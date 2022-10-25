8-year-old boy accidentally shot by 10-year-old brother with shotgun in NW Harris County apartment, sheriff says

Michael Carrick says Sir Alex Ferguson played a key role in his move into management after speaking to him in recent months.

The 41-year-old has been named as Chris Wilder’s replacement at the Riverside Stadium and is following in the footsteps of former Manchester United members such as Bryan Robson and Steve McClaren by moving to Teesside.

GETTY Carrick is following in the footsteps of some United legends by taking his first managerial job with Middlesbrough

Getty Carrick revealed he had been in touch with Sir Alex about his managerial change

Since retiring as a player, Carrick has worked as a coach for United under managers such as Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and led the team for three games as caretaker boss before Ralf Rangnick took over. interim last season.

However, with his former boss Sir Alex being one of the greatest managers in footballing history, Carrick said he wanted to get as much help as possible from the United legend.

Asked what he learned, Carrick replied: ‘I spoke to Sir Alex a few times. I probably talked to him more since I stopped playing than when I was playing, I didn’t want to get too close to him when I was playing!

“I talked to him a lot. It is well documented that he takes great pride in ex-players becoming coaches or managers and is also proud to help them.

“He certainly did that for me and I really appreciate the advice he gave me.

“I thought I knew football until I came to United and it taught me a whole different way to live and breathe and play football and win, it all came from the boss.

Carrick and Ferguson have a close relationship after their time together at Old Trafford

“He had a huge, huge influence. He improved my game, made me a better person in all sorts of different ways, so I have a lot to thank him for.

Asked about Mourinho, Carrick added: “It’s hard to go into detail with an ex-manager.

“Jose trusted me to give me an important role at the club and work alongside him and see how he works, how he approaches it, how he sees the game.

“It’s the little things you pick up a lot and the way he spotted things in players and not necessarily the obvious things.

Carrick was also grateful to Mourinho for giving him his first real coaching opportunity.

“He was very bright and smart to see that and see how the players were going to transform and so I learned a lot from him.”

With such good connections at Old Trafford, Carrick also hinted at using his connections to help Middlesbrough in the transfer market, saying: “It depends on who is expensive or not, they could offer me some good deals. market !

“It’s part of football, isn’t it? Who you know and building relationships and trust.

“I hope we take good players, whether it’s signing them or on loan, and they’re going to trust us to take care of their players and the players are going to want to come here and play because they see us doing the things in a certain way.

Getty Carrick says he hopes to tap into his network at United for potential signings

“We want the players to be here because they’re excited and they’re here for the right reasons.

“That’s the work we’ll be tackling in the coming weeks and that’s something to look forward to.”