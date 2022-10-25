Can Bitcoin Bring An End To Crypto Winter?

- The organization has created a dedicated YouTube channel recently.
The Terra Classic Revival Roadmap was created by the Terra Rebels. A volunteer organization with the goal of enlightening the LUNC community about the Terra Classic blockchain. Following the introduction of more validators. The organization has created a dedicated YouTube channel. In which the steps necessary to set up a validator are detailed in extreme detail.
On October 24th, Terra Rebels tweeted about their new official YouTube channel. There is a community of developers and businesses out there who are volunteering their time to bring the Terra Classic ecosystem back to life. With Edward Kim and Alex Foreshaw at the helm, the Terra Rebels have restored governance and implemented new features including staking and tax burn.
Official Youtube Channel
The Terra Rebels have now opened their official YouTube channel, where they plan to disseminate information on the development, implementation, and use of the Terra Classic network. Edward Kim has included a video outlining how to create and operate a validator in detail.
Terra Rebels stated:
“Terra Rebels aims to educate the community on all different aspects that come along with the LUNC blockchain. With the upcoming release of new validators. We release our Official YouTube channel, with a video on what it’ll take to set up a validator.”
Anyone may become a validator, and the video outlines the process, the customers, and the prerequisites. The team also thinks it will aid in reviving projects and expanding the chain. All of the instructional videos made for the Terra Classic (LUNC) group will also be available there.
