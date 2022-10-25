DHAKA, Bangladesh — A tropical storm that hit Bangladesh has left at least 24 people dead and around 8 million people without power in the delta nation, officials and news reports said Tuesday.
Businesses struggle due to global economic change, US ‘does fine’
During an interview with NBC News that aired Monday on Monday’s edition of MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argued that many companies are in trouble because “there has been a change in the global economy” and that many companies are selling their products around the world and that while the United States “is doing well. But many parts of the world are not.
Stephanie Ruhle, MSNBC host and NBC News senior business analyst, asked: “[W]When I think of 2021, so many companies were doing so well. And suddenly, this year, just six months later, so many of those same companies are struggling. What happened so dramatically?
Yellen replied, “Well, there has been a change in the global economy. Many of these companies sell their products not only in the United States, but all over the world. And the United States is probably the strongest part of the global economy. We have slowed down, but we are doing well. But many parts of the world are not.
Yellen also argued that “when you have an unemployment rate of 3.5% and you’ve had more than 300,000 jobs a month for the last three or four months or more, that’s not what the most people think of as a recession”.
Where do the Gophers’ bowl projections stand?
If Gopher fans want to follow the football team to a bowl game this season, get ready to pack a coat.
Cold-weather destinations almost universally go to programs that reach bowl eligibility with six wins but don’t rack up many more victories than that.
Minnesota (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) is two wins away from bowl eligibility with five regular-season games remaining. The U will look to end a three-game losing streak as a two-touchdown favorite against Rutgers (4-3, 1-3) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Of the 10 bowl projections gathered by the Pioneer Press on Tuesday, five have Minnesota headed to the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Friday, Dec. 30 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. If that’s the spot, a light jacket probably will suffice.
CBS Sports and Athlon have the Gophers playing Duke, while The Athletic and 247 Sports have them matching up against Pittsburgh.
USA Today has given Gopher fans flashbacks in picking them for the Quick Lane Bowl against Toledo on Monday, Dec. 26 at Ford Field in Detroit. Minnesota made trips there in 2015 and 2018. Both were wins — over Central Michigan under Tracy Claeys as coach and Georgia Tech with P.J. Fleck.
Four other projections have the Gophers headed to the Pinstripe Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York City. While fans likely will need a parka for the Bronx, the forecasted opponents give some cache.
Two ESPN projections each have Minnesota facing Florida State. Sporting News and Bleacher Report guess it will be Notre Dame.
College Football News is the outlier. They are prognosticating Minnesota goes to the ReliaQuest Bowl (formerly the Outback Bowl) to play Kentucky on Monday, Jan. 2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Not only will a sweatshirt be enough, Gophers fans can be warmed by the fact that’s where Minnesota beat Auburn in the 2020 version of the bowl.
To get to Tampa, Minnesota would need to go on a massive winning streak. After Rutgers, the U have winnable games at Nebraska and at home against Northwestern, then end the regular season with rivalry games at home vs. Iowa and at Wisconsin.
At least 24 dead in Bangladesh in a tropical storm
The United News of Bangladesh news agency said around 20,000 people had been left behind due to tidal surge flooding in the southern coastal district of Bhola.
Tropical Storm Sitrang developed in the Bay of Bengal before tracking north toward Bangladesh’s vast coast, prompting authorities to evacuate hundreds of thousands of people to cyclone shelters on Monday. Heavy rains battered the country throughout the day, flooding many areas in the southern and southwestern coastal regions of Bangladesh.
The storm weakened on Tuesday afternoon, with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers (40 miles) per hour and wind gusts up to 85 km/h (53 mph). The meteorological office in the capital, Dhaka, which had recorded gusts of up to 88 km/h (55 mph) on Monday evening, said the danger had passed.
No flooding or major damage was reported in camps housing around 30,000 ethnic Rohingya refugees on Bhasan Char Island and another 1 million in Cox’s Bazar district, the Office of the coordination of UN humanitarian affairs.
Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims fled neighboring Buddhist-majority Myanmar to Bangladesh to escape a military-led ‘clearance operation’ in 2017. Myanmar’s security forces have been accused of mass rapes, murders and the burning of thousands of Rohingya-owned homes.
A government official at Mirshorai in Chattogram, Minhazur Rahman, said divers found eight bodies on Tuesday after a dredge capsized in the Bay of Bengal on Monday night. Seas remained rough on Tuesday, he said.
Raihan Mehbub, a Cumilla district official, said two parents and their 4-year-old daughter died after a tree fell on their house while sleeping late Monday night.
At least 13 other people have died in separate incidents across the country, Dhaka-based Somoy TV reported. Most died after being hit by falling trees, although others died from collapsing structures or drowning, local media reported.
Nasrul Hamid, deputy minister of electricity and mineral resources, said about 8 million users out of a total of 48 million were left without power after fallen trees damaged distribution lines or power poles. been overthrown, mainly in rural areas.
He said electricity distribution across the country would not be normalized until Wednesday.
Enamur Rahman, assistant minister in charge of disaster management and relief, said around 10,000 homes had been damaged or destroyed across the country.
Authorities reopened three airports on Tuesday after suspending operations for 21 hours.
On Monday, the government halted operations of all river vessels across the country, closed all three airports and asked fishing boats to return from the high seas and remain anchored in the Bay of Bengal.
Bangladesh is a delta nation of over 160 million people and is prone to natural disasters such as floods and cyclones.
Climatologists claim that climate change is a factor behind many natural disasters in Bangladesh and other South Asian countries.
Jace Frederick: Gel? Before Timberwolves can do that, they must first try
The 2021-22 Timberwolves were Exhibit A for a team that simply took a little time to “gel” at the beginning of the season.
That group started 4-9, but a foundation for success was being laid. The Timberwolves were battling defensively on a near-nightly basis and were simply searching for offensive success, to boot. That much was evident in competitive losses to the likes of Phoenix and Denver — playoff teams Minnesota held below 100 points but simply couldn’t find enough points itself to pull out victories.
Eventually, with time, repetition and tinkering, the offense found a rhythm and joined hands with the defense to create a good basketball team. It all felt like a natural progression that needed to unfold in the proper order.
This is not that. It’s an admittedly small sample size, but through four games of the 2022-23 season, the Timberwolves don’t appear to be building much of anything on either end of the floor.
The ball movement is non-existent from a starting five that has serious connectivity issues and is amplifying concerns about fit. Timberwolves coach Chris Finch repeatedly has called for more swinging of the basketball, particularly early in possessions. After Monday’s home loss to San Antonio, Finch went as far as to call out his team’s starting backcourt players — D’Angelo Russell and Anthony Edwards — for their approach on that end of the floor.
“Our backcourt has got to give itself up to the offense a little bit more. I think there’s too much come down and take on the teeth of the defense,” Finch said. “Not enough movement early in the offense, not enough thrust early in the offense. We’re just kind of waiting and pretty one dimensional.”
And that’s not even the half of the team’s issues. More pressing are the defensive concerns, with the Timberwolves giving up an exorbitant number of wide-open shots on a nightly basis, regardless of the opponent.
Last season, a gifted creator such as Luka Doncic, Trae Young or Devin Booker was required to breakdown Minnesota’s defense. This year, surprisingly — given the addition of interior dominator Rudy Gobert — anyone and everyone has been able to generate easy offense against the Timberwolves. Finch has already turned to zone defense on multiple occasions and hinted there is more to come, essentially an admission that the coach doesn’t believe his guys can guard anyone straight up. The early evidence suggests he’s correct.
San Antonio simply turned Monday’s game at Target Center into a track meet. The Spurs appeared to be running 100-meter dashes, while the Timberwolves moved at the pace of those dying down the final stretch of a marathon. Poor offensive shot selection is part of the issue, Finch noted, before conceding that “at times they’re just running by us.”
The Timberwolves look like they’re running in mud.
“We may not be the fastest of foot from end line to end line, but we’ve got to make a better effort,” Finch said.
That same improved effort is required on the glass, where if Gobert didn’t grab the rebound, the other team likely did.
“They’ve got to put their body on people. They’ve got to seek out opportunities to put their body on people and then compete for the ball with more physicality,” Finch said. “With some of our guys out there, it just kind of feels like men (against) boys.”
It feels like one team that is willing to put in the effort to win a basketball game versus another that hopes it has enough talent to get the job done with minimal exertion. Gobert has talked about building habits on a couple of occasions already in this young season. Minnesota has yet to establish those habits — not good ones, anyway.
The Timberwolves have a star-studded starting lineup, which led to an abundance of preseason optimism. But those highly-touted players have rarely been asked to do the little things required to win. That’s changed this season, and thus far, they have not answered the bell.
Everything must start with a foundation of the basics upon which success can be built. Until they establish that, the Timberwolves as currently constructed will not grow, develop or win.
Because what’s happening at the moment is not gelling.
This is simply getting gashed.
“These are habits that we’ve got to ingrain in them in a hurry, whether they’ve been asked to do them or not,” Finch said. “That’s what it takes to win.”
US removes Trump-era barriers to test waivers for immigrants with disabilities: NPR
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
United States Citizenship and Immigration Services has implemented several changes to make the naturalization process more accessible to applicants with disabilities.
After months of public comment, the federal agency has shortened and simplified its disability waiver, which is used to exempt immigrants with physical, mental or learning disabilities from English and education testing requirements civic.
The revisions largely reverse efforts by the former Trump administration to expand requirements for applicants with disabilities seeking naturalization.
“The recent policy change is a big step in the right direction and a major improvement over the old policy,” Laura Burdick, who works on disability waiver policies with the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, told NPR. .
“It takes a much more human approach,” she added.
In a statement last week, USCIS Director Ur Jaddo said the revisions were part of President Biden’s executive order aimed at restoring confidence in the US immigration system.
Among the steps to becoming voting citizens, immigrants are tested on their level of reading, writing and understanding of English and on their understanding of United States history and government. Since 1994, the federal government has allowed immigrants with disabilities to receive waivers for these requirements.
In 2020, the Trump administration nearly doubled the length of the disability waiver and added unnecessary complexity, Burdick said. The USCIS itself has described parts of the application as “redundant” and said they “no longer have any practical use”.
Questions such as how the claimant’s disability affects their daily life, a description of the severity of the disability and how often they are treated by medical professionals have since been eliminated.
Another policy change gives applicants who have not completed their waiver correctly the option of simply resubmitting their form with updated information, rather than completing new documents.
Burdick said these policy improvements will remove barriers and create a more efficient path to citizenship for people with disabilities.
But there is still work to be done, she added. Among his organization’s concerns are the limited types of healthcare professionals allowed to certify homes.
“Many of the immigrants we serve receive their primary care from a nurse practitioner because they are often more accessible than doctors, especially in low-income communities,” she said.
In the three quarters from October 2021 to June 2022, about 45,000 immigrants had applied for a disability waiver.
Instead of high notes, Heat and Kyle Lowry out of tune and in early trouble
The goal, of course, was to hit the high notes under Kyle Lowry’s orchestration, such was the reasoning behind the 2021 sign-and-trade transaction that added Lowry at $85 million over three years.
At the moment, with the Miami Heat 1-3 heading into the three-game western swing that opens Wednesday against the undefeated Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center, it instead is all falling flat.
The question now is whether it is because the veteran point guard has been reduced to semi conductor.
Such was the risk of injecting Tyler Herro into a starting lineup that last season fueled the team’s run to the top regular-season record in the Eastern Conference, when Herro was playing as NBA Sixth Man of the Year.
On the eve of the season, coach Erik Spoelstra spoke of how having playmakers such as Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo would allow Lowry to more often be able to play off the ball.
The reality is a shot menu that has left the Heat’s offense lagging, with a defense equally off kilter.
“I think we just got to continue to move the ball, make unselfish plays,” Lowry said long after the Heat fell at home Monday night to the Toronto Raptors. “I think that’s one thing, honestly, that we can do, that will help us is keeping the ball hopping and understanding what teams want to do against us. Yes, that’ll help.”
In last week’s season-opening loss to the shorthanded Chicago Bulls at the start of the Heat’s four-game homestand, there were only four assists from Lowry. Monday night there were only two from the 36-year-old veteran.
“I could probably have the ball a little bit longer, keep the ball in my hands a little bit more,” he said. “That could help. But I’m an unselfish player. So sometimes it’s called for you to kind of get off the ball and let the game come to you.”
When the Heat completed their August 2021 sign-and-trade transaction for Lowry, it was to get something close to a true playmaker. It is the reason Goran Dragic was swapped out to the Raptors, why the Heat were willing to give up on the promise of Precious Achiuwa, who closed with a career-high 22 rebounds Monday against the Heat.
Now Lowry is left to navigate a landscape that has Herro trying to be dynamic off the dribble, that has center Bam Adebayo focused on playing more often in attack mode.
“We’ve got guys who can really play basketball,” Lowry said quietly, respectfully. “We’ve got guys who can really make plays, and we’ve just got to all find ways to mix and match, not take turns, but figure out how to play off each other a little bit better, and play with each other a little bit better.
“Honestly, everybody has a different role this year, things are a little bit different, right? Tyler’s in the starting lineup, and Bam’s more aggressive. We’ve got different lineups with this, that and the other, and we’re just trying to figure it out right now.”
So a team built around 3-point shooting has failed to generate such a consistent shot diet. A team built on veteran moxie has committed heinous turnovers at some of the worst possible moments. And, so, 1-3, a season-opening homestand squandered.
Lowry said it’s not for a lack of wont or want.
“I think a lot of guys always go into the summertime and continue to get better,” Lowry said of his younger teammates trying to put those skills on early display. “Here, a team like this, Coach Spo said we’ve got young ambitious guys and we’ve got old veteran guys and we’ve got to find a way for all of us to bring it together. It’s 15 of us. We’ve got to find a way to kind of all be on the same page.
“And I think we’re a good team and we know each other well. We’ve just got to figure out how to grow and continue to grow, and not be inconsistent one game and the next game. And I’m not talking about playing wise, I’m just talking about the style of play. That’s one thing. You’re going to miss shots and shots are going to not go in, but at the same time, you can play the same exact way every day.”
With the Raptors, Lowry taking turns off the ball led to a championship in 2019 with center Marc Gasol running the offense similar to what the Heat do with Adebayo, with off-guard Fred VanVleet seizing the playmaking as Herro has attempted, with Kawhi Leonard leading through a bigger-muscle game similar to Butler, with Pascal Siakam also working in lockstep.
The question is whether this cast is up to similar cohesion, simply out of tune at the moment.
“We’re just trying to figure it out,” Lowry said. “I mean, honestly, it’s four games in. I think we’re trying to figure it out. I know we said running it back, and I agree with that, but we still have different guys in different roles in different situations. So we have to figure it out, how to all be on the same page.”
Mahathir Mohammad continues his attack on Malaysian judicial independence
The judiciary has always been the target of the political despot, Mahathir Mohammad, since his previous term as Prime Minister of Malaysia. As pointed out in official gazette of malaysia on October 24, 2022, Mahathir continually clashed with the Malaysian judiciary in the 1980s. He reportedly armed the media to attack judicial independence.
Due to intense media pressure, Tun Salleh Abbas, then Chief Justice, and 20 other High Court judges had written to the monarch calling on the Mahathir-led government to end its interference in the judiciary. This letter, however, was used by Mahathir as the motive for a large-scale overhaul in the national judicial system. He wrote to the monarch to replace Chief Justice Tun Salleh. He alleged that Tun Salleh had lost his ability to make sound decisions. Tun Salleh was eventually forced to resign due to intense media and political pressure from Mahathir. This episode has been widely documented in the annals of Malaysian history as a very, very dark period of Malaysian judicial independence.
Unfortunately, history has a habit of repeating itself when actors reappear, as detailed in a report recently declassified by the Malaysian government. A Special Task Force (STF) was established in December 2021 to investigate the allegations and self-incriminating statements in the book written by former Attorney General Tommy Thomas titled My Story: Justice in the Desert. Tommy was nominated by Mahathir and his group of political compatriots, which included Lim Guan Eng, then General Secretary of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), after winning the 2018 general election. As Tommy confesses in his book, it was indeed a political figure conveniently appointed from outside the government attorney general’s office.
According official gazette of malaysia, the STF revealed that Mahathir, in collusion with Tommy, had repeatedly violated the Judicial Appointments Commission Act 2009 (Act 695) (JAC). The Mahathir-Tommy duo had surreptitiously overruled recommendations from the Judicial Appointments Commission on several occasions to circumvent promotions to senior judges, including that of Chief Justice of Malaysia. This raises serious doubts about the independence and impartiality of the judicial formation which oversaw the trial of former Prime Minister Najib Razak.
It’s no wonder that several leaders, including Najib’s close aide and current Barisan Nasional Coalition party chairman Zahid Hamidi, have expressed serious concerns about the duo’s so-called “selective prosecutions.”
Interestingly, Tommy was the lead defense attorney for Lim Guan Eng, who himself was facing corruption charges ahead of the 2018 general election. This case was summarily dismissed by Tommy upon his appointment as prosecutor. general. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission was reportedly taken by surprise by this unilateral decision by the then Attorney General. Several other ongoing corruption cases against politicians aligned with Mahathir and Lim were also dropped overnight. This in itself raises serious questions about Tommy’s integrity and conflicts of interest.
The STF further highlighted several laws and regulations that may have been broken by Tommy Thomas, possibly in cahoots with Mahathir. These include several criminal code offences, violation of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009, Official Secrets Act 1972, Sedition Act 1948 and several government regulations and procedures. .
This begs the question, not only of the integrity of the Mahathir-Tommy duo, but also of the loose coalition that managed to cobble together a government that only lasted 22 months. In addition, possible “selective prosecutions” and judicial machinations, as detailed by the government-created task force, raise serious doubts about judicial independence. Hence the question: “Did Najib Razak receive a fair trial as required by the Malaysian constitution?
The author is a political analyst based in Malaysia. Views are personal.
