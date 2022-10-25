Adidas drops deal with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks – Reuters

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields sported a small cut above his left eye when he spoke to reporters late Monday at Gillette Stadium, a gash after being sandwiched between two defenders of the New England Patriots on a big play in the second quarter.

When defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. charged with his hands up, Fields adjusted the angle of his arm and slipped a short pass to Khalil Herbert. The running back rushed 25 unbroken yards into the end zone to give the Bears a lead they never relinquished in a 33-14 win.

Fields didn’t see Herbert enter the end zone because Wise and another Patriots defenseman rammed into him simultaneously, leaving the gash, but he certainly felt the momentum that came with it.

The touchdown started an unanswered 23-point streak as the Bears earned their first win over the New England Patriots in franchise history.

“It was the second time we played this game. The first time the ball was kicked,” Fields said. so simulated and I went a little cocked.

“We are working on this in practice, maneuvering the screens around the D-end. It was a great catch and run from Khalil and really great play call and execution by everyone.

Eleven days after venting his frustration over a brutal 12-7 loss to Washington Commanders on ‘Thursday Night Football,’ Fields was in a much different place on Monday, filmed dancing and smiling on the show national television.

Bears coaches and players made good use of the extra time between games, crafting a solid game plan that featured runs more designed for Fields, including a 3-yard touchdown run that put the Bears ahead 10 -0 in the first quarter.

He had 14 carries for 82 yards and a touchdown and completed 13 of 21 passes for 179 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Fields said he was pleased with plan coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and other coaches together, saying they “brought a totally different element to our offense.”

“It makes our offense more complex, gets us out of the pocket, more engineered quarterback runs,” Fields said. “It opens it up a bit more. So doing a lot of different things on offense.

Fields made some impressive moving and shoving throws, including a 20-yard run on third-and-14 on the Bears’ final drive of the first half to get them to the Patriots 21-yard line. Bears kicker Cairo Santos scored his second of four field goals to enter halftime with a 20-14 lead. The Bears were 11 for 18 on third down.

“Every time he does something like that, I’m impressed,” Herbert said. “He’s special and he keeps showing it.”

It was part of a night in which the Bears rushed for 243 yards and 390 total yards. Herbert had 12 carries for 62 yards, David Montgomery had 15 carries for 62 yards, and wide receiver Dante Pettis had a rush for 29 yards.

The performance was an obvious staple for an offense that less than two weeks earlier had been the subject of ridicule for failing to enter the end zone on three red-zone opportunities in Week 6 .

“When you look at what we did with Justin and the running game and the runs designed, it was a lot of fun. And then being effective in the passing game,” tight end Cole Kmet said. everyone is bound to want to throw for 400 yards every game, and obviously that’s really cool. I want that and the receivers want that, like, that would be cool for everybody.

“But at the end of the day, our strengths as a team are being able to run the game. We have a quarterback who can physically run and run, and he’s a tough boy who’s able to get up and go. And when the passes arrive, he executes them. It’s something you can rely on. »

Afterwards, Eberflus said it was important for his team’s confidence to put together a full game in front of a national audience. But he and Fields were careful to note that there was still work to be done, especially against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8 on a short training week.

“Just resilience, you know,” Fields said. “Everybody was devastated after the defeat (of the commanders), and the way we fought and the way we prepared throughout the week, the guys were locked up in meetings, during visits .

“And pretty much our motto this week was ‘finish it all’, whether it’s in training…finishing the day focused and locked in meetings. I’m proud of everyone, how they prepared this week and how they performed today.

