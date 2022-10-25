News
Barack Obama jokes about not wanting to host White House packers – NBC Chicago
Jokes of Obama not wanting to welcome the Packers to the White House
In October 2011, then-President Barack Obama invited the Chicago Bears, winners of the 1985 Super Bowl, to the White House for a visit.
The Bears’ 1985 trip to the White House was canceled due to the Space Shuttle Challenger tragedy. Thus, Obama invited them during his tenure in the White House.
But, the Packers visited the White House months before the Bears for their Super Bowl victory in 2011. Did Obama invite the Bears despite the Packers visit?
“It was tough having the Packers and being nice to them,” Obama said on the Manningcast.
The former president is a true Chicagoan. He is a bear and sports enthusiast. With that, he’s a known Packers anti-fan.
He mentioned his non-Chicago native on the show. The president was born in Hawaii and attended several universities, including Columbia University, Western University and Harvard Law.
It was not until 1985 that he moved to Chicago. He worked for a scholarship at the University of Chicago Law School and eventually served as an Illinois state senator. Afterwards, he became President of the United States.
But, more importantly, he is a Bears fan.
Ash Carter, defense chief who opened combat to women, dies
By TARA COPP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who opened combat jobs to women and ended a ban on transgender people serving in the military, has died at age 68.
Carter died Monday evening after suffering a heart attack in Boston, his family said in a statement Tuesday.
Known as a defense thinker and strategist, Carter was a nuclear expert, three-time Pentagon executive, budget guru and academician who had served as a defense civilian in the building over a period of 35 years.
Gen. Martin Dempsey, former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted at Carter’s retirement ceremony in 2017 that his focus on the less glamourous aspects of the job such as people management had made him known as the “most important, least known figure in Washington.”
Carter had not previously served in the military but mastered the nuts and bolts of the Defense Department, a skill set that helped him quietly shape notable change, particularly when it came to who was allowed to serve in uniform.
In December 2015, after three years of study and debate, Carter ordered the military to open all jobs to women, removing the final barriers that kept women from serving in combat, including the most dangerous and grueling commando posts.
“I made the decision to admit women to all military specialties without exception,” Carter said in a later interview on the decision. “They are 50% of the population. We can’t afford to leave off the table half of the population who can, if they’re the ones who have the best qualifications, do the job.”
The following year, Carter, was responsible for ending the ban on transgender troops, saying it was the right thing to do.
“Americans who want to serve and can meet our standards should be afforded the opportunity to compete to do so,” Carter said in June 2016, laying out a one-year plan to implement the change. “Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman or Marine who can best accomplish the mission.”
Before Carter was named defense secretary, he served in President Barack Obama’s administration as the Pentagon’s top procurement officer and oversaw the department’s effort to speed more than 24,000 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles to Iraq and Afghanistan during the height of both conflicts to better protect U.S. troops.
At the time, thousands of U.S. troops were being maimed or killed by roadside bombs because there was not adequate protection in the vehicles they were operating. Carter frequently mentioned the rapid development and procurement of those vehicles as one of his proudest accomplishments.
“At peak production, the United States shipped over 1,000 MRAPs a month to theater. And there, they saved lives,” Carter said at a 2012 ceremony marking the completion of the vehicle production. “And you all know me, I would have driven one in here today, if I could get it through the door.”
Obama said in a statement Tuesday that he “relied on Ash’s strategic counsel as we invested in innovation and a stronger, smarter, more humane, and more effective military for the long term.”
On at least one occasion, Carter split with Obama on a notable issue: the decision to commute the 35-year prison sentence of Chelsea Manning. Manning was convicted in 2013 of espionage for leaking classified information while deployed in Iraq as an Army private.
Carter, a native of Philadelphia, served as the 25th defense secretary and “loved nothing more than spending time with the troops, making frequent trips to Iraq and Afghanistan to visit U.S. forces with his wife Stephanie,” his family said in a statement. “Carter always set politics aside; he served presidents of both parties over five administrations.”
Carter was sworn in as defense secretary in February 2015. He was immediately confronted with the rise of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria and China’s rapid militarization of islands in the South China Sea. During his tenure Carter oversaw the Obama administration’s “Pivot to the Pacific,” an attempt to rebalance military resources and focus on a rising China. He traveled multiple times to U.S. aircraft carriers in the Pacific as the U.S. increased its naval presence there to counter Beijing’s own more aggressive stance.
However, his continued focus on process reform and military modernization, including the establishment of a new defense innovation hub to get Silicon Valley more directly tied to the Pentagon, was sometimes criticized as out of touch as the military shifted again into an intensified conflict in the Middle East.
“I think he will be long remembered in the halls of the Pentagon as a visionary,” said former Air Force Secretary Deborah Lee James, who led the Air Force during Carter’s tenure as defense secretary as they announced the Pentagon would develop the nation’s first new strategic stealth bomber in decades, the B-21 Raider. It is scheduled to be unveiled to the public this December.
Carter earned bachelor’s degrees in physics and in medieval history, summa cum laude, at Yale University, and received a doctorate in theoretical physics from Oxford University. Carter was a Rhodes Scholar, a physics instructor at Oxford University, and a post doctoral fellow at Rockefeller University and M.I.T., and an experimental research associate at Brookhaven and Fermilab National Laboratories.
Carter had most recently served as the director of Harvard University’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs. He is survived by his wife, Stephanie and two children.
Associated Press writer Lolita Baldor contributed to this report from Washington.
Disney Plus announced as new global home for new ‘Doctor Who’ episodes; season premieres coming end of 2023
“That Blue Phone Booth Show” has a new global home on Disney+!
Future seasons of BBC’s ‘Doctor Who’ will premiere on the streaming service for audiences outside the UK and Ireland from late 2023.
The long-running British sci-fi show will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year. In the new season, David Tennant will play the Fourteenth Doctor for three specials before Ncuti Gatwa takes over the role of the Fifteenth Doctor.
Gatwa, who is best known for his performance in Netflix’s ‘Sex Education’, announced the BBC’s new collaboration with Disney Branded Television on Tuesday morning’s episode of ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’.
“I love this show, and it’s the best of both worlds,” showrunner Russell T Davies said in a statement. “With the vision and joy of the BBC and Disney+ together, we can launch the TARDIS all over the planet, reaching a new generation of fans while firmly keeping our traditional home on the BBC in the UK.”
“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring new seasons of this beloved franchise exclusively to Disney+ and bring the show to the next generation of audiences in over 150 markets around the world,” added Alisa. Bowen, president of Disney+. “The series is a perfect addition to our ever-growing catalog of global content that continues to make Disney+ the place for exceptional storytelling.”
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All rights reserved.
Victor Oladipo remains behind but Omer Yurtseven takes flight as Heat head west for three-game trip
The Miami Heat took flight Tuesday for the start of their three-game western swing in an all-too-familiar pattern with Victor Oladipo, with the veteran guard still grounded.
Yet to play this season, Oladipo is dealing with knee tendinosis and remained behind in South Florida, meaning he will miss at least the first seven games this season.
On a more encouraging note, center Omer Yurtseven, who has yet to play this season due to an ankle impingement, took flight with the team for the trip that features three games over four days.
Yurtseven tweaked the ankle during the Heat’s Oct. 4 preseason opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves at FTX Arena and has not played since, after going 27 minutes in that game.
Oladipo was held out of the Heat’s first three exhibitions for what was listed as “return to competition conditioning,” before appearing in the final two, most recently going 18 minutes in the Oct.12 exhibition victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.
Oladipo missed most of last season due to surgical complications with his opposite knee.
Back with the team are forwards Caleb Martin and Nikola Jovic, with the two suspended from Monday night’s loss to the visiting Toronto Raptors due to their involvement in a Saturday fracas against Toronto that spilled into the FTX Arena stands
Waiting game
No, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, the intent was not to limit Jimmy Butler to just the final 3:38 of the fourth quarter of Monday night’s loss.
But without an intervening stoppage, Butler was caught watching and waiting from the scorers’ table before he could get back into the action.
Butler had reported to the scorers’ table with 6:20 to play in the fourth, but wound up with an unexpected run of 8:29 out of action.
“I didn’t have a timeout,” said Spoelstra, who actually had two but prefers to save those for the waning moments. “That frustrated the heck out of me. I almost considered taking a foul, not the take-foul [an intentional stoppage that gives the opposition a free throw], but in the half court. And in retrospect, I probably should have. That was too much to have him sitting on that sideline, particularly as that every possession really mattered.
“I thought we were getting decent execution and decent looks. But we also wanted Jimmy Butler in the game and we sent him to the table with enough time typically. But the way things had gone earlier, I didn’t have any timeouts.”
The Heat utilized their final two timeouts in the final 50.4, after the Raptors had moved to a five-point lead from what had been an eight-point Heat advantage.
Road warriors
After a 1-3 homestand to open the season, the hope is that the road is now a road to redemption, with the western swing that opens Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, continues Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors and concludes Saturday against the Sacramento Kings.
“I always feel like these trips can be an opportunity,” Spoelstra said, “but particularly right now, when we’re faced with a little bit of adversity. These are opportunities to come together and develop some collective resolve.
“There’s not going to be anybody else but us out there. This is an opportunity for us to really start to connect, face some adversity on the road and hopefully grow from that and get some wins.”
Point guard Kyle Lowry said it will have to be a step-by-step process.
“I think we’ve just got to go out there and play, at the end of the day,” he said. “The road is the road, a hostile environment and we’ve just got to go out there and hoop and find a way to try to win games and take it one by one and possession by possession, can’t look at the whole trip. Look at is as the next game is Portland and concentrate on Portland.”
Biden calls new UK PM ‘Rashee Sanook’ — RT World News
The US president’s latest blunder came as he praised Rishi Sunak at an Indian holiday-related event
US President Joe Biden mispronounced the name of new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday when commenting on his appointment. The slip-up adds to a growing list of gaffes by the president.
Speaking at an event marking the Indian holiday of Diwali (“Festival of Lights”), which celebrates the triumph of good over evil, Biden welcomed the appointment of Sunak, who is of Indian descent, as “a decisive step” it really “Questions.”
“We have news that Rashee Sanook is now Prime Minister,” said the American leader. “As my brother would say, ‘go figure.’”
On Tuesday, Sunak officially took office as Britain’s new prime minister after a meeting with King Charles III, who had officially accepted the resignation of Sunak’s predecessor, Liz Truss. The latter had only spent 44 days in this post, becoming the shortest prime minister in the country’s history.
Sunak, a 42-year-old former Chancellor of the Exchequer and former hedge fund boss, is the first person of color and the first Hindu to lead the UK. He won the Tory leadership race after his main challenger, Penny Mordaunt, failed to get the required number of votes from Tory MPs to be on the ballot. Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, another potential rival, opted out of the contest early.
Meanwhile, as Biden mulls a re-election race in 2024, he has repeatedly found himself in hot water over gaffes, which have sparked widespread concern over his physical and mental condition.
Last week, a video went viral on social media showing the US president seemingly confused as he struggled to find the exit from the stage during a rally in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. At a White House event in September, Biden mistakenly called Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash a month earlier.
Rumor Has It That Memphis Grizzlies’ Star, Ja Morant, Is Dating Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole
Word on the street is Ja Morant is currently dating Latto‘s sister, Brooklyn Nikole and according to the TEA spilled on Instagram, they’ve been seen multiple times together in Atlanta. And from their Instagram activities, Ja Morant’s sister Niya Morant is in full support of the relationship and probably wants to see it end in… Read More »Rumor Has It That Memphis Grizzlies’ Star, Ja Morant, Is Dating Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole
The post Rumor Has It That Memphis Grizzlies’ Star, Ja Morant, Is Dating Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Dolphins Deep Dive: Chris Perkins and Dave Hyde discuss Tua’s return and Sunday’s game at Detroit
Introducing “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk,” the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s new weekly Dolphins video show featuring Chris Perkins, Dave Hyde, David Furones and occasional guests.
On Tuesday’s show, the Dolphins writers talked about Tua Tagovailoa’s return and previewed Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. They also answered viewers’ questions and broke down the team’s struggles on offense and improved defense.
Click here for the “Dolphins Deep Dive with Perk” video page, where you can watch the latest episode.
