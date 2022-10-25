Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum Price Will Rally If This Happens; What Could That Possibly Be?

Ethereum
  • ETH’s price shows the first sign of bounce after forming a bullish pattern as the price gets rejected into a descending range channel. 
  • ETH bounced off its downtrend movement as the price builds more momentum in a descending triangle with a breakout on either side open. 
  • The price of ETH continues in its range movement as the price gets rejected and trades below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA).

The price of Ethereum (ETH) after its “Ethereum Merge” hasn’t been encouraging as the price has dropped far below the expectations of many. After rallying to a high of $2,030 before its merge, the price of Ethereum (ETH) has seen its price decline with little or no bounce to the upside as the market continues with so much uncertainty as to where the crypto market could be headed in the next few weeks. Despite so much speculation of a better month, with many referring to it as Uptober based on past data and price movement, the result has yet to see much change. (Data from Binance)

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart.

Ethereum’s price has struggled to regain its bullish momentum in recent times; despite the uncertainty that has befallen the crypto space, the price of ETH has yet to enjoy the measure of relief it had in previous weeks before its merge. ETH showed much strength on the weekly chart rallying from a low of $900 to a high of $2,030 before facing rejection from that region. 

After the price of ETH rallied to a high of $2,030, the price has faced rejection to break higher to a region of $2,500-$3,000, and the price has continued to struggle to stay afloat, considering how tough the crypto market has been lately.

ETH’s price was rejected to a region of $1,600, where it had formed strong Support before rallying to a high of $2,030. The price of ETH after rejection could not hold this support area which would be a good area to push prices higher as the price fell to $1,400. With the price further losing $1,400 support, the price battled to hold above $1,200, acting as a key demand zone for prices.

Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,450.

Weekly Support for the price of ETH – $1,200.

Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart

Daily ETH Price Chart | Source: ETHUSDT On Tradingview.com

In the daily timeframe, the price of ETH continues to trade below the key resistance formed at 50 EMA after forming a descending triangle as the price attempts to break into a higher price range. 

The price of ETH needs to break and hold above $1,400 for the price to trend higher to a region of $1,550 and possibly $1,600, which is a key supply zone ETH price in recent weeks. 

Daily resistance for the ETH price – $1,400.

Daily Support for the ETH price – $1,270.

Featured Image From Uopeople, Charts From Tradingview

