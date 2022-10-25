Connect with us

Blockchain

Coinbase to Custody MakerDAO’s USDC Funds Worth $1.6B

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

Coinbase To Custody Makerdao’s Usdc Funds Worth $1.6B
google news
Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
  • The USDC is a third of the treasury supporting Maker’s Peg Stability Module.
  • The DAO will receive up to 1.5% rewards on the assets.

After being presented by Coinbase Institutional on September 6, the proposal passed with 75% approval on Monday afternoon. The USDC is a third of the treasury supporting Maker’s Peg Stability Module, which lets customers trade collateral for DAI, Maker’s dollar-pegged stablecoin.

MarkerDAO’s USD Coin (USDC) treasury worth $1.6B will be held in Coinbase’s institutional-grade custody, and the DAO will receive up to 1.5% rewards on the assets. According to the suggestion, Maker will not pay a custody charge, and once the trial period ends at the end of the year, the community will vote on whether to retain its funds in custody with Coinbase.

Benefit For All Parties Involved

However, according to a Twitter thread published by Maker, MakerDAO will need to establish a legal corporation in order to join Coinbase’s institutional rewards programme. According to a blog post, Coinbase already holds $1.7 billion worth of USDC on behalf of users, and this transfer will almost double that amount.

Jennifer Senhaji, the director of growth and business development at MakerDAO stated:

 “The additional monthly revenue generated through this deal enables Maker to further advance its overarching mission to create a global, trustless financial future built on decentralised rails.”

MKR, the currency used for voting in MakerDAO’s governance, was trading at $926.20 on Monday afternoon, down 3% from the previous day and down 16% from the previous week, as monitored by CoinGecko. Moreover, Maker’s DAI stablecoin, as of this writing, has a market size of $5.8 billion, or around 4% of the total market cap of stablecoins.

Recommended For You:

Coinbase Announces Zero Commission USDC Trading

Share
Tweet
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Blockchain

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Has Just Spiked By An Impressive 1,860%

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

49 mins ago

on

October 25, 2022

By

Shiba Inu
google news

Shiba Inu, a cryptocurrency that is a spin-off of dog-themed crypto Dogecoin, is counting on massive token burning rates to stop its decline.

  • Over the last 24 hours, over 45 million SHIB Tokens were burned
  • During the same time frame, Shiba Inu failed to increase its trading price
  • Analysts think the asset might “die” by the end of 2023

But despite the destruction of around 410 trillion of its supply since its introduction to the crypto space, SHIB failed to make any kind of rally as it continues to paint its charts in crimson.

Over the last 24 hours, there were over 45 million Shiba Inu tokens that were burned. That accounted for an impressive 1,860% spike in the asset’s burn activity.

This, however, failed to help the altcoin as it is price dropped during the same time period. At the time of this writing, the asset was trading at $0.00000997, based on tracking from Coingecko. It’s been down by 4.3% for the past week and 11.4% over the last 30 days.

The crypto’s community pinned their hopes on reducing its supply to stop it from experiencing another decline. That did not happen and investors are now cautioned to pay attention to SHIB’s metrics to know where the novelty digital coin is headed right now.

What Awaits SHIB In The Next Coming Days

While traders are still buying Shiba Inu, they are not holding the asset for long. Instead, they are using it to trade.

Source: TradingView

This is reflected in the crypto’s Accumulation and Distribution Line (ADL) which stood at 97.95 trillion. This level has helped the altcoin to establish the crucial $0.00000994 support marker.

More bad news for holders as SHIB’s Directional Movement Index (DMI) hints at its apparent fall to bears once again.

Moreover, the virtual currency’s Average Directional Index (ADI) at 23.58. If this number goes up over the next few days, it would put investors in a very difficult position to gain even just short-term profit.

Meanwhile, prediction for Shiba Inu from Coincodex reveals the cryptocurrency will maintain its current trading price over the next five days but will eventually decline to $0.00000556 30 days from now.

Shiba Inu Could Be Gone Next Year?

Some experts are predicting that SHIB, as a cryptocurrency, will die by the end of 2023 and there are very good reasons this might prove true.

For one, at present, there is no viable utility for the crypto asset and because of that, network activity and development won’t come as often as investors would want to.

The altcoin is also experiencing high supply inflation rate at 7.93%. Despite having a circulating supply that is close to 1 quadrillion, coins available for trading are very limited.

Furthermore, the burn mechanics that was thought to help in initiating price rallies for SHIB failed to meet the expectations of the asset’s community.

Investors must keep a close watch of Shiba Inu as it might be closing in on being a “dead” cryptocurrency.

Shiba Inu Burn Rate Has Just Spiked By An Impressive

SHIB total market cap at $5.46 billion on the daily chart | Featured image from Coopers Fire, Chart: TradingView.com

Disclaimer: The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Budget Insight Becomes Powens and Accelerates Its European Roadmap

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 25, 2022

By

Budget Insight Becomes Powens And Accelerates Its European Roadmap
google news

To support its Open Finance positioning and European ambitions, Budget Insight has unveiled a new name and new logo as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.

1666684659 354 Budget Insight Becomes Powens And Accelerates Its European Roadmap

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FintechNewsBudget Insight, a leading European player in Open Banking and Open Finance, has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to the company’s accelerated European expansion and commitment to the advent of Open Finance. At the heart of this rebranding is a change in the company name to Powens and a new corporate logo.

Budget Insight is a fintech company founded in 2012. It sparked the Open Banking movement in 2012 and quickly established itself as France’s leading banking and financial data aggregator.

With this new identity, Budget Insight aims to demonstrate its vision of going beyond Open Banking. Over the years, a clear ambition emerged to empower customers and businesses in Europe and to fully embrace the Open Finance revolution. So today, Budget Insight has become Powens, Open Banking with superpowers.

Powens’ unified API goes way beyond Open Banking, offering access to loan and savings account data, investment, and crypto-currency data, as well as automated collection of invoices and supporting documents.

The company provides tech solutions for an ecosystem of more than 230 businesses and institutions throughout Europe, including some of the largest banks, insurers, asset managers, and other leading names in fintech.

This rebranding and name change enable Powens to consolidate its position among the leaders of Open Finance in Europe. Fueled by recent fundraising and to crystalize its ambitions, Powens plans to acquire European companies in the coming months and throughout 2023.

« This is yet another important and symbolic step for our company. It was critical for us to rebuild our brand in a way that more accurately reflects our European ambitions. Our new brand identity—Powens—achieves this goal perfectly, thereby opening a new chapter in our history marked by an acceleration of our presence in Europe. This is just the first of many more exciting announcements to come. » said Bertrand Jeannet, Chief Executive Officer of Powens. « While our competitors may do Open Banking, we are the only player in the market that can deliver Open Banking with superpowers.

« We are, for users, a trusted third party between financial institutions and their applications using our services. Our new brand will enable us to reinforce this position and visibility towards consumers. » completes Romain Bignon, Co-Founder of Powens.

The Powens name is rooted in the company’s commitment to giving users control over their data and taking financial services to new places. The new visual identity subtly captures the notion of data transmission and fluidity, core to the capabilities of the Open Finance platform and a reflection of ease and transparency. In addition, the rounded appearance of the logo’s letters suggests the playful and agile aspects of Powens’ range of products.

Product news in conjunction with this rebranding announcement:

Find out how Powens can help companies supercharge their apps for the best embedded finance and payment experiences. Learn more.

About Powens

Powens is Open Banking with superpowers. Its unified API goes beyond PSD2 and is helping over 230 leading financial services players create the Open Finance experiences of tomorrow right now. The Open Finance platform offers access to loan and savings account data, investment, and crypto-currency data, as well as automated collection of invoices and supporting documents.

Contacts

Powens Press Contact
Cécile Abescat, Head of Marketing & Communications

[email protected] / +33 6 82 27 61 90

google news
Continue Reading

Blockchain

Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Obtained First VASP License in Africa

Avatar Of Rajesh Khanna

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 25, 2022

By

Crypto Exchange Yellow Card Obtained First Vasp License In Africa
google news
15 mins ago |