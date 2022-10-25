News
Adidas ends relationship with Ye ‘immediately’ amid anti-Semitic comments
Adidas announced on Tuesday that it has immediately ended its relationship with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, and will cease production of Yeezy-branded products.
“Adidas does not tolerate anti-Semitism and any other type of hate speech,” the company said in a press release. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”
There has been growing pressure on major brands to cut ties with the rapper after he made anti-Semitic remarks on Twitter a few weeks ago.
The rapper later followed up with more offensive comments against the Jewish community on Revolt TV’s “Drink Champs” in a since-deleted interview.
Ye’s comments against the Jewish community were also cited over the weekend by a group of neo-Nazis in Los Angeles who hung anti-Semitic flyers on a 405 freeway overpass.
In addition to Ye’s remarks against the Jewish community, another recent controversy saw the “Donda” rapper sporting a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt during his surprise Yeezy Season 9 show in Paris with conservative political commentator Candace Owens.
The phrase has been described by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center as a white supremacist hate slogan that originated in 2015 in response to the Black Lives Matter civil rights movement. The groups note that the phrase has been commonly used by white supremacist groups such as the Aryan Renaissance Society and the Ku Klux Klan on everything from promotional materials to campaigns.
Responding to the backlash over the t-shirts, Ye wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post, “Here’s my last response when people ask me why I made a t-shirt that says white lives matter… THEY HAVE IT. MAKE.”
Hollywood talent agency Creative Artists Agency, also known as CAA, announced on Monday that it will no longer represent the rapper. Film and TV studio MRC also said it would put a documentary on West on hold, saying in a statement it “cannot support any content that amplifies its platform.”
Several reports also indicated that brands such as Balenciaga would no longer work with Ye.
Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian and many other public figures have shown solidarity with the Jewish community over his anti-Semitic remarks.
“Hate speech is never acceptable or excusable”, Kardashian tweeted In Monday. “I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against them.”
Kendall Jenner, Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer, John Legend and others have also spoken out against Ye’s comments aimed at the Jewish community.
ABC News
News
Tom Brady gets trolled by veterans and active duty military
Tom Brady returned to his comparison with an NFL season resembling a military deployment.
But that doesn’t stop active duty and armed forces veterans from having a little fun at their expense.
Last week, Brady went on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, where he made controversial comparisons to an NFL player’s season and military deployments.
“I look almost like a football season like you’re going on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘Man, here we go again.’ There’s only one way to do it.
A few days later, Brady apologized at a press conference for his choice of words.
For the most part, that will slowly fade as a disconnected athlete making an outrageously bizarre comparison, but for some servicemen, past and present, they’re not so ready to let Brady walk away from that unmolested.
On Thursday, a military content page called “NotInRegz” (short for “not in regulation”) posted Brady’s comments to their 120,000 followers on Instagram.
“I honestly thought he was saying it was funny,” NotInRegz’s content administrator, who wished to remain anonymous, told The Post. “I knew some military veterans would be upset about it, so I posted it on our page.”
Admin NotInRegz said it all started when he got the first screenshot from one of his followers and posted it on his page.
“I got a photo from one of my followers who had messaged Tom Brady on Instagram saying, ‘We have a field day at 4:00 p.m. your room should be clean.’ I thought it was really funny, so I posted it in my story.
The next day, NotInRegz’s inbox was inundated with screenshots of active duty members and veterans who messaged Brady directly, having a little fun with the 20-year-old NFL quarterback. 45 years old.
NotInRegz claims their account received over 200 screenshots of messages sent to Brady in the following days and says a large majority of the page’s followers find this more amusing than being offended by his comparison.
“It didn’t bother me at all that Tom Brady compared his NFL season to a military deployment,” Drayven Howlett, 21, an active duty Marine who messaged Brady, told The Post. “[I] thought that was hilarious.
Howlett said people were overreacting to the whole thing, but can understand how some veterans may be upset by his comments since Brady’s career spanned during and well after the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Howlett, who is a Los Angeles Rams fan, made it clear he was not a Brady fan, but it all went well.
Ed Leitner, 23, a Marine Corps veteran who also messaged Brady, said he saw the message shared by NotInRegz and needed to participate.
Leitner, a New York Giants fan who called the 22-year-old quarterback “our son” when asked if he was a Brady fan, said no one really cared and that he considered it “great meme content.”
“I think anyone who’s really upset about this needs to stop being sweet,” Leitner told the Post. “He was just talking about his ass. Obviously he supports the army and means nothing by that.
New York Post
News
Kim Kardashian speaks out against anti-Semitism after Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants
Kim Kardashian spoke out against ex-husband Kanye West’s anti-Semitic tirades on Monday, one of many celebrities to express solidarity with the Jewish people.
“Hate speech is never acceptable or excusable,” she wrote. “I stand with the Jewish community and call for an immediate end to the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric against it.”
Model Gigi Hadid has come under fire for sharing a message from comedian Amy Schumer, who wrote: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people. Do you know what the Jewish people are afraid of [antisemitism] will lead to?
“One in two people don’t know the Holocaust happened. Rise.”
Model Gigi Hadid shared comedian Amy Schumer’s message, calling for support for the Jewish people in the face of rising anti-Semitism.
But Hadid’s decision backfired, with many outraged commentators calling her out for having the audacity to condemn anti-Semitism when she herself wrote countless anti-Semitic posts.
“No Gigi Hadid, you definitely don’t support your Jewish friends,” the nonprofit organization StopAntisemitism said, before accusing Hadid of denying “the Jewish right to self-determination,” helping to “spread lies and hatred against Jews”. nation” and magnifying “anti-Semitic voices to the millions of people who follow you”.
No Gigi Hadid, you are definitely NOT supporting your Jewish friends.
However, you do:
1. Help deny the Jewish right to self-determination (i.e. Zionism)
2. Help spread lies and hatred against the Jewish nation
3. Magnify anti-Semitic voices to the millions of people who follow you pic.twitter.com/6IoAgAoY3D
— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 24, 2022
Vogue magazine and its editor Anna Wintour have joined Balenciaga, talent agency CAA, and Jonny Depp’s attorney, Camille Vasquez, in cutting ties with the rapper.
Adidas, however, remains silent despite several calls to drop its $1.5 billion partnership deal with West, including from the Anti-Defamation League.
“The thing about Adidas is I can literally say anti-Semitic shit and they can’t let me down,” West boasted last week.
‘Kanye is right about the Jews’ – white supremacist group ‘Goyim Defense League’ led by Jon Minadeo II unleashed an infamous banner on the busy 110 freeway in Los Angeles today.
Minadeo is a well-known neo-Nazi who was recently arrested during a visit to Auschwitz. pic.twitter.com/BCQqRHTpr7
— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 23, 2022
Adidas’ commercial marketing manager, Sarah Camhi, even spoke out against the company, saying the company has also remained silent internally.
“Coming out of Adidas Global Inclusion Week, I feel anything but included,” Camhi, who is Jewish, wrote on Instagram. “As a member of the Jewish community, I can no longer remain silent on behalf of the brand that employs me. To say nothing is to say everything.
“We’ve ditched Adidas athletes for using steroids and being hard to work with, but we’re unwilling to speak out against the hate speech, perpetuation of dangerous stereotypes and blatant racism from one of our key brand partners. “, Camhi wrote. She added: “Until Adidas takes a stand, I will not be with Adidas.”
Sarah Camhi, Director of Trade Marketing at Adidas, denounced her company’s silence on Kanye West’s recent comments: pic.twitter.com/JtTwi6zPxn
— Phillip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 25, 2022
Breitbart News
News
Cuban media denounce their labeling by Twitter – RT in French
The American company has decided to attach the mention “affiliated with the government” to a series of Cuban public media. They protested against a measure that will make them less visible on the network, while they offer another point of view.
Twitter opted to label the accounts of several major Cuban media outlets as “government affiliated” on Oct. 24, prompting protests from a news portal and a leader in the country. Official media accounts such as daily newspapers grandma, La Habana Grandstand Where Juventud Rebeldethe Cuban news agency Agencia Cubana de Noticias or the Cubadebate portal have thus been labeled “media affiliated with the government” by the platform.
“Twitter labels in a pejorative way the media that do not support the imperialist discourse”, denounced the director of Cubadebate, Randy Alonso Falcó, according to whom “we must not forget that this social network acts in concert with the CIA, MI6 [son équivalent britannique] and the State Department.
Cubadebate denounced in an article by Patricia Maria Soriano a measure that “censors and stigmatizes the country’s public media” and “affects the recipients and potential readers of tweets from labeled media”, while pointing out the collective nature of the measure, which does not distinguish “public media financed by trade union or political organizations from state public media”. The same article notes that “the methodology used by Twitter to set up ‘government-affiliated media’ is discretionary, with no explanation as to why it labels some of the world’s government media in this way. [et] not all (or most) state or government media”.
This is “new evidence of the ‘manipulation’ of algorithms to make some media less visible than others”, tweeted for his part. Rogelio Polanco Fuenteshead of the ideology department of the Communist Party of Cuba.
An opaque labeling policy
Twitter undertook in August 2020 to affix this mention “affiliated with the government” when the network considers – without having to report or provide evidence – that the State concerned “exercises control over the editorial content”, the retaining for RT or the Chinese media CCTV, but not attaching it to public media accounts such as France 24 or the BBC. Twitter had assumed, in presenting its policy in this area, to limit the scope of media thus labeled compared to all other accounts. The mention had even been attached to media, such as the French monthly Ruptures, for no apparent reason.
In the wake of the outbreak of the Russian offensive in Ukraine at the end of February and the decision of the European Union to ban the broadcasting of RT France at the beginning of March 2022, the platform had decided to attach the mention “media affiliated with Russia to a series of personal accounts of media journalists. The decision had been vigorously denounced as “a filing and a display” synonymous with “particularly serious stigma” by an inter-union press release.
In addition, the label had also been “awarded” to former employees, without them being able to obtain explanations or file an appeal with Twitter. A former reporter for RT France, Jonathan Moadab, who had been reported by Twitter, had reported on March 3 that he had however obtained the deletion of this mention, after an intervention by the then Secretary of State for Digital, Cédric O, with of the social network.
RT All Fr Trans
News
George M. Johnson’s ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ Banned From Dozens Of Districts: NPR
VincentMarc
Young Adult Memoirs of George M. Johnson Not all boys are blue became one of the most banned books in the United States
The book is about growing up black and queer, and always feeling different but not having the words to express it. Over the past two years, at least 29 school districts have banned the book because of its LGBTQ content and sexually explicit nature.
“Anytime you write a book where you write about your truth, there will be people who want to silence that truth,” said Johnson, who uses the pronouns they/them. morning editionIt’s Leila Fadel.
PEN America, a group that champions free speech, says more than 1,600 books on gender and race have been banned in more than 130 districts between 2021 and 2022, in what it calls a growing censorship drive. books in schools. Combined, the bans affected some 4 million students in more than 5,000 schools.
Johnson worries about schools censoring works like theirs.
macmillan
“The curriculum that’s taught in most school systems is still heavily focused on the straight white teenager,” Johnson says. “And so when we now have the ability to include books in the program that tell other stories, that tell stories that aren’t white, that tell stories that aren’t heterosexual, they try to get that out there. on all levels because, you know, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God, how dangerous would it be if young white teenagers actually had to learn about the other people that exist in society with them? ‘”
“Not All Boys Are Blue” is bigger than Johnson’s story
Johnson’s book is still on the shelves of the New Jersey school district where they grew up, even though it ran into trouble in their home state. They say some of their former classmates are now high school teachers and recognize the value of the book for students who may struggle to question their own identities.
“They use the book and tell them, ‘I had a friend in high school who went through what you’re going through,’” Johnson said. “And it became very relevant.”
Johnson is happy to have written a book that could help others, but says watching it get banned has been bittersweet. They say that if parents don’t want their own child to read it, they should remove them rather than trying to block all students – some who really need the book – from accessing it.
“Students…have said publicly that jobs like mine have saved their lives, jobs like mine have helped them name their abusers, jobs like mine have helped them accept who they are and feeling validated that there is someone else out there in the world just like them,” Johnson says. “And you want to take that away from them. I just think it’s sad.”
Johnson also knows that the actual contents of Not all boys are blue is not attacked, because the the people who want to ban it probably haven’t read it.
“You can’t attack something you don’t know about,” they say. “And that’s really just an attack on an ideology, which just says LGBTQ people shouldn’t exist. And they want teenagers to feel insecure and to feel silenced — and that’s just something that I refuse to see happen again, because I lived like someone who felt that.”
Johnson says the book has more supporters than critics
Johnson anticipated that their book would be challenged even before it was published. They remember seeing Angie Thomas’ novel The hate you give facing bans years ago for featuring profanity and racism, and saw it as a signal that their own book would also be caught up in controversy. (Thomas’ book, published in 2017, has been among the top banned books almost every year since its release.)
Johnson did not expect the controversy around Not all boys are blue to quite rise to that level, but says a lifetime of LGBTQ advocacy has prepared them for the current conversation. She’s an important voice in the LGTBQ community — this year TIME the magazine named them one of the 100 influencers shaping the next generation.
“As long as I can remember, I have fought for LGBTQ rights, because in turn I fight for myself and for people like me. This is just an extension of the advocacy work that I do” , Johnson said. “Writing is a form of activism. … And any time you do something that’s a form of activism, there’s going to be another side that doesn’t like it.”
While the book has its vocal critics, Johnson says they are vastly outnumbered by its supporters, whom they have heard about at school board meetings and in written letters and recreated cover illustrations.
“So the book…is so much bigger than just my story,” Johnson says. “And I watch it in real time to help so many people, from parents and kids to teachers and librarians, in all areas. I just feel like the support is more important, and we just have to find ways to make sure everyone sees that too.”
The audio interview was conducted by Kurt Gardinier.
Entertainment
News
Bears vs Patriots: Mac Jones benched midgame as Chicago scores 23 straight points to beat New England
CNN
—
New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones was benched mid-game in his team’s 33-14 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.
Jones had missed the last three games with a sprained ankle, but eventually returned to the starting lineup to face the Bears.
However, after leading the Patriots to two scoreless drives and throwing an interception, Jones was replaced by Bailey Zappe – the fourth-round rookie who ably led the team in Jones’ absence – in the second quarter. Throughout the match, the Gillette Stadium crowd could be heard sporadically chanting Zappe’s name.
Zappe, 23, immediately made an impact, leading New England to two consecutive touchdowns, including a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Myers.
However, Zappe struggled during the contest, losing a fumble and throwing two late interceptions as the Bears turned the screw, scoring 23 straight points to turn the game around and claim the victory.
After the game, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said he planned to play both quarterbacks in the game against the Bears and was going to put Jones back in the lineup, but the score became “uncontrollable”.
When asked who would be the starting quarterback in their Week 8 matchup with the New York Jets, Belichick declined to comment. “We just finished the game,” he replied with his famous frankness.
On the other hand, it was a much more positive night for the Bears as they snapped a three-game losing streak with the win.
Although they continued not to throw the ball too much, quarterback Justin Fields and his distribution of running backs destroyed the Patriots on the ground, finishing with 243 yards rushing and two touchdowns as a team.
Fields — who struggled in his first season as a starting quarterback — looked much calmer on Monday, finishing with a passing touchdown, while rushing for another and throwing an interception.
In a change of style from previous weeks, the Bears coaching staff implemented runs more designed for Fields to utilize his momentum and keep the Patriots defense off-kilter.
And it worked as Chicago was able to move the ball up and down against New England, with Khalil Herbert the recipient of Fields’ touchdown pass as the Bears defense forced three Patriots interceptions through safety Jaquan Brisker , linebacker Roquan Smith and cornerback Kyler Gordon.
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said the change in dynamic with the Chicago offense was the catalyst for the win.
“I think that sometimes creates a problem for the defense, depending on the defense they are in,” Eberflus said.
“Certainly when you have a quarterback who has the runs designed with the run-pass out of it and then also doing certain things just to have the ability to scramble and get first downs, I think that’s “He’s a big hunk and it’s tough to defend. These guys. We’ve seen them all in the league and Justin did a good job of executing today.
The Bears improve to 3-4 for the season, while the Patriots fall to the same record.
Sports
News
Adidas drops deal with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks – Reuters
German sportswear company Adidas has severed ties with Kanye West after the rapper made a series of anti-Semitic remarks.
The company said in a statement on Tuesday that it “does not condone anti-Semitism or any other type of hate speech”, adding that the comments from the rapper – who changed his name last year to Ye – are “unacceptable , hateful and dangerous”.
“The company has made the decision to immediately end the partnership with Ye, cease production of Yeezy-branded products, and halt all payments to Ye and its companies. Adidas will cease the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect” , the statement said, adding that this should affect the company’s profits for the year by around 250 million euros.
The move came just under three weeks after Adidas announced the partnership with the rapper was “under review”, following what it described as “repeated efforts to resolve the situation privately”. .
The rapper had claimed he could make as many anti-Semitic comments as he wanted without jeopardizing his partnership with Adidas. On an Oct. 16 podcast, West bragged, “The thing about Adidas is I can literally say anti-Semitic shit and they can’t let me go.” The podcast episode was later deleted.
Earlier this month, West wore a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt to a fashion show in Paris and made a number of anti-Semitic comments on TV shows and on social media. Fashion house Balenciaga ended its relationship with West last week, Vogue said he had “no intention” of working with him again and the rapper’s Twitter account was locked.
Josef Schuster, president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, had urged Adidas to end its partnership with West, a call echoed by a number of German politicians.
The Greens’ parliamentary deputy leader Konstantin von Notz said in an email ahead of Adidas’ announcement that it was ‘very surprising’ the deal was still in place and called the sportswear giant to “immediately terminate all commercial relations with Kanye West”.
pl_facebook_pixel_args = [];
pl_facebook_pixel_args.userAgent = navigator.userAgent;
pl_facebook_pixel_args.language = navigator.language;
if ( document.referrer.indexOf( document.domain ) < 0 ) {
pl_facebook_pixel_args.referrer = document.referrer;
}
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script',
'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq( 'consent', 'revoke' );
fbq( 'init', "394368290733607" );
fbq( 'track', 'PageView', pl_facebook_pixel_args );
if ( typeof window.__tcfapi !== 'undefined' ) {
window.__tcfapi( 'addEventListener', 2, function( tcData, listenerSuccess ) {
if ( listenerSuccess ) {
if ( tcData.eventStatus === 'useractioncomplete' || tcData.eventStatus === 'tcloaded' ) {
__tcfapi( 'getCustomVendorConsents', 2, function( vendorConsents, success ) {
if ( ! vendorConsents.hasOwnProperty( 'consentedPurposes' ) ) {
return;
}
const consents = vendorConsents.consentedPurposes.filter(
function( vendorConsents ) {
return 'Create a personalised ads profile' === vendorConsents.name;
}
);
if ( consents.length === 1 ) {
fbq( 'consent', 'grant' );
}
} );
}
}
});
}
Politices
Adidas ends relationship with Ye ‘immediately’ amid anti-Semitic comments
Tom Brady gets trolled by veterans and active duty military
Kim Kardashian speaks out against anti-Semitism after Kanye West’s anti-Semitic rants
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Expanding Its Holdings on Coinbase
Cuban media denounce their labeling by Twitter – RT in French
George M. Johnson’s ‘All Boys Aren’t Blue’ Banned From Dozens Of Districts: NPR
Bears vs Patriots: Mac Jones benched midgame as Chicago scores 23 straight points to beat New England
Adidas drops deal with Kanye West over anti-Semitic remarks – Reuters
Russian banks are running out of gold amid rising demand – Vedomosti – RT Business News
Rubix Announces Key Additions to its Global Leadership Team
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How to Stop on Time and Not to Lose Your Winning When Gambling Online
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Benefits of Bing and Yahoo Pay Per Click
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Sales Force Automation Software: Business Need
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Top Three Attributes of the Car Accident Lawyer You Should Retain
-
Relationship4 weeks ago
Not Sure What To Gift Your Partner? Here Are X Ideas They’re Sure To Love
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Ranked: The Three Most Popular and Played Online Casino Games
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Addition To The Control of Asbestos Regulations 2006 Proposed By HSE
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Outsourcing Your Plastic Surgery Marketing
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
8 Premium workout equipment that you can add to your home gym
-
News3 weeks ago
A journalist vs Daniel Passarella
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Crypto Casinos Features and Games
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Reasons to Consider Holistic Therapy for Mental Health