Daniel Bellinger due for surgery, out long-term; Evan Neal, Ben Bredeson week-to-week
All three Giants offensive starters who got hurt Sunday in Jacksonville will miss meaningful time, head coach Brian Daboll said Monday.
Rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger’s season could be in jeopardy due to an eye injury that will require surgery. Right tackle Evan Neal and left guard Ben Bredeson are both “week to week” with knee injuries.
Neal has a sprained left MCL, according to a source. Bellinger has a fracture around his eye socket and septum, per ESPN, after getting poked in the eye by Jaguars CB Tre Herndon.
“I think it’s probably too early to say when I expect him back,” Daboll said of Bellinger. “We’ll see how this thing goes. I’m hopeful for [him to return], but you never know when things like this happen.”
With Neal, it’s good news that he has a sprain and not a tear. He still could miss a month or so, however, given that ESPN is calling it a grade two sprain and Neal is a 6-7, 350-pound tackle with a lower body injury.
Bredeson’s specific injury is not yet known. Rookie Josh Ezeudu replaced Bredeson on Sunday, and third-year pro Tyre Phillips played in Neal’s stead.
Chris Myarick and Tanner Hudson are the only tight ends remaining on the active roster with Bellinger out, though the Giants did sign Lawrence Cager recently to their practice squad. Hudson had a big wrap on his left knee postgame Sunday, too.
DABOLL NOT SAYING MUCH
Daboll would not say whether the Giants’ 6-1 record has made him and GM Joe Schoen more eager to add reinforcements for a late season run.
“Our process has been the same since we’ve been here: control what you can control, improve each day,” Daboll said. “Obviously we always look to improve any area of the roster we can each week. We have players that come in and work out. And that’s pretty consistent with how we’ve been since we’ve been here. Our record is what our record is, but it’s our preparation and consistency of how we do things that are important to us.”
The Giants only had $3.3 million in salary cap space as of Monday afternoon, per the NFL players’ association’s database. So any signings will have to continue to be for minimum money.
FIRED UP FOR DANIEL
After Daniel Jones’ 1-yard rushing TD in Sunday’s fourth quarter, FOX cameras caught Daboll pushing QB coach Shea Tierney aside to speak with a fired-up Jones on the sideline. Daboll said: “[QB coach] Shea [Tierney] & I were both about to tell him the same thing, and I just wanted to tell him before Shea. Shea was on top of it. It was positive. I just wanted to get to him, talk to him, then get back on the headset with the other side of the ball. He just made a really good play on that quarterback sneak, made a good decision and had a good drive. So it was really all positive.”
RECORD DAY
Jones (107) and Saquon Barkley (110) became the first QB-RB Giants duo ever to both run for more than 100 yards in a single game on Sunday. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Jones’ career high 107 yards are the fourth-highest total by a quarterback in Giants history and the most for a player at that position in 76 years.
Harry Newman ran for 114 yards against Green Bay on Nov. 11, 1934 and 108 yards at Boston on Oct. 8, 1933. Frank Filchock also had 108 rushing yards on Oct. 6, 1946 at Pittsburgh.
Barkley and Jones became just the third tandem of rushers to each top 100 rushing yards in a game in Giants history. The other two times it was running backs Ahmad Bradshaw and Brandon Jacobs on Dec. 23, 2007 against Buffalo (Bradshaw 151, Jacobs 143) and Dec. 13, 2010 against Minnesota (Bradshaw 116, Jacobs 103).
Gophers football gives itself a reminder that all is not lost
When the Gophers football program was flying high with a 4-0 record in September, the staff showed players a clip of NFL legend Jerry Rice saying he never mastered the wide receiver position.
The objective was to convey that even the best of the best never stop striving to be better.
With last Saturday’s 45-17 loss to Penn State sinking Minnesota to 0-3 in October, players on Sunday watched 26 positive film clips — 10 on offense, 10 on defense and six on special teams. They saw themselves making big plays across the first seven games.
The objective was to remind players of what they are capable of going into Saturday’s game against Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“You need to enjoy playing the game,” head coach P.J. Fleck said about the intent of watching the compilation. “You need to enjoy the process of getting better. You’ve got to enjoy the lessons that losing is teaching us. We are all capable of doing better. We just need to do better.”
FEW SACKS
One of many areas in need of improvement is sacking opposing quarterbacks. Minnesota ranks last in the Big Ten in that department with nine sacks in seven games.
“It’s not very good,” Fleck said. “… We are just not getting home. We need guys to be able to step up and do better at it. Technique, fundamentals.”
Defensive ends Danny Sriggow has a team-high three sacks, and Jah Joyner has a team-high 11 pressures, per Pro Football Focus College.
MORGAN UPDATE
While Tanner Morgan was ruled out to play in the Penn State game, the sixth-year quarterback went through early pregame warmups in Happy Valley in order to progress in his concussion protocol.
“He’s progressed,” Fleck said Monday. “He’s definitely progressed.”
Could Morgan play Saturday? “I think it’s too early to tell,” Fleck answered.
If Morgan can’t play against the Scarlet Knights, redshirt freshman Athan Kaliakmanis will make his second straight start.
BRIEFLY
Running back Mo Ibrahim, who missed the Purdue game with an ankle injury, played “banged up” against Illinois and Penn State, Fleck shared Monday. … Receiver Dylan Wright is expected to return for the Rutgers game. He missed the Penn State loss due to disciplinary reasons. … Defensive tackle Gage Keys, whose arm was in a sling and didn’t play vs. Penn State, might return as soon as Saturday. … The Gophers will go 28 days between home games this month, with two road games and a bye week in between. That is the longest absence away from their home stadium since 2013. … Rutgers’ defensive coordinator is Joe Harasymiak, a Waldwick, N.J., native who was the Gophers’ safeties coach from the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl through the 2021 season.
Kim Kardashian’s 42nd Birthday Party Ends Up In The Mud After Kylie Jenner’s $72 Million ‘Climate Hazard’ Jet Failed To Trip Them To Las Vegas
All plans were left in shambles, some friends waited in Las Vegas while the birthday girl Kim Kardashian was left to wonder about her glamorous attire in In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles. Plans for Kim Kardashian’s 42nd birthday bash was a trip to Las Vegas in Kylie Jenner‘s $72k climate hazard private jet. But all… Read More »Kim Kardashian’s 42nd Birthday Party Ends Up In The Mud After Kylie Jenner’s $72 Million ‘Climate Hazard’ Jet Failed To Trip Them To Las Vegas
The post Kim Kardashian’s 42nd Birthday Party Ends Up In The Mud After Kylie Jenner’s $72 Million ‘Climate Hazard’ Jet Failed To Trip Them To Las Vegas appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
The folks behind Immersive Van Gogh will bring an exhibit of Disney’s animated films to Minneapolis
Another immersive art experience is coming to town and this time it focuses on Disney’s animated films, from “Peter Pan” to “Frozen.”
Disney Animation: Immersive Experience opens March 23 at Lighthouse ArtSpace in Minneapolis. Ticket prices start at $39.99 and are available now online via disneyimmersive.com or by phone at 844-307-4644. The exhibit is currently scheduled to run through June 18.
During the event, animated films from throughout Disney’s history will be shown in a 360-degree immersive environment. There will also be interactive elements in the lobby for guests entering, or exiting, the main gallery.
“Just imagine journeying through Zootopia with Judy Hopps, diving to the ocean floor with Ariel, flying on a magic carpet with Aladdin and stepping into Casita with Mirabel and the family Madrigal,” said Corey Ross, founder of Lighthouse Immersive, which is collaborating with Disney on the exhibit. “This is where the Disney Animation: Immersive Experience will take you.”
Lighthouse Immersive was the company behind the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, which ran in the same space from August 2021 to April and returned in July for another two months. Lighthouse, which says it has sold a total of more than 4 million tickets for its events, also has plans to bring immersive King Tut and Claude Monet shows to Minneapolis.
The little moments from Wild winger Matt Boldy’s homecoming in Boston
Todd Boldy proudly wore a Wild jersey on Saturday afternoon in the lower level of TD Garden in Boston.
“I’m still a Bruins fan,” he said through a thick Boston accent. “Just not when they play the Wild.”
He soaked in the moment as his son Matt Boldy took line rushes for the Wild before a matinee game against the Bruins.
As warmups wrapped up, Boldy took a few minutes to flip pucks into the crowd. The hometown kid who grew up in Millis, Mass., 30 minutes from downtown Boston, couldn’t help but notice the dozens of Wild jerseys lining the glass in support of him.
Meanwhile, a man noticed Todd wearing his Wild jersey and approached him to show off a shirt he and his buddies had made for the occasion.
On the front of the shirt, in bright yellow letters, read the words, “BRUINS FAN BUT. ” On the back of the shirt, in red letters with green trim, read the words, “WILD FOR BOLDY.”
After shaking hands with the fan, Todd headed up to his seat for puck drop.
As for the game itself, Boldy scored a goal and had another waved off as the Wild lost 4-3 to the Bruins in overtime. As disappointed as he was with the outcome, Boldy was able to separate the forest from the trees in the Wild locker room after the game.
“It’s awesome,” Boldy said. “It’s my hometown team. I grew up coming here for games and playing here in college and stuff like that. It’s a surreal experience every time I get the chance to play here, for sure.”
The only other time Boldy has played at TD Garden as a member of the Wild came on Jan. 6, 2022 when he made his NHL debut. Fittingly, he scored a goal in that game, too, finishing off a perfect pass from teammate Marcus Foligno.
In the stands 10 months ago, Boldy’s family erupted after watching him score. The reaction went viral as the Wild captured the moment on camera and posted it on social media. Some highlights from the video include Todd jumping out of his seat alongside stepmom Emily, as well as mom Jenn screaming directly at the camera in celebration.
There was a similar vibe on Saturday when Boldy scored on the power play to help the Wild cut into the deficit. There was even an audible cheer from the home crowd when the public-address announcer called Boldy’s name over the loud speakers.
No surprise considering Todd estimated they had more than 100 family members and friends in attendance, scattered throughout the crowd. There was everyone from Todd’s coworker, who brought his daughter to the game, to the person who sold Matt his first car.
“It was pretty much every intermission I had somebody coming up to say hi,” he said. “Even though those moments are nice, from a parent perspective, we haven’t seen Matt in a couple of months, so it was nice for us to see him. We get that thrill of, ‘Hey, we get to see our son after the game.’ I don’t think people think about that part of it.”
Not to mention TD Garden itself also holds a special place in the family’s heart. Whether it was going to Bruins games over the years, seeing older brother Mike play for Medway High School in the state championship game, or watching Matt play for Boston College in The Beanpot, the arena has been host to a lot of memories
“Now it’s going to be a tradition where every year we get to see him play there,” Todd said. ” I’m not rich. I don’t go to Bruins games. I watch them on TV. Now, to be able to go there once a year and have that be a tradition where we get to see him play, that’s going to be pretty special.”
There’s no doubt Boldy will be a mainstay in the NHL for the foreseeable future. He had 15 goals and 24 assists in 47 games as a rookie last season, and he’s extremely likely to surpass those numbers this season. Asked how good a player Boldy can be, Wild coach Dean Evason replied, “He is already. You see what he can do. He’s an elite, elite hockey player.”
That’s a testament to the hard work Boldy has put in over the years, which his family has witnessed firsthand at every level throughout his rise up the ranks.
“This is something that he’s accomplished with all of his hard work,” Todd said. “He’s always been the type person that when he gets that opportunity, he always takes full advantage of it. He’s worked his butt off to get where he is, and I’m happy for him. Now we can sit back and enjoy the ride.”
The ride will continue this weekend as Todd has put together a group of 62 people to watch the Wild take on the Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. That will offer another chance to see his son in person, something he never takes for granted.
In the meantime, Todd is still buzzing from his son’s homecoming in Boston.
“We were able to see him for a few minutes after the game, and I was able to get my hug in,” Todd said. “That’ll hold me over for another week.”
St. Paul man, 65, sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for beating his wife to death
After beating to death his wife of nearly 50 years to death, Arvid Harry Johnson wrote a note on a paper towel that read, “I didn’t mean to hurt my wife. I love my wife.” He also drew the shape of a heart on the note, which police found in the couple’s St. Paul home.
On Monday, before being sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison for the Jan. 22 killing, Johnson repeated those words in court, saying, “I love her and I miss her.” He also added, “I don’t know what happened. Please forgive me.”
Johnson, 65, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree unintentional murder in the killing of Linda Johnson, 66. In exchange for the plea, Ramsey County prosecutors agreed to seek no more than 150 months in prison.
Ramsey County District Judge Adam Yang on Monday denied a request from Johnson’s public defender for either a dispositional or downward departure from state sentencing guidelines and gave Johnson 130 months in prison.
Yang said a presentence investigation and letters from family members submitted to the court reveal a history of Johnson’s physical and verbal abuse toward his wife. He noted Johnson does not have a previous criminal history.
“You have an anger issue,” Yang told Johnson, who wept at times during the hearing. “And it was not addressed.”
St. Paul officers were called to the home in the 1400 block of N. Dale St. around 3:30 a.m. Jan. 23 after Johnson’s daughter reported that he had confessed to killing his wife. Officers arrived to find him seated at the kitchen table, smoking a cigarette.
Linda Johnson was found dead in a bedroom. She had trauma to her face and head and was wrapped in a comforter. A small wooden bat with blood on it was found in the bedroom.
In an interview with investigators, Johnson said he was his wife’s caregiver and added, “It’s never good enough,” according to the complaint.
He admitted to beating her and hitting her with the bat the previous night following an argument.
“Something went off,” Johnson told police. “I slammed her. I just couldn’t stop.”
He told police his daughter and grandson live in the second-level of the home. He said everyone was moving around the house, and that he could not tell them what he had done.
He told police he had tried to kill himself, but couldn’t go through with it.
He said his grandson came downstairs and that he did not want him to find his grandmother dead. He told him to get his mom.
The judge have Johnson credit for 275 days he’s already served in custody.
Swiss Beatz Ex-wife, Mashonda, Nearly Breaks The Internet With A Photo Of Her New Body
Heartbreaks bring out self and body-positivity goals in people. Some cut their hair, others hit the gym and some opt for cosmetic surgeries. And the case of Love & Hip/Hop star Mashonda is no different. After being dumped by her ex-husband and producer Swiss Beatz, Mashonda declared her self-love goals. Mashonda just revealed an er-tic… Read More »Swiss Beatz Ex-wife, Mashonda, Nearly Breaks The Internet With A Photo Of Her New Body
The post Swiss Beatz Ex-wife, Mashonda, Nearly Breaks The Internet With A Photo Of Her New Body appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
