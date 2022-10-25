News
Dwayne Johnson Becomes The Rock in Young Rock Season 3 Photos
Get ready to smell what The Rock is up to.
NBC Young Rock returns for another hilarious season on Nov. 4, and E! News has your exclusive first look at early youth Dwayne Johnsonit is [Uli Latukefu] transformation into the entertainment icon he is today.
The third season will follow Dwayne “as he navigates his meteoric rise from unknown wrestler to Hollywood superstar,” according to the network’s description. “Together, Dwayne and his unorthodox family face locker room politics, new rivalries and the perils of budding fame as he finds his voice in WWE as The Rock.”
The first look photos see Latukefu return as an adult Dwayne, recreating some of the star’s most memorable WWE moments, including his time with the Nation of Domination wrestling group.
Also teased in preview, the new episodes will continue to explore that of Young Dwayne (Adrien Groulx)—aka Dewey—relationship with his father, professional wrestler Rocky Johnson (Joseph Lee Anderson).
Randall Park returns as himself, alongside constant bradley like Teenage Dwayne, Stacey Leilua like his mother Ata Johnson, and Ana Tuisila as Grandma Lia Maivia.
Emergency alert for Roseville canceled, homicide suspect in custody
A homicide suspect is in custody after an emergency alert Monday morning indicating that Roseville authorities were looking for a 17-year-old.
People in St. Paul and the surrounding areas received an emergency cell phone alert Tuesday morning that said, “Shelter in place – Homicide suspect at large.”
The message “inadvertently went out wider than intended” and should have focused on Roseville near Har Mar Mall, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wrote on social media. The “shelter in place” only involved Roseville, and is in the area from Minnesota 36 and Snelling Avenue to Larpenteur Avenue and Victoria Street, according to an updated emergency alert.
A message from New Brighton public safety added that “the incident is occurring in Roseville in the area of County Road B and Lexington Avenue.”
A Roseville police representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
8-year-old boy accidentally shot by 10-year-old brother with shotgun in NW Harris County apartment, sheriff says
HOUSTON – An 8-year-old boy was killed after he was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother at an apartment complex in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
The incident was reported just before 3 p.m. at Bear Creek Crossing Apartments, located in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place Drive.
Deputies said the 10-year-old was handling or playing with a shotgun when it unloaded and hit his brother. The 8-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. A 13-year-old brother was also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, but was uninjured and called 911.
“As a parent, no one should ever have to go through this,” neighbor Kendra Davis said. “It’s horrible that this happens on a daily basis. Something has to be done. It’s out of control.
Investigators believe the three siblings were alone at the time of the shooting. The boys weren’t enrolled in school at the time because the family recently moved to Houston, the sheriff said.
“These situations are preventable. Children should never have access to guns. Anything can happen,” Gonzalez said.
Crimes against children and crime scene investigators are investigating the case, in which Gonzalez said charges are possible. Investigators are trying to find out who owned the shotgun.
“We’ve talked in the past about the importance of safe storage, securing guns, responsible gun ownership,” Gonzalez said. “It seems like a tragic situation of what could happen when it doesn’t happen. Our condolences to the family. They are extremely devastated by what happened here this afternoon.
Parents who have guns in their home can consider getting a free padlock from Project Child Safe to help prevent children from accessing guns.
Horrible incident. @HCSOTexas units responded to an apt unit at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments at 5535 Timber Creek Place. A child (maybe 9) was playing with a shotgun when it discharged and hit his brother (maybe 10). The child was declared dead at 1/2 pic.twitter.com/tZHgpfRM17
— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 24, 2022
Kanye West Is No Longer A Billionaire As Adidas Terminates Its Deal With Him Over His Hate Speeches And Incessant Rants
Kanye West is getting CANCELED and it’s not funny! As we speak, YE is gradually becoming a peasant like one of us—and it’s getting scarier by the day. His anti-semitic comments and incessant rants are costing him money but it seems he’s not realized it. As we speak, Kanye is no longer a member of… Read More »Kanye West Is No Longer A Billionaire As Adidas Terminates Its Deal With Him Over His Hate Speeches And Incessant Rants
The post Kanye West Is No Longer A Billionaire As Adidas Terminates Its Deal With Him Over His Hate Speeches And Incessant Rants appeared first on TheGossipScoop.com.
Michael Carrick reveals Sir Alex Ferguson conversation and Jose Mourinho admiration as Manchester United legend jokes about ‘cheap’ signings from Old Trafford after accepting Middlesbrough job
Michael Carrick says Sir Alex Ferguson played a key role in his move into management after speaking to him in recent months.
The 41-year-old has been named as Chris Wilder’s replacement at the Riverside Stadium and is following in the footsteps of former Manchester United members such as Bryan Robson and Steve McClaren by moving to Teesside.
Since retiring as a player, Carrick has worked as a coach for United under managers such as Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and led the team for three games as caretaker boss before Ralf Rangnick took over. interim last season.
However, with his former boss Sir Alex being one of the greatest managers in footballing history, Carrick said he wanted to get as much help as possible from the United legend.
Asked what he learned, Carrick replied: ‘I spoke to Sir Alex a few times. I probably talked to him more since I stopped playing than when I was playing, I didn’t want to get too close to him when I was playing!
“I talked to him a lot. It is well documented that he takes great pride in ex-players becoming coaches or managers and is also proud to help them.
“He certainly did that for me and I really appreciate the advice he gave me.
“I thought I knew football until I came to United and it taught me a whole different way to live and breathe and play football and win, it all came from the boss.
“He had a huge, huge influence. He improved my game, made me a better person in all sorts of different ways, so I have a lot to thank him for.
Asked about Mourinho, Carrick added: “It’s hard to go into detail with an ex-manager.
“Jose trusted me to give me an important role at the club and work alongside him and see how he works, how he approaches it, how he sees the game.
“It’s the little things you pick up a lot and the way he spotted things in players and not necessarily the obvious things.
“He was very bright and smart to see that and see how the players were going to transform and so I learned a lot from him.”
With such good connections at Old Trafford, Carrick also hinted at using his connections to help Middlesbrough in the transfer market, saying: “It depends on who is expensive or not, they could offer me some good deals. market !
“It’s part of football, isn’t it? Who you know and building relationships and trust.
“I hope we take good players, whether it’s signing them or on loan, and they’re going to trust us to take care of their players and the players are going to want to come here and play because they see us doing the things in a certain way.
“We want the players to be here because they’re excited and they’re here for the right reasons.
“That’s the work we’ll be tackling in the coming weeks and that’s something to look forward to.”
Raytheon makes a killing on Ukraine’s arms demand
US gunsmith, which makes NASAM and Javelin missiles supplied to Kyiv, signed billions in contracts in third quarter
US-based Raytheon Technologies, one of the world’s largest aerospace and defense manufacturers by revenue and market capitalization, posted a nearly 5% year-on-year increase in revenue on Tuesday. in the third trimester.
The company’s sales reached $16.95 billion during the period – largely from its missile and defense contracts – thanks in part to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, as well as rising demand for air travel, which boosted parts and service sales.
The Raytheon Missile and Defense unit reported adjusted revenue of $3.678 billion in the third quarter. They were down 6% from the previous year due to supply chain constraints and the decline in some military programs, but the decline was partially offset by a higher volume of missile defense orders strategic.
Notable defense bookings during the quarter included a $1 billion contract to develop the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) for the US Air Force and a $972 million contract for the Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) for the US Air Force, US Navy and international customers.
Raytheon also recently received a $182 million contract from the US military to supply its National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile (NASAM) system to Ukraine. It is part of the $2.98 billion in US defense aid pledged to kyiv to prevent the advance of Russian troops. According to US defense officials, eight NASAMs have already been sent to Ukraine. This month, reports surfaced that Washington planned to send two more NASAMs to Kyiv in the near future.
READ MORE: Pentagon details air defense deliveries to Ukraine
The United States also supplied the Ukrainian army with Javelin anti-tank missiles developed by Raytheon and Lockheed Martin. Last month, the Pentagon announced a new $311 million contract to replenish stocks of javelins that would have been depleted by deliveries to Kyiv. Ukraine has requested more US missiles for its air defense following Russian missile attacks on several Ukrainian cities, including kyiv.
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday that he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting all five victims, an attack which investigators believe resulted from a custody dispute between two families.
As part of his plea deal, Jake Wagner had agreed to testify against his older brother, George Wagner IV, in exchange for being spared the death penalty.
George Wagner IV, whose trial has entered its eighth week in Pike County Court, faces the death penalty if convicted of murdering the Rhoden family near Piketon. George Wagner is the first person to stand trial for the murders.
Jake and George’s mother, Angela Wagner, has also pleaded guilty to helping plan the murders and is expected to testify. Jake and George’s father, George “Billy” Wagner III, has pleaded not guilty. He probably won’t be tried until next year. The four members of the Wagner family were not arrested until more than two years after the murder.
Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa did not accuse George Wagner, 31, of shooting anyone in April 2016, but said he was involved in the planning, execution and cover-up of “one of the most heinous crimes in Ohio history”.
The two families had been close for years, but Canepa described the Wagners as obsessed with controlling the child Jake Wagner had with Hanna Rhoden.
The Wagner family had pressured Hanna Rhoden to give up custody of the 3-year-old, but Hanna vowed in a Facebook post four months before the massacre that “they’ll have to kill me first”, Canepa said.
Jake Wagner, who said he feared his daughter would be abused, testified on Monday that Hanna Rhoden’s comment was his “tipping point” when he decided that 19-year-old Hanna had to die.
George Wagner was with his brother and father when they went to three different locations where the eight victims were killed, went inside with the couple and helped his brother move two of the bodies, Canepa said. previously.
Jake Wagner testified Monday that it was the tipping point that led him to conclude he had to kill Hanna, who was 19 at the time of her death. He said the other intended victims were Hanna’s brothers, Frankie and Chris Rhoden, and their father, Chris Rhoden Sr. The other four victims were killed because they might have been witnesses, Jake Wagner testified.
Jake Wagner also testified that George Wagner was supposed to kill Chris Rhoden Sr. but didn’t shoot, so Jake Wagner shot Rhoden himself.
Defense attorney Richard Nash said George Wagner was not like the rest of his family and had nothing to do with the murders.
The Wagners spent three months planning the massacre, buying masks, ammunition and a device to jam phone signals, Canepa said. The two brothers even dyed their hair in the week leading up to the murders, she said.
Several discoveries, Canepa said, led investigators to the Wagners, including a casing found outside the Wagner home that matched that of a firearm that killed five of the victims.
Those killed were Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his ex-wife, Dana Rhoden, 37; their three children, Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Christopher Jr., 16, and Hanna; Clarence Rhoden’s fiancée, Hannah Gilley, 20; Christopher Rhoden Sr.’s brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; and a cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38.
FILE – This undated file image released by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office shows, top row from left, George “Billy” Wagner III and Angela Wagner, and bottom row from left, George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty in 2021 to shooting five of his eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre, and as part of his plea deal he was to testify against his older brother, George Wagner IV. Jake Wagner’s testimony was part of a deal with prosecutors that spared him from being sentenced to death. George Wagner IV, whose trial has entered its eighth week in Pike County Court, faces the death penalty if convicted of murdering the Rhoden family near Piketon, Ohio. Jake and George’s mother, Angela Wagner, has also pleaded guilty to helping plan the murders and is also expected to testify. Jake and George’s father, George “Billy” Wagner III, has pleaded not guilty. He likely won’t go to trial until 2023. (Ohio Attorney General’s Office via AP, File)
