of the topic.
Avoid Plagiarism
Plagiarism is the worst enemy of any college student. It will destroy the quality of the writing and damage the learner’s reputation. The papers that continue a lot of unoriginal sentences or passages taken from other works are not likely to be highly valued. Therefore, the higher percent of plagiarism in the paper, the lower grade you get.
Are you ready to deliver the project? Double-check it for plagiarism to eliminate any risks, and be 100% sure you will not be blamed for it. Additionally, do not forget to paraphrase the sentences you take from other works. Besides, proper citing may help you reduce plagiarism.
Following these five simple tips, you will get a unique chance to advance the quality of your writing and make it worth the highest grade. Keep in mind that hard work, effort, and attention to detail will surely be rewarded.
Inclusive Learning: Practical Ways to Benefit the Society At Large
Schools have a tremendous responsibility to fulfill. One of these is ensuring no child gets left behind when it comes to getting an education. Therefore inclusive learning is the cornerstone of a successful academic establishment. It is the process through which students get access to flexible learning resources, get a chance to build their personality, and not feel discriminated against. The purpose of inclusive education is to give every pupil a sense of belonging and, regardless of their individualistic needs to get held back from studying.
When schools start sowing the seeds of inclusion early in a child’s life, it benefits them in the long haul. These students will grow up and contribute to society. Every lesson they learn, the acceptance they feel, and the coping strategies they adopt for themselves will positively shape them. So how do you as an educator play a role in highlighting inclusivity in educational establishments? Read more to find out:
- Help Students Learn
Students with disabilities tend to drop out of school early, especially when they cannot keep up with class lessons. More than 15% of pupils with learning disabilities may stop attending classes because of traditional teaching methods. Every child has a unique style of learning, and as a teacher, you need to make an effort to incorporate all of them. It will help you immensely if you look into obtaining a degree in special education and learning about the advantages of having advanced credentials in this field.
Individuals with disabilities like autism, dyslexia, and even ADHD have specific learning styles. For instance, if a student with dyslexia has trouble reading, you may encourage them to listen to audiobooks and follow the words.
You can integrate the Universal Design for Learning (UDL). This method allows you to diversify how you work with students.
Through the UDL, you may use technology cannot as a smartboard to teach, use videos instead of lecturing, or teach students in groups. When pupils sit for an exam, you let them speak their answers, write them on paper, or present them in class.
- Talk about Inclusivity in the Classroom
Students struggle to connect with their peers due to a lack of tolerance and acceptance. Children with disabilities, hailing from lower-income households, or who cannot speak the native language often face active discrimination from their peers. This bullying stems from social stereotypes or a lack of information on the student’s part. However, as a teacher, you can remedy this thought process. It would help if you talked about what disabilities are with your students.
Help your students realize how each member of society is essential. Utilizing tools like videos, easy-to-understand books, and even inviting parents to speak will help pupils understand and learn more about their peers. You can further instill acceptance in classrooms by encouraging the buddy method. Pair up students randomly with a peer and ask them to be friends. This process teaches students to be friendly, kind, and playfully learn about diversity. When children learn acceptance at an early age, they carry it through their life. When these children grow up to work in large, diverse companies, they will have no trouble getting along with their peers.
- Introduce the Concept of Boundaries
Students, especially those in elementary school, may not know acceptable social behavior and understand boundaries. Specific disabilities also make a child more prone to aggression, and they may not know how to cope with their anger. Therefore, the children in your classroom need to learn the appropriate behavior and cues. The rules should be easy to follow and understand.
You cannot use complex terms which may confuse the child. If the student has trouble comprehending words, use pictures or physically demonstrate what you want them to learn. For instance, teach children not to slap, punch or touch anyone to get anyone’s attention. You may wish to emphasize kindness and share methods of being kind, like helping each other.
Highlight words you want them to use and discourage offensive terms, racial slurs or mean nicknames.
Educate students on asking for consent and permission before touching their peer’s property, like reaching for their pencil. Students who pick up on the concept of boundaries will evolve into respectable adults. However, if a child struggles to pick up social cues and chooses to act out in class, don’t humiliate them. This backtracks progress. The child may need extra time, lessons, and practical demonstration before they start following.
- Teach Communication Methods
Not every child knows how to communicate with words. Some struggle to find the correct term or express their emotions.
Students with autism may be non-verbal. They may occasionally use words but choose gestures as a way to ask for help. While teaching students how to communicate, you need to employ different methods. When using words, constantly explain what to use and why at the same time and provide clear instructions on what you want them to do.
If a child is nonverbal, you may use gestures like your hands, fingers, and facial features to indicate emotion, expression, and thought. This can include pointing, nodding, and making eye contact. You may even use exposure communication. This includes reading to the child using enunciations to show happiness, sadness, and anger.
Also, get into the habit of using multiple words so students know the diverse vocabulary that means the same thing.
Communication helps students express their needs to their families and their educators. This helps them go through life without feeling burdened by their thoughts. It also helps prevent a breakdown or an anger episode.
- Identifying The Needs
Every student is different and has varying needs. Children with ADHD cannot sit in one place for long, while children with autism cannot sit under bright light. As a teacher, it is your job to make sure you understand what your pupil needs. You must give them breaks between classes, allow them sensory toys when they’re fighting and provide the child space for stimming. Some students may also have mental health concerns. Therefore they need to see a school-appointed mental health counselor frequently.
Students with dysphagia may have trouble swallowing during their lunch break and need longer time to consume meals. You have to address your student’s needs and provide a suitable outlet in all these situations. This prevents the child from feeling isolated, affects their health, and allows them to have a better upbringing. If you think parental intervention is necessary, get them on board. A pupil who graduates with a robust and healthy educational model will grow into a reasonable and kind adult.
Final Thoughts
Inclusive education is the only way forward in a thriving society. Often children with disabilities are dismissed and deprived of tools that can help them align with their community. As an educator, you cannot allow a particular group of children to get shunned. Start by providing the same level of education to students using the UDL and individualistic teaching methods.
Have a discussion on inclusivity in your classroom and engage students in active participation. You may also want to walk them through the concept of boundaries and how to establish them.
