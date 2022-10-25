With the NCS Playoffs beginning this week and the CCS Tournament beginning soon as well, the Bay Area’s elite volleyball teams are ready to enter their second and most important season.

As always, St. Francis and Archbishop Mitty both retained their place at the top of the rankings.

Sacred Heart Prep has had the best form of any team outside of the top two over the past month and has slowly crept up to third place in the standings.

After a tough season, St. Ignatius finally dropped out of the standings. In its place is 26-8 Los Altos.

And with all that out of the way, place on the leaderboard!

Bay Area News Group Top 15

(Mercury News & East Bay Time)

(Records through Monday)

No. 1 ST. FRANCIS (27-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Update: The Lancers moved closer to an undefeated regular season with 3-0 wins over St. Ignatius and Valley Christian. St. Francis will travel to Archbishop #2 Mitty to close out his season.

Next meeting: Wednesday at Archbishop Mitty, 6 p.m.

No. 2 ARCHBISHOP MITTY (26-6)

Previous ranking: 2

Update: The Monarchs swept Sacred Heart Cathedral and Presentation to improve their WCAL record to 8-1. MItty hosts No. 1 St. Francis on Wednesday and has a chance to avenge their 3-0 loss to the Lancers a few weeks ago.

Next meeting: Wednesday against Saint-François, 6:00 p.m.

#3 SACRED HEART PREP (21-4)

Previous ranking: 5

Update: The Gators’ winning streak is now 15 after the team beat Mercy and Notre Dame. Sacred Heart Prep ends its season against Notre Dame-San Jose.

Next match: Tuesday vs Notre Dame-San Jose, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 MONTE VISTA (27-5)

Previous ranking: 3

Update: The Mustangs had a tough series of games to close out the regular season. The team won matches against ranked opponents in Dublin and the Amador Valley, but also dropped a contest in the San Ramon Valley.

Coming soon: playoffs to be determined

No. 5 BACKDROP (25-8)

Previous ranking: 4

Update: After winning their eighth game in a row by beating Dougherty Valley, Foothill lost back-to-back 3-2 games against Amador Valley and San Ramon Valley to close out the season. Foothill plays Mission San Jose in the NCS playoffs.

Next: Today vs Mission San Jose, 6:00 p.m.

N°6 CAMPOLINDO (22-7)

Previous ranking: 6

Update: Campolindo beat Benicia and Northgate to end their regular season on a winning note. The team’s playoff opponent has yet to be determined.

To be continued: playoff opponent TBD

N° 7 SAN RAMON VALLEY (23-7)

Previous ranking: 7

Update: Wolves beat Livermore and a great Foothill side, then split two games against Monte Vista to end the season with a 3-1 week. San Ramon Valley will face Deer Valley in the NCS playoffs.

Next: Today vs. Deer Valley, 7:00 p.m.

No. 8: CHRISTIAN VALLEY (17-7)

Previous ranking: 8

Update: Valley Christian beat Sacred Heart Cathedral to start the week, but also lost to St. Francis.

Coming soon: today against Saint-Ignace, 6:00 p.m.

N°9 CARONDELET (20-10)

Previous ranking: 9

Update: Carondelet ended its regular season with 3-0 wins over Granada and California. Next up is a playoff game on Wednesday against Ukiah.

Next match: Wednesday against Ukiah, 7:00 p.m.

No. 10 BISHOP O’DOWD (30-7)

Previous ranking: 10

Update: The Dragons finished their regular season with a six-game winning streak. Bishop O’Dowd has swept Encinal and Berkeley and will wait to see who his playoff opponent will be.

Coming soon: playoffs to be determined

No. 11 AMADOR VALLEY (22-5)

Previous ranking: 13

Update: Amador Valley beat California and then picked up a huge victory against a ranked Foothill team earlier in the week, then lost a tight 3-2 game to Monte Vista. Amador Valley hosts Liberty later in the day in the NCS playoffs.

#12 BURLINGAME (24-6)

Previous ranking: 11

Update: Burlingame went 5-1 last week, with wins over Hillsdale, Carlmont, Santa Cruz, Milpitas and Wilcox. Burlingame then lost to Branham.

To be continued: today against Half Moon Bay, 6:15 p.m.

#13 DUBLIN (13-6)

Previous ranking: 12

Update: Dublin lost 3-0 to Monte Vista, then traveled to Dougherty Valley and beat that side 3-1. Dublin play Vintage in the NCS playoffs.

Next: Today vs. Vintage, 7:00 p.m.

No. 14 SACRED HEART CATHEDRAL (13-11)

Previous ranking: 15

Update: Sacred Heart Cathedral started their week with WCAL losses to Valley Christian and Mitty, but bounced back with wins over Harbor and Branham.

Next: Today vs. Presentation, 6:00 p.m.

No. 15 LOS ALTOS (26-8)

Previous ranking: NR

Update: Los Altos had 11 straight wins at one point and then lost two in a row to Branham and Wilcox to start the week. Los Altos then beat Leigh to end the week. Los Altos are a team that was on the verge of being ranked for the past few weeks, and they make their inclusion through solid work.

Next: Today vs Los Gatos, 6:45 p.m.

Bay Area News Group ranking eligible teams come from leagues based primarily in Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Mateo counties. For updated records, please email [email protected]